CONE Midstream Partners' (CNNX) CEO John Lewis on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to CONE Midstream Partners second quarter 2017 financial and operating results conference call and webcast. John Lewis, Chief Executive Officer will begin this morning’s call with his commentary on the quarter; Dave Khani, our Chief Financial Officer will follow with remarks about our financial results and outlook for 2017. We will then open the phone lines for questions. Joe Fink, our Chief Operating Officer is also with us this morning and will be available during the Q&A portion of the call.

With that, we are ready to get started. John, go ahead please.

John Lewis

Hello everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in CNNX. Our second quarter financial results continued to show the benefit of our 2016 acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in the Anchor Systems late last year. Our bottom line results were in line with internal expectations with better than projected operating expenses, offsetting minor volume underperformance.

Comparing the second quarter 2017 with the second quarter 2016, net throughput grew to 981 billion BTUs per day. Net income attributable to CNNX increased by 25% to $29 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $34 million, an increase of 28%, and DCF was $30 million, an increase of 25%. For the quarter, the unit operating cost attributable to the partnership net of power was $0.07 per MMBtu. This is an approximate 6% decrease from our 2016 unit costs and demonstrates continued cost focus by Joe Fink and our operations team.

We had 13 wells turned in line during the quarter, eight in DevCo I and five in DevCo III. While this was consistent with our plan, the timing of the turned in lines, the volume ramps and well performance lagged a bit behind our projections. Our field operations team has implemented a number of minor field modifications to enhance production and throughput. And working collectively with our producers, they've also identified other opportunities that are actively being pursued.

As we announced earlier, our regular cash distribution with respect to the second quarter of $0.2922 per common and subordinated unit will be paid on August 14 to the unitholders of record as of close of business August 4. This is our ninth consecutive quarterly distribution increase and represents a 3.6% sequential increase over the first quarter of 2017 and a 15.1% increase over the second quarter of 2016. Our cash distribution coverage for the quarter on an as-declared basis is 1.5 times.

During the quarter there were several events [indiscernible]. I will speak first about Noble’s June 28 sale of their acreage position in Southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia to HG Energy. We are pleased to welcome HG as a new shipper on the CONE system and are actively engaged with them to provide gathering services to support and increase their current production as well as the future development of their acquired acreage. While we do not expect to receive a detailed development plan from HG until the end of this month, based on our conversations with HG to date, we believe they will pursue more active development in the most recent plan provided by Noble.

Last week, CONSOL raised their 2017 capital spending and 2018 production guidance, disclosing plans to drill additional wells in 2017 and accelerate their schedule of turned in lines. Subsequent to these disclosures, CONSOL submitted their quarterly development plan reflecting the corresponding portion of that additional activity slated to occur with CONE’s dedication. Based on this development plan, we anticipate the additional development activity planned by CONSOL will increase CONE’s volumes and revenues beginning in 2018, but will only have a small impact on 2017 revenue. The increase in activity disclosed by CONSOL improves our outlook for 2018 and beyond.

Second, I want to address changes in CONE’s acreage dedication from various sponsored land transactions during the quarter. As described in our prospectus and 10-K, our gathering agreements provide the CONSOL and Noble each have the right to divest, free of the dedication to us a limited amount of their dedicated acreage. This provision was designed to provide CONSOL and Noble with flexibility to engage in land transactions to block a core positions to allow for more efficient development in gathering.

As a result over time, acres maybe added and subtracted from the dedication, but the impact is limited to a small percentage of the overall dedicated acres. In connection with their asset sale to HG, Noble Energy has notified us that they released approximately 37,000 non-producing acres from amounts dedicated to us.

The release would represent almost the entirety of their releasable acreage in connection with an acreage divesture under the terms of the gathering agreement. Going forward, the provisions for release of acquired acreage in connection with the divestiture does not apply to HG as they are not an initial shipper on the CONE system.

Last week, CONSOL disclosed that during the second quarter, they completed two land transactions that would impact our acreage dedication. One of these transactions contained scattered undeveloped acres though created primarily within our additional systems. The second transaction contains both developed and undeveloped acres located entirely within our additional systems. These transactions would leave CONSOL with approximately 15,000 releasable acres.

We are reviewing all of these transactions for compliance with our gathering agreements. If confirmed, these transactions would put our dedicated acres at approximately 455,000, which would continue to be one of the largest in the Appalachian Basin. We do not view these acreage transactions, if confirmed, does have a material impact on CNNX.

