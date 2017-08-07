Accuray Looks Undervalued, But A Lack Of Execution Is A Longstanding Problem

Based on preliminary fourth quarter results, it looks like Accuray will be on target for the quarter but will once again post lackluster full-year results for revenue and order growth.

Despite a growing database on the benefits of stereotactic radiosurgery (or SRS) with its CyberKnife system and significant improvements to its mainline Tomo platform, the unfortunate reality is that Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) has maintained its reputation as a company that comes up short of its guidance. Although management will hit its 5% gross order growth target for this year, fiscal 2017 will go down as another year where the company underperformed relative to management's initial expectations for the year.

That's a sour way to begin an article, but the reality is that Accuray shares are down about 10% or so from the time of my last update, and the company continues to struggle to execute and to drive wider adoption of its core radiation oncology platforms. I do believe fair value is close to $6, and that there is considerable upside potential if management can leverage the advantages of its platforms into real sales, but I have been involved in this story for a long time, and it is getting harder to believe that “if” will become a “when”.

A Mixed End To Another Decidedly Mixed Year

Accuray gave an early look at fourth quarter results back in mid-July and the results were okay. Revenue should come in around its expected level (up 18% yoy), as should gross orders (down 10%). Still, that means that fiscal 2017 revenue will be about 7% lower than the bottom end of management's initial guidance a year ago, not to mention about 12% lower than what the Street had expected at that time. On its own, that could be a forgivable stumble, but it continues a multiyear trend of underperformance relative to initial guides for revenue and/or orders.

Accuray will likely end the year with high-single digit full-year revenue contraction for its product revenue line, after around 8% growth in FY 2016 and 3% growth in FY 2015 – not exactly the hallmark of a strong med-tech growth story. Likewise, while order growth will apparently come in around management's full-year 5% target (and consistent with last year's 6% growth), it's worth noting that the much larger and mature Varian (NYSE:VAR) reported 5% order growth in its recent fiscal third quarter, with trailing nine-month order growth of 6%.

Accuray has seen ongoing struggles in converting orders to revenue. As the company has built up its overseas order book (including admirable success securing orders in China), it has encountered challenges with longer sales conversion cycles from its distributors (meaning a longer-than-expected lag between the order and the actual revenue-generating shipment/installation). At the same time, though, upgrade activity has been lighter than hoped and the company is still having issues generating much excitement for its CyberKnife platform among U.S. rad-oncs.

Perhaps not surprisingly, margins have suffered on the revenue shortfalls. While margins were consistently in the high 30%'s in fiscal 2016, fiscal 2017 has seen a step back into the mid-30%'s, with particularly disappointing performance on the product side.

There Are Bright Spots, Though

It has not been all bad news at Accuray.

First, management has done a good job of managing liquidity. The company recently completed a partial exchange of $47M in principal of convertible debt (with a 3.5% coupon) due to mature in 2018 for $53M in principal of 3.75% convertible debt due in 2022 with a higher (less dilutive) strike price. Management was also able to sell additional '22 notes ($32M worth) and use those proceeds to repurchase $28M of the outstanding '18 convertibles that weren't exchanged. All told, that leaves about $40 million of those '18 notes to deal with, and management said they're considering a variety of options including bank borrowings, a debt exchange, or redeeming the notes with cash on hand. Avoiding the potentially significant dilution that would have come with the conversions is a solid positive in my book.

Management is also still underway with three highly significant product launches. The Incise multi-leaf collimator has been available for about 18 months now, but it is still driving upgrades and orders for the CyberKnife. Accuray is still also rolling out its Radixact (a next-gen Tomo system with improved planning, imaging, and treatment times) and Onrad (a lower-cost Tomo-type system). Both of these latter two launches should help the company continue to expand its share in the one/two-vault segment of the market where it has historically been quite weak (single-digit share in a segment of the market representing 85% of installations). Keep in mind, Accuray has managed significantly stronger share (in the mid-20%'s) in larger centers (3+ vaults), so it is not as though the company has no traction in the rad-onc community.

