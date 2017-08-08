Herdez Gets Spicier: Raising Price Target On Improving Conditions

I previously wrote about Mexican packaged foods player Grupo Herdez [Mexico:HERDEZ] (OTCPK:GUZBY) following the election.

Source: Author's Photo

At the time, I suggested that, Following Trump's Win, It's Time To Buy Salsa. This pick has worked out alright. It's up about 15% in US dollar-based terms since then. However, the market is still sleeping on this company. Shares are just flat in Mexico since my December call, while the Mexican stock market has shaken off the Trump slump and broken out to new all-time highs. As a reminder, this company has limited liquidity for its US pink sheets listing. Use limit orders prudently there, or better yet, trade shares on the Mexican exchange.

However, this could well change. A robust earnings report from Herdez recently has caused the stock to start to rally. (Chart of its Mexican stock exchange listing in Pesos)

Yet, while the stock has popped 5% on earnings, it's just back to where it was in December in Peso terms. All gains from my initial pick have come from favorable currency translation, thanks to the sizable rebound in the Peso since Trump fears peaked.

I discussed Herdez' products and business strategy at length in the original article – I recommend reading back to that one if you want a refresher.

What's Changed Since December

Today, I want to discuss what's changed since my previous call, and why I'm raising my price target. For one thing, Trump fears are clearly behind us. Now, to be fair, Trump was never going to be a huge problem for this firm; I gravitated to defensive consumer staples such as Herdez and Kimberly-Clark de Mexico (OTCPK:KCDMY) (article here) precisely because they would be most resilient in the event that a trade war actually ensued.

Herdez has some exposure to the US via its export business, but the majority of its profits come from Mexico selling staples such as canned vegetables, tuna, mayonnaise, salsas and sauces, and ice cream. Had Trump hit the local economy hard, a business such as Herdez would have suffered much less than the Mexican economy as a whole.

That said, any real risk of even a modest slowdown is gone. The Mexican unemployment rate has just decreased to a new 11-year low. The central bank's hiking cycle is almost finished; within a year, the bank should be cutting rates again which will help the Mexican consumer, adding to the economic strength currently being powered by industry. Already, the manufacturing sector has picked up steam, with Mexican auto production in particular up 17% year-to-date.

While macro isn't that important to Herdez specifically, an accelerating economy does lift all boats. Mexico's IPC large-cap index is up almost 15% since January, and yet Herdez' stock is just flat (in Pesos) over that same stretch. That's a notable performance gap.

Solid Earnings Report: Turnaround Succeeding

And you can't blame that performance gap on Herdez' own results. The company has been executing solidly over the past year. To give some backstory, over the past five years, the company's stock has largely gone sideways.

The company overpaid an acquisition in its frozen goods business, and earnings have been messy for quite a few quarters now as a result of overpaying for the Nutrisa acquisition back in 2013. Management initially grew the stores too quickly, and took a hit on margins. Retrenchment, however, has proven successful, and the brand is now back on track. Several other specific issues, such as problems with the tuna operations pressured results in the short run.

This short-term noise has caused investors to miss the big picture though. Revenues and gross profit have both doubled since 2011, and operating income has grown 65% over that span. Despite the company's metrics improving greatly since 2011, though, the stock has been a non-performer.

Most recent quarterly results confirm that Herdez is clearly in growth mode, even though the stock hasn't responded yet. Top-line sales growth rose 10% for the quarter; that's tremendous within a packaged foods sector that's having its worst quarter in many years just north of the border:

The company's gross profit grew 13.5% on the quarter, boosted by a tremendous 190 basis points drop in SG&A costs for this quarter versus the same quarter last year. That has come in large part from management successfully fixing the Nutrisa business.

However, there's more here than just cost-cutting. The company is making the right moves to keep growing the top line as well - as you'd expect with net sales up 10% year over year and doubling since 2011.

For example, we have an example of a successful line extension strategy showing Herdez' potential to appeal to evolving Mexican consumer preferences. This example also rings back to my central thesis that Herdez has a strong position in Mexico due to its close partnerships with two of the US' strongest packaged foods players: Hormel Foods (HRL) and McCormick & Company (MKC). In this case, here's Herdez talking about extending McCormick tea's reach in Mexico from their most recent conference call:

Second, we are creating innovative product of strategy around unique opportunities among most stringent and demanding consumers, as our youngest consumers are more on more shifting from the traditional cup of coffee to enjoying a good cup of tea. McCormick launched a special selection of tea products. Instead of the traditional regular tea we all have grown to know in Mexico, we are now offering five different new flavors to choose from. We are excited to be among the first ones to offer triangle shaped fabric tea bags which allow tea lovers to enjoy its exquisite flavor and scent. I am delighted to report that in the quarter our tea sales grew 49%.

Given the much smaller starting base in emerging markets, it is far easier for a company like Herdez to move the needle with new product offerings than it would be in a developed market with more entrenched preferences, such as the US. And additionally, when you own a category, you really own it. Here's Herdez' market share in several Mexican food segments. That number for mayonnaise (using McCormick's brand as part of their JV) is tremendous:

In this quarter, Herdez also benefited from a successful promotional campaign for its canned tuna, growing its market share in that category by four percentage points for the period. This is especially useful, since Herdez is positioned as a premium-priced tuna, and additionally, it owns its own tuna trawlers. Thus, this business is vertically-integrated and serves as a source of high-margin revenues.

