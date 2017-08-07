Dillard's: Short Squeeze's Math

Dillard’s shares spectacularly rose during the last weeks. Mr Pearson called DDS as a potential infinity squeezer which lead to an immediate share price explosion. Shortly after this, a previously unknown real estate activist investor – Snow Park Investment – announced that they bought 2% stake in Dillard’s. According to Snow Park, DDS’s real estates could be worth $200 per share. Snow Park also urges the management to lease company’s assets. Share price rose over $83 for a few hours and then it plunged back to $73. In the following I’m going to explain how I look at DDS.

In the case of DDS two viewpoints battles. Who short DDS, thinks that the retail sector is failing and it’s unstoppable. Revenue, margins falls and profit is disappearing. Who long DDS, argues with the strong cash-flow generating ability, and the undervalued real estate worth. I think the two viewpoints don’t necessarily exclude each other.

Management

DDS is currently lead by the Dillard’s family. Dillard’s family members own Class B stocks which gives them the right to elect 2/3 of the company’s leaders. Class B shares are receiving dividend and are anytime convertible into Class A common stock. Due to Class B stocks we can find several Dillard’s family members in DDS’s management.

Some shareholders think it is positive some shareholders think it is negative, and I am with the latter. No conference calls, no meaningful IR activity, management isn’t encouraging to perform and support the share price. A good example for this is that the company’s real estates alternative utilization. Many analyst and Snow Park also mentioned to DDS that it would be worthwhile to lease the company’s assets. I think the market would also appreciate a shift in the company profile, however, without the Dillard’s family authorization it is impossible.

Profitability

Analysts are expecting an EPS of $4.69 for this year, while according to the management capex is going to be about $125 million. Supposing a stable working capital level, and amortization of $240M FCFO – which will be used for buybacks - should be approximately $250M in FY2017. I expect the company to utilize this amount to repurchase 3-4 million shares under the next buyback plan.

Share Repurchases

During May, approximately $1.3M shares were repurchased by the company. By the end of April, Dillard’s management still had the authorization to buy back shares for ~$165 million. I suppose the management bought back 1.3M shares for an average price of $50. At the end of May the company still had $100M left to spend on buybacks. Considering the size of the buybacks I expect that the company spent this amount on buybacks. Supposing an average price of $62.5, means that DDS could buy back 1.6M shares since May.

Short Squeeze’s math

Short interest, by July 14 were 7.769.200M. However, the float interest very hard to determine. Mr. Pearson calculated with a 12M float according to Bloomberg. In the following I am going to use another approach in which - in my opinion – provides more accurate results.

Total Share Outstanding

DDS 25 178 664 27th May Shorted 7 769 162 14th July DDS shares total 32 947 826

*Only Class A common stock

Because of the common stock is shortable, total ownership of DDS shares could exceed 100%.

Stabil shareholders

To define the float I should identify those shareholders one-by-one whose hold their shares closely. The largest shareholder, the Evercore Trust’s (which managing DDS’s retirement plan) tactic is easily identifiable.

Owner Share ownership Date Percentage Of Total Average Evercore 9 018 145 2015.02.13 24.30% 26.10% Evercore 8 148 612 2016.02.13 24.90% Evercore 7 906 961 2017.02.13 26.90% Evercore 7 782 631 2017.03.31 28.30% Evercore 6 571 661* Today 26,10%*

*estimated - based on total outstanding shares of 25,2M -

As it is visible from the tables, Evercore Trust trying to keep it’s percentage stake unchanged. Evercore sells share on the market on a quarterly basis. During the last few months the company bought back shares more aggressively and due to this Evercore stake (based on the 03.31 ownership date and 05.27 share outstanding) rose to 30.9%. It looked like Evercore increasing it’s stake in DDS. Nevertheless I think it is just a transition period due to the low market price and the more aggressive buyback. According to the historic datas, I expect to Evercore cut DDS stake to the 25-27% zone.

Einhorn leads Greenlight Capital which is likely to keep it’s stake at 10% in the future. I think Einhorn will not buy more shares, because otherwise he would be obligated to report his transactions in DDS on daily basis.

Blackrock bought more than 1 million shares during by the end of Q1, and currently Blackrock owns more than 2 million shares. I can’t decide whether these funds are managed actively or passively, so my calculations suppose 50% passively and 50% are actively managed.

In the next list, green highlight indicates the stable holders of DDS stock. Stable holders who haven´t bought/sold significant stake during Q1/Q2. The not listed shareholders (not the largest 40) owns approximately 2.8M shares. I’m supposing half of them are stable and half of them are “unstable” shareholder.

