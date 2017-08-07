Tabcorp's (TABCF) CEO David Attenborough on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TABCF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2017 8:00 PM ET

Executives

David Attenborough - Chief Executive Officer

Damien Johnston - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Donald Carducci - J. P. Morgan

Adam Alexander - Goldman Sachs

Matt Ryan - UBS

Mark Wilson - Deutsche Bank

Larry Gandler - Crédit Suisse

Anthony Longo - CLSA

Rohan Sundram - Citigroup

David Attenborough

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Tabcorp's results presentation for the 2017 financial year. I'm David Attenborough, and I'm the CEO of Tabcorp. Joining me on the call is Damien Johnston, our CFO. I intend to speak for about 20 minutes, and we'll take you through the presentation lodged with the ASX today. We will then open the line for questions.

If I can start by taking you to Slide 2 and begin by saying FY '17 has been a strategically important year for Tabcorp. We've executed on a number of initiatives that are critically important to position the group for future growth and deliver sustainable returns for shareholders and our stakeholders. And that includes the progress that we've made announcing the combination with Tatts, which we expect to deliver significant value. Both Tabcorp and Tatts are committed to completing the combination by the end of this calendar year. We've also acquired INTECQ, a highly complementary gaming systems and monitoring business, which has added scale and capability to our Gaming Services division. And we've made a strategic investment in establishing Sun Bets, our start up business in the U.K., where we've entered the attractive U.K. gambling market under the powerful Sun brand.

In February, we settled the AUSTRAC civil proceedings, and we are pleased that, that matter is now concluded. And we believe the investments that we've made in making our risk and compliance capabilities position us ahead of the curve and are moving us closer to our goal of becoming the world's most respected gambling entertainment company. Our core businesses: TAB, Media, Gaming Services and Keno, are fundamentally in good shape. We have continued our digital expansion in Wagering in Keno and taken steps to strengthen our retail partnerships, with the launch of digital commissions model. Overall in FY '17, we've made some significant investments to better position Tabcorp to deliver sustainable future growth. The cost of these investments is reflected in our FY '17 results, both in the number of significant items, which I'll go through in detail in a moment, but also in an increase in OpEx, which reflects the INTECQ acquisition and investments in technology, marketing, risk and compliance during the year.

Turning now to Slide 3, and I'll take you through an overview of our FY '17 result. And as I mentioned, as we had highlighted in our trading update on the 20th of June, our statutory result was impacted by a number of significant items, and this resulted in an NPAT loss of $20.8 million. The composition of significant items is set out on the next slide. However, in summary, these costs predominantly relate to costs associated with the AUSTRAC civil proceedings, which were settled earlier in the year; costs associated with the proposed combination with Tatts Group, including costs associated with the cash-settled equity swap relating to our 10% stake; and a larger than expected operating loss and related impairment for our U.K. start up business, Sun Bets.

Our results before significant items are in line with our June guidance, with revenue, EBITDA and NPAT within the guidance ranges that we had previously provided. We have announced a final dividend of $0.125 per share, taking the full year ordinary dividend to $0.25, which is a maximum amount that Tabcorp is permitted to pay out to shareholders under the merger implementation deed with Tatts.

Now moving on to Slide 4, which outlines the results at a group level. I've already covered most of this on the previous slide, but there are a couple of points to call out. Firstly, that these results include 7 months contribution from INTECQ, and that's important, particularly with respect to our OpEx, which increased by 7.1% compared to the prior year. Excluding INTECQ, OpEx growth was 4.6% year-on-year, and we are currently, as we guided in June, carrying out a thorough review of our cost base.

Moving on to our business results on Slide 5. The performance of Keno and Gaming Services was in line with plan. However, the Wagering & Media results impacted the group results, and I'll unpack the detail of this over the coming slides. A couple of points before I move on, on CapEx. The increase in wagering CapEx relates to an increased investment in equipment and systems, and this includes investment in technology and network infrastructure. And part of this also includes significant upgrade of our Oncourse point-of-sale equipment. Group CapEx also includes our investment in Sun Bets and our new office fit-out.

