Buy Southern Company Post Ex-Dividend

I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Analyzing historic performance for one of America's top utility companes, the Southern Company, I'll compare total returns around the previous 42 individual ex-dividend dates across three strategies.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is how?

Southern Company is a decent dividend stock but subject to high degree of uncertainty related to the company's troubled mega projects.

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should in theory give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

Over the next fortnight, precisely on August 17, the Southern Company (SO), one of America's largest energy operators, goes ex-dividend, and following better than expected Q2/2017 earnings I am waiting for a pullback.

Headquartered in Atlanta the company primarily sells electricity and is structured into four segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Company Gas, Southern Power and All Other. It sports a market cap of $48B and yields around 4.7%

The overall investment case for the Southern Company currently yielding 4.75%

The company has recently raised its dividend by 3.6% for a 15th consecutive time while its share price has been virtually flat this year. The same applies to one of its main competitors, Dominion Energy (D), whereas other core competitors Duke Energy (DUK) and Consolidated Edison (ED) have seen 11-12% stock price appreciation YTD.

SO data by YCharts

Beating estimates, both bottom- and top-line, in the most recent quarter was initially appreciated by the market before profit taking into the weekend kicked in which currently leaves us with that 4.75% yield.

SO Price data by YCharts

Boosted by the acquisition of Southern Gas in 2016, Q2/2017 revenues came in 21% higher YoY and around 5% higher if we exclude Southern Gas. Additionally, the company posted a big $1.38B loss of which $3B alone relate to the Kemper IGCC "clean coal" plant.

Overall the company's two troubled projects, Kemper and Vogtle, are heavily weighing on the stock and will be assessed as follows.

That Kemper County plant has been nothing but a disaster for Southern Company and is one of the main reasons for its lackluster stock price movement. In early July, Mississippi regulators did not approve a higher budget for the project which ultimately means that SO will have to convert its "clean coal" plant into a regular natural gas operation costing the company a fortune.

In the earnings call CEO Thomas Fanning stated that:

While operating the Kemper facility solely on natural gas for the long-term is far from ideal, however, consistent with current and long-term projections of natural gas, we believe it is in the best long-term interest of our customers, investors and other stakeholders. Mississippi Power continues to actively negotiate with the Public Utility Staff and other intervening parties with the intent to have a proposal filed that meets the conditions of the PSC's July 6 order, on or before August 21.

Source: FY 2017/Q2 Earnings Call

You will notice that he did not describe it as a disaster, but actually "far from ideal" is just a more polite paraphrase of that opinion. In fact, other statements in the earnings call show more vividly the financial burden of that "far from ideal" Kemper story.

The company's CFO updated investors on their financing plans:

In late June, Southern Company contributed $1 billion to Mississippi Power in anticipation of potential charges associated with the gasifier portion of the Kemper project. Consistent with our commitment to preserving financial integrity on a consolidated basis, Southern Company has an equity need of approximately $1 billion.

Source: FY 2017/Q2 Earnings Call

He also stated that the Kemper project is expected to negatively impact annual EPS by around $0.08 to $0.10 per share.

The equity needs directly address the write-offs related to the Kemper project but should help the company maintain financial solidity and its rating.

Despite the equity needs described above, the company's operating cash flows are very strong and management expects that

cash flow from operations will average over three times the size of our common dividends and this ratio is approximately 10% higher than the past 16 years as a result of our current tax position.

Source: FY 2017/Q2 Earnings Call

While this may be true there are more concerns for investors to ponder about. The extension of the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia (specifically units 3 and 4) is creating all sorts of problems that are difficult to understand and large in magnitude.

Source: FY 2017/Q2 Earnings Presentation

In a nutshell, rising costs for the construction, significant delays, an overall decline in electricity demand and bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric are big problems resulting in a Go/No-Go decision for the plant that remains pending. (I recommend this article for an outside view of the Vogtle Plant project.)

All this creates great uncertainty to the stock and explains its disappointing performance. Reading through various articles surrounding Kemper and Vogtle I am actually surprised that the stock is not lower but assume that the high yield and robust financials of the company provide enough support.

So while I like the company's 5% long-term growth plans for my dividend income, I do not welcome all the uncertainty on the company's two mega projects. Depending on the outcome of those, the company may have to raise a substantial amount of debt and/or equity in order to finance these projects and thus dilute existing shareholders, face higher interest payments, face challenges to its rating and also cope with higher dividend payments resulting from higher dividends and more shareholders.

Investors willing to accept that uncertainty and level of risk can now benefit from the company's high yield and its upcoming ex-dividend date may provide an even better entry opportunity.

Now let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in SO has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 10 years (42 in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 42 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e. the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock one day before the ex-dividend date: 1 case; 2.4%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 14 cases; 33.3%

Buying the stock one day after the ex-dividend date: 27 cases; 64.3%

An unprecedented record 97.6% of outcomes favor NOT buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that SO's stock behaves in practice virtually identical to as expected in market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year investors have fared better NOT buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show identical patterns over the last 4 years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior. The pattern of Southern Company is by far the most one-sided I have discovered so far.

I have conducted a similar analysis on a variety of stocks and following you can find the aggregated results for your own studies and conclusions.

Table shows the share of most beneficial outcomes by strategy (ex_div-1, ex_div, ex_div_+1) by stock

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates as follows:

Change Day 1 : (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 : (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

: (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change : Day 1 + Day 2

: Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium: Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment which serves as a proxy by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if the stock price were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on May 11, 2017, reads as follows:

Around the 5/11/2017 ex-dividend date investors paid a total premium of $0.52 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 0.9 dividends lost. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been much less than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to the loss of almost one dividend per share!

That is a very interesting observation as above I mentioned that buying on or after the ex-dividend date is the superior strategy. This remains true, but as we have aggregated the daily price changes for TWO days here, the results look less one-sided now.

To better understand this behavior let's create a tree map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends buy waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Again the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here (refers to the May 2017 ex-dividend date as well):

The stock changed by -$0.62 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex dividend date the stock changed by $0.56 which results in a total change over the two days of $-0.06.

As the stock almost did not drop at all over the two days, the means that an investor has lost around -0.9 dividends.

Had he bought right on the ex-dividend date, the investor would have been much better off given that the stock price dropped more ($0.62) than its dividend amount ($0.58).

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy tool allows me to view respective next ex-dividend dates and provides an automated dividend dashboard. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

In summary, fundamentally Southern Company is doing well in its core business but struggling with two troubled mega projects creating a great degree of uncertainty and weighing on the company's stock price.

For dividend investors such a flat stock price has resulted in an almost 5% yield and for those investors willing to accept that above described level of risk, the stock can be a great income vehicle.

Dividend investors who want quick income from their investments without having to sell anything could screen the market for ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of SO, it makes more sense to forego the ex-dividend date and instead buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date. Historically, this has produced superior returns.

The company goes ex-dividend on August 17, and as historic analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

Although, as so often, results are subject to one's own individual interpretation. It definitely shows that for Southern Company, solely relying on the stock price to decrease following the ex-dividend date would have been the best decision in the cases covered in this article.

Naturally, the "buy" or "not buy" decision should depend on far more factors than just the ex-dividend date, but it is one variable to consider when trying to optimize your income.

What do you think about the Southern Company? Are you timing purchases in line with ex-dividend dates or not care at all about this?

