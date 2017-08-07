Kellogg Tops Analyst 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Gains Cast For August 2018

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive stocks projected 13.28% more gain than from that same amount invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, your 'safer' dividend Consumer Defensive dogs reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, to further gauge their cash reserves for dividend support.

19 of 59 top yield Consumer Defensive stocks were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields.

Top 10 "safer" net gain dividend Consumer Defensive dogs topped by Kellogg averaged 6.04% as of 8/1/17 per analyst estimated price targets less broker fees.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Dog Stocks Net 3.5% to 11.6% Gains By July/August, 2018

Six of the ten top-yield "safer" Consumer Defensive dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for July/August proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Kellogg (K) netted $116.38 based on dividends with a median target price estimate from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

General Mills (GIS) netted $52.15 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-one analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris Intl (PM) netted $88.56 per estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBY) netted $60.97 based on no estimates from analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) netted $48.94 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) netted $42.28 based on no broker median target estimates, just projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) netted $39.48, based on dividend only with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) netted $37.72 based on median targets from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAY) netted $36.02 based on dividends only with no median target price estimate from analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) netted $35.22 based on projected dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 6.04% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Defensive dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive July/August Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here August 1 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for nineteen of fifty-nine stocks from the Consumer Defensive sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

7 Industries Were Represented By 19 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks

The Consumer Defensive sector embraces thirteen industries. Nineteen stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented seven of those industries.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Household & Personal Products (2); Beverages - Soft Drinks (2); Grocery Stores (5); Discount Stores (1); Packaged Foods (4); Tobacco (3); Food Distribution (2); Beverages - Brewers (0); Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries (0); Confectioners (0); Education & Training (0); Farm Products (0); Pharmaceutical Retailers (0).

Top ten "safer" consumer defensive dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of August 1 included the first five industries on the list above.

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Defensive stocks culled from this master list of 59. Below is the list of 19 of those 59 resulting from the "safety" check that noted positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

14 of the 59 Consumer Defensive big yield dogs at the end of the above list were disqualified in this "safer" screening process due to their negative annual returns.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily re-prioritized by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Estimated (11) A 1.25% 1-yr. Average Upside And (12) A 4.6% Net Gain From Top 21 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs

Dogs on the 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 1, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 1.15% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in each of the top ten July/August Consumer Defensive "Safer" dogs, while their aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 3.13% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend on the chart in the coming year by less than $30 means an overbought condition could-be on-tap for the 'Safe' Dividend Consumer Defensive top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Some Gains From Lowest Priced 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs

Ten firms with the biggest yields August 1, per YCharts data, ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (13) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Defensive Dogs, To Deliver 3.03% VS. (14) 3.47% Net Gains from All Ten by July/August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 13.28% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The highest priced "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals dog, Target (TGT) showed the best net gain of 4.89% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Defensive dogs as of August 1 were: Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAY) & (OTCPK:CCLAF); Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBY); Tate & Lyle 9TATYF); Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY), with prices ranging from $6.70 to $12.30.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive dogs as of August 1 were: Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY); Village Super Market (VLGEA); Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYY); Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYY); Target (TGT), with prices ranging from $20.56 to $56.86.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Defensive stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.