If I can now take you to Slide 6 and start to unpack the results for each of our businesses, commencing with Wagering & Media. And as I said earlier, the core TAB business is in good shape. Its key digital and Fixed Odds KPIs remained strong. However, wagering has been impacted by the underperformance of Luxbet and Trackside. Our wagering results were also impacted by prolonged periods of wet weather across the Eastern Seaboard during the autumn carnival, and that's an important time of year in terms of raising volumes. And as we mentioned in our trading update, we're conducting a strategic review of Luxbet, and we have completed a review of Trackside's underperformance, and there is a program of initiatives to be rolled out this financial year.

Despite yields in the second half being below expectations, particularly in sport, overall, on a full year basis, we were able to maintain yields consistent with the prior year, which you'll see in the table on the next slide. Finally, some updates on the regulatory front. The South Australian government's point-of-consumption tax commenced in July. And the New South Wales and Victorian government have announced that they're evaluating a similar regime. It's important that any new point-of-consumption tax takes into account the substantial fees and taxes already paid by the various state TAB operators.

Slide 7 focuses on our key KPIs for the core TAB business. And it's pleasing to see double-digit growth in digital, Fixed Odds and customer acquisition. Digital turnover growth of 13.9% and TAB Fixed Odds revenue growth of 15% was driven by very strong growth in racing. We have also seen solid growth in customer acquisition with active TAB account customers up almost 10% and, importantly, good retention rates. Retail results were impacted, particularly in the second half by the decline in Trackside, wet weather and a general trend towards consumer softness, which has been noted by others in the market.

On to Slide 8, and we've made good progress on our strategy to invest in digital capability, strengthened the integration between retail and digital and forge even closer partnerships with our retail venues. And this year, we successfully rolled out a digital commissions model to our retail partners, and venues are now aligned to our digital strategy in a way they never were before. Our venue partners now receive a commission on all TAB digital activity in their venues and also benefit from signing up account customers. Digital commissions are a key part of a new partnership we've rolled out in the Australian Hotels Association in New South Wales and Victoria, and with Community Clubs Victoria, and these organizations have been strong supporters as have individual venues themselves.

We continue to roll out new products during the year. Check & Collect is one that ties in with our retail digital integration strategy as it allows customers to scan physical tickets on their phone and have winnings deposited into their account. This is a win-win for our partners and our customers. As well as being a customer friendly initiative, it also delivers important efficiency benefits for our venue partners. Quaddie Cash Out and Bundle Bet are two other products we took to the market this year, and there is a major new product planned for launch ahead of the important Spring Racing Carnival period. We continue to make investments in enhancing the broadcasting quality of Sky and secured the key media rights that came up during the year, including all of WA racing and South Australian thoroughbred racing, albeit sublicensing South Australian racing from Racing.com.

On the slide -- on to Slide 9 and Sun Bets, which has been treated as a significant item given the business was in start up phase in 2017. Sun Bets is a strategic investment, which gives us a position in the attractive U.K. online wagering and gaming market, access to a great brand and allows us to build a gaming and wagering platform, which is replicable and scalable as we look at future expansion opportunities in other markets. And while the performance of Sun Bets in the first 11 months was challenging, both we and News UK remain confident in its potential and remain focused on improving the business performance. And we've made some changes to leadership, team size and commercial arrangements, and we are currently implementing a range of other initiatives.

The fundamentals of the market opportunity are strong. As we lead into the Soccer World Cup, Tabcorp and our partner are focused on successful execution. I should also highlight the information that we have set out on the commercial arrangement between the parties for the next couple of years. And under our arrangement with News, there are certain performance obligations. And if they're not met, we do not have -- we do have an option to exit that can be exercised in 2019. However, it is important to reiterate that both Tabcorp and News are absolutely committed to growing this business going forward and ensuring that Sun Bets meets its potential.