Last and definitely not least, Accuray continues to build an attractive dataset on CyberKnife. Two recently-highlighted studies (one in prostate cancer, the other in breast cancer) once again showed that the CK can deliver clinical results (% of patients cancer-free on follow-up) equal to or better than competing systems from Varian or Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY), but with improved quality of life (significantly fewer sessions, improved cosmesis, etc.).

The real challenge for Accuray now, or at least one of them, is converting that dataset into commercial sales. Rad-onc surveys continue to show that there is significant skepticism as to whether the CyberKnife really delivers meaningfully benefits (or at least enough to merit the price tag); those who use the CyberKnife system speak very well of it, but those who don't seem surprisingly stubborn. Economics could be playing a roll here, as the CyberKnife's fewer-but-longer sessions could be seen as disruptive to the assembly line nature of large-scale rad-onc practices. Still, as the widow of someone who went through radiation, I can tell you that daily trips to the cancer center over a period of weeks are disruptive and it would have improved her quality of life to have had fewer, longer sessions.

And it's not just skepticism about the value proposition of CyberKnife (and the Tomo platform) that continues to weigh on Accuray. Although the company has been trying to improve its software offerings, it is still well behind Varian and Elekta. As this is in some respects the “tip of the spear”, the part of the system that rad-oncs and techs really deal with on a day-to-day basis, this shortfall in functionality and ease of use is a lingering issue that Accuray must improve.

The Opportunity

The rad-onc market is not growing all that robustly in the U.S. or in Western Europe; it is more of a replacement (or replacement-with-upgrades) market at this point. There is some interest in newer approaches like proton therapy and MRI-guided systems (relevant to Elekta and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)), but it's largely a mature market. I continue to believe that CyberKnife has the differentiated efficacy to be a standout, but the results from Accuray highlight the ongoing adoption challenges. So too with the Tomo/Radixact platform – although interest in Radixact was reportedly strong at/coming out of the last ASTRO meeting (the major annual industry conference for radiation oncology systems), the order growth numbers still aren't all that impressive for the trailing year.

I'm really not trying to kick Accuray while it's down, but I do think investors/readers who are new to this story need to appreciate that a lot of the drivers that should move Accuray higher (the clinical efficacy/utility of CyberKnife, the Incise MLC, improvements in the Tomo platform, Chinese orders, et al) have been in place for a while now and the financial results have yet to materialize.

None of this means that the business can't improve from here. It's going to take time and hard work, but I do think management can continue to drive higher share in single/double-vault centers with Radixact. I also believe that, in time, the greater lag between order and installation in the international business will normalize. I'm less certain about a large-scale shift in CyberKnife; I want to believe it can happen, but doctors can be surprisingly stubborn, not that many have been trained on CyberKnifes (and docs tend to stick with what they know), and there doesn't seem to be what I'd call a “spirit of adventure” when it comes to rad-onc – some new therapies (like proton) will get tried by leading centers, but industry-wide shifts are slow, sometimes glacially so.

I've lowered my revenue growth assumptions again, but I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth above 4% and above the overall market growth rate. If Radixact really does change sentiment regarding going with Accuray in single/double-vault settings, and/or if the international opportunity really pans out, that could prove conservative. I've also made some changes to my margin and cash flow assumptions, but more on the order of pushing them out in response to the delayed revenue growth progression. I still believe that a “mature” Accuray with more than $500 million in annual sales can generate double-digit FCF margins and into the mid-teens closer to $700 million.

Discounted back, the cash flows support a fair value of around $5.50. It's rare for a growing med-tech to trade below its apparent fair DCF value, but then Accuray isn't really a growth med-tech at this point (that growth credibility needs to be rebuilt in FY18 and beyond). Using my revenue growth/margin matrix for med-tech, a fair value of $6.25 (an EV of 1.5x forward revenue) offers a little more upside.

The Bottom Line

Accuray's fourth quarter report later this month will be important for setting/re-basing expectations and reassuring the Street that there is still a credible growth story here. With current growth expectations for revenue and gross orders running around 4%-5% for 2018, I would hope management can at least affirm that level of performance. In the meantime, this company and stock has been a frustrating lesson in the gulf between opportunity and execution – the opportunity remains for this stock to work (and I'm keeping my small position for now), but every disappointing year makes it a little harder to believe in that long-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.