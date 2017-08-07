A Clean Energy Utility With Growth Potential: NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) is a limited partnership set up by NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to invest in clean energy projects. NEE owns roughly 65% of the economic interest in the entity, while the limited partner shareholders own roughly 35%. The partnership invests in wind, solar, and pipeline assets. The partnership has assets primarily in the Western United States and Canada.

Strategy Execution

The strategy of NEP is to invest in contract clean energy projects. They have executed their strategy extremely successfully. NEP's operating revenues in both of their operating segments, renewable energy and Texas pipeline services, have shown substantial year over year growth in the last 3 years as shown in their most recent 10K Annual Filing.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners Form 10K

NEP has not only been successful at growing revenues, but they have done an excellent job controlling expenses and producing an increase in net income. Net income has grown from $12 to $345 million from 2012 to 2016. See table below.

Source: NextEra Energy Partners Form 10K

Another primary objective on NEP's strategy is to grow distributions to shareholders. As you can see above the distribution attributable to NEP has increased from approximately $0.19 to $1.30 per share from 2014 to 2016. NEP has certainly executed on its goal to increase distributions.

NEP has been able to execute on their strategy by finding great clean energy and pipeline investments. They have been able to do so because they have the capital backing and expertise of their indirect parent company, NextEra Energy Inc. With this expertise and capital, it has given this clean energy partnership a large competitive advantage over other ventures making it an attractive growth investment opportunity with little risk.

Valuation

In my valuation I use the dividend discount model to value the partnership as many buy it for the steady and increasing income stream NEP's shares produce. Currently the shares pay an annualized distribution of $1.52 per share. In NEP's most recent quarterly earnings report, NEP stated, "NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect 12 to 15 percent per year growth in limited partner distributions as being a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2022." This certainly demonstrates confidence in their strategy and can help estimate the share price value using the dividend discount model. See my model below.

Jones, Brock, "Dividend Discount Valuation of NextEra Energy Partners."

The assumptions in my model include distribution growth at the low end of management's expectations then 4% growth thereafter. I also use a relatively low discount rate as power generation is not a risky income stream. Overall, I believe the shares of NEP are significantly undervalued based on their income growth potential and could be worth as much as $79 per share.

Conclusion

NEP is an environmentally friendly utility stock that has executed extremely well since its creation. It has the backing of a utility giant, NextEra Energy, which provides capital and expertise to the partnership. If the partnership can achieve the results management expects it will achieve, in my opinion, it is very undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long HAIN, IBM, CF, PYPL, and LB call options