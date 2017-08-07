Adeptus Health: Shareholders Anxiously Await A September 13th Hearing

However, the committee faces a number of challenges, making it difficult to assess what, if any, impact the motion will have on shareholder recoveries.

The court has agreed to hear the motion on September 13th, which is also the scheduled date of the plan confirmation hearing.

On July 27th, the Official Committee of Equity Security Holders of PubCo filed an emergency motion for an order to appoint a trustee or examiner and to terminate exclusivity.

Common shareholders of Adeptus Health (NYSE: OTCPK:ADPTQ), the bankrupt U.S. healthcare enterprise in the business of managing hospitals and freestanding emergency rooms, now have several reasons to anxiously await a hearing set for Wednesday, September 13th, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

For one thing, this is the date of the plan confirmation hearing. However, Judge Stacey G. Jernigan has also agreed to consider the official equity committee’s July 27th emergency motion for an order to appoint either a trustee or examiner for the publicly-traded holding company (“PubCo”), and to terminate the debtors’ exclusivity period. This article examines each of the committee’s requests in more detail.

1. Appointment of A Chapter 11 Trustee

First, the committee has asked that the court appoint a trustee to oversee the bankruptcy estate of PubCo, in effect replacing existing management with a court-appointed fiduciary. Although Chapter 11 bankruptcy is built on a debtor-in-possession model, in which the debtor’s management continues to run the business as the case unfolds, the Bankruptcy Code authorizes the court to appoint a trustee in certain circumstances.

Specifically, Section 1104(a) of the Bankruptcy Code allows courts to appoint a trustee “for cause, including fraud, dishonesty, incompetence, or gross mismanagement of the affairs of the debtor by current management” or “if such appointment is in the interests of creditors, any equity security holders, and other interests of the estate.”

Although the statutory language may seem broad, bankruptcy courts typically characterize this as an extraordinary remedy. See In re Keeley & Grabanski Land P'ship, 455 B.R. 153, 162 (B.A.P. 8th Cir. 2011). It is quite rare to see trustees appointed in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases.

The moving party (here, the committee) bears the burden of proving that sufficient cause exists to appoint a trustee. Hoping to demonstrate that it can meet its high burden, the committee argues in its motion that the appointment of a trustee is necessary because the debtors “have completely lost sight of their fiduciary responsibilities to the Debtors’ estates on a one-off basis. The Debtors have surrendered their impartiality and independence in favor of allowing the outcome and timing of these Chapter 11 Cases to be dictated by Deerfield.”

The committee further argues that a trustee is needed to provide “objective oversight to the proposed substantive consolidation” (I previously wrote about this aspect of the plan here), and to ensure that PubCo’s interests are “adequately represented.” A trustee, the committee explains, could be entrusted to explore restructuring possibilities that the debtors are allegedly too controlled and/or conflicted to consider. To bolster its case, the Committee highlights recent allegations of wrongdoing against Deerfield in other transactions.

2. Appointment Of An Examiner

If the court declines to appoint a trustee, the committee alternatively requests that the court appoint an independent examiner. The committee argues that this is necessary because an “independent examiner would be able to conduct an investigation into Deerfield’s control over the Debtors, including [PubCo], and mitigate the lack of transparency that has infected these matters to date.”

Section 1106 provides that an examiner may “investigate the acts, conduct, assets, liabilities, and financial condition of the debtor, the operation of the debtor's business and the desirability of the continuance of such business, and any other matter relevant to the case or to the formulation of a plan.”

Section 1104(c)(1) provides that a court “shall order the appointment of an examiner to conduct such an investigation of the debtor as is appropriate” if: no trustee has been appointed; no plan has been confirmed; a party in interest or the U.S. Trustee has requested an examiner; and such appointment is in the interests of creditors, any equity security holders, and other interests of the estate. Section 1104(c)(2) separately authorizes appointment if the first three elements are met and if, instead of it being in the interests of creditors or the estate, certain of the debtor’s debts exceed $5,000,000.

3. Termination Of The Debtors’ Exclusivity Period

Finally, the committee has asked that the court terminate the debtors’ exclusivity period and consider other proposals, such as an alternative plan laid out by the committee. Section 1121(b) provides that only the debtor has the right to file a plan during the first 120 days of the case, which is often referred to as the debtor’s exclusivity period. Assuming the debtor files a draft plan within the first 120 days of the case, then its exclusivity period is automatically extended to 180 days.

Under Section 1121(d)(1), the committee must demonstrate that cause exists for termination of the debtors’ exclusivity. The Bankruptcy Code does not define “cause” for these purposes, but courts typically conduct a multi-factor analysis. The inquiry focuses, among other things, on the size and complexity of the case, whether the parties have been progressing in good faith towards reorganization, and whether the debtor is making reasonable progress in negotiating with its stakeholders.

Here, the committee argues that the exclusivity period should be terminated so that the parties may fully consider alternative restructuring proposals, including the committee’s own proposal.

Discussion

The equity committee’s emergency motion requests forms of relief that, if granted, could go a long way towards helping the common shareholders of PubCo protect their interests. But although the arguments may be powerful, it is difficult to predict what, if any, impact the motion will ultimately have on shareholders' recoveries. On the one hand, the court has broad legal and equitable powers to grant these and other requests for relief. On the other hand, motions of this sort are not commonly made or granted in large Chapter 11 cases.

One challenge is that the committee’s arguments seem to coalesce around an allegation that the debtors have shown a lack of transparency and candor to the court and to certain of its stakeholders. Given the court’s recent decision to approve the debtors’ disclosure statements over objections, it has arguably signaled at least some degree of confidence that the debtors are being sufficiently forthright.

And, in light of the fact that an official equity committee has already been appointed in the case, it may be difficult to convince the court that additional fiduciaries and/or investigatory bodies are needed. Costs and delays are almost always a concern in Chapter 11 cases.

Another factor to consider is that the appointment of a trustee or the termination of the debtors’ exclusivity would have serious consequences, as both would constitute events of default under the debtors’ postpetition financing agreement. The occurrence of one or both events of default would empower Deerfield to exercise its remedies under the financing agreement, potentially making a restructuring all the more difficult.

Of course, the committee has proposed an alternative reorganization plan, which would theoretically help to get the case back on track. But the debtors will likely urge the court to err on the side of allowing it to finalize a plan that already has buy-in from senior stakeholders.

Finally, the court’s decision to hold a hearing much later than the committee originally requested may suggest that it believes the debtors have been making progress and will continue to do so over the next five to six weeks. Assuming things go according to schedule, then, by the time the September 13th hearing takes place, plan solicitation and voting will have occurred, plan objections will have been received and reviewed, and an end to the case will be clearly in sight.

Of course, the court might hope that the debtors and the equity committee will also use this time to engage in negotiations, leading to a consensual resolution that would allow the committee to withdraw its requests altogether.

Conclusion

Bankruptcy outcomes are notoriously difficult to predict, and this case - like all large Chapter 11 cases - will ultimately come down to the parties’ negotiations and the court’s application of complex legal principles to intricate transactions. Investors who are interested in this stock should carefully monitor the case docket and review the company’s SEC disclosures.

Those who are comfortable reading legal documents may also benefit from reviewing the dockets of other recent Chapter 11 cases. While the outcomes of earlier cases do not necessarily predict future outcomes, it may be helpful to see how bankruptcy courts have evaluated similar motions in other cases.

