Frontier Communications: An Update On Q2 Financials, Bond Pricing And Cash Flow Forecasts

Q2 results are somewhat neutral, with no improvement nor deterioration of recent trends in revenues.

Recently, Frontier (NYSE:FTR) has been beset by numerous business challenges arising from a high level of debt, a declining customer base, and poorly performing stock price.

This article provides an analysis of the Q2 financials, an update to my forecast of the free cash flow, an analysis of how the balance sheet has changed since Q1 2017, and an update on bond pricing. In addition, I revisit my May purchase of 2021 and 2022 unsecured bonds against my latest analysis of Q2 performance and updated forecasts.

The key financial changes since Q1 include:

A refinancing of unsecured 2020 debt with secured debt maturity in 2024, resulting in a decrease of $22 million in cost of debt service per quarter through Q3 2020.

A slight decrease in debt outstanding by $37 million, as some of the bank revolving credit lines were paid down.

The reduction in the dividend per share from $1.50 to $0.60 per share (post-split) resulting in a Q2 reduction in common share dividends by $76 million to $48 million.

Top-line revenue reduction of 2.21% versus Q1’s 2.20% reduction.

Improvement in free cash flow from $175 million Q1 to $205 million Q2, primarily due to a reduction in capital expenditures by $52 million.

Analysis of Balance Sheet Changes

The table below summarizes FTR’s long-term debts as of their Q1 and Q2 financial reports.

The changes in their debts is in column C. The increase in debt in the JPMorgan Term B loan of $1,500 million was offset by the repayment of the April 2017 8.25% bond, and the decrease in the outstanding 2020 April 8.5% and 2020 October 8.875% bonds (1500=210+527+763). The $37 million net reduction in debt was in the slight reduction in three of their bank revolving lines of credit (37=8+21+8). My estimate of debt service going forward is $366 million a quarter, or $22 million less than the Q1 and Q2 2017 historical cost of debt service. This is due to the lower weighted average interest cost of 8.092% versus 8.411% after the refinancing.

Analysis of Reported Free Cash Flows

Every quarter, Frontier provides their earnings releases in their 8-K. These statements helpfully provide a bridge between their reported cash flows and non-GAAP free cash flow in Schedule A (see example below).

By analyzing their income statement, cash flow statement, and free cash flow statements, I was able to eliminate consolidation items to summarize the main drivers of free cash flows in terms of revenues, costs, interest expenses, preferred stock dividends and capital expenditures. This schedule is below, with a downloadable version on my OneDrive account at this link.

If we focus on Q2 17, the last column in the table above, we can see that top-line revenues were $2.3 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $909 million. Cash flow from operations was $521 million, with free cash flow of $205 million after paying $53 million on preferred dividends and $263 million in capital expenditures. While FCF was better than Q1, much of the improvement was due to a reduction of capital expenditures from $315 million to $263 million.

Where did the FCF go? $48 million went to the common shareholders as dividends, a reduction of $76 million since Q1, $38 million went to reduce long-term debt, same as Q1, and $103 million went to other financing, of which $90 million was to pay for the financing of the $1.5 billion term loan and the premium paid on the 2020 debt that was retired. As the quarterly debt service savings was $22 million, the debt refinancing will not break even on cash flow savings until Q3 2018.

There are a lot of numbers on this table, so in order to show the high-level overview of what their sources and uses of cash were, I have created a waterfall chart for the last trailing 12 months so we can see the relative magnitude of where the cash came from and how it was used.

Debt reduction was not a high priority over the last 12 months. Of the $864 million in FCF, only $145 million (17%) reduced debt, while $419 million (49%) went to pay dividends on the FTR common stock.

Forecast Calibrated to Management Guidance

Looking forward, FTR management provided guidance on several key items including:

$350 million in cost synergies through Q2 2018.

$1.1 to $1.2 billion in 2017 capital expenditures.

Adjusted free cash flow of $800 to $900 million.

Investors may sometimes perceive that management has provided more forward guidance than they actually did due to the length of their presentations and their discussion about initiatives and selected metrics. But in terms of key bottom numbers that have a material impact on their financials, the three bullets above are the only anchor numbers provided by management.

