Avon: It Keeps Getting Worse

Investors were not pleased with Avon Products Inc.'s (AVP) 2Q results. Avon’s current inept and incompetent management was unable to anticipate potential problems, which resulted in a number of administrative issues negatively impacting results. Sheri McCoy announced she is finally leaving Avon in March 2018, and the board is looking for a replacement from outside of the company. With the number of representatives and revenue declining despite an increase in advertising, the new CEO may need to create a completely different business model that stresses e-commerce more with less emphasis on its old army of sales representatives. The current outlook for AVP shareholders is bleak.

Second Quarter

Avon reported 2Q results last week that killed the stock. Revenue dropped 3%. It had a loss of $0.12 per share, which includes a $0.2 positive impact for foreign currency adjustments. This compares to a profit of $0.07 in same quarter last year, and the quarterly loss was also worse than the loss of $0.09 in the 1Q of this year. Operating profit dropped to just $60.3 million from $102.9 last year. The number of reps declined another 3% in the quarter after falling 3% in 1Q and falling 2% in 2016. This is the fourth quarter in a row that results greatly disappointed investors with a subsequent sharp drop in AVP stock price.

When comparing 2Q 2017 to 2016, it is important to remember that 2Q 2016 results were artificially inflated to get a short-term spike in earnings. Prices were raised over 5%, which many of the reps absorbed instead of passing them onto their customers, and credit standards were lowered in Brazil to get additional reps/orders. These short-term manipulations enabled Avon to refinance its debt and avoid a potential financial crisis in early 2018 when a total of $500 million debt was due for two unsecured notes. EBITDA interest expense coverage was 1.88x in 2Q 2016. That was one of the metrics that enabled Avon to issue new debt. The EBITDA interest expense coverage was only 1.14x this quarter, which could have made it difficult to refund maturing debt now. The lower credit terms in Brazil continues to negatively impact earnings as accounts receivable are written off this year. Actually, I think raising prices and lowering credit standards were smart moves by Avon’s management, because without refunding its debt in August 2016, it could be facing a financial crisis in late 2017.

The decline in 2Q revenue was in spite of an increase in advertising. Its Transformation Plan included an increase in $150 million for additional advertising over three years. Clearly, it may need to rethink its rate of return on higher advertising. Overhead expenses are increasing, and because of competitive pressure, it was only able to raise prices 1% on average.

Current Management

Avon’s current management does not have the solutions to the company’s problems. Avon’s management is the problem. All companies have issues and problems, but it is how management confronts these problems determines the success of its business. Avon's management seems incapable of dealing with any issue. It often just makes problems worse.

For example, the 2Q results were negatively impacted by a major problem in Mexico. Management promoted a new product in Mexico which created an unexpectedly large volume of orders that it was unable to fulfill. It had to incur high shipping costs to bring additional product in from other countries to partially meet the demand, but still unable to make timely deliveries. It is basic Management 101 that a plan is created prior to promoting a new product to meet various levels of new orders. Avon’s inept management had no established plan - it just reacted in almost panic mode. This was not just an isolated incident. This seems to constantly be its style of dealing with issues, and every problem seems to be “unexpected”.

CEO Sheri McCoy is finally stepping down effective March 31, 2018. I have had an extremely negative opinion of her ability to manage Avon. She should have been fired years ago. Indicative of her terrible managerial skills is that she did not even groom a successor. The board is instead retaining an outside executive search firm to find a replacement. Her focus as Avon’s CEO was "empowering women" and social issues such as breast cancer. While these are noble goals, I rarely read “maximizing shareholder value” in the company’s releases, but I did read hundreds of times “empowering woman”. Shareholders suffered dearly under her reign. When she started as CEO on April 23, 2012, the price of AVP stock was $21.69, and it is now only $2.87.

