Rice Midstream Partners: Organic Growth Justification

Rice Midstream Partners (RMP) briefly and quietly reported second quarter results on Aug. 2. Because Rice Energy (RICE) is being acquired by EQT Corporation (EQT), there are restrictions regarding Rice Midstream Partners' comments. And yet, two statements spoke volumes.

Background

Rice Midstream Partners was the midstream partner for Rice Energy. The partnership was the basis for Rice Midstream's growth projections, inclusive of a 20% compound annual growth rate for its distribution through 2023. The mid-June announcement about Rice Energy stunned Rice Midstream Partners' unitholders. In early May, Rice Energy had announced it was accelerating its dropdown schedule to Rice Midstream Partners.

"Given the significant growth of our ROM system, we are analyzing selling more than the previously guided one-third of the system to RMP in the second half of 2017."

Now, EQT will own that ROM system.

"EQT will also obtain Rice's midstream assets, including a 92% interest in Rice Midstream GP Holdings LP, which owns 100% of the general partner incentive distribution rights and 28% of the limited partner interests in Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP), and the retained midstream assets currently held at Rice. The retained midstream assets, which EQT intends to sell to EQM in the future through drop-down transactions, are expected to generate approximately $130 million of EBITDA in 2018."

In a moment, Rice Midstream Partners was stripped of its growth potential via dropdowns - the very dropdowns that were to fund the 20% CAGR in distributions through 2023. Rice Midstream validated in its earnings call this previous guidance is now inapplicable.

"We have discontinued providing guidance and long-term outlook information regarding results of operations and distribution growth through 2023 for both Rice and RMP."

Yet, just two weeks earlier, Rice Midstream increased its distribution 4%. This was the ninth consecutive quarterly increase. Rice Midstream's revenue in the second quarter of $72.4 million increased 55% compared to the same quarter in 2016. The distribution coverage ratio was an impressive 1.68X.

Still, the question remains whether this would be the last distribution bump.

Even though Rice Midstream Partners was stripped of future dropdown assets, its existing assets are still valuable. Rice Midstream Holdings (the "retained midstream assets held at Rice") is not the key asset for gathering Rice Energy's production in Pennsylvania. Rather, Rice Energy is dependent on Rice Midstream Partners in Pennsylvania. Contractual arrangements between Rice Energy and Rice Midstream Partners were long-term.

"RMP has secured dedications from us under a 15 year, fixed-fee contract for gathering and compression services covering (i) approximately 186,000 gross acres of our acreage position as of December 31, 2016 in Washington and Greene Counties, Pennsylvania, and (ii) any future acreage we acquire within these counties, excluding certain production subject to a pre-existing third-party dedication. We have also granted RMP the exclusive right to provide certain fluid handling services to us until December 22, 2029 and from month to month thereafter. The fluid handling services include the exclusive right to provide fresh water for well completions operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales and to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water for us within areas of dedication in defined service areas in Pennsylvania and Ohio. In addition, RMP has secured dedications from third-party customers under fixed-fee contracts for gathering and compression services in Washington County, Pennsylvania with respect to approximately 18,000 of their existing gross acres, and any future acreage they may acquire within areas of mutual interest of approximately 66,000 acres."

Status Quo

Rice Midstream managed to slip in commentary about its ongoing value by noting Rice Energy's second quarter production.

"Rice's second quarter net production averaged 1.35 billion cubic feet per day, the majority of which was gathered by RMP and was a 6% increase from first quarter." (emphasis added)

The company also highlighted the benefits it brings to "short pad connects" on "concentrated acreage". Rice Energy completed 19 wells across 4 adjacent pads in a single development run.

"To support this massive throughput increase, RMP needed to only invest approximately $1 million of capital. These pads are expected to generate $40 million of gathering compression and water EBITDA during completion in the first 12 months of production."

Nearly 80%, over 800, of Rice Energy's remaining 1,100 locations are located in the Marcellus shale representing "concentrated acreage".

Two Statements Speak Volumes

Four words sparked hope - "significant expected organic growth". Rice Midstream justified the hope with two statements. It affirmed the status of the Rice Energy contracts.

"I will note that the benefit of RMP's existing gas gathering and water services agreement remain in place, notwithstanding the merger. These arrangements, these agreements dedicate Rice acreage within Washington and Greene Counties to RMP for its gas gathering and compression and water services."

So, unless EQT were to substantially stall Rice Energy's planned progress in the Marcellus shale, the growth potential in Pennsylvania is still plentiful. But, stalling Rice Energy's progress is purportedly not in EQT's plans.

"It is worth noting that EQT has stated that it intends to focus its near-term development efforts substantially in Washington and Greene County."

Washington and Greene Counties are in the heart of the Marcellus shale.

Source

Summary

Rice Midstream Partners' horizon did change with the elimination of the future dropdowns from Rice Energy. But, that horizon is not completely darkened. Its second quarter results were, once again, stellar. Phrases like "strong performance," "reducing costs," "ahead of schedule" and "below budget" are mainstays in its reports. Furthermore, investing in units below $21.69 results in a yield over 5%. With firm contracts and EQT's intention to maintain focus, the distribution appears safe and secure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns units in RMP.