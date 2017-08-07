William Lyon Homes' (WLH) CEO Matthew Zaist on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 07, 2017, 12:00 ET

Executives

Larry Clark - SVP

William Lyon - Executive Chairman & Founder

Matthew Zaist - President, CEO & Director

Colin Severn - CFO and SVP

Analysts

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Will Randow - Citigroup

James McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2017 William Lyon Homes Earnings Conference Call. My name is Crystal, and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay through August 14, 2017, starting this afternoon, approximately 1 hour after the completion of this call. [Operator Instructions].

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Larry Clark, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Mr. Clark.

Larry Clark

Thank you, Crystal. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss William Lyon Homes' financial results for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017. By now, you should've received a copy of today's press release. If not, it's available on the company's website at lyonhomes.com. The press release also includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used therein. In addition, we are including an accompanying slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can access these slides in the Investors Relations section of the website.

Before we continue, please take a moment to read the company's notice regarding forward-looking statements, which is shown on Slide 1 of the presentation and included in the press release. As explained in the notice, this conference call contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future financial and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them. For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please see the company's SEC filings.

With us today from management are Bill H. Lyon, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board; Matt Zaist, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colin Severn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Bill Lyon

William Lyon

Thank you, Larry. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. We're pleased to report another strong quarter of results for William Lyon Homes. We delivered 831 new homes during the second quarter, which is up 25% year-over-year, generating $423 million of home sales revenue which is up 30% from the second quarter of 2016. We improved our gross margins to 16.5% in the second quarter, a 90-basis point improvement from the last quarter and improved our SG&A leverage to 9.7%, a 330-basis point improvement sequentially and 100-basis point improvement over the second quarter of 2016.

Our pretax net income for the second quarter was $29.5 million, up 30% year-over-year and our after-tax net income was $19 million, up 30% or $0.49 per diluted share. As mentioned on previous calls, in addition to demonstrating operational growth, we also continue to make progress on our longer-term balance sheet and leverage goals. We're pleased with the progress we made during the second quarter with a debt-to-cap ratio of 57.9% as of June 30 versus 60.1% at March 31, and 61.6% in the year-ago period. We look forward to continuing to make progress on these key metrics throughout the balance of the year.

Overall, our year-to-date performance has progressed in line with our expectations and sets a foundation to drive meaningful growth over the back half of the year. We continue to see positive demographic trends and strong supply and demand dynamics in our core Western markets, especially in the entry-level buyer segment which continues to be a growing focus of ours. Our results for the first 6 months of the year, coupled with increased margins in our substantial backlog and visibility into our deliveries universe based on our spec start strategy, gives us confidence as we strive to convert our first half efforts into increased profitability and returns for our shareholders in the back half of this year.

With that, I will turn the call over to Matt Zaist to discuss our quarterly results. Matt?

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Bill. I'm proud of our team's efforts during the second quarter to round out the successful first half of 2017 and set the stage to achieve our financial and operational growth objectives for the full year. We experienced healthy demand dynamics in our core markets, and successfully opened several of our key strategic assets during the spring selling season. The dollar value of our net new orders for the second quarter was up 31% year-over-year to $554 million. Our sales activity drove a backlog dollar amount of over $755 million as of June 30, also up 31% over the prior year. We achieved an average monthly absorption rate of 3.9 sales per community during the second quarter, relatively flat year-over-year and reflecting an increase from 3.5 per community in the first quarter of 2017, resulting in net new home orders of 1,017, up 17% year-over-year.

As we discussed on last quarter's conference call, April was just a phenomenal month for us from an order standpoint, up 48% year-over-year. We saw that rate of year-over-year growth moderate into May, which was up 11% over 2016, and our orders for June of this year reflected a modest decrease year-over-year.

