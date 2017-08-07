Cielo's (CIOXY) CEO Eduardo Gouveia on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cielo SA (OTCQX:CIOXY) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Eduardo Gouveia

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our conference call to discuss the second quarter results. Together with me we have Clovis Poggetti, our CFO; and Victor Schabbel, our IR Director.

With two quarters of the year already behind us, I’m happy to say that the company was able to deliver good results, with solid earnings and cash generation. This has been possible due to our strong commitment to greater efficiency and our continued focus on profitability. The whole company is working hard to control costs and expenses, at the same time that we start absorbing the benefits coming from the gradual deployment of important products that we have been working on for a few years now.

Among the main ones, we highlight ongoing rollout of the new IT platform called Star that will gradually replace our legacy IT structure in the next 18 months. The [indiscernible] for more to be done with less. I would like to reinforce the importance of the four pillars sustaining our operations. On top of focusing on efficiency, we have been moving forward with our digital evolution. Faster and more collaborative decision-making process has been developing with the first initiatives having been recently deployed based on our agile approach. With it’s [indiscernible] multi-task, multi-disciplinary teams, Cielo delivered new CRM tools and more is yet to come. This more modern and dynamic way of organizing our teams, is also part of the focus that we have on our people. We keep working constantly, investing and creating a labor environment that can both improve our employees’ quality of life and recognize those that have been generating the best results. Our focus on efficiency, digital evolution, people are linked to the development of an increasingly client centric model. Altogether these four pillars will sustain and allow our franchises both with Cielo being ready to provide our customer with the best solution in the market.

Finally, I’m happy to highlight that our dividend payout ratio was increased moving back to historical levels. For this year ahead we are going to distribute 70% of our net profit as a dividend from 30% previously. This is the result of both the strong cash position and generation that the company drives and the successful financial deleveraging process that we went through in the last years. Also, as a sign of the strength of our business, we had recently a great demand for the [indiscernible] that we made available to the markets. We opened up our investment vehicle adopted in [indiscernible] business for the third parties. The book building process was 4x oversubscribed with the rate being among the cheapest among the market. These are only a couple of examples that help us show the quality of our franchise. Now Clóvis will talk briefly about the trends seen during the quarter.

Clovis Poggetti

Thank you, Gouveia. Good morning, everyone. On Slide number 3, we have the operating highlights of the company. During the second quarter, we posted an 8.4% year-over-year growth of the volume captured in the acquiring business, excluding the Agro product. It is worth mentioning that this figure implies a relevant acceleration compared to the 4.3% growth that we delivered in the previous quarter. Once again, the debit volume accounted for most of this growth, having expanded by 17.5% year-over-year, accelerating further from the 10.3% growth that we saw in the first quarter. Although it’s still weaker than debit, the growth pace seen in our credit volumes improved having expanded by 2.2% year-over-year in this quarter compared to 0.1% in the previous one.

In regards to our POS base, we [did identify] a reduction in the pace of contraction, from 103,000 terminals lost during the first quarter this year, we had a loss of 80,000 in the second quarter. Accordingly, the POS base contracted by 4.4% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter, compared to 5.3% quarter-over-quarter in the previous one. It’s worth noting that most of the drop was influenced by higher value-added terminals that accounted for roughly 60% of the contraction seen in the quarter. Among the factors that have explained the contraction in our POS base, we continued to have merchant mortality and competition as the main ones. In terms of competition, the opening of the market with regard to smaller brands played an important role. Once the opening of the market, or the process known as multivan, loses strength as suggested by the volumes captured through this model, we should enter an accommodation process of our POS base.

On the next slide, we have some of our main financial highlights. As Gouveia mentioned, we continue committed to deliver great operating efficiency with the reduction of our total expenditures being a consequence of our efforts. In this quarter, total expenditures at Cielo Brasil and Cateno dropped by 6.2% year-over-year, due to a better cost control and deployment of some phases of important projects at Cielo Brasil, and optimizations at Cateno, mainly in regards to customer service. Due to the current scenario both our revenues and our EBITDA were pressured, with the latter having dropped by 5.1% year-over-year. Our efforts to deliver greater efficiency, however, allowed us to post an expansion of our EBITDA margin of 1.2 percentage points, compared to second quarter of last year. With regards to our net income, we had a slight increase of 0.5% year-over-year, helped by the ongoing financial deleveraging of the company. On the following slide, we talk about our guidance for 2017. With half of the year already behind us, we decided to revisit some of our estimates while reiterating others. The growth in our total volume reached 4.8% year-over-year or 6.4% net of the Agro product, in line with our expectations for the full year. Although we should benefit from a better base effect during the second half of this year, we note that volumes that we should lose in the context of the migration to the full acquiring model make us reiterate our guidance.

