Chesapeake Energy: Still A Hold

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) cannot seem to do anything to please the market. Short-term fluctuations should not scare the long-term investors, and as I have been saying for the past twelve months, these fluctuations should be ignored. Chesapeake Energy will not be able to generate excess cash until at least the end of 2018. I still believe the company will be cash flow neutral by the end of the next year, and it should be held for at least another 18 months. Investors looking for quick gains should look elsewhere. This is a stock for patient investors. The company has made considerable progress on its debt profile which now frees it to focus more on its capital spending.

There was certainly some progress on profitability. The company reported better than expected results due to the higher average realized prices. I will not go into details as earnings report has been explained by a number of other contributors. I will focus on the debt profile and where the company stands at the moment. The image below shows the long-term debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter.

Near-term maturities have been taken care of. Chesapeake does not have any debt maturing in 2017. A total of $46 million will mature in 2018 and $380 million in 2019. Debt obligations over the next 30 months will be $426 million. This amount is manageable and the company can now divert more funds to capital budget if the commodity prices rise in the next twelve months. Chesapeake's diverse asset base gives it flexibility to manage its drilling activity. Planned reduction in total rigs from 18 to 14 by the end of the year shows that the company can manage its drilling inventory seamlessly. Despite a decrease in rigs, Chesapeake is on its way to probably exceed its production target for oil.

In July, the company tendered the remaining amount of its 2035 and 2037 convertible senior notes. As I have explained before, these senior notes will release considerable collateral that will provide surety to second-lien and unsecured notes. The only purpose to redeem these notes was to free up some collateral and enhance the quality of debt.

A negative for me was the cash position at the end of the quarter. It came down from $882million to $13 million. I was expecting the company to use some of the cash to repay debt, but the reduction is a bit too much. However, liquidity still remains strong as the revolver was evaluated ( in June) and renewed at $3.8 billion. This provides ample liquidity to the company. Keep in mind that Chesapeake Energy is not generating excess cash, so the spending requirements will be met from this revolver.

The covenants are also manageable for this revolver's limit to be around $3.8 billion. The company needs to maintain an interest coverage ratio of 1.25x by the end of the fourth quarter of the current year. As the interest expense is coming down and EBITDA is improving, this ratio will be maintained with ease. According to my estimates, this ratio will be around 3- 3.5x by the end of the year. This facility will mature at the end of 2019, so borrowings under this facility will add to the debt obligations for 2019.

As the capital spending needs will be met from this facility, total debt will increase over the next two years. However, if the company continues to sell its non-core assets and diverts that cash towards debt management, then we might not see an increase in total debt. I have been cautious about commodity prices. When some of the major banks were predicting $70/barrel oil by the end of the year, I was preaching caution.

I still believe the prices will recover considerably in the next twelve months, but in the short-term (next six months) we are not likely to see a level over $60/barrel. Chesapeake Energy is currently spending around $1 billion more than it is generating. This gap will be reduced as oil prices start to rise in the next 12 months. Natural gas prices will also likely rise due to the winters and LNG exports from the US. Higher average realized price will enhance EBITDA, which will result in better credit metrics and possibly a ratings upgrade. It will also help the company meet its cash flow neutrality target by the end of the next year.

Keep in mind that most of the credit rating agencies still have a favorable outlook for Chesapeake Energy. The commodity price projections by these ratings agencies and Chesapeake's expected cash flows are pointing towards cash flow neutrality in the next 12-18 months. This is the view I have held for over a year now. The stock price moves due to a number of factors. Some of these factors are not related to the progress in the fundamentals of the company.

In my opinion, Chesapeake Energy is on track to have cash flow neutrality by the end of 2018. As the company achieves cash flow neutrality, the market will not be able to ignore it and the stock price will rise. So, I will advocate patience as I have done before. Hold on to your shares.