There are a few things to keep in mind to put these results into context, first, June of 2016 was our high watermark for orders during last year and our most difficult comp driven in large part by the opening of our Bayshores project in Northern California and our River Terrace Master Plan community in Oregon, which experienced extremely strong sales out of the gate. Our absorption pace in June of 2017 was generally in line with previous historical results at a healthy 3.5 sales per community per month. Thus far, we are encouraged by the start to our third quarter sales. July sales activity was up 18% year-over-year. Incrementally, we saw net absorption rates pick up year-over-year from 2.8 sales per community per month in July of 2016 to 3 sales per community per month in July of 2017.

I'd like to highlight our Washington division, which has demonstrated meaningful year-over-year improvement with net new home orders up 86% year-over-year at an average absorption rate of 5.5 sales per community per month. In addition, the division saw homebuilding revenues up 88% year-over-year. We have cleared through a lot of the entitlement land development hurdles that impacted the timing of community openings last year. This year's results demonstrate that the division is now starting to fire on all cylinders and is taking advantage of one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country.

In addition, Arizona continues to sell the fastest absorption rates in the company, achieving an average sales pace of 6.2 sales per community per month during the second quarter. The division has also meaningfully embraced our spec start strategy and have seen cycle times decrease for the first time in the last 24 months.

Southern California is another division exhibiting some really positive signs for us year-to-date. Net new home orders for that division were up 19% year-over-year during the second quarter, driven in large part by the continued strength in demand in the Inland Empire. As prices have moved up in the coastal markets, we are seeing more demand moving further inland to adjacent and more affordable markets and as a result, we've experienced solid sales and pricing momentum in a number of our communities in the first half of the year. Our net new orders for the Inland Empire during the second quarter were up 48% over the second quarter of 2016 and are up 40% for the first half of 2017.

Overall, Southern California's deliveries for the second quarter were up 51% year-over-year and homebuilding revenues were up 44%. The strategic decision of the last couple of years to focus our land acquisition efforts on well-located, well-underwritten assets that have a deeper lot supply and appropriate exposure to the entry-level and first-time move up buyer is paying off. Overall for the company, we continue to see increased demand from the entry-level buyer, which made up approximately 46% of our homes closed during the second quarter and represented 43% of our Q2 backlog.

In addition to the divisions previously mentioned, the grand openings of Avion at Denver Connection master plan and Affinity master plan in Summerlin, which are almost entirely entry level focused, are seeing significantly higher rates of absorption than our Colorado and Nevada divisional averages.

Company-wide, our average sales base for entry-level product during the second quarter of 2017 was 4.6 sales per community per month and for the first time, move up product was 3.4 sales per community per month, both of which represented a year-over-year increase on an absorption rate basis.

In our opinion, one of the driving factors behind the high rate of absorption at our entry-level projects is a loosening of the credit box and lending standards as well of the broadening of loan programs, including down payment options that are available to these buyers. While our company averages for FICO scores and debt-to-income ratios are some of the strongest in our history, from the entry-level projects, we are seeing a substantial number of our buyers getting approved at higher density income ratios and lower FICO scores than those company-wide averages.

Our backlog conversion rate for the quarter was 76%, up from 68% in the first quarter and in line with our expectations. We continue to benefit from our spec start strategy, having more homes available at various stages of construction to meet a greater number of buyers' timing needs, enabling us to sell and close more homes during any given quarter.

For the 3 months ending June 30, we sold and closed 25% more specs than the year-ago comparable period. Our average sales price for homes closed during the quarter was approximately $509,000, up 4% year-over-year which is driven almost entirely by geographic and product mix such as the continued strong performance of our Arizona division, which delivered more homes than we anticipated at meaningfully lower prices than the company average. While $509,000 closing ASP for the quarter was below our expectations due to mix of homes closing, same-store ASPs were up year-over-year by approximately 5%, which translated into 150-basis point improvement in gross margins associated with those sales. The balance of pace versus price is one that we look at daily. And we are -- and we increased base prices at approximately 75% of our actively selling communities in the second quarter. So we are very much focused on pushing prices where we can while also maintaining one of the faster sales paces in the industry.