On the total expenditure side, we are pleased with the 4.7% year-over-year contraction posted so far. Given the lower inflation expectation and the job done by our team on controlling costs and expenses, we are revising down our growth expectation from 4% to 6% to 0% to 2% for this year. The implied acceleration is a clear consequence of the fact that more normalized market expenses should weigh on our expenditures during the second half of this year.

In regards to our CapEx, after ending the first six months of the year, with BRL74 million, we are revising down our estimates to something between BRL150 million and BRL200 million from the original BRL400 million. We are still working with an acceleration in the second half of this year, because of the rollout of LIO version 2.

Now we can open for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Eduardo Rosman at Banco BTG Pactual.

Eduardo Rosman

I have a couple of questions on the POS rental business. In the previous quarters you mentioned that roughly 70% of the drop in the POS base was explained by the macro rate and high mortality of SME clients and 30% competition. So I wanted to know, if these changed in the second quarter? Or if the ratio like 70% macro, 30% competition remained the same rate. I also wanted to know if with the full adoption of the full acquired model in the second semester, if you believe that competition will start becoming more of an issue for the POS base or not? Still on your POS base business, we saw that -- if we compare to the first quarter, right, the year-on-year decline accelerated, which probably indicates that the base will keep trending down in the second semester. I know it’s hard to make a forecast in environments like the ones -- like the one Brazil is going through, but I wanted to get a sense on when do you believe POS base can start stabilizing. So if you could comment on that it would be helpful?

Clovis Poggetti

Thanks, Eduardo. About the mortality and the competition in our POS business, today it’s about -- the last few resources that we did is about 50-50. We saw continuous mortality impact in our POS base and the main reason about our yield declines, rentals just. And the second, is about the full acquiring. The competition about our POS base began last July, when the marketing move to our [indiscernible] acquiring began to capture all brands [indiscernible] really in the whole [indiscernible]. And we expected for the next quarter, an accommodation about this POS base.

Victor Schabbel

And Eduardo, Victor here is speaking. As Clóvis said, the multivan process is almost over, shifting to the full acquiring soon. This should lead to an accommodation of the competitive environment here in our industry. But as you know, with the POS base contracting by 15% year-over-year in the second quarter, we should definitely have a negative carry over in fact on the POS rental revenues going forward, although, we should see a deceleration of the contraction of our POS base, with our POS base accommodating at lower levels going forward. This is our expectation, although we don’t have a soft guidance or a guidance for this. The trend itself, as we saw in the second q already points to a deceleration of our contraction, the reason why we are seeing this accommodation in our POS base basically staying closer to the correct levels going forward.

Eduardo Rosman

Just a very quick follow-up on the POS base. I know you don’t want to disclose the revenue, right, of the POS anymore. But is it fair to say that given that your POS base is down 15% year-on-year, that your POS revenues are also down say more than 10% at least year-on-year?

Clovis Poggetti

Yes, our POS rental revenues came down by something like high single digit to low teens during the quarter on a year-over-year basis. This is the range that we saw our POS rental revenues coming down during the second Q.

Our next question comes from Domingos Falavina at JPMorgan.

Domingos Falavina

My question, actually two questions. The first one is more on yield, but I’m going to depart a little bit from the answer you gave to Rosman. Assuming that the revenue with POS may actually be kind of around 10% or so, high single to low double digits. And whenever we look the total revenues, they actually decreased by about a similar level, about 8% year-on-year. If volumes were flat, or even grow at all, it would imply that your revenues from MDR will have to probably shrink something around 6%. Given volumes grew 7%, 8%, it would imply that the MDR actually shrank in the mid-teens, to like 14%, 15%. Could you comment if that makes sense and what exactly is driving this MDR shrinkage on a year-on-year? And then I’ll make the second question.

Eduardo Gouveia

We saw again, I will repeat the first question, the decline in our revenue yield was because of our rental revenues, the main factor is the contraction in our POS base. But we saw again, that great influence of our debt with our volumes, although, we have also had a slight improvement in spreads. Another point is about the volume growth continued to be supported by the larger comps, compared with small and SMEs merchants. Then the combination of these big factors, we saw the decline in other groups. When we saw the MDR, we saw had billions profits and it didn’t change the structures -- the market structure and this is our scenario. And we are a little bit seeing the market.

