Pair Trade Big Pharma - One Real Deal, One Pretender? Celgene Vs. Lilly

Equity trading action in Celgene (CELG) and Eli Lilly (LLY) the last several years, and specifically the last six months, is becoming more divergent. Despite the fact both are considered "growth" companies in the large cap pharmaceutical field, Celgene appears to have entered the delivery stage for shareholders. Lilly is still struggling to fulfill promises by management, waiting for business operations to hit an actual expansion phase. Since both are priced in a similar manner on trailing financial results, using basic Wall Street valuation ratios, I theorize buying the real deal and shorting the pretender in a pair trade idea could prove quite profitable, no matter which direction the overall market averages move.

Fundamental business growth rates favor Celgene

The vast majority of large capitalization pharmaceuticals and biotechs are projected to grow revenues in the low single digits and income less than 10% annually during 2017-18. Lilly fits this industry outlook, with subpar +6% revenue guidance for 2017 and +2% Wall Street estimates for 2018. Adjusted operating profits, excluding one-time gains and charges, are expected to climb at slightly better rates of +17% this year and +8% next year.

The problem I have with Lilly, explained in other bearish articles I have penned on the company the last year is growth prospects appear overhyped by management and overbought by large hedge funds and brokerages. Two of the new drugs touted by management as important growth drivers in the near future have been denied approval by the FDA in 2016-17, and there is no guarantee the company will deliver on its development drug pipeline going forward. Wall Street has been seduced into the proposed growth story plotline, and are discounting many innovative drugs will get approved.

Undoubtedly new drugs are coming for Lilly. But are enough hits coming to generate a solidly higher level of sales, years down the road? Lilly's present valuation projection of 3.8x revenues and 18x Wall Street analyst EPS for 2018 is a decent premium to the large pharma alternatives for investors. I argue much downside exists for Lilly shareholders if operations do not meet expectations, or Lilly is denied a normal rate of FDA approval on its research and development efforts.

Next to Lilly's wavering growth prospects, Celgene stands out as a clear drug industry "winner" based on Wall Street analyst consensus estimates right now. Revenue growth is running well above nearly every other major drug company or S&P 500 equity alternative for investment, with 2017 company guidance numbers of +18% and Wall Street 2018 expansion pegged at +16%. Income projections have risen to +23% in adjusted non-GAAP earnings for 2017 vs. 2016, with another +21% gain coming in 2018.

A second significant difference, Celgene is plowing all available cash flow and income back into the business for compounded growth. It does not expend capital on a dividend to shareholders, a standard biotech growth strategy. Lilly pays out better than 50% of earnings as dividends. From a capital appreciation standpoint, Celgene's equity may be super-charged for extraordinary gains into 2020.

Last week, DoctoRx on Seeking Alpha wrote a solid article on all the constructive avenues for growth opening for Celgene. Widely followed on the platform, he is quite bullish on Celgene writing,

I've been looking at Celgene since last fall as my favorite biotech. It marries best-in-breed current profit margins and both GAAP and operating profit growth with what increasingly could be the best long-term pipeline in all of global pharma.

Valuations favor Celgene

Based on 2018 numbers, Celgene is trading at 15x forward adjusted operating EPS, at a robust 45% net profit margin on sales, with a 7x revenues multiple. Lilly is selling for 18x the equivalent period expected earnings, and a drug industry normal 20% net profit margin. The kicker for investors in Celgene is the company has started a trend of beating revenue and earnings expectations, four of the last four quarters. Lilly has reported mixed results, beating Wall Street earnings estimates two of the past four quarters. If these trends continue, Celgene could be an even bigger bargain vs. Lilly when looking back a year or two from now.

From a margin of safety and financial flexibility perspective for investors, Celgene's total liabilities represent just 4.3x trailing adjusted annualized operating earnings as of June 30. Lilly's liability, debt and IOU total is hovering around 7.5x trailing four quarter profitability. For Celgene, a comparatively low liability reading unlocks numerous avenues to increase shareholder worth with new accretive businesses partnerships and acquisitions, or survive a weakening health care pricing environment better.

Whether talking trailing valuations or next year's estimates, likely business growth rates, or financial flexibility ratios, Celgene looks to be the decisive winner in a head to head investment analysis battle with Eli Lilly.

Technical trading action and momentum favor Celgene

Lilly's stock has gone nowhere the last two years, and its daily On-Balance Volume [OBV] line has been quite ugly over that span. The OBV indicates a real lack of buying enthusiasm since the company's peak in investor optimism during 2015. You can view the stagnate investor situation below. The second chart reviews the deteriorating three-month trading action, as the U.S. equity market has continued to slug along to new all-time highs this summer.

Celgene, on the other hand, has witnessed growing spasms of buying since early 2016. You can view its two-year chart below with a correspondingly strong daily OBV line. On the second chart, I am focusing on the heavy buying in June with 9 of 10 daily closes higher in price marked with the gold line.

A better view of how strongly Celgene is performing during 2017 is outlined in the one-year chart comparison versus peers below. This investment has bested the S&P 500 average, the Health Care Select SPDR ETF (XLV), Lilly, iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF (IBB), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Abbvie (ABBV), and Amgen (AMGN). Celgene has also outperformed nearly every big pharma/biotech stock not listed over the last twelve months.

Final Thoughts

The suggested pair trade plan, using full leverage in a margin account, would have netted an investor about +15% the last year, after expenses and dividends are considered. Buying Celgene and shorting Lilly in equal amounts should remain smartly profitable in coming years, no matter which way the stock market generally fluctuates. If Lilly rises 30% next year, terrific. As long as Celgene climbs better than 30% at the same time, this trade will still generate a profit. [We'll actually need a good +3% Celgene price increase better than Lilly to cover the Lilly dividend on borrowed stock, and trading expenses annually.] Conversely, if the stock market crashes, taking Celgene down 40% in price, an investor wouldn't necessarily care or have to fret. As long as Lilly falls greater than 40% in price, net gains would still be returned to a trader/investor engaging in the pair trade strategy. It's the spread change that makes the difference or profit/loss.

If you are nervous about the future direction of U.S. equity market indexes from today's near record overvaluation territory, pair trading may become a creative tool to stay engaged and invested, without moving to cash earning next to nothing. Food for thought. I am projecting a 10%-20% annualized gain from the Celgene/Lilly pair trade the next 24-36 months.

Remember shorting stocks involves oversized risk versus long only portfolios, as losses are theoretically unlimited over time. Please consult an investment advisor to learn more about whether shorting stocks and pair trading can work for your financial situation, experience and risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.