ASP of homes in backlog at the end of the second quarter was approximately $588,000, up 12% from 1 year ago and 16% higher than the ASP of homes closed during the second quarter of 2017. The biggest contributor to the delta and ASP of homes in backlog versus homes closed during the quarter is the increased sales in California and Washington, both of which will have a more meaningful impact on the back half of the year deliveries. We continue to make progress on our community count growth plans during the second quarter. We opened 11 new communities in the second quarter and averaged 88 for the quarter, up 22% year-over-year. We are currently selling from 88 new home communities.

I'll now turn the call over to Colin for a discussion on our financial results before closing with an update on our expectations for the remainder of the year. Colin?

Colin Severn

Thank you, Matt. Total homebuilding revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $422.6 million as compared to $325.1 million in the year-ago period, an increase of 30%. The increase was primarily due to a 25% increase in deliveries to 831 homes compared to 663 in the second quarter of 2016, combined with a 4% increase in ASP as discussed earlier. Our homebuilding gross margins of 16.5% on a GAAP basis was in line with expectations for the second quarter, up 90 basis points sequentially from the first quarter and down from 17.4% in the second quarter of 2016.

Overall, our gross margin progression is playing out as we anticipated with our GAAP gross margins in backlog of approximately 18.3% at quarter end. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 22.1% during the second quarter compared to 21.1% in the first quarter. Our sales and marketing expense for the quarter was 5% of homebuilding revenue compared to 5.6% in the year ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by higher homebuilding revenue and improved leverage on our advertising and marketing costs compared to the second quarter of 2016. We continue to see a higher percentage of outside broker co-op than we've seen in prior cycles, which represented 40% of our total sales and marketing expense for the quarter. Overall, we improved our G&A percentage by approximately 50 basis points to 4.6%, down from 5.1% in last year's second quarter as we continue to benefit from positive operating leverage resulting from our higher revenues and larger operating platform. These combine for a total SG&A expense of 9.7% for the quarter compared to 10.7% in the second quarter of 2016, an improvement of 100 basis points.

Income from our unconsolidated mortgage joint ventures was $1.2 million, up from $0.3 million in the first quarter and consistent with the level in the second quarter of 2016. Our provision for income taxes was approximately $9.2 million during the quarter, for an effective tax rate of approximately 31.5%. We believe that our effective tax rate for the third quarter will be approximately 32% to 32.5%.

Pretax income for the quarter was $29.5 million and net income available to common stockholders was $19 million or $0.49 per diluted share based on $38.3 million fully diluted shares. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $53.3 million, up 10% from the year-ago period. Excluding purchase accounting, which was more meaningful in the prior year period, EBITDA was up approximately 32% over the year-ago period.

For the second quarter, our land acquisition spending was $74.8 million, and horizontal spend was $37.4 million for a total land spend of $112.2 million. For 2017, we currently expect total land spend, inclusive of land acquisition and horizontal, to range between approximately $380 million to $390 million for the full year, which is up slightly from previous guidance.

Now turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with a $1.9 billion in real estate inventories, $2.1 billion in total assets, total equity of $814 million and cash of $32.6 million. Total liquidity as of June 30 was approximately $104.5 million. As of June 30, 2017, our total debt to book capitalization was 57.9%, down by approximately 360 basis points from June 30 of last year. Our net debt to net book capitalization was 57.2% at quarter end, down from 60.8% at the end of the second quarter of 2016 and down 200 basis points sequentially from 59.2% at March 31, 2017. We continue to be focused on reducing our leverage and improving our balance sheet in 2017 through increased earnings as well as overall debt reduction, making progress towards our longer-term leverage goals in conjunction with the overall growth objectives of the company.

Now I'll turn it back to Matt.

Matthew Zaist

Thanks, Colin. Before turning it over to the group for questions, I'd like to provide some additional information regarding our outlook for the balance of this year. Driven by our healthy sales pace, we ended the second quarter of 2017 with backlog of 1,285 units and an associated value of $755.3 million. For the third quarter, we are currently expecting a backlog conversion rate in the range of 64% to 68%. Our estimated backlog conversion rate for Q3 factors in the estimated impact of a manufactured product issue that a number of other builders have mentioned on recent calls involving Weyerhaeuser's fire-related blackjack at I Joists. We have some limited exposure to this issue in our Colorado division, including 66 homes, either in backlog or under construction specs that we anticipate selling and closing in this year.