Clovis Poggetti

Domingos, this is Clóvis here. Let me take advantage of this moment to make some general comments in terms of the youth. It’s fair to say that companies faced pressure in terms of MDRs, for example, let’s say [indiscernible] okay? We always had pressure. In certain moments, let’s say the pressure was more intense, in other moments less intense or not so intense, but the pressure was there. But what we had in the past, offsetting a lot this effect, was the rental business. Rental business that, let’s say, was presenting a sound with a performance in terms of growth. And also, let’s say, the company benefited from the shift from the fixed to the wireless POS. So again, the rental business performance was offsetting part of the pressure that the company always faced in terms of MDR and then we -- you all had, let’s say deals that going down for a couple of business parts.

The company, just reinforcing what Gouveia said, now, is the company didn’t -- did not, to make it even more clear, have a strategy. What is happening now is that, the rental business, unfortunately is also under huge pressure. We don’t have more, let’s say, that benefit in terms of one thing offsetting the other. We have the two elements, MDR and the rental business under pressure. And why is this rental business is now under pressure? You all guide, we have the market situation, which means mortality much higher than what we used to have in the past, which means a lower affiliation, even with the inflation adjustments for the country that is good, but talking about the rental business only, you all know that the rental fee wasn’t just in every anniversary.

And the multivan project that also adds some element in terms of competition, also helping to put more pressure in the rental business. That’s exactly what is happening. That’s why we have, in addition to the mix effect, mix in terms of products and also mix in terms of segments. So it means everything is happening at the same time, in the same direction and that helps to understand the trend that we are presenting in terms of the top line. To conclude, sorry to take much longer than what I expected, but I think, the main message is also there was not, and there is no change in terms of our strategy in going forward at all.

Domingos Falavina

No, very clear. It seems to me that your top line is under pressure, not because of competitive strategy changing, but rather like more macro factors. And then the part you control, you are doing great which is the cost part, right? You’re slashing costs quite significantly. And on that part, we noticed that the guidance level gives you room to either accelerate growth expenditures in the second half or to deliver on it? And I guess, my question is which of the two?

Eduardo Gouveia

Domingos, we said that this is one pillar of our structure that we mentioned in the beginning of this year. One is people, if it is not people, clients, innovation and digital transformation efficiency and put more pressure to control costs and we have some good yields, the teams are very engaging in this process and we’ve seen some solid results in the process to save some costs. It’s clear that when we saw a decline in the volume, we saw some saving costs. But part of -- a big portion of the savings is coming from the process that we’ve put in place that will save some money here.

Victor Schabbel

And in this sense, Domingos, the reason why we are revising down our guidance for the year, from 4% to 6% growth of our total expenditures, to 0% to 2%, is because we are aiming at delivering our total expenditures growth below inflation. As Gouveia said, this is a strong commitment that we have internally in delivering a more efficient Cielo, a more efficient platform going forward, not this year but also in the coming years as well. And you guys might ask why a 0% to 2% growth if we were able to deliver an almost 5% contraction of total expenditures year-over-year in the first half of this year. The fact is that when we look at the growth in the first half, we have to make some adjustments from some non-recurring events that we had in the previous year, and also throughout this year. For example, the departure of some executives last year that increased the personnel expenses in 2016, some accounting or provisions that we made last year as well. When we adjust that the growth of our -- or the contraction of our total expenditures was closer to 2% year-over-year and now 5%. The reason why we should see an acceleration going forward in the second half, due to seasonality and also some marketing expenditures.

Eduardo Gouveia

Can I add something? We prepare strong and good company in the second period of this year, in the second semester. And we [indiscernible] this company to begin and the payoff of the company is so good. Here your business will not stop with Cielo. And we have a strong companion business segment, we prepare to add [indiscernible] to align -- to add and we’ll see some marketing expenses going to grow for a little bit more than we’ve had in the first part of this year.

The next question comes from Carlos Macedo at Goldman Sachs.

Carlos Macedo

Two questions. First, a little bit more on strategy, the number merchants has been declining down 10% year-over-year yet, when you look your value transaction guide, that keeps going up at a faster pace. Essentially what we’re seeing is that you’re -- the transactions per merchant are up 16% -- 17% in the second quarter, which is a very strong number given the environment. Can you talk about the strategy a little bit? What’s going on? Are you losing just the merchants that didn’t transact, what’s going on there? Does this have an implication for price and MDRs given that the merchants that transact more, typically have lower MDRs. Second question, if you allow me, just on prepayments. A strong yield in the quarter, could you talk a little bit about that, if that’s a factor of the receivables fund that you’ve built up, or is it a slight shift in strategy with respect to, which merchants are prepaying.

Eduardo Gouveia

The first question about the -- I talked about the [indiscernible] in the second half in the larger accounts. We’ve seen a huge and a good performance of how the bridge of large accounts compare with SME segments. And large accounts have a strong performance [indiscernible] compared with SME. This is the main reason about the number of transactions going to close and the decline of the delivery to the top line. And about the prepayment business, we are focused on -- a huge focus on profitability and we engage the people, engage the teams to focus in on more portion of small business in the prepayment business. And again, we are focused on profitability, profitability, profitability in the prepayment business .