On Slide 10, our Gaming Services business continues to perform well, enhanced by our acquisition of INTECQ. The acquisition is progressing as planned, and the integration is on track, including the realization of expected synergies. Gaming Services achieved revenue growth of 34% and 7.8% after excluding the INTECQ acquisition. Growth x INTECQ has been driven by the commencement of a number of new venues in New South Wales, including Panthers Group. TGS now has some 10,650 machines under contract in New South Wales and Victoria, and our venues continue to outperform the market in both states. This outperformance continues to validate the TGS business model and gives us confidence as we continue to seek to expand the customer base.

Turning now to Keno. We've recorded 3.6% turnover growth and 2% revenue growth, driven by Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT. The result in Queensland has been affected by a decline in economic activity in the state that was heavily impacted by drought and floods.

We made significant progress in rolling out a range of new customer initiatives and continuing our transformation of Keno. Jackpot pooling is now in place across each of our jurisdictions, and we went live with the new Mega Millions game in New South Wales and ACT. We're also pleased with the rollout of digital play in-venue in New South Wales, which was available in more than 200 venues at the end of the year. Keno's digital evolution is well underway with more than 13,000 new account holders. And the focus for Keno in FY '18 is to drive growth from our investments in product, digital and the customer experience.

Moving now to Slide 12. And as flagged, you can see an increase in our OpEx-to-revenue ratio this year, it was driven by the acquisition of INTECQ and the investments we've been making across the business. As I mentioned earlier, in the year ahead, we will be reviewing the cost base of the business, and we'll be targeting a 22.5% OpEx-to-revenue ratio in FY '18.

Moving across to CapEx. In our CapEx in FY '17 included lease capitalization relating to the fit-out of our new premises in Sydney and Melbourne of $32 million. We expect FY '18 CapEx to be approximately $150 million, excluding CapEx in respect of TGS venue expansion. And we expect depreciation and amortization of approximately $190 million, which reflects a full year of INTECQ, Panthers and those office fit-outs that I previously mentioned.

Taking you now to Slide 13 on capital management. We have undrawn facilities of $400 million at 30 June, including a new $250 million short-term facility. We have bridge financing in place, which facilitated the redemption of our subordinated notes and funded the Tatts cash-settled equity swap. We expect to refinance our term debt and bridge facilities in the context of the implementation of our combination with Tatts, and we have binding commitment letters in place in this regard.

Moving across now to dividends. And as previously mentioned, the total FY '17 dividend was $0.25 per share, fully franked. Our dividend target for FY '18 is 90% of NPAT before significant items, amortization of the Victorian Wagering and Betting Licence and Sun Bets.

On to Slide 14. Following the authorization from the Australian Competition Tribunal, work within Tabcorp continues at pace on our proposed combination with Tatts as we aim to create a world-class, diversified gambling entertainment business. Both Tatts and Tabcorp remain committed to the transaction, which is a highly valuable combination for our shareholders as well as a range of other stakeholders.

As to the process from here, the ACCC and our competitor, CrownBet, have appealed to the full Federal Court which we'll hear a judicial review of the tribunal's decision in late August. The judicial review will be a technical review focused on discrete points of law rather than broad review of the factual findings of the tribunal. Tatts has joined Tabcorp in opposing these applications. Should the Federal Court ask the tribunal to review its decision, it's important to note that does not mean the tribunal restarts proceedings and reconsiders the facts. Rather, the tribunal will review its determination, having regard to the Federal Court's decision and the existing evidence that has already been presented.

We will update the market on those proceedings in due course. Meanwhile, we are working hard with Tatts to finalize the scheme documentation. And you will have seen that they have put out a release today that guides to the scheme book being sent out to Tatts shareholders in September and a vote on the transaction at the scheme meeting in October. We continue to expect implementation will take place in the last quarter of this calendar year, and the integration planning with Tatts is well advanced.