The acreage release is primarily non-producing and within either the growth or additional systems and as such we will have little impact to current operations or net cash flow to CNNX. Further, we believe CONE is well positioned to be the ultimate gather of much of the released acreage, although, the terms and conditions could differ from our existing gathering agreements. To the extent that any of these acreage releases might reduce future cash flows, potential future cash flows, the primary impact would be on the future values of the growth and additional systems, in which CNNX currently only holds a 5% interest.

You will note in our financial statements that we report third quarter revenue for the second quarter, because HG is not a CONE affiliate, we reported business on that line. We continue to work diligently on other third-party opportunities with success in this area has so far alluded us.

We have seen several projects disappear from the fallout of various business combinations or land transactions. However, we've also surfaced other new opportunities to take their place. I characterize the situation by saying that we've had some turnover and disappointments, but the number and size of business development projects currently being worked has remained fairly stable.

Finally, on May 18, Noble announced the signing of a definitive agreement to divest an affiliate that holds its interest in CONE Midstream to a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners. Noble’s most recent disclosure concerning the transaction, states that they expect the transaction to close later this year.

As indicated in our last investor presentation, we are aware that CONSOL is disputing Noble’s agreement to sell its general partnership interest in CONE without first offering it to CONSOL. CNNX is not a party to the litigation and we are not in a position to comment about either the timing or the outcome of the dispute. While we understand that investors may have an interest in this matter, we are unable to answer questions or speculate about the matter.

With that, I'll turn it over to Dave.

David Khani

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. My comments this morning will address our financial position, capital spending and outlook for this year and next. CONE’s financial position continues to be strong. We generated free cash flow for the sixth consecutive quarter. The balance on a credit facility less cash on hand or net debt was $156 million as of June 30. This is down from $161 million at year-end 2016. Our net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA was 1.25 times.

And as John noted, our cash distribution coverage for the quarter was 1.5 times. This is important as CONE has strong distribution coverage that enables continuance of distribution growth, [indiscernible] producers work on accelerating growth for 2018 and beyond.

CONSOL announced it will go from two rigs currently to three rigs in 2018, which will impart target DevCo I CONE dedicated acres. In addition, CONE will gather two additional dry Utica Aiken wells that CONSOL will bring on line in the fourth quarter 2017, and we are in negotiation to set ready for another five Utica wells in 2018.

Total capital expenditures for the quarter were $12 million, with about $10 million net to the MLP. We are under budget on CapEx by about $15 million for both the quarter and year-to-date. Although, favorable costs contributed to modestly to under spend, the primary cause is that we have managed just the pace of spending to match our shippers quarterly developed plans. We adjusted the rate of capital spending to synchronize with the plans received from CONSOL and Noble earlier this year and delayed certain projects to meet the CONSOL schedules that they provided in March.

We are currently in process of updating our capital spending of our program to support the updated and accelerated development plans, submitted by CONSOL last week and anticipate making additional visions to support the HG plan due at month's end. Because we expect many of the capital plan revisions to pull forward the timing of projects that have been pushback to match prior shipper plans, we expect to ramp up construction activity relatively quickly.

While a more definitive projection will have to wait until we receive HG’s development plan, our best estimate is at this time is that the anticipated acceleration of activities put us at the lower end of the CapEx guidance range of $65 million to $75 million net to CNNX for 2017. We are very focused on being efficient with our capital spending. As of June 30, accounting the remaining borrowing under our $250 million revolving credit facility and cash on hand, we had an excess of $90 million of liquidity. We believe this is sufficient to support our capital spending and operating needs for the balance of this year and well into 2018,

As John stated earlier, we expect the updated development plans from our shippers will probably impact 2018 and future years. Our current forecast for 2017 and internal projections for 2018 are based on the March 2017 quarterly developed plans. Based on those projections, we remain comfortable with our 2017 financial guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $128 million to $138 million and DCF of $105 million to $115 million.

And as we said last quarter, we believe we can maintain our 15% annual growth and distributions and stay above one times coverage through 2018. Keep in mind those projections do not include the impact of last week's submitted plans by CONSOL over the pending HG plan. We anticipate that the new development plans for HG – CONSOL and HG should only improve our outlook, but recognize we need to pursue both plans, create a midstream gathering plan to support shipper development and to find the associated midstream capital projects spending – time.