Victor Schabbel

And just to build up on Gouveia’s comment. I think also in terms of the receivable business, there was a good momentum to show to you guys that the company is also focusing on the return on the invested capital on such a business.

on the return on the invested capital on such a business. The penetration profit to something close to 19, but let’s say the operation is doing quite well, and -- but of course, if we analyze total revenue, let’s say, the drop is because of the [Indiscernible] because of drop of the [Indiscernible] but taking the analysis based on a spread point of view, you’re all are going to see on a managerial point of view that exactly the numbers that we disclosed, you guys will see that the numbers increased by 11.

So the thought is, and we always said that penetration is not necessarily the process of the company in terms of the receivables business, but the bottom line, the revenues that this business brings, the bottom line that this business brings. So sorry to interpret but just to take advantage of this moment to present this conflict, the company is also paying attention to the value that is generated by the business [Indiscernible]

The next question comes from many Mario Pierry at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mario Pierry

Just going back here on some of the questions that were asked, but first on the expenses. Your guidance for expenses, the 0% to 2%, implies growth of 20%, roughly, in the second half of this year versus the first half of the year, primarily, I think as you mentioned, due to higher marketing expenses. But when I go back and look at marketing expenses, they represent roughly 4% of your total expenses. So can you give us an idea exactly what are these marketing expenses and how much are they -- should they represent of your total costs? So that’s question number one.

Question number two has to do with your revenue yields. We saw like you mentioned here, a big contraction primarily due to POS rental. But my understanding was that you were trying to implement price increases at the end of the second quarter, so I wanted to get an idea, how successful have you been implementing these price increases? Are you continuing to increase prices in order to compensate the slowdown that you’re seeing and when should we see the benefits of these price increases? Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Mario, I will begin on the second question about the -- we are trying to see and use a lot of analytics to understand if we can increase some prices for [Indiscernible] and some segments in some parts of these regions in this country. And we are doing some adjustments in our price of rental in [Indiscernible] and MDR. We are very careful, we are doing with strong -- careful to support this process. We did in the last month of the quarter, and we focused the process to recover part of the revenue.

Clovis Poggetti

And on the expenses side, Mario. Just to be clear here, as Gouveia mentioned, we launched on July, a new campaign development of our brand position based on the marketing [indiscernible] concept -- or ideas machine concept that the company has been adopting since last year. And now we have a greater client segmentation going forward. And because of the launching of these campaigns in July, we are going to see a much a bigger concentration of expenses, mainly marketing expenses in the second half. So probably, something like 5% of the net revenues at Cielo Brasil being marketing expenses. This is not a target that we have. It’s just a reference of how fast it should increase in the second half, driving us to believe that the 0% to 2% growth guidance that we have for total expenditures, makes sense. Right? Because once again, if you look at the 5% contraction of our total expenditures in the first half, without making adjustments from non-recurring items, mainly seen last year, you will think that the acceleration would have to be severe for us to get to the 0% to 2%. And this is not the case because the contraction of the total expenditures was closer to 2% on a recurring basis in the first half. And we’re now going to see some acceleration in some lines going forward, the reason why we are confident that we should be able to deliver the 0% to 2% growth of total expenditures in full year.

Mario Pierry

My question there is more related -- right we had just looking at Brazil and Cateno you had expenses of roughly BRL 5.3 billion in 2016. And you have done BRL 2.4 billion in the first half. So it means that in the second half, you’re expecting at least BRL 2.9 billion in expenses. So what I’m trying to understand is the increase in the second half versus the first half. But what you are saying it’s primarily because of marketing expenses. Everything else you think should be growing in line with inflation?

Clovis Poggetti

Yes, exactly. And another aspect is that once you have some gradual improvements in the overall trends, for example, POS base and volumes, you also have variable costs increasing as well. So as you have a gradual improvement you also should expect a gradual increase of our variable costs, the reason why we also work with the 0% to 2% growth going forward.

Mario Pierry

And just a follow-up then to the prices. Looking at the markets, we’re seeing a lot of new entrants in Brazil. Can you just describe how are the entrants trying to compete for market share? If you’re trying to increase prices, and again, I understand you’re being very careful. But does this open the door for new entrants to come in and underprice you? Or how are you seeing the competition in terms of being rational with prices, especially in the POS segment?