In terms of ASPs, as we have discussed in the past and as was the case in the second quarter, we anticipate that our ASPs for any given quarter will be heavily influenced by geographic and product mix. In the third quarter, we expect ASPs for homes closed in the quarter to be in the range of $565,000 to $575,000.

We continue to expect our gross margin expansion story to play out over the course of the year. We currently expect GAAP gross margins for the third quarter to be approximately 18% to 18.2% for the third quarter, representing a meaningful increase sequentially. It also would represent the first quarter of year-over-year GAAP gross margin improvement in 3 years.

SG&A percentage for the third quarter is anticipated to reflect approximately 20 to 40 basis points of sequential improvement from Q2 of this year. Similar to last year, we expect minority interest from our homebuilding joint ventures to be a bit higher in the back half of the year based on first deliveries from certain new homebuilding joint ventures. We expect minority interest of approximately $4 million for the third quarter.

Based on a positive first half of the year, we now expect full year results to include new home deliveries of 3,150 to 3,350 units, home sales revenue of between $1.725 billion and $1.8 billion, and pretax income before minority interest of approximately $140 million to $150 million.

With that, I'd like to conclude the prepared remarks portion of our call and open it up to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Alan Ratner from Zelman Associates.

Alan Ratner

On the gross margin, some nice improvement in backlog there. I was curious, given your comments on the pricing momentum you've seen, I think you mentioned 75% of your communities saw some level of price increases. We have heard from some builders specifically flagging Northern Cal as a market where perhaps pricing is being -- perhaps reaching the upper limits a little bit, seeing some pushback from consumers or at least a slowdown of sales. I think Seattle might have been mentioned as well. I know you guys tend to be priced at the lower end of those markets for the most part. But I was curious, when you look at your footprint right now, are there any markets or any price points where you feel like you're hitting a little bit of a resistance point on price? Or do you still feel like there's a decent runway to go just given how tight inventory is?

Matthew Zaist

You bet, Alan, it's Matt. Well, I think you hit the nail on the head relative to kind of our footprint in Northern California. I think certainly the Bay Area is one that has seen pressure as it relates to affordability. I think from our perspective, Northern California is still seeing very strong rates of sales for the second quarter. Absorption rates for us in Northern California were right at about 5.5 a month, 5.3 sales per community per month. So we saw really healthy demand in the Bay Area. Our Bayshores project, which is really driving our results in the Bay Area, we specifically targeted as an affordable play. We're looking at comparable product on the peninsula or down in the core San Jose area being anywhere from 25% to 30% more expensive on a price per square foot basis than our focus really on the core Alameda County East Bay submarket.

So I think of our communities that are in Bayshores, as you get closer to $1 million or you get over $1 million, I think certainly, you see rates of absorption a bit slower in the $600,000 to $800,000 price point, I think, still seeing real need and demand. And certainly, that's as a market where we still have seen incredible increases in rents over the last few years. So I think as long as we continue to focus on an affordable play in the Bay Area, we think there's buyer supply. We're not out actively looking for product priced over $1 million in that submarket. We think that that's an area that we'd be a little bit cautious of. As it relates to Seattle, we've seen just great momentum up in Seattle relative to price and absorption. I think, if anything, we've tried to slow down the pace of sales up there and we've got, we think, some really great well located assets in core Bellevue, Issaquah, Sammamish.

And we're happy to effectively sell as fast as we can build, and that's a market where we've increased prices on 100% of our projects year to date. So I feel really good about that core Seattle market and think that our lot supply in that market is going to continue to drive improvement in our operating results in future quarters.

