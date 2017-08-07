Molina Healthcare Is Sick And Is Taking A Risky Prescription

The new Interim CEO just announced a massive round of cost cuts when shoring up management and systems are needed.

The growth story is over for now and retrenching will be name of the game going forward.

My favorite Steve Jobs quote was a dig at Gil Amelio a former CEO of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). It was so funny that rival Bill Gates seated next to him was laughing. He portrayed Gil Amelio as saying;

"Apple is like a ship with a hole in the bottom, leaking water and my job is to get the ship pointed in the right direction"

Steve could have been talking about Molina Healthcare's (NYSE:MOH) Interim CEO Joseph White. Mr. White in his first action as CEO just announced a huge expense reduction when shoring up management and systems is what is really needed.

Background

Molina Healthcare, Inc. has rapidly grown for years, by obtaining government contracts and buying other companies with similar contracts, servicing Medicaid recipients. This was a relatively simple business with low profit margins. In a good year they earned 1% of revenues. Molina was run by Dr. Joseph Molina (CEO since 1996) and his brother John Molina (CFO since 2003) and founded by their father. The Molina's were paid well receiving total compensation of $10.0 and $5.4 million respectively in 2016. The Molina family owned approximately 25% of the stock personally and through various trusts as of December 31, 2016. When the Affordable Care Act (ACA) became law, Molina plunged in and offered health insurance plans through ACA in numerous states. However, healthcare insurance is a very different and more complicated matter than Molina's traditional Medicaid businesses.

Problems started to emerge in the fourth quarter of 2016 when the company lost $0.85 per share due to problems with its ACA programs. The company then reported a profit of $1.37 per share in the first quarter of 2017 indicating the prior quarter was a bump in the road. However, on the same date they announced that both Molina brothers were terminated in their positions of CEO and CFO, though both remained on the Board. Dr. Joseph Molina also was removed as Chairman. The new CFO is Joseph White who had been the Principal Accounting Officer. He was also named Interim CEO. Quite unusual to bring someone down the chain of command in as the Interim CEO. Also surprising because of the accounting issues that appear to have hurt the company.

Second quarter earnings were announced last Thursday and they were horrible. There were a large variety of impairments, restructurings, reserve deficiencies and charges resulting in a $230 million or $4.10 per share loss. These charges are summarized below.

Goodwill impairment $72 million

Medical claims from 2016 $85 million

ACA Marketplace loss estimates $44 million

ACA Marketplace deficiency reserve $78 million

Compensation to fired CEO and CFO $43 million

The company announced it was going into a major restructuring which would eliminate 10% of its workforce and reduce annual expenses by $300 to $400 million by the end of 2018. This restructuring will cost about $150 million in the second half of 2017 so success will not be evident until 2018. Management stated operating results were about breakeven for the quarter before the non-recurring losses. It also announced pulling out of the ACA exchanges in Wisconsin and Utah and significantly raising prices in most other states where they participate in the exchanges. The management change, ACA pullouts and huge restructure were a drastic change from a company that only three quarters earlier had no signs of distress. It indicates something really had to be wrong.

New management withdrew all guidance and mentioned the following challenges.

"- Uncertain medical cost trends in the Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico health plans - Uncertainty around the funding of Marketplace cost sharing subsidies - Potential variability in the timing of benefits and costs incurred as a result of the Restructuring Plan"

Five law firms initiated investigations of Molina on August 4th, the day after the earnings announcement. I usually disregard these leeches but it does indicate a fire is going on.

Current Situation "Get back, get back, get back to where you once belonged"

As the Beatles told Sweet Loretta Martin, Molina needs to get back to where it once belonged. Clearly the move into ACA healthcare was beyond their ability.

The pullouts and price raises will likely result in a revenue shrinkage of at least 10-20% over the next year. ACA price raises of up to 55% will drive away a lot of customers. Molina was buying companies left and right up to a year ago. That is no longer appears an option as their financial condition has deteriorated leaving the company highly leveraged. The company may pick up new Medicaid programs organically.

"Picking up nickels in front of a steamroller"

This old financial cliché, most notably recently used in The Big Short, describes Molina's Medicaid business. It has low profit margins (about 1% at best) low ROE but a lot of risk. It can be done well as competitor Centene (NYSE:CNC) has consistently done but is not a very lucrative business. Centene's ROE last year was about 10% and they are best of breed. I looked back seven years, and in none of those did Molina ever get an ROE above 10%.

It's not an exaggeration, just a slight embellishment

Molina's earnings and EBITDA have been overstated. Over the past four years ending December 31, 2016, the company capitalized $345 million of software costs. While a lot of that has been amortized, the majority of the $233 million of increased net property and equipment during that time is capitalized software. For those who add back amortization when determining EBITDA, know that a lot of it is from capitalized software which really shouldn't be added back.

"All roads lead to Rome"

Yes, the company is reliant on the government directly or indirectly for its revenues. The Republicans and the Trump Administration are trying desperately to repeal ACA. However, the bigger issue here may be in their recent attempt to repeal ACA they also budgeted a huge cut to Medicaid, Molina's bread and butter. Another emerging issue is receivables from Puerto Rico. They totaled $37 million on December 31, 2016, but that number could balloon quickly if Puerto Rico slows down or stops payments.