0. .Source: Nasdaq.com, Bloomberg data (R. Pearson), my calculations

As my calculations show, the effective float is about 10.9M shares. However, so far I didn’t calculate with the potential sales of the index funds. While the company is repurchasing shares index funds, it should sell shares in long-term to keep the index-weigh on the same level. If we estimate the index funds’ ownership at 25% level and suppose that the funds are selling shares in tandem with the repurchase, we found that company’s ability to significantly cut the float is weaker. While the company is buying back 100 shares, Evercore is selling 26.1, Greenlight selling 10, and index funds are selling another 25. This means that the effective float in long-term is expected to decrease by 39% of the repurchase amount.

The next picture shows the potential breakdown between the investor categories. (Institutional “Unstable” + Retail holders)

picture: My estimations.

Majority of the float is held by institutional investors who not long ago built a position and probably will not sell if the selling pressure gets stronger. However if a squeeze occurs they can sell the shares. The smaller part of the float is held by retail investors.

After Q2 repurchase

As I mentioned earlier, despite of the share buybacks the float is reducing to a slower pace. The question is: Are these transactions (Buyback by Dillard’s and sale by Evercore, Greenlight and index funds) happening at the same time? Of course not, and I think the timing difference can explain a part of the share price movement.

The Evercore’s exit technique was so visible that during Q1 the share price hit new lows. Evercore only sold 100k shares while DDS repurchased more than 1.5 million. Evercore stake rose to 31% as of June due to the buybacks, thus to keep the stake at 26%, Everstake had to sell ~1.2M shares.

Shortly after Snow Park announced the new investment in Dillard’s, share price started to rise by 6% (to $83) and after the opening bell plunged back to $73 without reason. I suspect that Evercore has used this opportunity to sell the unnecessarily accumulated (in excess of 26%) shares.

The strong selling pressure, the volume size (~1.8M) and the suddenly disappearing liquidity also suggest that this price movement was driven by a bigger player.

Short is getting more expensive

During the cost of the short rose from 2-3% to 8-11%, while the shortable shares number shrank to 300k. -Interactive Brokers-

Due to the rising cost of shorts and smaller number of shortable shares, I am expecting short interest to decrease in the future (less new short positions and permanent cover pressure). Buying pressure from shorts cover combined with low liquidity (300-600k), in my opinion is likely to result in higher volatility and extreme run-ups in the share price. Considering that Evercore probably sold enough shares to keep the stake at 26%, I can imagine that the next run up may not be stopped at $83.

Second Quarter Earnings

DDS is expected to release financial results between the 9th – 14th of August. I am not expecting a huge surprise. Analysts are expecting EPS of 12c, and based on the historical results, the earnings will not differ too much from it. From the viewpoint of the shortsqueeze 3 outcomes possible.

If the expectations are seriously weakening, (very unlikely) unstable institutional and retail shareholders together can exert short-time selling pressure, however the potential alternative utilization of the company’s real estates and the high book value (~$58) can limit the downside.

If the expectations are that everything remains unchanged (very likely) after Q2 earnings, I am expecting lower liquidity, combined with permanently closing short positions, and higher volatility. Supposing a $70 share price, I don’t think that the freshly entered “unstable” institutional or retail investors – presumably with higher average cost of shares - will start to sell their shares. Evercore probably executed the regular sales of DDS shares and if the price goes lower, the company’s 401k plan manager will probably shut down the stock sales again. Opening a new short position is very expensive and limited shares are available to borrow. All in all, I am expecting that the share price to increase significantly from the current level. I don’t know exactly where the equilibrium price is, but I think it easily can be in the $90-110 zone.

If the expectations are strongly improving (very unlikely) or the management expresses willingness for an alternative utilization of the company’s real-estate assets (very unlikely), I am expecting an exponential growth of the share price.

Conclusion

When I bought my first stake in DDS, I strongly believed in the infinity squeeze. However - I didn’t calculate with Evercore – after my calculations I had to acknowledge that it is practically impossible. Nevertheless, the current share price, shareholder structure, and buybacks suppose that DDS should be traded at a higher level. Float is about 10M, majority of it is controlled by institutional investors, while the short interest was very high (7.8M) at the mid of July. Float is going to decrease at a slower pace because major shareholders (Evercore, Greenlight, Index funds) are trying to keep it’s stakes at a percentage level. I am not expecting that the owners of the float will sell their shares at lower prices. Meanwhile the short is getting more expensive and less available. The permanent buying pressure coming from the short it is covering is met with less sellers and lower liquidity. These processes will not send the share to infinity, however it can send it significantly higher ($90-110). And If a miracle happens and the Dillard’s family decides to utilize the company’s real-estate for an alternative way the price appreciation could be much more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.