Eduardo Gouveia

Mario, we continue to see the big players continue to be quite rational in their marketing. As you mentioned, we are seeing some new entrants in a pace of being a little bit more aggressive with pricing, with another model to sell POS. And again, from the middle of the pyramid of the customers to the top, they are really being more rational, and in the big nickel-nickel merchant, we see more aggressive competition begin again, since the evidence of multivan and less reliable when we opened the whole [indiscernible] the whole brand in Brazil.

Our next question comes from Frederic De Mariz at UBS.

Frederic De Mariz

Good morning everyone, thank you for the conference call for the opportunity. A couple of questions. The first on prepayments. You’re decreasing a bit the volumes. You mentioned you were focusing on profitability. And the spread was at an all-time high of 32%. Obviously, we’ve seen the banks, they are not really lending, but how do you feel about that rate continuing. You’re not taking a credit risk, do you think you can maintain it at that level for the next few months? And basically what you see in the prepayment product? And then the second question is on the disclosure. Clóvis, you have been at the company for two quarters now, we ask a lot of questions about POS guides. How do you think about the disclosure? Do you think there is anything you guys could improve going forward to make it easier to read the numbers?

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Frederic. We saw the prepayment business, prepayment business, lower demand from the high, these accounts in the last quarter. We didn’t see any change of the banks that compete against us and we didn’t see any movement. And again, we continue to be focused on the profitability. We saw not by a huge portion of small business, small merchants, and they are a bit soft profitability in the last quarter. We are more focused on profitability, we are more focused on efficiency maybe the payment of our avenues. The second part was POS, I think.

Frederic De Mariz

Yes, do you think there would be something you could improve in terms of disclosure, especially for the revenue yield to make it more simple to read the POS revenues versus MDR.

Eduardo Gouveia

Yes, we tried to work on the numbers and we always be more closer towards the results that we would have.

Clovis Poggetti

You know Fred, of course, we are always open to discuss, okay, no problem with that. But we do believe we have a good set of information, given what all the conditions that we have, we already discuss the business in terms of the clarities being the only public company disclosing figures. So really discuss, that’s exactly what we have for now. Okay.

The next question comes from Rafael Frade at Bradesco.

Rafael Frade

I have two questions. The first one is, I have some hard time to hear to consolidate what is going on with the MDR with the prepayment business. So the impression is that the MDR is suffering as you -- has been mentioned by a shift in terms of mix of a larger clients that less competition around this, while the small clients, small merchants, there are big competition, while the prepayment seems to be exactly in the opposite direction. So if you could help us to understand these dynamics. And the second one would be related to the full MDR. Wonder how it has been -- how has been the discussions to start to capture Amex, Hiper and other cards. If you are advancing on it, it’s something that we should already be maybe relevant for the third quarter. So if you could give some color on it, it would be great.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Frade. It’s about the prepayment business. We saw the spread and we hold these spreads because an increase a little bit in the last quarter. Because we saw a decrease in [indiscernible] operations that’s [indiscernible] and we were hoping more merchant, they fix their price of prepayment. And so the contribution of [indiscernible] regarding the big customers. This is the explanation about the contribution but the mark -- the much lower contribution of the small merchant on the prepayment business. Now about the full acquiring process, we began to [indiscernible] the Amex and Hiper in our side and they shop some good players. We’ll be acquiring 13 and capturing a full acquiring process period. And we believe that in the next two or three months, we will put in place and have the go live in -- go live process to capture Amex and Hiper here as a full acquiring, and we believe there is acquiring company. The impact, it’s more in the volume than in the revenue, because the portion of debt [indiscernible] is branded high, about 3% to 5%. And the revenue that we see in the Amex and Hiper more [indiscernible] business. And this is the main impact in which volume [indiscernible] and we will recover back off the revenue [indiscernible] because it’s basically -- it’s spread from new installment.

Victor Schabbel

And Frade, let me refer something that Clovis mentioned about the MDR earlier today. The trend of the view has been downwards, as you guys have been seeing. Once again, the main highlights here were the contraction of our POS rental revenues on a year-over-year basis. Then we have the mix effects from the greater participation of debit compared to credit, and also the greater participation of big accounts compared to the retail for four quarters in a row now. The large account segment has been outperforming materially the smaller merchants in terms of volumes, and this has been generating an impact on the mix. And on top of it, we also have some MDR decline on a year-over-year basis, in line with the -- with what we have been talking about of something like 3 to 6 basis points contraction every single year. This time because of these multibrand process, it was closer to the high end to the 6 basis point contraction, but these were the effects behind the contraction of our revenue, right. Altogether, they drove the revenues down as this -- during the second Q, okay.