Alan Ratner

Great, Matt. Second question, if I could. If I look at your growth trajectory, it's obviously been very impressive. You've -- over the last 3 years, you've almost doubled community count on a pretty flat lot count. Your lot count hasn't moved a whole lot since the Polygon deal. So obviously, I think a lot of that growth is coming from some land that you've been developing or had under control, maybe going back to the City Ventures days. But as you look at your current lot supply today, how much growth should we expect from that on the community count side over the next couple of years? Or should we think about your growth going forward more in line with lot counts at this point?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think there's a couple of pieces to that. If you remember, too, we had the benefit of starting this year of unlocking a large master plan community in Arizona as well as one in Nevada that has been previously held for tax-related purposes based on the change of control that took place back in 2012. So we're actually, in our opinion, being able to be more efficient with our total lot supply. I think, look, obviously, we want to also focus on terms and other things that we think drive value and are an effective use of our capital. But I don't think we want to go a couple of years out from a guidance perspective, but we're looking at next year as another year of double-digit growth for the company on kind of deliveries and what that's going to mean relative to community count should also core -- be a correlation from a growth perspective.

Obviously, we think that getting our gross margins back up above 18% and hopefully seeing some continued growth is going to provide us with significantly more improvement as it relates to growth in earnings and returns for our shareholders. So we're still in growth mode. We're trying to not get too far out from a land perspective. I think we're still very positive on all of our markets in the foreseeable future. That said, I don't think we want to go as long on land as we did, say, three years ago at the time of the Polygon acquisition. So hopefully, that answers your question, Alan.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan.

Michael Rehaut

First question. I guess just going back to some of your last comments and I just want to make sure I have it right. I mean obviously, you're not necessarily giving guidance for next year but you kind of alluded to it in the end of the answer to Alan's question on directionally. So I just want to make sure I'm getting this right. You're kind of saying you're comfortable at this time saying that at least in terms of how to think about some of the key numbers, double-digit unit volume growth and community count growth as well as gross margins over 18%. I just want to make sure that I got that down correctly.

Matthew Zaist

Yes, everything we're seeing, Mike, that's how we're looking at the business going forward. I think obviously, timing of community count is something as we continue to move through the year and get closer, we'll give you guys some shorter-term guide on how to think about that from a quarter-to-quarter perspective, but we're still very much in growth mode. And I think we've had the conversation, we think our footprint in our Western markets today are going to give us the ability to produce, over the coming years, what we believe is over 4,000 units out of our existing footprint. So we're happy with the growth this year, but we still think there's growth opportunities ahead of us and yes, I think you've got my comments pretty straight.

Michael Rehaut

Okay. No, no, that's great, Matt. And just in terms of how to think about the back half again, I recognize you're not going to give too specific of a guidance. But given the fact that the last 3 months, the orders have been -- you had the dip in June and you've rebounded in July. But the way I'm kind of thinking about things -- I just didn't know how far off this was or close to maybe the -- which is -- how reasonable it is to think about this, but it seems to me like I should be expecting in the back half community count maybe just to drift up a touch relatively modestly. I mean if you're talking about double-digit growth for next year, that kind of puts you closer to around 100 by the end of '18. So I'm -- the way I'm thinking about it is kind of drifting up just modestly every quarter by 2 or 3. And the absorption, I know there's been some up and down relative to a year ago, I mean, I'm just kind of thinking, on average, it should be flattish. Is that kind of a reasonable approach? Or is there something I'm missing?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think relative to community count, look, we would -- I think -- again, we're going to try to open as many communities as we can to target the spring selling season. I think the rest of this year is going to be one where we got some closeouts. We also do have some openings. I think we're right at about 88, I think, currently, as we mentioned. I think you're going to see for the balance of the year, community count stay in that same band that we've been operating, which -- community count dipped down a bit in June to 86, but we should be somewhere between that range and 90 kind of throughout the balance of the year is kind of how we're seeing things today.