With that, we are ready for Q&A. Operator, please go ahead and open the line for questions.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning.

John Lewis

Good morning.

David Khani

Good morning, Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to touch based on the EBITDA guidance that you guys have provided until the reaffirmation there. I believe in the first quarter you talked about reaching the high end of that guidance and I didn't see the same language in the press release today and just wanted to make sure I didn't miss that and if that's not there – there's anything in particular kind of driving that change?

John Lewis

Yes. Jeremy, we still believe we will be in the upper half of the guidance, so we still feel comfortable with that.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. And as far as your outlook for the back half of the year nothing that you've seen from HG at this point kind of changes that outlook at this point? Just trying to get any more color that you guys have as far as your plans from HG?

John Lewis

So Jeremy as we said, we have yet to receive HG’s development plan. We think we'll get that by the end of the year, but we certainly haven't seen anything that would indicate a less name of activity or anything that would change our current plans between now and the end of the year?

Jeremy Tonet

Great. That's it for me. Thank you very much.

Good morning.

John Lewis

Good morning.

David Khani

Good morning.

Vikram Bargi

Hi guys. CNNX is connecting five pads in 3Q and six in 4Q. Can you provide some color on which pads are connected to CONE system, their timing and mix up Marcellus versus Utica?

Joseph Fink

Sure. So during the second and third quarter, we expect six wells to be turned in line in DevCo I, that’s in our 30 pad. Two, Utica laterals to be turned in line – of the Aikens pad in Mainland for CONSOL for DevCo I. HG turned in line in the second quarter, SHL22 in the Majorsville field and DevCo I as well. Go ahead.

Vikram Bargi

Okay. And in terms of the guidance, it sounds like CNNX had some issues in completion and couple of pads are delayed, well those pads connected to the CONE system at all. I believe both of them are Utica pads in Monroe County, so that shouldn't impact second quarter.

John Lewis

This is correct. Those are not CONE dedicated acreage. Those are Monroe County, Ohio as you noted.

Vikram Bargi

Okay, great. Another question on the acreage released by Noble. The acres – they released 38,000 acres, was they released by on the request of HG Energy, so HG Energy still owns that acreage and they’re going to develop it. So that potentially increases the amount of drop on eligible assets at HG Energy, which potentially could be dropped down longer terms into CONE as well. Is that the right way of thinking about that?

John Lewis

Yes, I think two ways to think about that. One is, first, we believe that CONE is probably advantageously positioned to still capture the gathering of those assets. And then also yes, obviously they could be – they’re still retained by HG Energy, so they could decide what to do with them as far as dedications and further drops or whatever it maybe in the CONE.

Vikram Bargi

Okay. And one last question. It sounds like the Anchor Systems volumes have dropped quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year. Do you feel the need to somehow diversify CNNX’s asset base and dropdown more of additional systems going forward, given that HG Energy might as well, focus on West Virginia acreage as opposed to acreage dedicated that falls in Anchor Systems? Is that something you're considering to support that 15% growth as well as to diversify the asset somewhat at CONE Midstream?

David Khani

Yes. So couple things on that. First, as we stated, we believe that we can continue the 15% distribution through 2018 and stay above the one times coverage, where that's were the current plans that have been turned in does not reflect the new activity that CONSOL has talked about in their most recent conference call, and it doesn't reflect any increase in activity from HG. So we think the outlook will just get better for 2018 and beyond as we get finalize our new plans sometimes here in the third quarter.

I'd say – as far as dropdowns, yes, we still have about $35 million of retained EBITDA, predominately in the additional system. As we've said before, we don't have to do a dropdown. We also don't want to wait until we have to do a dropdown, until we need to do it to do one, so that is available. At this point in time, we don't see the need for. But at this point in time – but again, it is available for us to utilize later if we – if the sponsor decided to sell it to us and we decided to buy it.

Vikram Bargi

Okay, great. I know I said one last one, but this is the [first towards] the last one. HG Energy, the transaction at – a bit of the stuff going on at CONSOL and HG Energy level, but is there any right that CONE Midstream had in that transaction? Can you buy that 50% stake somehow, GP stake and then eliminate those IDRs? Is there any role CONE is looking to play or participate in any way in that? What's going on between Quantum and CONSOL Energy for GP interest?