So in conclusion, as I take you to Slide 15, FY '17 has been a strategically important year of investing in our core businesses while setting up the company for future growth. The core businesses TAB, Media, Keno and Gaming Services are in good shape and continue to perform. In Wagering & Media, we plan to build on the momentum in digital and Fixed Odds as we lead into the Spring Racing Carnival and, of course, the new Everest. In Gaming Services, we will continue to focus on delivering for our venue partners and, of course, that business will benefit from a full year contribution from both INTECQ and the Panthers Group in FY '18. In Keno, 2018 will be about driving the benefits from our recent investments in product, digital and customer experience. And in Sun Bets, we are confident the initiatives we have put in place will deliver improved performance.

We're absolutely focused on ensuring the successful completion of the Tatts transaction, disciplined execution across all of our businesses and continuing to strengthen our capability in the areas that will support the next chapter of growth. 2018 is shaping up to be a transformational year for Tabcorp.

Thank you. I will now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Donald Carducci from J. P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Donald Carducci

So the first half '17, sports revenue growth was almost 12%, and the full year came out to around 1%. So this implies about an 8% reduction in the second half. Can you tell us a little bit more about why this occurred?

Damien Johnston

The primary driver there, it was the fact that in last year, we had the Euro soccer tournament, which was in the second half of FY '16, and that was a -- that's the second biggest tournament behind the Soccer World Cup. So that was a, if you like, a tough comp for this year. The second point I'd make is Fixed Odds sports revenues have reflected a lower win rate than we would've expected heading into the half. And I think that, that’s obviously, impacted on the result. But that's largely results driven more than anything else.

Donald Carducci

Okay. And my last question is on turnover, with South Australia implementing the point of consumption tax on the 1st of July. How have you seen turnover? Is it up? Is it down? Or what are some of the dynamics that you're seeing?

Damien Johnston

No, we don't comment on trading past the balance date.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Adam Alexander from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Adam Alexander

Damien, maybe for you just on the balance sheet and sort of pretty significant increase in debt over the year, even after adjusting for the equity swap, putting it in now saying you're sitting at 2.5 times debt-to-EBITDA, can you just remind us of your gearing targets and sort of any covenants around that ratio?

Damien Johnston

So a couple of comments perhaps just on the growth in debt. As you point out, the biggest driver is the funding of the equity swap, and that's $325 million. We also acquired INTECQ during the course of the year, and that was over $100 million. And as we've mentioned, there's a large number of significant expenses that were incurred this year, which is around about $150 million, $160 million. So they're the drivers on why the gearing is up. But the philosophy around gearing has been to manage it within the range of around 2 times EBITDA -- debt-to-EBITDA to 2.5 times. And as you know, in recent years, we've been at the bottom end or below that range.

The consequence of those activities this year has put us to the upper end of that range, which is around 2.5 times. As we think about gearing, we think about our investment-grade credit rating. The expectation for S&P is to be around that 2.5 times. We can go above that, but the longer-run expectation is around 2.5 times. Gearing covenants are generally around -- well, they are 3.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA, which is equivalent to about 3.7 times gross debt-to-EBITDA. So we're comfortable in that regard. Looking into next year, I think it's fair to say that we'll stay around the upper end of that range. But that is -- we have a range, and we're happy to operate within the range. Recently, we've been at the bottom end of the range. Next -- currently, we're at the top end of the range, and I think we'll stay there during the course of the next year.

Adam Alexander

And maybe just a related question on that. Just the dividend policies, obviously, pretty significant item for next year, pre-Sun Bets. Just is the board comfortable in paying that 90% payout ratio even though it sort of means drawing down from debt to pay that?

Damien Johnston

Yes, I think so. When we look at the way the balance sheet is managed, we expect to manage within the ranges that I’ve just discussed. That dividend policy is consistent with our philosophy. And essentially, the benefit we've had is we've had a very strong balance sheet coming into this period. It's still strong, and we believe we can manage that dividend policy within our gearing targets.

