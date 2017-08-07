Clean Energy: Problems With Low Margins

The company remains far away from reaching profits due to low margins and slow volumes growth.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) never fails to deliver confusing quarters and disappointing results. The natural gas fuels company returned to large losses during Q2 due to the predicted operating problems with selling a business that lowers margins to reduce debt.

The stock dipped yet again back to the lows on the quarterly results. The inability to show a path to profits is undoubtedly going to hurt Clean Energy.

For a company to build shareholder wealth, the business operations must generate cash flows and ultimately profits. Clean Energy recently sold the upstream production portion of its RNG business to BP Products North America. The move helped reduce debt, but hurt margins. The company guided to a quarterly revenue hit of $8 to $10 million with only a corresponding reduction to operating expenses of $500,000.

For Q2, the natural gas fuels company reported an incredible 25% decline in revenues. Some big hits came from station construction sales and the lack of including VETC excise taxes. Volume revenues were down $8.3 million to $63.3 million while volumes were up 6.6% to 88.4 million gallons sold. As expected, the revenues per gallon are down substantially with a margin of $0.25, down from previous levels above $0.30. The numbers were within the range predicted by Clean Energy.

The company makes the different revenue sources difficult to analyze the operating margins, but the ultimate news is the bottom line. The periods aren't completely comparable due to the $6.5 million VETC included last year and not in this Q2.

Source: Clean Energy Q2'17 earnings release

Even including a similar credit this year and Clean Energy would still have a sizable quarterly loss approaching $9 million. With large losses and low margins, the natural gas fuels company has to make up the numbers on volumes.

Source: Clean Energy Q2'17 earnings release

The problem with the investment thesis for years is that the volume growth just doesn't exist to the extent needed to warrant low margins. The company can highlight new fleet deals for Redeem, but the volumes just aren't growing fast enough. A 6.6% increase isn't enough when new stations are constantly added.

One needs to consider that adding 10 million gallons of fuel sold per quarter only adds $2.5 million in gross margin. Clean Energy would need to add 30 million gallons sold per quarter without incurring additional costs in order to even approach breakeven.

The key investor takeaway remains that Clean Energy is a low-margin business marketed as a new age fuels business. The stock remains one to avoid.

