AMD: Revenue Expectations Diminish

Substantial Development Expense

In December 2016, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced their entry into the deep neural networks (NYSEMKT:DNN) market, a business segment widely held to represent major revenue potential. Deep learning plays an important role in AI, big data analytics, and machine learning. Requiring substantial development expense, the road to success in deep learning for AMD, a company struggling to achieve long term profitability, just became markedly more difficult.

An overall assessment of this new market area for AMD reinforces this author's view that AMD is a short. For further context, see previous articles on AMD published by Seeking Alpha:

AMD's marketing plans envisaged three DNN participants: Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and AMD. But now another heavyweight contender has joined the fray. This is not a welcome development for AMD, which already suffers from low margins, and whose stock has been locked in a lateral range since February 2017.

Promising Growth Center

In the past, as DNN was identified as a promising growth center through its application in autonomous systems, major players were increasingly drawn to it. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are among the large corporations employing deep learning.

Nvidia holds in excess of a 70% share of the overall GPU market, key to the development of deep learning. Nvidia has greatly boosted data center income with its deep learning GPUs, leads the deep learning application area as a GPU supplier, and recently estimated that the data center segment will grow to $30 billion by 2020. In the AI processor market, Intel has augmented the number of FLOPS per clock cycle its Core processors can accommodate.

Enter AMD. The company introduced three DNN accelerators and accompanying software. Of the three accelerators, one was for training and two were for inference. Named Radeon Instinct, variant Instinct MI6 (Polaris architecture) brings 5.7 TFLOPS and draws 150 watts. Instinct MI8 (Fiji architecture) offers 8.2 TFLOPS and pulls approximately 175 watts. Instinct MI25 (Vega architecture), with as yet unspecified delivery, draws under 300 watts.

Challenge Becomes More Difficult

Underscoring their commitment to deep learning, AMD also has stated that the Naples platform will be "optimized for GPU and accelerator throughput computing." AMD's Vega Frontier Edition cards also will address AI applications.

However, a recent development in the deep learning market has made AMD's challenge in that segment considerably more difficult.

Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:FJTSY) is in the process of establishing itself as a signal player in contention for deep learning applications, with its product launch anticipated for 2018. While some details of the company's Deep Learning Unit are as yet unavailable, it is believed the design will process at ten times the speed per watt of existing market offerings.

Domain-Specific Cores

Integral to the DLU are a currently unknown number of DPUs (Deep Learning Processing Units). Fujitsu's DPUs can run FP32, FP16, INT16, and INT8 data types. The company has previously shown that INT8 may be processed with no undue loss of accuracy.

Fujitsu claims scalable design, low power usage, and domain-specific cores for its DLU. Ultimately the company seeks to position a DLU line in parallel with an array of its general-purpose SPARC processors.

Fujitsu clearly has the requisite pedigree and heft to make inroads into the deep learning market. Established in 1935 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, by 2015 it placed fourth in the list of the world's largest IT services companies, after International Business Machines Corp., HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN). With approximately 159,000 employees, Fujitsu is ranked in the Nikkei 225 and currently has a market cap of $15.54 billion, compared to AMD's market cap of $12.40 billion.

The magnitude of performance increase prospectively offered by Fujitsu's DLU is reminiscent of the scale of innovation promised by Google's development of their Tensor Processing Unit, claimed to achieve from 15 to 30 times greater compute speed than Nvidia's Tesla K80 GPU by utilizing domain-specific processing.

With disruptive technological innovation of this scale burgeoning, AMD cannot be secure in their projections of the market share and profitability they may derive from their essay into deep learning and AI.

Conclusion

As AMD struggles to find its way to long-term profitability, estimates of the amount of revenue the company will secure from the deep learning segment must be circumscribed by the entry of a substantial player in Fujitsu.

Furthermore, the scale of disruptive technological innovation brought by Fujitsu and Google underscores the speed and scale of evolution of the deep learning and AI markets, which could rapidly render the existing technology of market participants obsolete.

Viewed in the context of the broader considerations affecting the company, these facts make AMD a short in this author's opinion. As the factors discussed are not yet reflected in share price, low risk short entries are available around current price levels.

Consider following this author: To receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on either of the "Follow" buttons at the top and bottom of this page, and then select "Real Time Alerts."

To improve mobile viewing, please select "Request Desktop Site" in your browser.