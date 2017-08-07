Hertz: Reversing My Opinion Going Into Q2

Investment Thesis

Since my last post on Hertz (HTZ) (an overwhelming negative article on Hertz), I have reversed my opinion and believe that Hertz is in fact undervalued and that there is a margin of safety at the current price. I know that I may come across as being a fickle and inconsistent investor but this is absolutely not the case. I have had a lot of time to think over my position and believe that investors might be rewarded from the current valuation of Hertz. This decision on my part was not easy, but at least now I can see the reasons why Hertz might fail to succeed as a profitable investment.

Now, before we get started I want to highlight one thing. I have not missed that earnings will come out tomorrow and they will, most likely, be terrible. But I'm not investing in Hertz for a quarter. I'm here for a while.

Avis and Hertz - Same Strategies

Avis (CAR) is also in trouble, so it is not only Hertz that is in a mess. It is the sector that has absolutely no appetite for these companies. On the back of Lyft (PRIVATE: LYFT) and Uber (PRIVATE: UBER) making tremendous progress it is understandable that the stock of Hertz and Avis have underperformed the S&P500 for the past several years. There is little difference between these two competitors. For instance, the companies' forward strategy are remarkably similar. Here is an excerpt from Avis's 2017 Q1 earnings call,

As we've discussed previously, two of our key initiatives to drive profitable revenue are the continued development of our Demand-Fleet-Pricing yield management system and our enhanced websites and mobile apps. As a reminder, we expect that this system will be able to analyze billions of pieces of data and inform our pricing and fleet decisions by market, by day, by fleet class based on the available demand.

And now for Hertz 2017 Q1 earnings call

On the marketing front, we're focused on enhanced digital applications to leverage our assets and rebuild brand awareness ... we continued to roll out our new CRM [Customer Relationship Management] platform... we expanded work on the fleet management and accounting systems

Obviously, it is expected that both companies in the same sector, with no competitive advantage, should emulate each other. And although Avis is a slightly better-managed company with better financials it is still exposed to the same macro factors. Therefore relative to one another, Hertz and Avis should trade similarly to each other, with a minuscule premium for Avis. Avis, is expected to generate $450 to $500 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2017, so if we take the midpoint of that guidance, the market is willing to pay less than 6 times FCF for its stock.

Now here is the difficulty with Hertz. Hertz is no longer offering any forward guidance. In the past, Hertz has generated more than $250 million in FCF (this is adjusted for the Herc spin off).

This would put Hertz' stock valuation at less than 5 times FCF. Now, I understand that Avis should trade at a tiny premium to Hertz, but not at a 20% premium to Hertz, when Avis has only a minimal if any, competitive advantage over Hertz.

The relative pricing of these companies shown in the table above reflects the apathy by the market has towards these companies. The market is only willing to pay a minimal amount for these companies relative to what it has in the past 5 years on average. For example, Hertz' price to operating cash flow is less than 1 times versus what it has been in the past - 2.4 times. Same for Avis, and Avis has not had a spin off to obfuscate its pricing.

Lastly, I struggle to see many worthwhile companies in the market that are currently trading for less than 5 times FCF. I suspect that too much pessimism is being priced into Hertz.



The debt position

Hertz' stock price, understandably, reacted badly to the cancellation of it refinancing. The company had issued notes dated 2022 with the goal of extending its corporate debt maturity profile and give it breathing room. These actions would have strengthened the balance sheet significantly.

[...] Hertz delivered a notice to the Trustee on July 28, 2017 informing the Trustee that all of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the redemption of the 2019 Notes set forth in the Conditional Redemption Notice have not been, and will not be, satisfied by July 29, 2017 and thus the Conditional Redemption Notice has been rescinded and is of no further force and effect for any purpose [...]

This is troubling, to say the least, and I have no reasonable explanation as to why the company did not accompany this SEC filing with a press release, as it a material event. My only speculation at this point was that some of the noteholders opted not to tender their notes. The notes do have quite high yields offering investors 7%. Which although the notes are callable I do in fact believe investors can opt not to tender their notes if they prefer to hold on until maturity - if debt holders believe that the risk reward is reasonable.

If we look at the graph above, back in May 2017, when Hertz badly missed earnings, its bonds dropped significantly more than they did on Monday 31 July (the next trading day after the above SEC filing by Hertz). In fact, we can see that the bonds have actually started to recover in the last few days.



The Icahn Vote of Approval

Here two facts. The first fact is that Icahn knows how to make serious investment returns and while you can think whatever you want about him personally when it comes to making money he is phenomenal. The second fact is that statistically, every investor makes mistakes, so you can never buy a stock because someone else is buying it because they can drop the stock if they have made a mistake and then you are left holding it. But investing alongside someone that has had more than 60 years experience is likely to work out well, at least it is a good starting point for a worthwhile investment.

Also, when Icahn doubled down on his investment at the back end of 2016 he bought it in the ballpark of $23 per share. In fact, it has been widely reported that he had been buying at much higher prices since 2014, which means he possibly knows the company much better than almost all other investors as you tend to spend more time obsessing over your losses than your gains. So, for him to start to break even on his latest Hertz investment the stock needs to rally more than 50%, with his buying average considerably higher.

Conclusion

Tomorrow Hertz' Q2 results will be released after the market closes. I suspect that the results will continue to be abysmal. The company has already stated that the first half of 2017 earning results will take a hit of its depreciation as the company attempts to sell its fleet at a loss into a very weak second-hand car market in an attempt to optimise its car portfolio and reposition itself for growth in 2018. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.