David Khani

Yes. There's no role for CONE, CNNX to play in that contractually. And again, that's something that CONSOL and Noble will have to talk about.

Vikram Bargi

Okay. That's all I have. Thank you so much.

Hey, guys. Good morning. Let me start with – I don’t know this might be a dumb question. But can you explain to me the lines on the income statement related versus third-party and what's in each of those buckets please?

John Lewis

Yes, I believe that the related would be CONSOL and Noble up until the March – June 28 sale of Noble’s interest HG. And then the related part of the third-party would be HG's revenues and costs et cetera, associated from the January 28 forward.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. So you didn't go back out, is that right, so you didn't break out the – on a comparable basis, the second quarter of 2016, which is why there's no revenue showing up. But there is expense showing up. It just seems like a lack of purity in the accounting there. I’m not – that didn't make any sense to it?

John Lewis

Yes, Ethan, I would have to look at in detail. I’m not exactly sure what you’re talking about there, but…

Ethan Bellamy

I just mean in the press release you showed no revenue for the second quarter 2016 and you show OpEx for the second quarter 2016 for third-party, and I'm just curious why there's a variance there? Didn’t feel like you have – I mean if you have OpEx recovered.

John Lewis

We'll follow-up and give you – there is more details behind that, we will follow-up and give you that offline.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay, cool. So the Anchor System volumes in aggregate are down for a year now? Should we continue to model that level of sort of single-digit decline or should we expect that new CONSOL plan is going to take that that back up? I’m just kind of curious about how we should think about modeling there going forward?

John Lewis

I think what we talked about at the MLPA conference was that it takes about 1.5 rigs to keep their production flat within the MLP. With CONSOL’s three rig program for next year you'll have at least probably one rig dedicated to CONE. And so then the question comes down to is it more than one rig and then also what is HG II. So we'll have to wait and see until we actually get that HG planned to see how we get 1.5 to 2.5. It really – it doesn't take a lot of rig activity to keep that production flat.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. And then two kind of big picture questions. One would be, you’ve seen a big merger in Appalachia, Rice EQT, I’m curious to hear your high level thoughts on how that might impact CONE’s business going forward? And then secondly, the coal spend at CONSOL, I'm curious if you can give us any insight into – Dave you personally how that's going to impact your role at CONE if at all and then how often if at all that impacts current strategy going forward?

John Lewis

Yes. This is John. I’ll take the first part of the question on the EQT, Rice merger. I guess I don't see that impacting us any way different than the two party states separately. Both of them separately were fine companies and good competitors and then the combination will be the same, but I still feel very good about our dedicated acreage position and the volumes we have to connect in that over time. So I don't think that impacts us one way or the other.

David Khani

Yes. The only thing I would just add, there was potential third-party business that we might have gotten from parties that might get merged. So that's the only thing that might have impacted us, but to the John's point not much else really would impact us. And as far as CONE is concerned, I'm not sure what my role will be going forward to CONE. So I think we’ve to just wait and see how this whole lawsuit plays out and who ultimately ends up owning Noble’s half of the account.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. And then I want to wrap up my questions with one, also nebulous question, which is there's a bill moving in Pennsylvania that looks like it would simultaneously expedite permits, but potentially tax upstream operations, I'm curious if you embedded that and have any insight into what that might mean for the business?

David Khani

Yes. Ethan, obviously permitting improvement would be very helpful in a lot of cases, but in the severance tax that they were trying to – they're trying to raise about $100 million of revenue there. It equates somewhere between $0.01 to $0.02 of incremental cost on a per unit basis to the upstream producer, so it's nominal and it would be on top of what's already in place for the impact.

Ethan Bellamy

Okay. That's very helpful. Thanks Dave.

David Khani

You’re welcome.

Good morning, guys. It looks like your costs were certainly lower than we expected and I think others as well. Can you guys kind of give a little bit more clarity on what's driving costs lower in 2Q 2017 and how that’s tracking versus your guidance for the year and then what you expect going forward on both the OpEx and the G&A side?