Rafael Frade

Okay. So let me try to put the first question another way. So in the previous quarter you mentioned that for the last 5 months, you had -- at same basis, you had a change in the MDR for the same segment at the same mix. How it performed in the quarter? And also when -- if there are some negotiation, it’s only on MDR or is also in prepayment, or it’s the prepayment less renegotiation on it?

Eduardo Gouveia

Frade, it’s -- really it’s [indiscernible] profit in our MDR in the last quarter.

Victor Schabbel

And in regards to the difference, Frade, is regarding the [indiscernible] right? So on a year-over-year basis, we would see the contraction. In the last quarter, you would see the MDR breakeven. And in terms of the prepayment, if I’m not mistaken, and please correct me if I am wrong, if I understood wrongly your question. In terms of the prepayment, the fact is that we have been pushing for penetrating more in the retail segment, where the profitability is greater, as Clovis highlighted. And the demand dropped a little, bit specifically in this quarter, on the large account segment. But this has a lot of seasonality, so it can come back later on. But the fact is that the push, the focus is on the retail segment.

The next question comes from Tito Labarta at Deutsche Bank.

Tito Labarta

I had a couple questions also. I guess just following up a bit on the revenue. I understand all the moving parts and the pressure that, that’s caused on revenues. But I guess at what point do you think there’s an inflection point and revenues can begin to grow again? Will it simply be a function of the economy improving? I mean, you mentioned all the mix and everything else going on as well. So when do you think that inflection point happens? Is it end of this year or is it more next year when the economy grows? And maybe in a more normalized environment, when the macro’s growing again, what’s kind of a sustainable level of growth for revenue? I would imagine the double-digits you saw in the past may be more difficult. But if you could maybe give some color on how we should think about that, I guess more longer term. And then my second question, I guess following up on expenses, also. In addition to marketing expenses, the general and administrative expenses also rose quite a bit in the quarter, up 7% year-over-year, and the personnel expansion is related to strategic projects. Is there room for some cost savings there? Will those costs continue to grow around that level? If you could give more color on that, it would be helpful. Thank you.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you, Tito. It’s really [Indiscernible] revenue in the next quarters, some accommodation of this process. Depends basically on the [Indiscernible] the macro scenario, the macro economy. And if spreads recover, it doesn’t match credit, [Indiscernible] a lot of lines. And we would see some accommodation in the next quarter. And we expect a slight recovery in [Indiscernible] because of the macro scenarios.

And also, I think I’m somehow quite realistic and optimistic now, because imagine the following. We are all saying that what we [Indiscernible] in terms of the top line, let’s say, little more related to the rental business that is suffering because of the macro. Because of the modality, because of the lower affiliation, etcetera. So what is my point? As soon as market, let’s say, turns and becomes better, we should see a lower [Indiscernible] we should see a better affiliation. We should see better volumes even in terms, let’s say -- the mix improvement, in terms of credit and installments.

And then my point is that it’s such a summary of what company has been doing, I’m suspicious to say, a very good job in terms of efficiency. Imagine a better company, a more efficient company, benefiting in such a better environment, what would be the outcome. So that is the homework that we have been doing. [Indiscernible] digital strategies, doing our homework and let’s say not being only waiting, of course, but we know that a part of what is happening does not depend on us. About the second quarter -- the second question, it’s we saw a strong control in the second quarter. And we believe in the long term or medium term [Indiscernible] the expenses increase is lower than inflation [Indiscernible]. There is the gain of the efficiency that is [Indiscernible] in the medium and the long term.

Tito Labarta

Okay. And that’s including the general and administrative expenses, roughly below inflation is the way [Indiscernible].

Eduardo Gouveia

Yes.

Tito Labarta

Okay, great. And then if I could just, I guess, follow up a little bit on the revenues. And I know it’s hard to forecast, right. But should it be more in line with volume growth as some of the pressures subside with the POS, the mix. Do you think the revenue growth would go back to be in line with volume growth? Or will it continue to be below given some of the pressures will be ongoing?

Victor Schabbel

Tito, Victor here. On the medium to the long run, we should expect the volume growth to be stronger once again, benefiting from card penetration in Brazil, dramatic consumption grow, inflation pass through. So the volume growth should be once again stronger in the future, this is our expectation. Not anymore growing as fast as we have in the past, 15%, 20%, because we also have a faster economic -- a faster growth of our economic environment back then and also a much higher inflation back then. But it should definitely be a healthy volume growth going forward. But as we have been saying in the last years and we continue to reiterate that, the trend is for the prices to gradually accommodate at lower levels, coming down gradually over time. We always talked about 3 to 6 basis points contraction in MDR every year as part of this process. So as a result, the revenue growth in the processing business should grow slightly below the volume growth in the future. But it should definitely resume growing sometime in the medium term to the long term.

