Negative Enterprise Value: Barnwell's Business Is Being Given Away For Free

Right now, you can pick up $2 in cash for just $1.88. and get Barnwell's operating business for free.

Introduction

I wanted to bring you a great example of the type of work we do at The Broken Leg. This analysis is based on one of our core strategies, Negative Enterprise Value Investing.

If you decide to invest, remember that it's critically important to stick this stock into a well-diversified basket of similar investments. Deep value investing in general, and negative enterprise value investing in particular, are statistical investment strategies - their success depends on leveraging the returns characteristic of the strategy in general. Not all of these stocks will produce good returns - or even positive returns - and a smaller number of exceptional performers are often responsible for bringing the group average up.

If you're relatively new to negative enterprise value investing, there are some critical factors you have to be aware of in order to succeed in Negative Enterprise Value Investing. For this reason, we highly recommend reading our primer to avoid major mistakes and to put this analysis into context.

Summary

Special Notes: All currency values are reported in American Dollars. Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 ends September 30th, 2017.

Name: Barnwell Industries Inc.

Country: USA

Symbol: BRN

Strategy: Negative Enterprise Value

Market Cap: $15.15 Million

Share Price: $1.83

Cash, Equiv, and S.T. Investments: $16.66 Million

Total Debt: $0

Non-Controlling Interests: $0.45 Million

Enterprise Value: -$1.06 Million

Negative Enterprise Value/Market Cap: 7%

Price to Sales: 1.14x

Debt to Equity: 0%

Current Ratio: 4.64x

Business

Barnwell Industries, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and natural gas in Canada; investing in land interests in Hawaii; drilling wells and installing and repairing water pumping systems in Hawaii; and developing homes for sale in Hawaii. It’s probably no surprise, then, that the company's segments include the Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling.

The Company's investments in oil and natural gas properties are located in Canada, principally in the province of Alberta, with other non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. It holds interests in Kaupulehu Developments, a Hawaiian general partnership in land investment.

Its subsidiary, Water Resources International, Inc., drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths in Hawaii, installs and repairs water-pumping systems, and is the distributor for Floway pumps and equipment in the state of Hawaii.

Barnwell Industries Segmentation (Source: Public Filings; Graph: Made In-House by The Broken Leg Investment Team)

Barnwell Industries Inc. is located at 1100 Alakea St Ste 2900, Hononlulu 96813, in the USA.

Negative Enterprise Scorecard

Whenever we assess a stock, we run it through a well-crafted "scorecard," or checklist. Checklist investing has taken off in the world of value investing and the checklist we use is intended to help us run through a number of basic and elective checks to see whether the company meets our basic requirements as an investment, and how that investment stacks up to other investments we could make.

When developing our scorecard, we don't just throw a bunch of criteria together on a piece of paper and call it a day. We've methodically tested this criteria to ensure that it adds significant value: higher overall returns, a greater number of winning stocks, and lower volatility. This scorecard is intended to help us pick the best Negative Enterprise Value stocks.

Core Criteria

The company must pass this set of criteria to even be considered as an investment. Failing here means passing on the stock.

No Chinese Operations - Pass

We exclude companies with Chinese operations to avoid the increased possibility of fraud. Barnwell Industries Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates in the US and Canada. This company is not associated in any way with China. A pass.

Not A Financial, ADR, Real Estate Or Closed Fund - Pass

Some types of firms make for better Negative Enterprise Value stock investments than others. We avoid the categories listed above because they tend to produce terrible results in our backtests. Barnwell is engaged in various lines of business, basically in Oil & Gas, and it cannot be characterized as one of the above types, despite its land investments. Yes, it is true that the company has a land investment segment and had a residential real estate segment, which, in FY 2016, had no assets.

In Q2 FY 2017, ended March 31st, 2017, the Land Investment segment’s assets were estimated to be worth around $4 Million. Taking that into account, in Q2 FY 2017, Cash & Equivalents were approximately $16.5 Million and Total Assets $32 Million, the company cannot be considered a real estate firm and passes the criterion.