Joseph Fink

Sure. For OpEx I would say that we've had a number of quite quarters where we've been able to implement some cost cutting measures with our field operations team, chemical usage. We've not had any surprises related to slips or any other unusual event. So I would say, we've still got a little bit of room to improve. It is something that we work at…

John Lewis

David, I'd say our cost are – I think in some of your question, I think that we feel like the cost savings we've seen for the most part will be – it will be extended into the future, where we stay at $0.06, probably not, because you always have the winner. The first quarter and the fourth quarter will always be more expensive because of winner operations. But we probably would be in the $0.07 plus something like that. I think that – I think the other thing to think about is how much we've cut cost over time from the initiation of the IPO, we were probably at $0.14.

David Khani

No, $0.17 or $0.18.

John Lewis

$0.17 or $0.18, so we're down to less than half of what we initially were. So as Joe said, we'll continue to work on it. We always see things to do, but you're not going to see on absolute [indiscernible] unit basis. You are not going to see the drop we've had in the past. But what we've captured, we think is sustainable over time.

Joseph Fink

Certainly more modest in nature looking forward.

David Khani

Yes, I have just two points, one is our forecasts that we gave you that range is based upon $0.085 range for operating costs. So that's where we think there's some upside as well. And then just the last is we – we have the incentives that are in place to – that are tied to driving EBITDA and effectively DCF. And so Joe and his team are meeting on a very regular basis to find ways to just either get more volume or shrink cost.

David Amoss

Okay. That’s really helpful. Thank you. And just one last one. Appreciate the additional details on the completions in both the second quarter and the third quarter. Can you go into a little bit more detail on just the timing for both of those quarters? What do you expect from the 13 wells that you talked about in Q2 – we expect what the timing was for the 13 wells in Q2 2017? And then in Q3 2017, I believe you guided to six in DevCo I plus two Utica and what’s the timing you expect those to come on during the quarter?

John Lewis

Sure. So our MOR 30 pad which is CONSOL and Greene County. It is currently flowing back and we are seeing some production from that. Third quarter – early fourth quarter, we anticipate seeing the production from the two Utica wells. And then really in the additional system is we see a tremendous amount of activity with 19 additional turn-in-lines in the fourth quarter. And then looking into early 2018, we see an additional pad in Green Hill that's been moved up the schedule in the January timeframe.

David Amoss

Okay. And then how back-half weighted, whether there is 13 completions in the second quarter?

John Lewis

Could you repeat the question?

David Amoss

The 13 – the eight wells in DevCo I and the five wells in DevCo III that came on line in the second quarter. How late in the quarter did those come on line?

John Lewis

So they were in the middle part of the quarter, however, they were slow to come on line and really didn't reach their full potential until the latter part of the second quarter.

David Amoss

Okay. Got it. Thank you for all the information. Appreciated.

Akil Marsh

Yes, thanks for taking my question. Just kind of going back to some of the other questions maybe [indiscernible] differently. It seems that you're positive now that you have HG as a new customer, and when thinking about 2018 and looking at from a turned in line standpoint, is the way to think about it? Back in December you talked about having a 45 was turned in line in 2018, is the way to think about it that's the base and we should expect upside from that now if HG as a customer?

John Lewis

Yes, I think it’s moved around because we've seen CONSOL shift more activity to Utica. So that has to be accounted for and then obviously, Noble’s low activity set will be most likely improved by HG. So there's a lot of moving parts. That is not just straight up.

Akil Marsh

Okay. And in regard to the convey water assets, I think it was you guys are targeting year-end in terms of kind of getting the financial situation, kind of separated out there, so you could give more clarity around that. Could you just give a brief update on how we should think about today?

David Khani

Sure. So I think there's two aspects of it, one aspect is Noble and CONSOL need to finish up a negotiation and ownership of the water business. Right now, it's owned 50-50 and so that needs to be segregated out into each of the operating areas. So that's part one and so that’s been – was being worked on. The financials, I believe the financials will be – should be ready to go by year end, so it really is waiting for the negotiations.

So I would just say stay tune. I wouldn’t necessarily say expect the water drop there to occur in 2017, although both sides will do the best to try and get to a resolution of that ownership and so it's not necessarily – it might not necessarily be ready for 2017 to be done or it might not happen in 2017, but it will be there probably for 2018 and beyond and again, CONE is in good shape in 2018. It doesn't necessarily need to do a water drop, but it might happen.

Akil Marsh

Great. Thanks. That's all I have.

David Khani

You are welcome.

Steve Milbourne

Thank you everyone for joining us this morning. We appreciate your interest and we look forward to talking to you after the third quarter.