Therefore, to create a forecast, I calibrated forward earnings and cash flow metrics to match these three anchor numbers. A snapshot is provided below, and the worksheet is contained in the OneDrive link above.

In this forecast, EBITDA is calibrated to achieve a $3.8 billion annualized rate, overheads (Network Access, Network Related and SG&A) is at $350 million less than the Q2 2016 levels just after the acquisitions from Verizon of their FiOS customers in California, Texas, and Florida (CTF), and 2017 capital expenditures equal $1.15 billion, in the middle of their guidance range. In order to achieve these numbers, top-line revenue growth will have to slow to 1% per quarter while Network related operating costs would need to fall by 3% a quarter and SG&A fall by 5% a quarter.

In this “management guidance” scenario, free cash flows increases from $228 million in Q3 to the low $300 million range by next year. Assuming all the free cash flow is used to retire debt, net debt payments are $1.15 billion, significantly above the $583 million coming due in October 2018.

To test the sensitivity of their cash flows, I produced a second scenario where all revenue and cost trends continue at the average rate of decline since the CTF acquisitions. In this scenario, top-line revenues decline by 3% a quarter.

The resulting free cash flow is much smaller, resulting in $265 million in net debt payments through Q4 2018, below the principal coming due in the October 2018 bond.

It is my opinion that these two scenarios are reasonable bookends for the range of market expectations. The first forecast, calibrated to management guidance, is likely more optimistic than what most market participants expect, as such a free cash flow stabilization scenario will allow FTR to cover its dividends, interest payments, and retire debt a good clip. Given where the stock and the bonds trade, this is likely not the market’s expectation.

The second forecast is likely too pessimistic. In this scenario, a continuation of the post-CTF revenue decline would lead to either a significant decrease in the dividend, decreased capital expenditures, or a need to refinance the 2018 debt, in which case, one would expect lower bond prices for 2018-2020 than the market’s current price, and likely a much lower stock price as well.

Update on Bond Pricing

My previous article on the bonds provided pricing as of May 19, and I provide updated prices as of the early morning of August 4 in the table below. The prices (and yield to maturity) are based on the midpoint of the quoted bid and ask at the time I prepared this article.

In particular, I had a position in the 9.25% 7/1/2021 bonds which I had purchased at about $99, and a position in the 9/15/2022 10.5% bonds which I had purchased at about $98. At the time I wrote the article, they were quoted (mid) at $102 and $99 respectively. Last week, they were quoted at $96 and $94 respectively, a loss in value of about 5 to 6% each.

Judging from comments on previous FTR articles, I suspect that some recent FTR bond investors have been concerned by the price action of these bonds. Similar to my May article, I note that trading in sub-investment grade bonds is inherently risky due to the price volatility, inherent credit risk, and lack of liquidity (for some issues) of these bonds.

That being said, I do not see a change in my investment thesis of a positive expected return on these bonds, especially as the bigger maturities are now pushed to 2024-2025, but also caution that bonds with a BB rating have an average of a 20% default probability over five years.

Investment Thesis

The credit ratings of these bonds is the same, and in terms of fundamentals, the major new information since early May has not changed my view of the risks or valuation of these bonds.

The refinancing of the 2020 bonds has pushed the maturity schedule somewhat and reduced debt service, but it came at a cost of $90 million which will take about one year to recoup from the lower interest payments.

Top-line revenue declines have not gotten worse, but they have not gotten better either.

Non-interest operating costs have fallen by $33 million for the quarter, on track to achieve the $350 million cost efficiencies since the CTF acquisition.

If management can attain the financial results they have provided in their Q2 forward guidance - in particular the EBITDA run-rate for year-end the 2017 free cash flow targets - these will be significantly constructive to the valuation of all FTR securities.

Until actual results can be shown (rather than just an aspiration or hope), it seems unlikely that the valuation of Frontier’s bonds or stocks will improve substantially from current levels. Given the stake that management has put in the ground for financial performance over the next two quarters, the market will not have long to wait to determine the credibility of management guidance.