We would expect to see community count ramp up. Again, if you take a look at this year kind of how that ramp occurs, it ramped up through the first quarter and kind of hit our targeted growth number in April and May. So I think that's more likely how you'd play out next year. I think from an absorption rate standpoint, look, we look at historicals as a good indication and try to take a look at a couple of years' worth of monthly historical rates of absorption. Our mix of communities is not moving around wildly as you think about it from a division-by-division perspective. So for us, it's really hard to just forecast absorption on a monthly or quarterly basis other than looking at what our historical trends have been as well as what the contributions of various different divisions are. As it relates to the third quarter, like we said, I mean, there's 2 components to it, I think it's important to look at total gross absorption rate but also focus on the dollar value associated and attributed to those sales.

And as we said, I think 31% growth in dollar value of orders coupled with 17% gross orders, we feel like our mix is coming from again, core coastal markets, first and foremost. And I think, if anything, there's probably a little bit of a bias to a slightly higher ASP going forward.

Michael Rehaut

That's very helpful. And just so I -- again, I heard that right, and I'll get back in queue. So you're saying more like the 86 to 88 range for community count in the back half before you gear up for the spring selling season?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, that's how we would look at typical community count growth. And obviously, we've got communities under development and we'll give you more guide as we move through the balance of this year as to how to think about next year. But just think about community count being relatively flat with some wins announced over the balance of this year and then the growth ramping up, kind of through the first and into the second quarter next year.

Operator

Our next question comes from Will Randow from Citigroup.

Will Randow

Just curious on Phoenix and Las Vegas area land sales. What's the progress been like there given that you can take advantage of some of the tax assets related?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think it's -- I think land sales are ones that we want to be really careful about forecasting until we've got hard money or clear time frames relative to sales. I think we certainly are getting a significantly greater amount of inbounds relative to various different lots in Phoenix. Certainly, as we've seen great absorption rates, I know our competitors are also seeing a very healthy environment there. I think as it relates to our existing home building assets, I think, we like the direction of those assets and like the direction of our absorption as well as pricing. I think as we move towards Rancho Mercado, which was the primary master plan community in the Northwest that had the tax restrictions on it, we're actively developing that asset today.

I think there's an opportunity starting next year to sell lots. I think we obviously want to maximize our returns and certainly, to the extent that we're successful in turning sales out there at a price that we like, it would reduce our cash pay taxes in future years. Right now, our strategy is we're going to develop the core infrastructure and we'll test the markets probably the first half of next year, and then we'll get back to you relative to what we think that means. But we also view that asset as a core homebuilding asset as well. It's approximately 2,000 lots in a very well-located, attractive submarket. So I think we want to just find that right balance, and we're too early to commit on what that looks like. Las Vegas, the asset that we had previously held, right now, our first goal is opening a portion of that community as one of our Ovation active adult communities and scheduled to do so the back half of this year. And so we've got models underway as well as our clubhouse and excited about the interest list that we're generating. Lot sales out there, we'll wait and see, but nothing planned at this point, Will.

Will Randow

And then just as a follow-up, across your active community base, 75% price increase is pretty impressive especially with the 12% backlog price increase. I know you said a lot of that is mix, but is there any way to back out what the real price increase level was on a percentage basis? And also, how much you think your costs are growing up, I don't know, per square foot is the easiest way to think about it?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think what I can probably point to that we talked about specifically is if you just look at same-store year-over-year that had closings, well, we saw a 5% increase on same-store revenue and that roughly translated to 150 basis points of incremental margin. So certainly, look, prices are going up. I think revenue is going up at a pace it is able to absorb those cost increases and net, for us at least, adds some benefit. I think obviously, gross margin growth and trajectory is one that, I think, demonstrates a combination of both mix of new products as well as that same-store pricing increase. So I think as it relates to stick-and-brick, I think for us, year-to-date, we've -- or year-over-year, excuse me, seen about 7% increase on stick-and-brick, obviously, lumber being the biggest contributor to that especially more recently. Everything else generally -- nothing that's jumping off the page. I think -- look, I do think the labor side of the equation is net for us better than it was a year ago. I think we dealt with a lot of labor increases over the prior year, call it, 24 months. Not that labor is getting cheaper by any stretch, but I think the increased labor costs have attracted a lot more people back into the industry. I'd point to Phoenix as a market for us, at least we've shaved about 30 days off of our cycle times, and I think a combination of really being focused on spec strategy, keeping our subs on our job sites but also those subs accordingly ramping up their total supply of workers and labor, which has helped us out.