Average Daily Volume $5000USD Equiv. - Pass

In the Negative Enterprise Value strategy, we seek extremely undervalued firms that most investors have ignored. We like those hidden gems, but we look for a minimum volume that ensures an investor can buy or sell the stock easily. According to FT.com, the average daily volume of the stock is 9,100. At a stock price of $1.83, the average daily dollar volume is about $16,500, much larger than the criterion’s $5,000 limit, so the company passes.

Negative Enterprise Value - Pass

EV (Enterprise Value) is considered the theoretical takeover price. Namely, the investors pay the Market Capitalization of the stock, but also take on the firm’s Net Debt. So, Total Debt, Market Capitalization, and Non-Controlling Interest (the part of the company not owned by shareholders) increase EV, while cash decreases it. A Negative Enterprise Value means that cash is greater than the other three, so the investor pays less than the company’s Net Cash for the firm. Theoretically, the takeover price is less than zero, which would mean a free company.

In Barnwell’s last Q2 filing, March 31st, 2017, it had $16.66 Million in cash and zero debt, but $0.45 Million in Non-Controlling Interest. Taking into account the $15.15 Market Capitalization, Enterprise Value comes in at -$1.06 Million. That is in negative territory and a pass!

Large Current Ratio - Pass

At the end of FY 2016, Current Assets were about $23 Million, while Current Liabilities were about $5 Million, for a Current Ratio of 4.64x. This more than meets our criterion’s 1.5x threshold. It’s a very strong pass.

Low Capital Expenditures - Pass

Our research has concluded that Negative Enterprise Value companies with very high Capital Expenditures tend to have bad results. For example, a resource exploration firm may “burn” shareholder value with exploration expenses. We have found it best to fail a stock if the company spent more than 50% of its cash on CAPEX during the previous 12 months.

Barnwell operates in the oil and gas sector, but its CAPEX during the previous 12 months was only $1.7 Million, about 10% of its current $16.66 Million in cash. This is much lower than our 50% threshold and gives the stock a pass.

Existing Operations And Adequate Sales - Pass

Some Negative Enterprise Value firms have just ceased operations. At The Broken Leg, we want to eliminate those “value traps” and “dead” companies so we exclude companies without operations or that have minimal sales, less than 1/10 of their Total Assets. Many resource exploration, technology, or pharmaceutical companies fail as a result, perhaps reflecting, the value of their product.

Barnwell Industries Inc., for fiscal 2016 ending September 30th, 2016, had $13.3 Million in Sales, while its Total Assets for Q2 FY2017 were $32.38 Million. Thus, Sales to Total Assets comes in at 41%, giving Barnwell a pass.

Not Aggressively Selling Shares - Pass

When a company aggressively sells its shares, management dilutes shareholders, and when they sell shares below intrinsic value, they destroy shareholder value. Still, management may feel forced to sell shares below intrinsic value if the company desperately needs cash. If this is not the case, a stock sale below intrinsic value suggests that management is unconcerned about shareholder value.

We fail every company that has increased its share count by more than 5% in the last 12 months. During testing, we paradoxically found that screening out firms with a small increase in underlying share count leads to weaker results. This could be because demanding a totally stable share count excludes some great Negative Enterprise Value. We can tolerate slight dilution, but we fail every company that has increased its share count by more than 5% in the last 12 months. After all, a higher pace means unacceptable destruction of value.

Barnwell’s share count has been stable at 8.3 Million for the previous few years. So it is a pass.

Small Market Capitalization - Pass

The Negative Enterprise strategy works best with tiny firms out of reach of most fund managers. This firm has a Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million. This is below the $100 Million USD threshold, so the stock gets a pass.

$5 Million USD Equiv. Minimum Market Capitalization - Pass

While we want firms that are out of reach of professional fund managers, we also want to make sure that each firm’s Market Capitalization is above $5 Million to reduce the risk of fraud and to ensure a basic level of managerial quality. Luckily, the company satisfies this criterion.

Barnwell Industries Inc. does not fail on any of our Core Criteria, passing basic inspection. The company offers Negative Enterprise Value, has adequate Revenue and does not have excessive CAPEX. Let’s see how it fares in terms of the Ranking Criteria.

