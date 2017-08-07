PPL Corp.:  Allentown's U.K./U.S. Utility

Investment thesis

PPL Corporation (PPL) is the 8th largest electric and/or gas utility in the U.S. It has raised the dividend for 16 consecutive years and has an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor's. PPL operates one of 8 electric distribution networks in the United Kingdom. In 2016, 62.87% of PPL's net income came from its British operation and 37.13% of net income came from its U.S. utilities. Thus, PPL adds some geographical diversification to the portfolio.

In 2015, the Pennsylvania electric generation operation was spun-off to PPL shareholders. This means the U.K. and Pennsylvania segments do not generate power--they only distribute it. PPL's Kentucky and Virginia operations involve the generation and distribution of electricity. Fuel sources for the Kentucky/Virginia power generation are 80.56% coal, 18.27% oil/gas and 1.17% hydro. Only 20.08% of PPL's 2016 net income came from the Kentucky/Virginia operations. One of the Kentucky utilities also distributes natural gas. So, PPL is mostly in the power (and gas) distribution business.

At an August 4, 2017 closing price of $38.79 and an annual dividend of $1.58, PPL trades at a 4.07% yield. The 2016 payout ratio was 54.5%.

The trailing 12-month earnings per share were $2.37, for a Price/Earnings ratio of 16.36. In the August 3, 2017 earnings call, management reaffirmed their earlier forecast for 2017 earnings to be $2.05 to $2.25 per share with the midpoint of $2.15 per share. PPL is a steady performer but not a current source of earnings growth for the portfolio. Finviz projects 2018 earnings to increase by 8.05% but sees EPS as essentially flat for the next five years.

PPL is currently 1.77% of the portfolio. An initial purchase was made in October, 2016 at $32.44. The current cost basis is $32.85. My target price for adding more shares is $35.91, which would equate to a yield of 4.4% at the current dividend.

(PPL logo from PPL website)

Company Snapshot

In three years, PPL Corporation will celebrate 100 years as an electric utility. In 1920, the Pennsylvania Power & Light Company was formed by the merger of 8 utilities with 62 power plants serving central and eastern Pennsylvania. The PPL Corporation is headquartered in Allentown, Pa.

PPL operates three subsidiary groups:

Western Power Distribution is the electricity distribution network operator for the Midlands, South Wales and the South West of England, delivering electricity to over 7.8 million customers in a service area that covers 55,500 square kilometers (21,400 square miles).

is the electricity distribution network operator for the Midlands, South Wales and the South West of England, delivering electricity to over 7.8 million customers in a service area that covers 55,500 square kilometers (21,400 square miles). Louisville Gas and Electric Company serves 403,000 electric customers and 322,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding Kentucky counties. Kentucky Utilities Company serves 546,000 electric customers in 77 counties in Kentucky and five counties in Virginia. KU operates in the Virginia counties under the name Old Dominion Power Company. LG&E and KU are PPL's only integrated electric utilities, combining power generation and distribution.

serves 403,000 electric customers and 322,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and 16 surrounding Kentucky counties. Kentucky Utilities Company serves 546,000 electric customers in 77 counties in Kentucky and five counties in Virginia. KU operates in the Virginia counties under the name Old Dominion Power Company. LG&E and KU are PPL's only integrated electric utilities, combining power generation and distribution. PPL Electric Utilities distributes electricity to 1.4 million customers in 29 central and eastern Pennsylvania counties. The Pennsylvania power generation network was spun-off to PPL shareholders in June, 2015.

The PPL 2016 Annual Report provides this comparison of PPL's three regulated segments:

Leadership

William H. (Bill) Spence, 60, is chairman, president and chief executive officer. After 19 years with Pepco Holdings, Spence joined PPL in 2006 as executive vice president and chief operating officer. He was named president and CEO in 2011 and chairman in 2012.

PPL currently has assets of $39 billion. PPL's regulated delivery companies expect to invest $16 billion through 2019, resulting in a projected $9 billion increase in the company's regulated asset base.

(CEO William Spence photo from PPL website)

Operations in Kentucky and Virginia

(Logo from PPL website)

The Louisville Gas & Electric service area is in green (below). The Kentucky Utilities service area is in light blue. The 11 white dots on the map show the location of nine power generation plants and two gas compressor stations.

(Map from PPL website)

A service map of the Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power by counties shows the utility's reach from the Mississippi River in the west to Russell County, Virginia in the east. The service area is in red (below).

(Kentucky Utilities county map from PPL website)

Operations in Pennsylvania

(Logo from PPL website)

PPL began in 1920 as a power generation and delivery company. After the 2015 spinoff of the generation business, PPL distributes power through PPL Electric Utilities, operating primarily in east central Pennsylvania. This area includes PPL's corporate headquarters in Allentown, PA.

(Map from PPL website)

Operations in the United Kingdom

Some electric utility companies, such as PPL Electric Utilities, distribute power that is bought from power generation companies or suppliers.

PPL Corporation's British subsidiary, Western Power Distribution, distributes electricity that is supplied by other companies. The British utility business is a bit complicated. You may have read about the "Big Six" energy suppliers. They generate and/or buy power from generation companies. They account for about 90% of the U.K. power supply. They are: British Gas, EDF Energy, npower, E.ON UK, Scottish Power, and SSE. EDF Energy is owned by a French company, npower and E.ON UK are owned by German firms and Scottish Power is Spanish-owned.