Leverage

Leverage is high and getting higher. OK, I know what you're thinking. If you peaked at the balance sheet before reading this article you would have seen cash and marketable securities of $5.17 billion and interest bearing debt of $1.79 billion as of June 30, 2017. Looks good at first glance. However, almost all of that cash is at the subsidiary level and most of it is needed to pay various payables. All of the debt is at the holding company level. Cash at the holding company level was only $264 million on June 30, 2017. In May, 2017, the company took out a $330 million term loan to provide for repayment of a convertible note. Interest bearing debt increased from $1.45 billion to $1.79 billion in the first six months of 2017, while cash at the holding company declined. Interest bearing debt is now more than double tangible net worth which was $850 million on June 30, 2017.

Leverage is also high if you look at the EBITDA to interest bearing debt ratio. EBITDA is negative so far in 2017. In 2016, it totaled $445 million. That brings the EBITDA to interest bearing debt ratio to 4.0 in 2016, before things fell apart. Remember, EBITDA included amortization of a lot of capitalized software, so it was overstated.

The company has a $550 million convertible debt that matures in January, 2020, two and a half years. This is an unusual debt in that it is convertible when the stock is above $53.00 into cash not stock, based on the stock price. These notes are now putable. With the stock declining, it surprisingly creates a strong headwind and tailwind. The headwind is many holders based on the recent problems may want to cash out, which would quickly drain Molina's cash holdings. On the other hand, a lower stock price increases net worth as the debt is held at market value and that goes down as the stock goes down. These notes are held as current liabilities.

On August 4th a day after earnings were announced Moody's downgraded Molina's debt with the following commentary.

"Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the senior unsecured debt ratings of Molina Healthcare, Inc. to B2 from Ba3 and the insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of six of Molina's regulated operating subsidiaries (see list below) to Ba1 from Baa3. The outlook on Molina and its rated operating subsidiaries remains negative. These actions reflect Moody's assessment of a broadly weaker credit profile at Molina based on poor financial results, as well as the potential for operational challenges as the company undertakes a company-wide restructuring and expense-cutting program"

The new rating is two notches down and deeper into the junk category for the debt. The last sentence indicates concern over the size of the cost cuts.

Molina does have options to improve liquidity. They have numerous subsidiaries that can be sold for cash. They are still able to borrow, though at a junk bond rate. On January 3, 2017, the company doubled the size of its credit line from $250 million to $500 million. At the conference call on August 4, 2017, management stated the cash balance at the holding company was shrinking due to a need to inject cash into subsidiaries and they planned to draw $300 million on their revolving line.

What is Holding Up the Stock

The stock price appears to be held up by two items.

First of all, management insinuated that the $300-400 million per year cost cuts will dramatically increase earnings by 2019 over and above 2016 performance. There are two obstacles to that. First, some cost cuts will be offset by lower revenues. Secondly a cost cut this size is a huge undertaking the company has no experience with being done by a recently appointed Interim CEO. The cuts are generally focused on management and thus expanding the responsibilities of remaining managers. This significantly reduces oversight. The cuts are also within problem areas like the ACA business.

Both the Bank of America analyst Kevin Mark Fischbeck and Moody's are questioning the cost cuts when better management and systems appear to be needed. On the conference call of Fischbeck had the following question/comment.

"I guess I think certainly the impression of Molina from the outside is not necessarily that the company was fat from a G&A perspective. I mean, obviously, there's always room to cut in any organization. But I guess the perception had always been that you guys needed to do more work around the medical management side of things. And I look at the quarter, this quarter, it seems like medical costs are the problem, not that G&A somehow exploded in the quarter and that created a problem. It's really that medical costs were out of control. So I guess I just want to understand why the solution here is about cutting G&A, when I think most people would expect you to be saying, no, we should be putting more money into systems and medical management initiatives"

The insinuation, if it is not clear, is that Molina is cutting when they should be shoring up. Steve Jobs quote at the beginning of this article is applicable. These massive cuts will thin management when better management is needed. It will hurt morale as managers get more responsibility for the same pay which will likely lead to more turnover. Selective cuts usually make sense, but this scale is a dangerous game when there are other problems.

Secondly, some investors may be hoping for a buyout. For that to happen, the Molina's need to be in favor. That is possible as they have been recent sellers of the stock in small quantities. However due to the current overvaluation and the uncertainty over ACA and Medicaid, it is unlikely any bids will be forthcoming anywhere near this level.

Valuation

On August 4, 2017 Molina stock closed at $59.80, just 17% below its high for the past twelve months. The current situation is much more than 17% worse. To value the stock, I looked at several factors shown below.

Tangible book value on June 30, 2017 was $15.20 per share. That includes deferred taxes and capitalized software. A more accurate number is about $13.00 per share.

This stock traded in the mid $40s earlier this year. The situation is clearly worse off now.

The best year for EPS was 2015 when the company earned $2.58 per share. In no other year in the past eight did earnings exceed $1.38. Going forward the higher margin ACA business will be significantly reduced. Expense cuts announced will be at least be partially offset by reduced revenues. Moody's and the Bank of America Analyst were unsure if they would be effective or cause more problems. Let's assume they can get back to $2.58 per share with their cost cuts (a big if). Centene, the most direct competitor has a current PE of 17. With a multiple of 17 that gets the price to $43.86 after things have fully stabilized sometime in 2019.

The company is highly leveraged and is facing liquidity problems. Those problems may get worse if the convertible noteholders put some of their notes back to the company.

More downgrades are likely following Moody's immediate downgrade.

At $59.80, Molina stock is trading like the high flyer it was until recently. In fact, it is going into a deep and uncertain retrenchment and is no longer a growth stock.

Based on the factors above, my best estimate of market value right now is $38.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MOH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.