Adam Alexander

And then just one -- just on Sun Bets. It's interesting to see those -- the payments to News Corp. Can you maybe just explain how that joint venture works? Is it -- does News Corp not share in the initial losses? And then if you can just give us what that payment obligation was for FY '17, so we can see the progression through '18 and '19?

Damien Johnston

Yes, I'll make a couple of comments on that. But firstly, the way it works is News provide all of the marketing at their cost, and that's internal marketing and external marketing. And as part of the arrangements, we've committed a certain level of minimum payments to them, and they're largely connected to that overall range around marketing spend and their commitment. The movement in '17 towards '18 is about AUD 5 million increase. But I would point out that we've referenced the operational review that was taken during the second half of the year, and that increase will be offset by the benefits coming from that operational review. So looking into FY '18, the increase in minimum guarantee payments will be offset by OpEx savings. So net-net, that should be neutral for us. And of course, we expect to see an improved performance of the revenue line.

Adam Alexander

Can you give us a breakeven target? I can understand if you don't want to, but in terms of getting that business to breakeven, do you have any target in mind that you'd like to achieve that by?

Damien Johnston

We're not going to make a comment about when. I think, as you remember from last year, generally speaking, sort of 1.5% to 2% market share would get us to a breakeven. Clearly, we are focused on improving the business. David talked through some of the initiatives for that, and we'll just have to see what level of improvement we get during the course of this year.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Matt Ryan from UBS. Please go ahead.

Matt Ryan

I was just interested in the comments around the cost review that you're going to be conducting this year and whether you can share any color on what you're actually looking at. And also, I guess, you've got cost guidance out there for this year. So should we assume that any cost out program doesn't start until after the FY '18 year?

David Attenborough

So first of all, Matt, David. Our approach, as you can imagine, when we look at a group cost increase x INTECQ, up over 4%, that is not how we want to manage this business going forward. Operational review of our expense base, we flagged on the 20th of June. And you should expect that review to impact FY '18. And if you look at the OpEx revenue guidance of 22.5%, remember that was only that -- FY '17 was only impacted by INTECQ for 7 months. INTECQ drives that OpEx-to-revenue ratio up, and we're certainly focused on ensuring that we deliver to an OpEx-to-revenue ratio of 22.5% in FY '18.

Matt Ryan

So it's fair to say that the cost analysis that you're doing is already incorporated into the 22.5% guidance?

David Attenborough

That is fair to say, yes.

Matt Ryan

And can you just remind us on how much capital is actually employed in the U.K. Sun Bets business at the moment? I noticed the $20 million write-down. So where are we up to with that capital employed number?

Damien Johnston

So that effectively -- that's an after-tax number. So effectively, the -- we've written down through the impairment the total CapEx investment in the U.K. So we're starting from effectively a 0 base in 2018.

Matt Ryan

And just one last one from me. I was just interested -- we've been speaking for a number of years around a ROIC target. I was just interested in your thoughts about what you're thinking there. Is there a possibility that you could be looking at improvements to ROIC from here? What are your thoughts around that ROIC number?

Damien Johnston

Matt, I think I should answer that one, in fairness to David. Look, the ROIC philosophy, going back to 2013, had served us quite well. I think at that time, we were sub-12% and the last couple of years we've been mid-13% range. This year, we've missed it by quite a way. And sitting here at February, certainly, my expectation, looking into the second half with the performance from the first half, I was obviously a lot more optimistic about how we would close the year. There were a number of issues that impacted results in the second half. We've spoken about yield performance being below expectation.

Certainly, the turnover growth overall was below expectation and not in line with the trend we’d seen in the previous halves. And David referenced a couple of those factors. And I think weather was a consideration and perhaps the consumer was also a consideration in H2. And frankly, we expected to see a better performance out of Trackside than we saw. David also talked about the steps we've taken to locking the alignment with our retail partners, and digital commissions was in full operation during the second half. In fact, there was a small amount in the first half because they started late in the first half. But we've also seen increases in race fields fees, particularly from Queensland that came through in the second half, and even some increases in fees on sports.

