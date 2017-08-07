Permian Exodus And More To Come

As the reality of low oil prices set in, if Permian producers start living within cash flow, the multiple compression will start and more capital will leave the "quality" crowd.

Welcome to the exodus edition of Oil Markets Daily!

"Buy quality," that was the investment theme every sellside analysts wrote in their energy equity reports.

The Permian producers enjoyed a "healthy" premium over other producers with EV/EBITDA multiples over 10x and generating negative free cash flow. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) even touted that its breakeven is $20/bbl!

"Our break-even oil price is $20 a barrel," Frank Hopkins, Pioneer’s senior vice-president, told an industry conference in London this week. "Even in a $40 world, in a $50 world, we are making good returns.

Oh, the irony, and in last week's Q2 press release, PXD forgot to mention that the break-even was $20/bbl...

Operationally, we fell behind on our completions due to unforeseen drilling delays. To maintain efficient operations, we have chosen not to accelerate activity in order to catch up in the second half, especially in light of the current commodity price environment. Our current rig count remains the same, but we are deferring 30 Spraberry/Wolfcamp completions that were planned for this year into 2018. This will result in a reduction in 2017 capital spending of approximately $100 million and production growth closer to the low end of our guidance range of 15% to 18% for 2017. This decision is consistent with our longer-term objective to grow production efficiently by maintaining a steady pace of activity, spending within cash flow, maintaining a strong balance sheet and improving corporate returns.

Wait, but didn't Frank Hopkins, Senior VP, say at the industry conference, "Even in a $40 world, in a $50 world, we are making good returns"?

Of course, Pioneer is making a "good return" if you exclude SG&A, interest cost, cost of replacing reserve, royalty payments, and taxes. But hey, all investors should focus on the fact that our wellhead break-even is low, and not the fact that we have generated consistently negative free cash flow.

In investing, the best way to get the unbiased view on a company is by analyzing the balance sheet and cash flow statement. If the company promotes the idea that it has "low break-even", shouldn't it be illustrated through positive free cash flow generation?

Pioneer also doesn't trade at a cheap multiple either making the stock price more susceptible to further price drop. It's already dropped a bit as investors bail on the "mother fracker" (nickname dubbed by famous hedge fund manager, David Einhorn).

More to come...

As we wrote in our weekend weekly oil markets recap report, external financing has been the sole driver of "production growth" for both shale oil and shale gas, but with oil prices climbing up to $50/bbl, and energy stocks near their 52-week low, the equity market has effectively closed for the shale producers.

"Do you want to tap external financing for growth? Well, don't look at the equity markets."

Unless we start seeing high yield investors flock back into energy (unlikely), the external financing boom is coming to an end, and that means the Permian producers will have to face the reality of lower oil prices: what happens when you live within cash flow.

Unlike the Permian producers that benefited from an equity premium, oil producers focused in other basins were neglected and in-turn have shifted their strategy to "growing while living within cash flow." Realistically, a disciplined producer can grow production between 10 to 15% with WTI at $50/bbl. Once this reality takes hold of the Permian producers, growth guidance will have to be guided materially lower, and the "investor premium" that was so highly touted by the investment banks will deflate back to reality.

Oh brother, don't get us started on what it does to US shale oil growth...

What happens when the Permian guys get impacted by the theme of "living within cash flow"?

Here's a straightforward answer: US shale oil won't grow at 1 million b/d, not even close.

For those that are still wondering, consensus is still expecting some 1.2 to 1.6 million b/d coming from US shale in 2018, a distant pipe dream.

For energy investors that have found our oil market articles insightful, we think you will benefit greatly from joining HFI Research. We have built a community of more than 200+ members that engage actively on our live chat, and we think you will find it very useful. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.