The next question comes from Alexandre Spada, Itaú BBA.

Alexandre Spada

I have just one quick question. Do you have any updates on the regulatory front in regards to the eventual shortening of the [indiscernible] time of credit card transactions. It appears that the subject is certainly out of the press, but you have been probably interacting with the regulators on a frequent basis, and maybe you have some news to share with us.

Eduardo Gouveia

No news about regulation. No news directly to this point. And this is [indiscernible] on this question and then meeting with the regulators.

Operator

Your next question comes from Lucas Lopes at Credit Suisse.

Lucas Lopes

Considering what has been discussed so far, you have been doing a great job in the wholesale segment. And correct me if I’m wrong, have actually been able to gain a lot of market share here. The wholesale segment, however, has not been affected by the [indiscernible] project, I mean so the migration to acquiring of all brands in the near future could, I mean, change a little bit as the competitive landscape [indiscernible]. I want you to listen to your thoughts on this, on how the competitive environment of the wholesale segment will evolve in the second half of the year. In the past, correct me if I’m wrong, I recall you conveying that large account, you show to account for more less 35% of your volumes. And considering the strong performance so far, how the -- what’s the big down between wholesale and retail nowadays? And if I may ask a second question and [indiscernible]. Although the operating performance of the business has been slightly weaker than most expected, the market should have welcomed increase the payout to 70%, especially amid the ongoing deleveraging. In light of the -- I mean considering that the [indiscernible] that you released from capital to the company, the excess capital [indiscernible]. Do you see some more opportunities to increase the distribution for these shareholders in near future perhaps 2018? And those are my questions.

Eduardo Gouveia

We are very happy with the spin off ratio of our payout from 30% to 70%. We believe that we, today, demonstrate that we are trying to give more and a little more value to shareholders. We believe that you have to celebrate each moment now, and after that, we will receive another process. But we are very happy with the decision that we’ve taken for the second quarter. About your first comment, with mutivan the contribution to July last year. And we do not see any movement in the change of competition, the change of the market landscape, with the flow point. I mean we see the offset in the revenue from the [indiscernible] and even more [indiscernible]. You will not see any note in the movement, any change in the competition because the competition was in previous businesses and process year on year ago. And I know there’s comments about the payout, we waited for the discretion that was taking we have a full support through our board to use in the processes to be delivered to the shareholders.

Next question Eduardo Nishio at Brasil Plural.

Eduardo Nishio

The first question is related to the full acquiring process. I’m sorry to come back to that point as well. My view is that the full acquiring is where you have the competition, essentially where is the competition. I don’t see why you see a slowdown in the decrease of competition on the POS rental and also on the MDR, I think, especially in MDR when the full acquiring in the second half of the year start to kick in. I just wondering if you could elaborate a little bit more about that. And then I’ve got my second question.

Eduardo Gouveia

Eduardo, I respect the opposition, but I disagree. The multi-brand process anticipates the competition landscape. The differential of the [indiscernible] have in the past. For example, Cielo which we did do, Amex, Elo, Alelo, and one year ago, we opened a whole [indiscernible] brands. And the competition was that. And it is a lot since the -- in the middle of last year. The true acquiring process, we achieved a movement in the values we will capture directly towards acquiring [indiscernible] to Cielo. And we begin to accept anything the volume of Amex and Itau. Again, we saw the competition improved a lot last year, the middle of last year to now. And before acquiring we believe that is a combination of some volumes [indiscernible].

Eduardo Nishio

Okay. But then the pressure on MDRs probably will come with the full acquiring, no? So Multivan doesn’t touch on that point.

Eduardo Gouveia

Eduardo, the pressure on the MDR was, again, during this quarter because they had [indiscernible], it’s tougher to complete that, an MDR of one brand. But the competition was there. That was in the middle of the last year.

Clovis Poggetti

And Nishio, the acquires, they have been offering prices for different type of transactions, like credit, debit and installments and things like that. Not necessarily differentiating the prices for the brands. This is one reason why it shouldn’t make a big difference there. And on top of it, the differential in the past was accepting the brands. And with the multi-brand process, accepting the brands wasn’t any more a problem. So everyone was able to offer Elo or all the brands. And as a consequence, the competitive environment evolved, right, in the last 12 months. That’s why we don’t see the full acquiring itself changing it, since the multi-brand already drove to this development of the competitive scenario.

Eduardo Nishio

Okay. Then my second question is more towards looking to future, and you mentioned that you won’t see volumes growing again 15%, 20%. I was wondering, what would be the number that we should work for the entire industry, I don’t know, like GDP plus inflation pass through, and plus some sort of classification factor on top of that, perhaps 10%, 15% will be a good number? And then on costs if you could elaborate a little bit about your [Bob] project that’s ending this year. Probably you have cost reduction next year, and should we expect a few years in a row, cost growing less than inflation?