So it's those things, together with some investment in the capability that David mentioned and also some spend on advertising promotions, the net of all that was we had a pretty disappointing financial result in H2. And that's caused us to miss the guidance by quite a long way. A number of those things we expect to see essentially revert going into FY '18. And the good news around some of the costs that we're incurring in retail such as recycling most of those during the course of FY '18 and certainly fully in the second half of '18. So we're looking forward to a better performance. And as we've discussed some of the strong trends on digital and Fixed Odds, actually, the underlying business has some pretty good momentum, and Keno and TGS are well placed. As far as a ROIC target, I think there's probably two things I should say about that. One is yes, Sun Bets is from now a recurring part of our reporting.

It's true that it's being excluded from our dividend guidance. But nonetheless, it's part of the business going forward, and it makes it difficult to provide a ROIC guidance given we don't quite know where that business will be over the next 12 months, albeit we’re looking for improvement. I think the second element, of course, is the pending merger with Tatts. And the likelihood is that the next time you hear from us, we'll be speaking from the perspective of a combined entity, and we'll have to revisit those types of return targets in due course once that merger has been implemented.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mark Wilson from Deutsche Bank.

Mark Wilson

Just looking at the proposed point-of-consumption tax. Just sort of wondering what is your understanding of what the respective state governments will introduce the timing and just your level of engagement with the respective state governments.

David Attenborough

Mark, certainly, the only certainty is what's happened, which is South Australia has introduced point-of-consumption tax. We're certainly aware of it being examined by a number of states, certainly aware of a federal oversight as well on it, but the timings are uncertain. And we're obviously inputting our views on the process around the level of fees, et cetera, that we already pay and that -- we certainly wouldn't want to see double taxation. But from a timing perspective, I think it's all pretty uncertain.

Mark Wilson

All right. Okay. And then just with Sun Bets, can you just elaborate on why you have confidence that you will get the revenue growth going through over the next 12 months, just some of the initiatives that you've introduced there? And what was the outcome of the strategic review that you’ve recently undertaken?

David Attenborough

Sure, Mark. So first of all, the strategic review looked at all elements of the business from what the current product and platform offering was, the level of resource in terms of people and leadership and the plans that those – that, that team had in place going forward. And what gives us more confidence is, one, we've adjusted the leadership and the team and refocused and we'll move them all into one location. We've got a strong alignment with News. We've now integrated with Dream Team which, of course, starts to really motor into the -- lead into the EPL in this month, in August. So remember, Dream Team has over 1 million people that enjoy the fantasy product every year, and we are looking forward to that being a good driver of customer acquisition.

In over the last 11 months, yes, it's a start-up business. We've been investing and investing fast in all the areas of the digital offering from speed and usability to product offering, particularly around broadening the casino offering, and that continues -- and we'll absolutely, in this current year, match a Tier 1 in terms of the breadth of offering and the way that it works on the digital apps and websites. And remember, that's almost 60% of the online market. The sports side, we put a lot of effort into developing that further. It's a slightly different, much more live betting and game-focused market, and that's taken a lot more energy to bring that up to scratch because of the well-developed market over there in that space.

And then also in the racing side, we are very, very competitive now. We've got all the vision, we've got the interfaces set up correctly. And you'd expect that from us because racing is a core area that we pride ourselves on in this country. So when I look at what we've got there, we've got a very competitive offering. We've got a strong brand. We've got a partner that's locked and loaded with us. We're sitting well positioned for the launch of the EPL. We've got some further products we are bringing in that are bespoke products the we're developing with Sun, and then we're going to go into a World Cup towards the end of this financial year.

So I think it's an exciting time for Sun Bets and the team. We're locked and loaded behind them. It's time for them to step up and deliver. And it's a growing, exciting market, and we are -- we've learned a lot from it, and we're really committed to building a strong business over there.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Larry Gandler from Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Larry Gandler

David, I just want to ask a couple of questions on wagering. The first is, with your growth in active customers, which was double digit, that's good performance there, but the digital revenue growth combined with, say, phone erosion was equal to your growth in new customers. It sort of suggests that perhaps you're not stimulating your existing customers to bet more. I'm just wondering what you're doing there to activate existing customers. Is it data analytics? How is that going to drive revenue next year?

