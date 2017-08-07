Recent Jobs Report Could Be Bad News For Technology Stocks

Tech stocks have been the outperformers so far this year, but the Fed may slow this down. Although economic data has been underwhelming, recent data has started to show signs of things picking back up. In this article, I will show examples of how macro data has been affecting the Nasdaq and make a case for buying inverse bond ETFs.

Just when market pundits were getting ready to publish another round of articles mocking the Phillips curve, something amazing happened, wage growth. Friday’s jobs report showed optimistic numbers with a seasonally adjusted rise of 209,000 (180,000 exp.) and the unemployment rate ticking down to 4.3% from 4.4%. The main attraction was wage growth. From a month earlier, there was a 9 cent increase, the largest gain since October. Although this is still relatively small it is much better than the dismal numbers we have been seeing in the past few reports.

This report will only solidify the Fed’s recent stance on gradual tightening and reduction of its balance sheet. Even with dismal inflation and jobs reports recently, the Fed hasn’t wavered from their direction. A positive report like this one will only underscore their recent direction. This presents a very optimistic view of our economy, but may not be the same for the stock market specifically the technology sector.



Around the time of the last rate hike in June, we saw strong declines in the Nasdaq. These declines were attributed to overvaluation of stocks in the index as well an impending announcement from the Fed on reducing its balance sheets. Since then it recovered those losses and has set new all time highs. What’s interesting to note in this recent rally is that it started Friday, July 7th, after the release of the jobs report. This job report showed the economy added overall jobs but showed wage growth missing expectations. This added fuel to the fire of the story that inflation and wage growth data is not meeting expectations and the Fed will have to slow down their path. This story added optimism and the Nasdaq rallied again.











During this period the Nasdaq has been showing a negative correlation with the USD/JPY pair. The USD/JPY represents one of the most heavily traded dollar forex pairs. As its value goes up it represents a strengthening dollar and vice versa. The 20-day correlation with the Nasdaq and the USD/JPY is -.8. It has also had a 20-day correlation with the 10Y yield at -.8. This negative correlation shows that as yields rise investors retreat from the technology stocks. This makes sense fundamentally if yields are becoming attractive and risk-free, why would I want to be in overvalued risk assets? Of course, we can’t conclude this as the causation but it’s very interesting nonetheless.





QQQ and USD/JPY



We can’t also ignore the PCE inflation data earlier this week that also beat expectation coming in at 1.5%. It was not a notable number but it showed a little bit of optimism to the recent inflation story we have been seeing lately. I personally believe that there will be a lot of de-risking from tech stocks in the coming week especially with the Personal Consumption Index ((PCI)) data coming in. Next week’s PCI data will likely serve as another catalyst in either direction. I would seriously assess my exposure to the technology sector because a rotation out of them may be coming soon.



If I am invested heavily in tech stocks, I would be keeping an eye on news from the Fed. The biggest economic data being released this week is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday. This data will be extremely important because this will give a clear view if inflation is actually picking up. As shown above, pickups of inflation are correlated with rotations out of tech stocks. As we approach Friday, I would reduce my exposure to them. If you do in fact believe inflation is showing signs of picking up buy inverse bond ETFs such as TMV. The Fed has still held firm with their plan to reduce the balance sheet and raise interest rates. Reducing the balance sheet in itself tightens liquidity which would cause bond rates to increase. The recent economic data misses have made investors reluctant this will hold true causing bonds to be mispriced. Last week's jobs report and PCI report showed that there are signs of inflation. We have a significantly tight labor market and significantly low unemployment claims. This coupled with the fact Consumer confidence is near all time highs provides proof that the economy is still strong. This strength will keep the Fed on their current path and provides an excellent opportunity for inverse bond ETFs.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.