Ranking Criteria

This criteria shows how the stock compares to alternative investments. Even passing a couple of the following criteria is a strong positive.

Buybacks Or Insider Buys - Pass

Buybacks or Insider Buys indicate that insiders consider the firm’s future safe. Buybacks below fair value also create value for shareholders and are a strong vote of confidence in the firm’s future. The same is true for insider buys.

Insider Buys During the Previous 12 Months (Source: Nasdaq.com)

Nasdaq.com aggregates Open Market Buys for Burnwell. According to the data, over the last 12 months, insiders, including President and CEO Kinzler Alexander, purchased approximately 22,000 shares, a small number but still a pass.

Low Debt To Cash - Pass

A large debt level relative to cash means that a small change in cash or increase in debt can have a disproportionately large impact on Enterprise Value, destroying the investment’s attractiveness. In Barnwell’s case, cash comes in at $16.66 Million and there is no debt. So, it has a 0% Debt to Cash Ratio. Definitely a pass.

High 5-Year Average Net Profit Margin - Fail

This is a very demanding criterion, which prioritizes the selection of companies that have posted a high Net Profit margin in previous years, despite present difficulty and poor performance. Such companies could have an increased possibility of getting back on track and leading to outstanding stock performance if that happens.

Here, we demand not just a positive average, but a really high past profit margin. Remember, this is a ranking criterion and the purpose is to identify the best firms with the highest possibility of a turnaround.

Barnwell Industries Inc. Average Net Income (Source: Barnwell’s SEC Filings, Graph: Made In-House)

Unfortunately, Barnwell had a terrible -16.5% Average Net Profit Margin during the previous 5 fiscal years. This is, of course, a fail.

Market Cap Less Than $50 Mil. USD - Pass

In Core Criteria, we demand a Market Capitalization below $100 Million. This criterion is more demanding, as a Market Cap under $50 Million USD is an additional positive. Luckily, the company is clearly under this limit at $15.15 Million USD. It passes.

Price To Sales Less Than 1 - Fail

Most Negative Enterprise companies lose money or have marginal earnings. In these cases, comparing the firm’s Market Capitalization to its Sales, which represents the size of the firm’s operations, can show how expensive or cheap a business is.

In FY 2016, Barnwell’s Sales came in at $13.3 Million, compared to a Market Cap of $15.15 Million. Thus, the company fails with a Price to Sales Ratio of 1.14x, very close to the threshold.

Past Dividend - Fail

Barnwell Industries has not distributed any dividend in the previous 5 years. Past dividends would be a sign of the ability and will of management to reward and honor its shareholders. Unfortunately, the firm fails here.

No OTC - Pass

Companies often trade OTC because they fail to meet listing requirements for the major stock exchanges. Some of these companies were delisted from the major exchanges, often for lack of financial information, while some fall off when their stock drops under $1. They can also be nearly insolvent and all of this increases risk. Still, some OTC Negative Enterprise Value stocks have outstanding performance. Thus, to balance the possibility of both added risk and opportunity, we do not exclude OTCs, but prefer not to prioritize them above other picks. Luckily, Barnwell trades on the AMEX, so it passes.

Insider Ownership - Pass

This criterion was adopted to highlight firms that have management whose own wealth is clearly at stake, hand in hand with the success or failure of the firm. Management with its own stake in the game is more likely to work hard to turn the firm around and act in ways that are shareholder friendly.

According to the most recent Proxy Statement, on December 16th, 2016, the directors and executive officers as a group (9 persons) owned 34.1% of the company. Among them, President and former CEO Morton Kinzler owned 25.2%, while Alexander Kinzler, his son and new CEO, owned 6.4%. The company definitely passes.

Angry Activist - Pass

An extra positive factor for the stock is the presence of an angry activist. Most companies fail here, but Ned Sherwood has filed 13D filings during 2012-13, demanding changes and continued calling on shareholders to defend the company against the Kinzlers. We found another such letter before the AGM of March 7th, 2016, calling them to vote for his proposals. He currently owns 10.9% of the company. This is a strong positive that I will discuss later in the analysis.