David Attenborough

So a large amount of our investment in marketing has actually been in the areas of CRM and data analytics. So we are absolutely focused on -- and I think a lot of our competitors are as well, which is building more and more one-on-one relationship with customers in terms of promotions and promoting to them the areas that they're interested in, so that you get actually a much better link and retention of your customer base. As we already mentioned, we're pleased with the retention rates in the business. They are very good at the moment, and that's a reflection of some of that investment. But you're absolutely right, there's more we can do in that space, and we're absolutely focused on continuing to drive that area of the business.

Larry Gandler

Yes, it seems to me you're winning customer market share, but you're not winning market share because you're not getting your existing customers to bet more, whereas your competitors seem to be capturing dollars share because of that. Just wondering what the missing piece is.

David Attenborough

Yes, I think the way -- we're very aware of each of our competitors and the different approaches to the market that they have. We are just focused on really continuing to develop unique products. And we've got another one that we're bringing to market shortly in the lead up to the Spring Racing Carnival and continuing to drive and improve the one-on-one CRM part of the business. We do, obviously, have some pretty comprehensive plans in place, but I'm not about to unpack them in a public forum. But we are very focused on driving that business forward as you can imagine.

Larry Gandler

Okay. And perhaps related to that is the -- you guys have a strategy for the Tote, and I know that you're going to answer yes. But extraneous new products like Quaddie's are not what I would call a strategy. You can't have the Tote decline forever at a rate of 8%. So what is the strategy for that business? That is -- once you acquire Tatts, that will be a major differentiating product for you guys that is inimitable really. So you have the exclusive license. Is it priced right at an 18% extraction rate? Does it need to be priced at an 18% extraction rate?

David Attenborough

Well, firstly, it's not priced at an 18% extraction rate. The pricing varies. You're looking at the average over exotics and win.

Larry Gandler

Exactly, the average, yes.

David Attenborough

Yes. But what -- so let's look at -- we do have, obviously, strategies for pari-mutuel. It's made more complex in the Australian environment because you have Tote derivative betting by the corporates. As you know, which is where they offer the dividend, they just offer the price, and they'll offer a stretch on it. And therefore, obviously, it's -- that makes it quite difficult to market some of the – some of those products. The introduction of Quaddie Cash Out has been particularly successful because it's unique, difficult for their corporates to offer a competing product on it, and that's actually driven growth in Quaddie's. We're doing investment in a product called Longitude, a core system. That allows a lot more flexibility around how we can build future products, build a different approach to liquidity that will deal with some of the challenges of the smaller pools for peripheral products. And we are planning to launch Longitude in the -- towards the second half of this financial year.

So there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes on pari-mutuel. But also recognize fundamentally that the choice of what you bet on is up to the customer. And what we do is we make sure that we offer the customer the full range of products, and it's really important we do that. And it's really important that we allow customers to choose what they want to bet on and make it as easy and as exciting and friendly as possible. And that is what we're focused on doing. And the Fixed Odds, as you've seen, has grown strongly. Overall, Fixed Odds pari-mutuel overall has grown when you add the two together, and that's important. And we're really focused on the whole range of products.

Larry Gandler

Yes, it is about a range of product but also about the price of those products. And it struck me, David, that the reason the bookmakers like Tote odds is because it's incredibly lucrative for them. Their normal book yield ranges from 8 to 2, call it 12%, 13%. And if they offer Tote Odds, they get a much higher yield. It's almost as if they're offering a customer a bargain and yet it's great margin for them.