Switching to Herdez' other key American partner, the 50/50 joint venture with Hormel Foods – called MegaMex – continues to flourish. Sales soared 20% year-over-year for MegaMex in the most recent quarter (especially impressive given the awful comps for US-players shown above), hitting 3 billion pesos ($168 million). This division is a key tenet of my bullishness on both Hormel and Herdez.

Mexican consumers are under-served in the US market. Large American multinationals are not generally adept at marketing in Spanish, and thus have left a lot of room for more niche entrants. With an estimated 35 million Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in the country – and with demographic growth expected to continue to be strong – this is a huge market opportunity in coming years. And as MegaMex's 20% year-over-year growth rate shows, the division has the right brands to stake out a big position.

For this year in particular, MegaMex's surging revenues haven't filtered down to the bottom line. That's due to a ghastly surge in the price of avocados:

This has caused a serious drop in the margins on MegaMex's key Wholly Guacamole product line. Overall, Herdez reported a five percent drop in gross margin and merely flat income for MegaMex on the quarter, despite the 20% top-line growth rate. However, when avocado prices revert to normal, it will serve as a powerful tailwind for Herdez' earnings, as margins rebound and revenues continue to grow at high teens rates.

Herdez Is Getting No Respect

Despite being a classic emerging markets consumer growth story; the sort of company that fund managers profess to love, almost no one is watching this one.

Herdez comes with not one but several enviable huge growth opportunities. For one, its Nestle-branded ice cream business is surging. Here's the conference call on that:

[Nestle is] growing high double-digit, in the high teens. It has been growing at that rate for the last three years and it will continue to grow at that rate.

The Nutrisa frozen yogurt stores – already a 500-location Mexico-wide chain, is growing same-store sales in the low double digits. Again, this sort of franchise would hold great appeal to investors as a standalone entity, but under Herdez' corporate umbrella, it appears lost in the shuffle.

Finally, the MegaMex business line is one of the best single ways I've seen to play the increasing Hispanic demographic tide in the US. Sales are up 20% this year, and there's no reason why this growth trajectory can't continue for many years to come. You run into so many off-the-wall demographic ideas, and yet a core staple line of business – selling familiar Mexican products and flavors to Mexican-Americans – has generated little attention. Every time you go to a grocery store, you can find various Herdez SKUs on the shelves, and yet fund managers are sleeping on the opportunity.

On Herdez' last conference call, only three bank analysts chimed in with questions. Even in Mexico, the stock doesn't trade all that much volume, and appears to have few institutional champions. But we're at a turning point.

Profits are now accelerating – this quarter we saw 60 cents of EPS, way up from 38 cents for the same period last year. The PE ratio is down to 20 now, and given the easy comps, accelerating growth rate, rising margins in most business lines, and the reversal of the avocado-related issues, earnings are heading much higher.

This is trading at about 17x forward earnings, which is a bargain compared to both Mexican equities as a whole, and the consumer staples names in the US. In the US, the one major player down at 17x forward earnings is ConAgra Brands (CAG), but they've been seeing large drops in unit volume as they raise prices and reduce manufacturer discounts. Herdez, by contrast, is growing sales 10%/year, and put up 20% sales growth in the United States. For investors that want some growth with their defensive names, there is a ton to like here.

Another important factor is that Herdez isn't part of Mexico's main IPC index. Much of the action in Mexican stocks this year came from foreigners who dumped Mexico – as an asset class following Trump's win, and have now re-entered the market as things have calmed down.

These large passive flows have caused shares in Mexico's main ETF (EWW) to rally, but companies that aren't large-caps have missed the boat. Thus, you see the divergence between struggling consumer staples companies, such as Kimberly-Clark de Mexico and Herdez. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico rallied much more sharply once Mexican shares bottomed than Herdez, despite dramatically inferior operating results lately, and I believe a large portion of this is simply due to index membership and passive fund flows.

Herdez, at a US $1 billion market cap, isn't big enough to get into many meaningful Mexican or emerging market ETFs. That hurts its relative performance in the short-run when investors are throwing money at passive vehicles, but enhances the opportunity for investors who are willing to do the individual company work and get familiar with the enterprise, rather than just blindly buying the Mexico ETF.

Given the run in Mexican stocks to new all-time highs, it's no big stretch to suggest that Herdez should do the same. The stock has traded in the high 40s on various occasions in prior years when the business was smaller and had more operational problems than it has today. With Nutrisa fixed, the US business booming, and several domestic Mexican initiatives humming along, Herdez is more valuable as a franchise than it's ever been previously.

As such, I'm setting a 50 Peso price target, which would represent a marginal new all-time high, and be around 20x earnings for full-year 2018. Given that Herdez has several double-digit compounding lines of business, it comes with more than enough of a growth profile to sustain a 20x earnings multiple going forward. For US-based investors using the GUZBY listing, Herdez would be worth $11.17 per share at my price target and today's exchange rate. (Remember that the GUZBY ADR represents four shares of the Mexican stock.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL,MKC,CAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Herdez via the Mexican exchange.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.