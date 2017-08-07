Natural Gas Shakes Off Bearish Weather But Production Gains

Welcome to the shake off edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices are moving higher across the curve led by September contracts which closed above $2.80/MMBtu.

Last week saw persistently more bearish weather forecasts for the first-half of August, and as we said last week Monday, the bearish weather changes led to upward revisions totaling 25 Bcf.

Here's a snapshot of what the first 6-days of August looks like:

Source: Michael Ventrice of WSI

This is how power burn demand looks so far in 2017:

Source: HFI Research

Power burn remains 2 Bcf/d below where we were last year, and although weather has not been bullish, the physical flows have been bullish. That's of course if Lower 48 production stalls around the current level...

Over the weekend, resilient power burn demand was countered with higher Lower 48 production gains. Once again, we saw production average back above 73 Bcf/d, and the production gains this time came from the Rockies and Texas.

In our weekly flagship report, we wrote a piece titled, "Natural Gas - Facing Enemies from All Sides." The report went over the threat of potentially higher Permian associated gas production and what the current outlook on production is.

For readers interested in our more detailed analysis of the natural gas market and trader commentary, we think you should give HFI Research a try. We offer a discounted service for natural gas only write-ups. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.