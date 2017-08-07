Tesla's Service And Used-Car Businesses: Running At Minus 30% Gross Margins

Analyzing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is like putting together a jigsaw with half the pieces missing. In this article I've done my best to get a picture of how the company's "Services and Other" business is doing, and so I had calculated several unreported numbers and make some assumptions. It's been a bit tedious and I'd rather not bore readers to death with all the details, so if you want to see how the numbers in the article (and more) were derived you can click here.

The pieces just keep getting lost

A recurring pattern in Tesla's accounts is that a data point surfaces in one 10Q or letter to shareholders only to go missing the next.

Sometimes the numbers move from a prominent mention in the shareholder letter to a single line somewhere in the 240-page 10Q. Other times the numbers simply disappear, and are replaced either by some not-directly-comparable measure (e.g., the quarter-on-quarter growth in car orders takes the place of previously-reported year-on-year increase) or by nothing at all.

For instance, it was becoming increasingly obvious that the company hadn't reserved enough money to pay for the Supercharging service. In 16Q4 Tesla stopped reporting how much it had deferred for the service, instead lumping Superchargers together with several other features. This made it impossible to estimate how much Tesla expected the service to cost. In 17Q1 even this figure disappeared, and it hasn't re-emerged in the just-released 17Q2 report.

Or take the resale value guarantee (RVG). Started in 13Q2, three years later the first customers became eligible to have their cars repurchased by Tesla at guaranteed prices. In 16Q3, the company confidently noted that:

We were asked to repurchase fewer than 2% of vehicles eligible for buy back under our resale value guarantee program.

In 16Q4 the company reported a small increase in said percentage:

Customers asked us to repurchase fewer than 3% of vehicles eligible for buy back under our resale value guarantee program.

In 17Q1 Tesla reported... nothing, as in 17Q2. Strange: you'd think that, as the number of customers who can exercise the RVG grows, this percentage would be more important to the company.

In 17Q4 Tesla also will start repurchasing cars bought through the considerably more generous third-party RVG, i.e. cars that Tesla sells to banks and which the banks then lease to customers. Should the customer decide not to keep the auto after the end of the three-year lease Tesla is required to either repurchase it from the bank, if the bank sells it to a third-party for less than the price guaranteed by Tesla, to cover the difference. At least the latest 10Q includes this factoid:

The maximum amount we could be required to pay under this program, should we decide to repurchase all vehicles, was $1.09 billion as of June 30, 2017, including $119.9 million within a 12-month period from such date.

It would also be helpful if Tesla disclosed how the repurchases that do take place are doing. Is the company making money by repurchasing cars and then selling them as pre-owned autos?

At this point of the article you already know the answer.

Growing out of profitability

Nobody wants to lose money forever. Losing money, like being unemployed, is (hopefully) an interim situation, a sometimes unavoidable setback. Thus the rationale or excuse for money-losing companies is that things will get better in the future. In particular, fast-growing companies have a perhaps-plausible story: expenses will grow more slowly than revenues, thanks to economies of scale.

There are other cases where losing money is perhaps tolerable. For example, incurring losses in an just-born business sector to "corner the market" and make profits later has been quite common on the internet, where network effects mean often there is one single company controlling a market. The "investment" of those companies isn't an investment under the traditional definition, i.e. capital expenditures. Rather, it's a decision to put up with perhaps several years of losses - until the other competitors in a market have been defeated or marginalized.

A separate category is R&D-focused enterprises, mostly those developing medicines. They may see over a decade without substantial revenues, as their product moves from the lab to clinical trials to pharmacies. In such a situation, all the expenses of the company can be considered an investment, as all the company's work is dedicated toward bringing the new product to market. To be fair, any brand-new product probably fits here: Tesla's development of the Model 3 meant the company had to spend on R&D. In this case, again, R&D for the Model 3 doesn't count as an investment in the accounting sense, but it's an investment in the everyday, lose-money-now-to-make-it-back-later sense.

(R&D for existing products like the Model S and Model X, however, cannot be considered an "investment" under any definition.)

Finally, a company may keep some business lines that make little or no money simply to smooth operations and ensure customer satisfaction or to attract customers to profitable offerings (i.e. a company could employ "loss leaders"). For instance, Apple at some point in the past was running iTunes and the App Store "slightly above breakeven." Obviously, that doesn't mean Apple should outsource or terminate these segments.

