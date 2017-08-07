Teekay Offshore: A New Day Is Dawning

Teekay Offshore (TOO) will be going full steam ahead. The credit markets are now open as good rates. Already two new ship orders are conditionally made. A fair amount of cash was need to straighten out the situation. Fortunately, management found a partner with some deep pockets.

Source: Teekay Offshore Partners Q2 2017 Earnings Slide Presentation

Obviously, management let things get a little out of hand on the financing side. That $640 million injection represents on very sizable equity injection. Hopefully Teekay Corporation (TK) management will learn from this and never ever let things get this far out of hand in the future. The preferred stock turned out to be a big winner in the deal and so were the bonds. This could have turned out differently for the preferred stock. The bonds probably would always benefit from anything short of a formal reorganization (and that is probably most of the time). Teekay Offshore is a little large to go broke unless management is really unfocused. Still management definitely gave the market a good scare.

Cash flow clearly needed some help. Part of the reorganization retired some preferred which added about $28 million to the cash flow of Teekay Offshore Partners. The reduction in the limited partner distribution was estimated to save another $50 million. The preferred redemption at a discount and the debt purchase part of the deal helped to add liquidity to Teekay Corporation. As was previously noted, Teekay Corporation had no realistic way to rescue any of the companies that it managed. Now there is some help in the form of cash at the parent company should help be needed in the future.

Of the original $640 million, $250 went to redeem preferred issues. But the transaction eliminated about $304 million of preferred stock. Teekay Offshore will probably record some sort of non-cash gain on the exchange next quarter. So Teekay Offshore gained about $390 million in new equity net of the exchange and another $54 million for the limited partner units from the redemption. However, the larger amount of limited units and smaller amount of preferred stock outstanding reduces the financial leverage going forward. The capital structure has been greatly simplified.

This new capital went to funding some working capital in the newly formed shuttle subsidiary as did some money from the latest bond financing. Plus the Arendal Spirit UMS loan was extended to about September 18, 2018, in exchange for an additional principal prepayment. Last, but not least, the cost overruns of some other projects are now funded without the need to refinance the loans.

The presence of Brookfield and the newly formed shuttle subsidiary enabled the preliminary placement of the order for two new shuttles to be built. Plus the currently owned shuttles will be refinanced with new loans of either four or five years. So the duration of the company's debt lengthened as a result of this capital injection and the resulting debt deals. Much of the current debt due shown on the balance sheet will be refinanced. So a lot of balance sheet ratios will return to more normal levels.

Similar to Kinder Morgan (KMI), there appears to be a requirement going forward for a little more equity in future deals or just a stronger balance sheet in general. Time will tell if this is the case and how long that additional equity requirement will be. Those who follow the pipeline companies know this was a requirement that swept the industry when oil prices crashed. It appears to be easing up now. Similarly, Teekay Offshore appears to need a stronger balance sheet going forward than it has in the past. There could be a time when increased leveraging will again be the norm. Teekay Offshore would then be able to grow faster as it added leverage.

Kinder Morgan responded by upgrading the projects so only the more profitable projects that passed a higher rate of return were in the pipeline. In the case of Teekay Offshore, the proposed new ships would be for the booming shuttle business. So there may be a general lending requirement for more profitability and higher rates of return sweeping the lending industry in general (or at least several industries).

Source: Teekay Offshore Partners Q2 2017 Earnings Release

As shown above in the first slide, revenue has been heading down. Not all parts of the business are necessarily weak as the shuttle business is quite strong. But there is enough weakness in some divisions resulting in more cash used than was generated. Despite the delivery of some ships and increasing cash flow, the company could not meet its cash needs. Year to date, the cash balance declined. So when the demands of the cost overruns combined with the negotiations of the Arendal Spirit loan extension, a liquidity stress began.

Source: Teekay Offshore Partners Q2 2017 Earnings Release

As shown on the balance sheet above. The current portion of long term debt ballooned to $892 million. But there was only $212 million in cash with potentially $381 million annualized cash flow from operations. Not all of that cash flow was available either because of the preferred dividends, maintenance requirements (and other mandatory items), and the limited partner distributions. The latest cash infusion appears to have fixed the problem.

Source: Teekay Offshore Partners Q2 2017 Earnings Slide Presentation

So should there be any more cash flow decreases as shown on the first slide, the partnership now has the leeway to handle such contingencies. In the meantime, there are reserves in case any more of the growth pipeline should need extra cash. Cash flow should roughly triple over the next two years if things go right. Shareholders just need to determine if they want the cash flow as a distribution or as a reinvestment for future growth. Several of the company divisions appear to be at cyclical bottoms. So, preparation by reinvestment for a cyclical recovery might be prudent. For the first time in awhile, the partnership has a cushion. Plus, the two major shareholders have resources to help should that help be needed.

The future actually looks better than it has for a while. Both Brookfield and Teekay Corporation have loads of warrants that are not exercisable unless the stock price advances a fair amount from where it is now. That alone should motivate both of them to get this partnership on the growth track.

The partnership will be reinvesting its cash flow for the time being. So the units are unlikely to be an income vehicle for the foreseeable future. Instead, this limited partnership is transforming into a growth vehicle with the flexibility to take advantage of any recovery of the offshore oil and gas industry. That makes this an interesting long term speculation. Once the industry reaches a cyclical peak, then it may be better to distribute earnings to shareholders. Counter cyclical strategies are often not popular with the market. But they are often far more rewarding to shareholders.

Brookfield is a very knowledgeable handler of leverage. So the future will not include anything like the past few months of history. In fact, Brookfield is an expert at making debt work for the shareholders. Plus usually a company like Brookfield gets involved to make money over a full industry cycle. So investors who get it now at what is probably the bottom of the industry cycle could be well rewarded with a long term multibagger.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.