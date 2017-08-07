Tesla: Bye Bye Dilution

Even after today's $1.5 billion debt issuance announcement, some argue that Tesla (TSLA) will not have the cash to finance its unprecedented growth plans.

What is the bear argument?

Bears argue that the company:

Had only $3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents left on its balance sheet as of June 30, 2017, after "burning through" $1.0 billion in 2Q17; Will spend at least $2.0 billion in capital expenditures in 2H17 to ramp Model 3 production up to 5,000 units per week, as guided by management; and, Will spend significant sums of money to triple its Supercharger network, as guided by management;

What are bears missing?

Despite my more than two dozen articles on Tesla throughout the last year, as the stock nearly doubled, bears ignore the significant signs that their doom-and-gloom predictions may not be panning out as they predicted.

Yes, the company had "only" $3 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of June 30, but this level in fact represents one of the highest cash balances in the company's history (note that YCharts has not yet updated its data for the recently released June 30 data).

Capital expenditure guidance

Furthermore, management's capital expenditure guidance of $2 billion for 2H17 includes more than just expenses related to ramping up Model 3 production. The following guidance appears in the Outlook section of the 2Q17 Investor Letter.

Capital expenditures should be about $2 billion during the second half of 2017, as we make milestone-based payments for Model 3 equipment, continue with Gigafactory 1 construction, and expand our Supercharger, store, delivery hub, and service networks.

Not only does the company have ample cash on its balance sheet to finance its planned Model 3 production, it also has other levers that it can pull if the upcoming production ramp doesn't go as planned.

Company controls its growth rate

Readers should to note that, while I do not expect this to happen, in case the company runs into any short-term issues ramping up Model 3 production in 2H17, the company has the option to slow down its Supercharger expansion, which I have estimated will cost ~$1 billion through 2018, and/or dial back the growth of its store, delivery hub, and service networks. In other words, the company does not have to spend $2 billion in 2H17, so the idea that the company would rather push itself to the brink of bankruptcy and dilute its existing shareholders at any share price is simply absurd.

Improved access to debt markets

Moreover, as today's proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes showed, the company now has the option to raise capital without diluting its existing shareholders. Although the interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of the notes are yet to be determined, articles from Bloomberg and Reuters have estimated the likely interest rate at ~5.5%, which is very favorable for Tesla's purposes and represents a significant improvement over diluting shareholders. This is a very positive development for long-term investors.

Model 3 deposits and orders

Management noted on the latest earnings call that the company had added 1,800 net reservations on average per day since the Model 3 deliveries event, even though the average selling price is now estimated to be significantly higher than some has originally expected. Even if this rate, which I believe is unlikely to decrease substantially as the Model 3 starts hitting the roads, the media coverage remains high and the Supercharger network expands, nearly halves to 1,000 net additions per day, it would add more than $150 million of new customer deposits to the company's coffers through the end of the year.

More importantly, however, since the cars that will be delivered through 2017 are higher priced long-range ones, delivery of 35,000 cars at an average selling price of $55,000 would add nearly $2 billion to the company's top line.

Model S and X demand remains healthy

A major concern for the Model 3 production ramp was reduced demand for the company's other higher priced offerings, Model S and Model X, or the Osborne effect:

The Osborne effect is a term referring to the unintended consequences of a company announcing a future product, unaware of the risks involved or when the timing is misjudged, which ends up having a negative impact on the sales of the current product. This is often the case when a product is announced too long before its actual availability. This has the immediate effect of customers canceling or deferring orders for the current product, knowing that it will soon be obsolete, and any unexpected delays often means the new product comes to be perceived as vaporware, damaging the company's credibility and profitability.

This could have been a material issue for Tesla as Model S and Model X have ~25% gross margin today, whereas management does not expect Model 3 margins to reach that level until a few months after the production rate reaches 5,000 per week. This means any Osborne effect could substantially reduce the company's earnings in 2H17, but this is not what's happening as management indicated in the latest earnings call that July was one of the company's "best months ever."

Bottom Line

Tesla has $3.0 billion of cash, which is more than management's comprehensive capex guidance of $2.0 billion, and the company has several other levers it can pull in case of any short-term hiccups in the coming months.

After the company's $1.5 billion debt offering today, coupled with the potentially favorable 5.5% coupon rate, as well as additional cash inflows from new Model 3 reservations and deliveries of high-price long-range Model 3 units, and finally its improved access to debt markets, I do not expect the company to dilute its existing shareholders in the future.