With all that said, let's look at Tesla again. First of all, the company's financials aren't improving at all as revenue grows. Other articles have covered the declining performance of its battery business. For instance, I haven't seen those numbers on a chart so perhaps that will help readers to grasp the problem. This and the next chart are derived from Tesla's publicly available financial statements and put together by me - the exact numbers can be seen in this Excel file.

Sometimes charts really speak for themselves.

Here I look at Tesla's "Services and Other" segment. I removed revenues and cost of revenues from batteries and sales of powertrains to Daimler, as well as from the services Grohmann still provided to other companies in the first six months of the year. While Daimler powertrains and Grohmann did provide a few million in gross profit each, Tesla has specifically said that going forward it does not expect meaningful revenues from them. In the case of Daimler, simply because Tesla is no longer selling the Germans powertrains. In the case of Grohmann, as its services will be consumed internally they will not generate revenue.

That means almost all that remains of the Services and Other segment is the certified pre-owned (CPO) business and service itself (which Tesla calls "maintenance service revenue"). Remember that I'm talking about gross costs. Tesla does not disclose the selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses associated with this segment.

Just as ugly.

For both segments cost of revenues is growing faster than revenues, in 17Q1 as in 17Q2. If there are economies of scale, they are being swamped by other factors.

The case of service is particularly dramatic. Comparing both quarters with the year-before period:

In the first three months of this year, revenues increased by $13.8 million - but cost of revenues rose by $41.6 million.

From April to June, cost of revenues jumped by $71.3 million - while revenues only increased by $9.3 million.

Another way to look at it is to count the number of car-months elapsed during a quarter. The more car-months go by (because there are more cars to be serviced), the greater the service expense. I estimate elapsed car-months grew by 238,940 between 16Q1 and 17Q1, and by 267,046 from 16Q2 to 17Q2. When you consider Tesla's reported increases in maintenance cost of revenues, the implication is that each additional month of service cost $178 in 17Q1, and $267 in 17Q2.

Obviously, these costs are far higher than what the company can charge for service. In other words, service is running at a loss. As time goes by the installed base of cars to be serviced becomes bigger not just in absolute terms, but relative to sales, so the loss from service can only become bigger as a proportion of revenue.

In fact, the numbers for the last quarter imply that both service and CPO are losing money on a gross basis, i.e. SG&A expense. While the exact revenue breakdown between both segments is undisclosed, Tesla does disclose maintenance revenues for 2016 - the yearly average is $107 per car-month, which for 16Q2 suggests revenues of $41 million.

Remember now that Tesla has disclosed maintenance revenue growth of $9.3 million from 16Q2 to 17Q2. So, for the CPO segment to have had a gross profit of zero in 17Q2, service would have needed to lose $59 million on revenues of $50 million!

Why does Tesla bother?

Indeed: why do they have a CPO business at all? Why don't they let third-party shops work on servicing their cars? While technically you can take a Tesla to an indy shop, the company makes it as hard as legally possible to do so.

There is no R&D involved in selling used cars and changing brake fluid. That excuse falls apart here.

There are almost no network effects in these sectors - car dealers and repair shops are almost always local or regional actors. The "corner the market" rationale does not hold any water.

The only explanation that makes sense is that Tesla considers both segments an integral part of its business, and thus is willing to lose money in order to keep the rest of company going.

But, if the business of servicing cars, buying them up and re-selling them is integral to Tesla's main mission of selling new cars, well, that has some implications. It means at least the gross costs from this venture should be considered when talking about the company's "automotive" gross margins. (By the way, the company's reported gross profit is misleading even before taking into account service and CPO, because unlike virtually every other carmaker it does not include R&D in gross costs).

Consider the last quarter. Tesla reported $638.6 million in gross automotive profit, with $100 million coming from sales of ZEV credits. Sales of non-ZEV credits, though undisclosed, probably accounted for another $15 to $20 million.

In other words: the losses from CPO and service consumed 10 to 12% of the company's gross profit. After removing ZEV and the loss from service and CPO, you're left with about $480 million in gross profit. Even including the gross profit from SolarCity, it's only $563 million...

...which, when you consider the company had SG&A expenses of $538 million, goes some way toward explaining their record loss in 17Q2. And why you can expect a new record to be set next quarter.

PS: As for the reason Tesla thinks these segments are indispensable, well, most times Tesla repurchases a car the customer gets a new one (the trade-in serves to make the new one more affordable). So, in a sense, running the CPO business is a way of generating new deliveries. The reason the company is so insistent on servicing the cars itself is not so evident. Feel free to speculate in the comments.