Catalyst - Fail

To our knowledge, there is no catalyst. By catalyst, we mean a game-changing event that’s highly likely to boost the stock price. This fail, just like that of the previous criterion, is not a negative for the company. Most companies under analysis fail these two criteria.

As you can see above, Barnwell Industries Inc. is a strong candidate for a high quality Negative Enterprise portfolio. The company has scored well, passed 6 of our 10 Ranking Criteria. Remember, while meeting Core Criteria is a must, Ranking Criteria are bonus items that help us select among similar investments.

Business Problem Or Reason For Undervaluation

The company has a long history of disappointing results, as we observed before, that have reduced Shareholder Equity from about $30 Million in FY 2012 to about $14.5 Million in the most recent quarter. Oil and natural gas prices fell over the previous few years: oil from an average of $70.71 per barrel in FY 2012 to an average of $31.81 in FY 2016, and natural gas from an average of $2.03 to an average of $1.27 per MCF (5.8 MCF equals 1 barrel). As a result, FY2016 included a $1.15 Million reduction in the carrying value of the company’s oil and natural gas properties.

Oil & Natural Gas Prices, 2012 to 2016 (Source: Barnwell’s 2016 Annual Report - Graph: Made In-House)

In addition to these challenging years for the energy sector, the company seems to bear a long-term “liability,” its management, which in spite of losses receives excessive pay, which destroys shareholder value. The situation is described well by shareholder activist Ned Sherwood, who wrote in an open letter to his fellow stockholders: “I believe the company is trading at less than the Company's net cash because the market values Barnwell's Board and current management team (correctly, in my opinion) at a value less than zero.”

In FY 2014, when Morton Kinzler was the CEO and Chairman, he received $890,546 in total compensation; his son Alexander, who was COO at that time, received $728,214; and their CFO, Russell Gifford, received $593,251.

Ned Sherwood has also criticized Morton Kinzler for living 4000 miles away from company’s facilities and that the company’s “office” in New York, claiming that it is worth nearly $4 Million, is just a residential building where Kinzler is living rent-free. He also complained that the board has 5 members with ages ranging from 69 to 89.

The stock graph below shows why Ned Sherwood became a very angry activist investor!

Barnwell’s Stock Price During the Previous 10 Years (Source: FT.com)

Attempts To Address The Problem

Results for the first half of FY 2017, ended March 31st, 2017, have improved, with Net Earnings of about $1 Million, compared to about -$3 Million in the first half of FY 2016.

Since Sherwood’s intervention, we have seen some positive developments. First of all, oil and natural gas operations benefited from significantly higher commodity prices. Natural gas and oil prices increased 141% and 96%, respectively, from March 31st, 2016 to March 31st, 2017. Additionally, the company’s oil production increased 14% for the quarter, compared to last year’s second quarter, due to several successful well restarts. The contract drilling segment also performed better during the current year, with a 6-month Revenue of about $3 Million, compared to the same period’s Revenue in the prior year of about $1.4 Million.

Also, the company has been divesting real estate assets, which now account only for approximately $4 Million; and, in FY 2015, it sold Dunvegan in Canada, which had accounted for about half of its oil and gas Revenue, and gained about $6.5 Million in profit. As a consequence, the company has eliminated all of its debt, from about $17 Million in FY 2012. The company sold two large oceanfront parcels at Kaupulehu by the Kukio Resort partnerships during the current fiscal year, which generated about $1.7 Million, and a New York office for approximately $2.4 Million.

Finally, the company has reduced executive compensation and replaced its 91-year-old CEO Morton Kinzler with his son Alexander. In FY 2016, Morton received $252,205, Alexander $363,439, and Mr. Gifford $350,928.

Other Factors

The presence of activist investor Ned Sherwood is very important and promising for the stock. Now that the firm has accumulated a lot of cash ($16.66 Million), he may press for a big distribution. Furthermore, any new investments and moves by the new CEO will be made more carefully, now that he knows that an angry investor is watching him.

Valuation

Barnwell’s stock trades at $1.83 per share, for a Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million. An ultra conservative approach to valuation would be to ask what the stock price would have to be for Enterprise Value to turn positive. It is the point at which the company ceases to be a Negative Enterprise firm. For Barnwell, this point is at a Market Cap of $16.2 Million or $1.96 per share. The stock would have to rise a tiny 7% to reach zero EV.