Will Randow

And if I could just sneak one last in because you mentioned Phoenix. Has anything changed with the card check? It's not really a law, but whatever we want to call it in terms of migrant labor?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, nothing that's really meaningfully changed. Look, I think we'd still love to see well-organized immigration reform. I think that would be a net-net positive for us given our Southwest and Western exposure, which is heavily dependent upon a Hispanic workforce that's highly migratory. But net, nothing really changed from that perspective. The rhetoric has calmed down a bit which is a net positive for us. So all in all, feeling pretty good about that side of it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jay McCanless from Wedbush Securities.

James McCanless

First question I had, I know you gave the tax rate guidance for 3Q. For the full year, what do you expect for tax rate?

William Lyon

I think you can expect to see Q4 relatively in line with Q3 would probably be the best way. With our loss in Q1 and how it's moved, I think it's easier to take it quarter by quarter and I'd say Q4 is in line with Q3.

James McCanless

Okay. And then you guys did talk about lumber and -- being in a better situation than last year. What type of impact have you seen from the Canadian wildfires and are you -- with the new and raised guidances you gave today, have you incorporated that? Some -- maybe some price increases on the lumber side into that new guidance?

Matthew Zaist

Well, yes. I think obviously -- Jay, it's Matt. I mean, look, we all know what lumber has done. I think the July spot for lumber was like 905, which is up by 18% from 768 in January, which was the low point. Look, we certainly through being heavily spec-focused have tried to be somewhat countercyclical to our starts, so I think we tried to mitigate our starts through what has been the peak point for lumber. That said, we'll start ramp up starts again for first half deliveries of next year as we move past July and into August and September. So look, we basically have to factor in whatever current costs are on those things. So net, we're asking our guys to update our budgets and we're asking them to use current values on those things. And hopefully, we'll see lumber abate a bit, but I don't think we can today expect to see it meaningfully better that it is. We know what it is today and that's what we've got to go with.

James McCanless

Okay, understood. And then Arizona, great numbers this quarter. What are you -- how much are you guys raising price? And if you can talk a little bit about how you brought the cycle times down, I thought that was an interesting comment as well.

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think, Jay, in terms of price, I don't have, and we wouldn't give specific divisional price increases. I would say similar to Washington, Arizona is a market where we raised prices across the board in the second quarter. I think the biggest single change for us is Arizona historically has been a pick-your-lot, pick-your-plan, build-to-order market. I think given our product mix in that division is about 80% entry level and very deep lot counts and not a whole lot of turnover from a community count basis. We had good data as to what was driving people's purchasing decisions, which plans were really meeting our targeted buyer's needs and really work with our management team to kind of see the benefit in this cycle and certainly, the lack of entry-level product in that submarket and really focus on spec starts.

And starting a set number of houses per project per month, sitting down with our subs and giving them a path to, as I mentioned, stay in our jobs. Our goal is to keep our subs on our job sites, not leave and really roll from one job to the next and one phase to the next. Look, I think when you look at our average price point in Arizona in backlog, we're talking about ASPs that are in the low-300s in Arizona. That's extremely affordable. And I think the reality is that's a market that's adding jobs and seeing income growth. It's got some of the best affordability in the nation. So thus far, what we're doing is working and our subs are working really well with us. And look, that wasn't the case a few years ago. We certainly felt that, that market cranked up permits. We felt the impact on our cycle times. We're still not back to where we were 2 years ago in Arizona, but meaningfully better progress.

James McCanless

That's great. The last question I had. Looks like sales absorption for Nevada and Colorado were both down year-over-year. Could you talk about what's happening in those markets?

