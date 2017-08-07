Starbucks: A Great Business Impacted By Structural Change

I am closely evaluating options for my holding of the business as part of my Project$1M portfolio.

US growth looks to be muted near term, while China may be a saving grace.

I have a modest holding of Starbucks (SBUX) for my Project $1Million portfolio.

The reasons that attracted me to this business were an exceptional brand-name, strong profitability, immense pricing power and incredible cash flow generation. The results of all of these things has been a business that has quadrupled operating income over the last decade while maintaining double-digit returns on invested capital for the better part of the last 10 years.

However while Starbucks core business has by and large been humming away over the last few years there have been some warning trends that have caught my eye. Starbucks US same store sales comps have been fairly subdued over the last couple of quarters hovering between rates of 3 and 4%.

The Teavana business has also been seeing a muted sales performance, something which was highlighted as early as late 2016. And against all of this has been the dismal performance of retail in general with many national chains significantly retrenching stores, raising question marks about the long-term future of in-store retail.

Starbucks reported an interesting set of results recently. Overall while same-store sales were up by 5%, transactions growth was relatively flat. In fact the majority of the growth in same-store sales was attributable to pricing, plus ticket size increases which increased roughly 4% while transactions growth accounted for approximately 1% of the increase.

Teavana was a notable casualty in this quarter. These stores have borne the burden of a decline in retail traffic and have seen sales significantly decline for some period of time. It was thus not a major surprise to see Starbucks eventually shatter this line of stores.

While no doubt a blow to Starbucks longer-term goals of diversifying its core product offering into the tea category the closure of Teavana doesn't in and of itself represent a material impact to Starbucks business.

However the clear long-term trend here and the question that Starbucks investors should ask themselves is whether Starbucks considerable store presence will also eventually be threatened over time.

Howard Schultz himself addressed this question in late 2016 and concluded that Starbucks's core business would not be impacted by these trends. He reasoned that even if mall traffic declined, Starbucks customers would still make the trip to the store as result of it being a consumer destination.

I believe that this is too simplistic a conclusion.

The fact remains that there are many Starbucks locations in malls across America. The fact also remains that even though coffee consumption is a regular habit for most it also represents a social activity for many which is done around general shopping and browsing in stores and malls across America.

As structural change sweeps the retailing landscape these kinds of spontaneous, unplanned visits to the local Starbucks will decrease over time with fewer reasons to visit the local mall. Starbucks will certainly be able to maintain a fairly healthy core business but it will increasingly become one without the growth options for incremental transactions in the US.

Of course, Starbucks will still be able to pursue a range of options for growth internationally. China seems chief among these options for increased penetration of Starbucks stores and an expansion in transactions per person as GDP growth continues and per capita consumption increases.

However with US revenues accounting for close to 70% of total Starbucks revenues and with the Greater China area coming in at only 20% of consolidated group revenues, the strong rate of growth in China may still not be sufficient to overcome a muted environment for growth in the Americas in the near term. Starbucks will likely see a bumpy transition until it can really establish a strong beachhead in the Asia-Pacific region something which I expect will take at least 3 to 5 years to fully mature.

Make no mistake Starbucks is still a tremendous business and a solid, reliable source for profit growth and cash flow. Its brand position amongst existing consumers is so strong that it can easily justify premium pricing on its product and also push through strong price increases without too much effort.

However this is a business that is caught in the winds of sweeping structural change that is happening across the retail landscape in America and even this great business may not be immune. This is something in fact that its own executives recently acknowledged in its quarterly earnings call. The question is whether the best days of Starbucks growth in North America are now behind it. I have grown more cautious on Starbucks as part of my project 1 million portfolio, and will be watching it with a close eye going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.