Group 1 Automotive Is Still Not Cheap Enough

Despite approaching 52-week share price lows and its appetizing 8.91 P/E ratio, Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is still not cheap enough to warrant establishing a position due to its high debt and the considerable headwinds highlighted in its second quarter report.

During the second quarter, GPI reported challenging results across its business, with the U.S. market experiencing both same store (2.7%) and overall (3.8%) sales declines, the U.K. getting hit with same-store sales declines (8.6%) though it grew overall by 4.7%, and Brazil declining 4.7% overall despite its same-store sales growing a healthy 10.8%. Overall declines were experienced across the board in total revenue (2.4%), adjusted-diluted EPS (13%), total units sold (1.2%), same-store sales (3.2%) and adjusted operating margins (3.5%). Texas and Oklahoma - the major markets for GPI - were hit particularly hard by stagnating oil prices and a resulting weak economy, experiencing a 7% year-over-year sales decline.

Houston - a world energy capital and the company's largest market - led the way down, leading management to report in the conference call:

Houston had an industry new vehicle sales decline of 10% in the first half of the year and a very weak close to the second quarter with June sales down 24% from June 2016 levels. This followed a double-digit year-over-year increase in May and created problems in both inventory levels and volume target achievement at quarter-end.

As a result of the industry and market headwinds facing the company, analysts have drastically reduced their five-year growth estimates for the company, now projecting a 2.7% annual decline in EPS over the next five years. Given this quarter's drastic 13% drop, despite the company repurchasing 3% of outstanding float during the quarter, and industry-wide slowdowns in automobile purchases, there is no indication that these estimates are overly conservative.

Additionally, the company does have considerable leverage:

Though the company will likely continue to repurchase large swaths of shares, as last quarter proved, it will not be enough to stem the tide of declining automotive demand worldwide and will combine with the promotional environment in the industry to eat at sales and margins.

Even if the company is able to meet analyst expectations of only declining EPS by 2.7% annually before returning to long-term 4% annual growth, the company stands to return 11% annually with a fairly small margin of safety:

Investor Takeaway:

As my previous article indicated, GPI faces significant headwinds that have only increased since. The company is actually outperforming the broader market, as indicated on the conference call, so negative headwinds are beyond the company's control and may get worse before they get better. Potential and current investors should keep an eye on oil prices and economic conditions in Houston, as well as on the general trend of auto sales in the U.S., U.K., and Brazil. If oil continues to stagnate, Houston experiences ongoing economic weakness, and auto sales continue their current sharp downtrend, the past quarter's steep year-over-year EPS decline will be repeated, and GPI's EPS will likely fall much more than what analysts project in the coming years. Unless these macro trends improve, the company will have to get significantly cheaper in order to provide the kind of margin of safety (~15%) that I would want before recommending establishing a position. GPI is a buy at ~$40/share. I wouldn't risk investing in it until then.