Eduardo Gouveia

We saw it and we would see [indiscernible] publish every month, is like equivalent of the consumption in another [indiscernible]. Then we believe that will have a [indiscernible]. And that’s across or that’s [indiscernible] as a whole cost and expense together, Nishio. Let’s say we start to assume both together growing below inflation, that’s all what we expect. Of course, believe me, operational efficiency always, we put forth eventually in 2 big areas [indiscernible] change process or changing suppliers, the way to do this is two areas. One is call center. The second one is the [logistics] of Cielo. We want to be more efficient in certain areas we are in. We are receiving good news from this process that we are getting [indiscernible] process to be more efficient [indiscernible].

Your next question comes from Mohammed Ahmad at FGP.

Mohammed Ahmad

I’d just like to sort of circle back to the net MDR scenario. Based on the numbers that you’ve given us for terminal revenue growth, terminal share, it seems like you’re facing sort of almost like a 10 basis point net MDR compression for each of these last two quarters. And the breakdown I seem to get is about 6 basis points for like-for-like, just price declines, then about 3 from mix of merchants, large versus small and then 1 from debit to credit switch. Would you say that a, those are ballpark numbers; and b, do you expect -- I mean, what do you expect from that going for the second half?

Eduardo Gouveia

You are right. We will see a contraction in our revenues [indiscernible] and we expect in addition to this process, you see continuous [indiscernible] coming. And we will see and it is short. Actually, it’s more large accounts in the segments and more that than -- but this is the scenario that we expect for the next months.

Clovis Poggetti

And [Mohammed], you are right with your math ballpark. This is pretty much the impact that we are seeing, mainly on a year-over-year basis, right. Because as we highlighted during the call, recently the MDR has been quite resilient. That’s why we feel confident that we are going through, right now, an accommodation process. So the pressure should ease going forward. And also as a result of our effort and our focus on profitability, that we have been conducting some price optimizations recently. We are trying to rationalize the prices for each of the segments that we are exposed to. And this the expectation that we have of an easing process in terms of the pressure on our [Indiscernible] and MDRs in general.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. And just like, while you correct those numbers on year-over-year, not sequential. But even the sequential net MDR decline was something like 5 basis points, which sort of surprised me. Because I would have figured given that a lot of changes happened last year, sequentially at least, you’d start to see some degree of stabilization, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Clovis Poggetti

Well, it was much lighter than that, Mohammed. And because most of the contraction in our views and [Indiscernible] was really significant, was the POS rental revenue contraction. And the other part, which was the MDR, was influenced by the mix. The additions of large accounts that we had during the quarter basically drove down the huge fees at the company as a whole. It’s unfortunately hard for us to talk about average prices right now at Cielo, because we have so many different segments, so many different type of clients, that it’s important, and we do this internally, to look at the trends for our prices on a per segment basis. And by doing it, we can assess that the prices have been resilient over the last months, which again, make us confident that the pressure should ease going forward.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. And could you just comment on what the share of the non-big three merchant acquirers in the market is year-over-year? So what was it this time -- or maybe January last year and what is it today?

Eduardo Gouveia

It’s about 50%.

Clovis Poggetti

5%.

Eduardo Gouveia

5%, sorry about that. 5%. So there is no…

Mohammed Ahmad

It’s 5%?

Eduardo Gouveia

Yes. The number you should have is 5%.

Mohammed Ahmad

So 5% today versus what it -- what was it about in January last year?

Clovis Poggetti

It should have grown from 2% a year ago, so.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. So it is growing as percent of overall volume, so from 2% to 5% year-over-year?

Eduardo Gouveia

Yes.

Mohammed Ahmad

Okay. And is ecommerce playing a role on this or this is just all flying share?

Clovis Poggetti

No, it’s everything. It’s ecommerce and all the players who bring in the market.

Eduardo Gouveia

[Indiscernible] the possibility [Indiscernible] and the whole line and the big players [Indiscernible] to perform very well here.

This concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I would like to invite Mr. Eduardo Gouveia to proceed with his closing statement. Please go ahead, sir.

Eduardo Gouveia

Thank you all for participating in our conference call. We’ll keep working hard to deliver strong results growth going forward [Indiscernible] We are very happy about the [performance] of our team, it’s something that Cielo has good strength in its leading franchise. See you next conference call. Thank you.

That does conclude the Cielo’s audio conference for today. Thank you very much for your participation. Have a good day and thank you for using Chorus Call.