Financial Problems

The August 2016 refinancing enabled avoiding a crisis in late 2017 because it eliminated two notes totaling $500 million maturing in early 2018. The new $500 million 7.875% 8/15/22 note is a secured note while the other notes were unsecured. The next critical date is March 1, 2019, when $237.8 million 6.5% unsecured notes mature, and in March 2020, $449.9 million mature. Given the recent low EBITDA interest coverage of only 1.14x and the trend getting worse, the 2019 refinancing could be a significant challenge to new management. The reality is that it has too much debt versus a shrinking business model. It may need to do an in-court restructuring to eliminate most of its debt.

Avon has $4.29 debt per share compared to a recent stock price of $2.87 or about 1.5x. (Note: I used total long-term and debt due within a year, but I did not use “net” debt.) Annualizing the latest $71.2 million quarterly interest expense, interest expense per share is a very high $0.65 compared to the market price per share. These metrics clearly indicate Avon is in serious financial trouble. It already is lowering CapEx for 2017 by $20 million from its original amount budgeted to conserve cash.

There must be other financial items that generated interest expenses in 2Q besides long-term debt. Annualized 2Q interest expense divided by debt results in an interest rate of over 15%, but the coupon rates on the notes range from 6.5% to 7.785%. This 15% rate was an increase from 12% in 2Q 2016 and is another indication of increasing financial issues.

So far, there does not seem to be any issues about vendors modifying their terms, but the accounts payable to inventory ratio needs to be monitored going forward for indications of possible policy changes.

E-commerce and Changing Its Business Model

Avon needs to face reality that its business model needs a major overhaul. It needs to greatly expand selling via e-commerce directly to the final customer bypassing its sales force. Its century-old distribution/sales model has been the foundation for Avon - not its actual products, but it needs to drastically change to survive. Yes, this e-commerce would effectively be competing with its reps and could antagonize its 6 million sales force. Collectively, these two different distribution methods are needed to save Avon from completely imploding.

Its current website, Avon.com, is hideous. It is just mechanical and functional. (I call this the “deodorant approach” to sell personal care products.) Avon is a beauty company. The website should be glamorous, sexy, and about looking younger (except for teens who want to look older). The current site is none of these.

It needs to include the ability for a customer to upload a picture of their face/upper body and have the ability to click on an Avon product, which results in the picture of the customer’s face reflecting that selection. The customer should have the ability to adjust the amount of makeup and application style to see various results on their picture. This interactive technology could greatly increase sales as the customer sees how they would actually look. They would be able to see how they would look with various cosmetics/colors wearing a particular piece of clothing. As I understand it, this technology already exists, but Avon has not included it in its website.

Accounting Change in 2018

There is an accounting change starting in 2018 that could have an impact on how/when revenue is recognized for items sold under a contract. Avon’s actual customers are its reps who buy items under a contract and not the final consumer. Since the specifics of contracts vary from country to country because of local laws, it is difficult to get a detailed analysis of this accounting change, but it could delay when Avon fully records the revenue from a sale to a rep. Investors, however, should be aware of this change when 2018 results are reported and not get blindsided.

Reverse Stock Split

If AVP stock price remains below $3.00 per share, I would expect a reverse stock to be declared by the board. There is a negative stigma attached to stocks trading for prices that start with $1 or $2. It also makes it more difficult to buy on margin. Citigroup Inc. (C), for example, had a 1-10 reverse split when it was trading in the $2-3 range.

Conclusion

I have followed Avon for decades and made my first call option trade on AVP in February 1974. In 1960s and early 1970s, AVP was a major growth stock, and now, it is slowly imploding. (The current price of AVP stock is more than 50% lower, adjusted for splits, than it was in February 1974.) Its traditional business model needs to be restructured to include an aggressive expansion into e-commerce under a new CEO.

While the refinancing of some debt last year gave Avon added time to deal with various issues, it is very possible that Avon will need to do an in court restructuring to get rid of its extremely heavy debt burden. The outlook for AVP shareholders is negative, and AVP stock is rated a sell.