These power (and gas) suppliers sell power to residential and business customers. However, they do not own the transmission infrastructure (power lines, towers and cables). The transmission infrastructure is owned by distribution network operators such as PPL subsidiary Western Power Distribution. Western is one of eight power distribution companies in the U.K.

This map of U.K. power distribution comes from the website of National Grid (NGG). Also from that website comes the below description of National Grid's U.K. operations. I include this because it provides a critical link in the British power delivery system and National Grid interfaces with Western Power Generation. (National Grid also owns 4 of the 8 distribution networks.)

"We own and maintain the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales (Scotland has its own networks), balancing supply with demand on a minute-by-minute basis. "The network carries electricity from the generators to substations where the voltage is lowered ready for distribution. Most of our network is overhead lines, underground cables and substations. We are responsible for balancing the system and managing generation output to make sure that it matches demand throughout the day, and that voltage and frequency are kept within acceptable limits. "Generators, distribution network operators and suppliers pay us for the right to connect to our assets and to use our system to transport electricity on their behalf."

(Logo from Western Power website)

Here is a more detailed map of Western's service area (which corresponds to area #6 in the above map):

The map from PPL website shows WPD's 4 license areas: East Midlands, West Midlands, South Wales and South West.

The 8 Pennsylvania power companies that merged in 1920 would be amazed that 52% of the company's net income would one day come from operations in the United Kingdom.



(Photo of PPL's headquarters building in Allentown, PA from PPL website)



F.A.S.T. Graphs

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The graph above shows that PPL has traded for much of the past decade below a P/E ratio of 15 (the orange line). F.A.S.T. Graphs calculates the P/E ratio on an adjusted (operating) earnings basis as 17.1. (This may not include the Q2 earnings decline released on August 3.) The table to the right of the graph indicates an S&P credit rating of A- and debt at 59% of capitalization.

PPL's just-released 2017 Q2 earnings were $.43 per share, compared with $.71 for 2016 Q2. EPS for the first 6 months of 2017 was $1.02, compared with $1.42 for the first 6 months of 2016. Reported earnings for the trailing 12 months were $2.37, for a P/E of 16.36.

From the transcript of the 2017 Q2 earnings call, Bill Spence explained the earnings decline:

"PPL's earnings for the quarter and year-­to-­date are lower compared to 2016, as expected, primarily driven by lower foreign currency exchange rates in 2017. ... Adjusting for special items, second quarter 2017 earnings from ongoing operations were $0.52 per share, compared with $0.56 per share a year ago. Lower foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted second quarter of 2017 earnings from ongoing operations by $0.07 per share, compared to 2016. The remaining quarterly increase in earnings from ongoing operations of $0.03 per share was due to lower operating and maintenance expenses in Kentucky and in the U.K."

A replay of the 2017 Q2 earnings call and an accompanying slide presentation are available at the PPL website.

The DRiP Investing Resource Center

David Fish maintains a list of Dividend Champions, companies that have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years, as well as Dividend Contenders (10+ years) and Dividend Challengers (5+ years). That list is available at the DRiP Investing Resource Center. PPL is a Dividend Contender, with 16 consecutive years of dividend hikes. Recent dividend growth has been in the 3-4% range, but slipped to 1.3% in 2016. The most recent increase was 3.9%, from $.38 per quarter to $.395, beginning with the April, 2017 payment.

Simply Safe Dividends

Simply Safe Dividends rates PPL's dividend safety, growth and yield. PPL scores high on safety. The dividend is considered safer than 87% of the stocks in SSD's universe. The yield, currently just over 4%, is strong at 78. Dividend growth is near the bottom, however, at 7. A May 30, 2017 article by SSD indicated that PPL stepped up its dividend growth with its most recent increase.

(Table from Simply Safe Dividends)

Better Investing

Better Investing's company research report provides 5 years of data. Below is one of the tables from the report. (The current P/E ratio does not reflect the Q2 earnings downturn.) The high yield for each of the past 5 years was considerably higher than the current 4.07%. This is in line with the "yield compression" experienced by the broad market in the past year, but it also indicates that a patient investor may be able to pick up shares at a higher yield than presently available. (Table from Better Investing)

Conclusion

A June 19, 2017 article by Jonathan Wheeler sums up my assessment of PPL: "The stock isn't trading at an extreme value today, but it is a solid choice for investors looking for exposure overseas while reaping the dividends of an American utility."

I believe PPL is a well-managed utility. There is an ongoing attempt in the United Kingdom to make the power distribution system more competitive. The U.K. provides a significant portion of PPL's net income, so a PPL investor is wise to monitor developments in the U.K.

I'm long PPL and I would be willing to add more shares at a yield of 4.4%, which would require the price to drop to $35.91. With that in mind, I've set an alert with Custom Stock Alerts to notified if PPL reaches $35.91 or reaches a yield of 4.4%.

I always learn from our Seeking Alpha conversations. Your responses enrich our discussion. What's your view of PPL?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL, JNJ, MSFT, AAPL, PFE, MMM, CSCO, PG, GE, KO, MRK, ADP, WMT, XOM, RY, TD, GPC, BCE, SO, SPG, O, NNN, SKT, VTR, PSA, IBM, GWW, TXN, VFC, DUK, BIP, WPC, BEP, PEGI, HASI, APLE, TGT, WEC, AGR, UL, EPD, MMP, MRCC, BIF, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VOE, VNQ, VPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.