However, this is a much too conservative approach to valuing a Negative Enterprise Value firm. After all, we don’t believe a firm is fairly priced if it costs you nothing to acquire.

An alternative, if we believe in a better future and better margins for the company, would be using the Price to Sales ratio as a measure of fair value. At $1.83 a share, the Price to Sales ratio comes in at 1.14x. This is lower than the average US Market Price to Sales ratio of 2x, according Star Capital. For valuation parity, Barnwell would have to appreciate 75% to $3.21 per share.

Valuing a Negative Enterprise firm is tricky because Negative Enterprise Value gives us a signal that a firm is tremendously undervalued but no obvious prescription for how to value it. After a lot of thought and discussion, we think it’s best to value a Negative Enterprise Value firm this way:

If you were to purchase the entire company for the current price of its shares, its Market Capitalization, you could immediately extract the Net Cash and then gift the firm’s operations and other assets to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). The question that you have to ask is, what is the market value of that gift?

In the case of Barnwell, the company is sitting on Net Cash of $16.66 Million. We can grant the firm $660 Thousand to run the business, and assume that the rest, $16 Million, is free to extract from the company.

One way to value the remaining business is to look at the firm’s average EBITDA over the most recent market cycle and then to apply an appropriate long-term average market multiple. This is a technique that Graham advised in his seminal work, Security Analysis.

For Barnwell, we’re looking back over 5 years, which includes an equal number of great and poor years for oil prices and overall terrible prices for natural gas. That 5-year average EBITDA amounts to $2.49 Million. Over the same period, American firms averaged a 10.2x EV/EBITDA multiple. This amounts to a rough valuation of $25.4 Million for the remaining business.

Conditions are not exactly the same now, though. The company lost half of its oil & gas reserves and production due to the FY2015 Dunvegan sale. It has also made steps to reduce its costs, however, and now oil and gas prices have recovered a little bit. To top it off, the drilling segment has gained ground through the first half of fiscal 2017.

A conservative approach would be to discount our $25.4 Million EBITDA valuation 50% to account for the Dunvegan sale. As said before, since we’re seeking deeply discounted firms, our valuation does not need to be 100% accurate. In this case, we add only $12.7 Million in business valuation to the $16 Million in Net Cash. Thus, Total Value amounts to $28.7 Million or $3.47 per share for an 89% upside. This is very close to our Price to Sales valuation.

So, when assessing Barnwell’s range of value, we get a valuation spread between $3.21 based on Price to Sales and $5 per share based on our more aggressive method. That makes for an upside of between 75% and 173%. Outstanding!

Barwell’s Stock Upside Potential (Graph Made In-House)

Admittedly, this is a large range of value. We favour the two more conservative valuations, a spread between $3.21 and $3.47 per share.

Conclusion

Barnwell Industries Inc. has been suffering from low oil and gas prices and bad management, which has received enormous compensation, showing a lack of interest in shareholder value. However, energy markets have been rebounding and some positive changes have occurred, such as the CEO changeover, the sale of real estate properties and oil and gas assets, and the reduction of executive compensation.

So, buying Barnwell means getting a Negative Enterprise company with no debt, low CAPEX, continuing operations, and good upside potential when earnings rebound. The Price to Sales Ratio suggests a 75% upside potential in this positive scenario, while our more aggressive valuation suggests a massive upside of 173%.

Furthermore, activist investor Ned Sherwood’s solid pressure should help management make better, shareholder friendly, decisions going forward. In addition, he may push for a large return of capital. This, combined with the ultra low valuation, could cause the stock to skyrocket.

It's important to state at this point that we do not know with certainty what will happen to the company's stock price. Because we aim to hold a diversified basket of these stocks, we remain agnostic as to the success or failure of any one investment, but have a rock solid conviction that the group average returns will be outstanding long term. Remember, while a single stock can make you money, it's your portfolio's performance that will make you wealthy. Thus, I definitely consider Barnwell’s stock suitable for a diversified portfolio of Broken Leg stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.