David Attenborough

Can I just -- I'll do one more comment, which I think is relevant there. First of all, pari-mutuel -- the pari-mutuel pricing we have is the lowest in the world, so you might -- you're looking at it and you're scratching your head, it is the lowest in the world. Every other country that offers pari-mutuel has a higher level of takeout. Why is that? Because pari-mutuel funds racing, and there is a large contribution from it to the racing industry in all these countries, including in Australia.

So your problem is -- and also another thing to look at, and it was dealt with at length in the tribunal, if you want to grab the -- if it's in the transcript that was made public, but there was a lot of debate on pricing at pari-mutuel and what is price in pari-mutuel. And price in pari-mutuel is absolutely not a takeout. Price in pari-mutuel is what the customers got buying at the time on the horse or the sport that they're interested in. And it is -- sometimes on pari-mutuel, you get a far better price because it reflects the movement in money in a particular event. And sometimes, you don't get as good a price. And the marginal change on pricing that the customer sees by adjusting the takeout will be minimal. The massive impact on funding for racing, if you load it, would absolutely start to undermine the health of the racing industry. So it's actually really difficult, Larry, to go down that route.

Larry Gandler

Yes, just something tells me that the elasticity of a lower takeout would result in a higher turnover, especially if the takeout that is below your competitor's ability to compete, you might suck significant revenues out of the corporate bookmakers if there was -- if the pricing on the Tote was much more attractive. I think there'd be a turnover.

David Attenborough

So Larry, let's take this off line, and we'll have a nice discussion sometime over a coffee. And I'll take you through elasticity, the work that's being done overseas and here. And hopefully, I can demonstrate to you that, that is not a very clever route to end up going. But I think we’ve probably chewed up enough of everyone's time on this call on this.

Operator

Your next question comes from Anthony Longo from CLSA. Please go ahead.

Anthony Longo

So you've obviously cited some reasons why the second half '17 wagering result was down year-on-year. But part of that result also due to increased competition by the corporate bookies as well or was it largely just those factors you've cited?

David Attenborough

There's always competition out there. But when we look at it, when you look at the -- and you start to look at the discrete elements that really impacted the performance, competition's obviously there. But the biggest ones were, what we've called out, Luxbet, and we're putting it through a strategic review, the Trackside decline. And we've done a -- we've completed a review of that, and we've actually got a bunch of initiatives that we're putting into action now. There was -- so a lot of the key drags were not competition. But obviously there's some competition impact. There's got to be, it's a very competitive market. And you've seen that actually with some of the recent results from William Hill and bet365.

Anthony Longo

And you just mentioned briefly on Trackside, I guess, underperforming in the second half. You touched on some initiatives that you have planned. Are they largely the new graphics? Or are there other things that you're sort of talking about doing over the second half?

David Attenborough

No other things. The graphics are now in, so it's now rolling into product and placement and promotions. And that's – there’s a range, we've completed a whole bunch of research out there with the customers. We built the plans from that, and those are now going to move forward and be implemented.

Anthony Longo

I'm sorry, last one from me. In terms of the CapEx guidance, you mentioned it was -- I guess, excluding the TGS venue expansion, are you able to give a ballpark number for what you reckon that might be for FY '18?

Damien Johnston

Anthony, Damien Johnston. No, we're not going to make a stab at that. Obviously, the team are making good progress in New South Wales with the expansion. But given that you can get some large ones like Panthers was acquired during the course of FY '17, it's a bit difficult to speculate. So the one thing that investors should know is that when those expansion deals are signed, effectively we're signing contracts that underwrite a level of return. So we'll only announce that spend once we’ve got the contracts captured.

Operator

Your next question comes from Rohan Sundram from Citigroup.

Rohan Sundram

Just one question from me. Damien, are you able to comment or quantify the annualized impact from race field fee increases in New South Wales and Queensland?

Damien Johnston

I should be able to. I think it's in the order of $5 million or $6 million. Most of that was in the Queensland was in H2, so expect it in that range.

Rohan Sundram

So those are both annualized, yes?

Damien Johnston

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now hand back to David.

David Attenborough

Thank you very much, and we'll end the call here. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.