Matthew Zaist

Well, I think that -- look, I think as it relates to Nevada, which has some higher ASPs from a divisional standpoint, as I mentioned on the call, we opened our Affinity master plan in Summerlin, which has had some of the lowest price points in that submarket. That -- those absorption rates are meaningfully higher. Look, the second time move-up in luxury segment is one that has slowed a bit and we're cautious on going forward. We've got some assets that we're working through and not that were not making sales and are happy with the margin profile of those sales, it's just at a slower rate. If you look at that second time in luxury move-up segment, you're talking about 10% or so of our total portfolio.

Nevada, a little bit heavier bias on that product type and definitely feeling the impact of that a bit. I think as Affinity continues to ramp up, we would hope to see that, that division's net absorption rates start to improve. Colorado, we've had some positioning and repositioning of some projects that we've talked about on prior calls. I think net, seeing Colorado's absorptions up, seeing Denver Connections help with that. But again, that's a market where -- one of the reasons why we've brought to market and positioned Denver Connections to be truly entry-level and affordable with price points in the $300,000 area is because affordability in Denver is tightening a bit. So I think there are markets that obviously are a little bit slower than our company average. And compared to some of our other divisions, didn't see the year-over-year increases that we would like to have seen. But I think that those are markets that should see improvement but we'll want to keep our eye on them.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up question from Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan.

Michael Rehaut

So just want to circle back on a couple of smaller income statement items. You mentioned equity income from JVs, I believe, in the third quarter around $4 million. Wasn't sure if it was a higher level of kind of a negative reverse out on the bottom of the income statement where you have the net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. And I was just curious how to think about those numbers for the fourth quarter.

Matthew Zaist

Mike, that $4 million was the minority interest from our homebuilding joint ventures. So that would be kind of the below-the-line number.

Michael Rehaut

So that would -- the $4 million is the negative number?

Matthew Zaist

Correct.

Michael Rehaut

Okay. And so the equity income from JVs, how should we think about that on the -- which would be above the pretax income line deposited?

Matthew Zaist

Yes, that's going to be our mortgage company joint ventures. I think the easiest thing is to go back to the prior year and take a look at what that number is. And obviously, with the higher volume growth, really difficult for us. We don't -- we obviously are equity investors in our mortgage company JVs. There's a lot of factors that can move that number around but probably more comfortable kind of looking at what we did last year. And that said, there could be a little bit upward bias just based on volume but that's the best thing I can point you to.

Michael Rehaut

Okay. No, that's helpful. And I guess then just going back to the minority interest, it has been -- it was up year-over-year in the second quarter. And so there's certainly a big increase in the back half -- the back half of '16, you had higher numbers in that line. So should we expect a similar number in 4Q relative to what you're expecting in 3Q?

Matthew Zaist

Mike, it's -- and Colin can probably speak to it better than I, so maybe I'll let him kind of just talk about all the factors that attribute to that. I think, as I mentioned, we'd expected it to be higher than the first half of the year. And like we saw last year is we saw a bump up in the back half.

Colin Severn

Yes. No, I think it's a little easier to forecast in the near term so that's why I want to give you more of a tighter range for Q3. There are several factors that go into it, the timing of the cash payments, IRR hurdles of each individual venture, the change whether it's earlier in the venture or later. So we could -- to Matt's point, it does ramp up back half. We feel relatively confident about the 3Q number, and then we'll give you Q4 color as we get to that call.

Michael Rehaut

Okay, fair enough. And then just on the tax rate, you kind of reset it at 32% to 32.5%. Is that how you we should think about '18 at this point? Or are there certain items that kind of helped this year that may not repeat for next year?

Matthew Zaist

Mike, I think getting out too far ahead is not something we want to really touch at this point relative to tax rate. I think as Colin gets more comfortable with it and our projections, and there's a lot of factors that can move that around a bit. I don't think we're ready to make a comment on '18's tax rate.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions from our phone line. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Matt Zaist for any closing remarks.

Matthew Zaist

All right. Well, thank you, everybody. I'd like to thank you for joining us today on our call. We look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Thanks for your interest in William Lyon Homes, and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.