Exxon Mobil Positioned To Improve In Any Market Environment

Projects coming online over the next three years will support all categories it competes in.

Even though Exxon won't perform in this quarter as it did in the last, its long-term prospects look solid.

After a solid 2nd quarter, where it doubled year-over-year earnings from $1.7 billion to $3.4 billion, Exxon Mobil (XOM) will struggle to approach those results in the current quarter because of falling oil prices.

The good news for Exxon is its refining unit led earnings growth for the 2nd quarter, generating $1.4 billion in earnings, followed by its upstream business, which produced $1.2 billion in earnings. It'll struggle to approach those numbers this quarter.



Chemical on the other hand underperformed, with earnings coming in at $985 million, down $232 million from last year in the same reporting period. That was attributed to " higher turnaround activities, lower volumes, and decreased margins."

With oil likely to remain under pressure over the next year, the company could struggle in it upstream business, although it spud its first well in the Delaware Basin, which will add more low-cost oil to its upstream business, which could help offset a significant amount of its higher cost oil over time.

The question there will be how quickly it scales out its shale business.

So on the upstream side of its business, it's going to increase production in my opinion, which means its margins and earnings will be dependent on the price of oil, and how much low-cost oil it decides to bring into production in the near term.

Price of oil will remain volatile and uncertain

Being an integrated oil company, and one of the best at what it does, Exxon isn't reliant on the price of oil like most of its competitors are for success, as evidenced by refining leading the way in earnings in the latest quarter.

That said, upstream is still a big part of Exxon's business, and how oil prices go, so will go its contribution to the bottom line of the company.

Some continue to point out oil rig count in the U.S. as a significant catalyst that could support the price oil if it falls or slows down. The problem with that conclusion is the rig count is almost exclusively driven at this time by shale producers, and the increase in productivity means they don't have to has the number of rigs they had in the past to boost production.

So if a rig here or there is occasionally subtracted from the count, it will have no impact on the numbers. Now if that trend were to continue in the best drilling areas in the U.S., that could point to a legitimate catalyst to support the price of oil, but I don't see that happening.

U.S. production continues to climb even with recent modest growth in rigs. The way to properly consider rig count in the U.S. is to understand the fact each rig produces much more oil than in the past. Removing a rig or two won't have much if any, of an impact on production levels. On the other hand, adding a few rigs will boost production by much more than they have.

With Exxon starting to produce in the Delaware Basin, it'll provide a consistent stream of low-cost oil that will increase production and earnings in the years ahead. That will in turn help the company to generate good results in any market condition.

So even though increasing production doesn't mean better earnings because of the price level the company may be selling into, it's obvious to me it's going to continue to improve in as its shale assets become a larger part of its drilling portfolio. That will help boost its upstream bottom line.

While I expect the price of oil to remain volatile, the steps Exxon is taking will help remove much of the effect that will have on the company's performance.

What that suggests to me is even though its business model protects from industry downturns, it has the potential to improve its performance in weak economic periods, and not be considered solely a safe play during those times; it could increase investors interest if it could produce modest grow under those conditions.

In the pipeline

Another part of Exxon's strong performance was its slashing of its CapEx by 24 percent to $3.9 billion. In most cases this could be a concern because of concerns over replacement reserves, but with the projects in its pipeline over the next three years and its new shale business, it doesn't need the spending to achieve growth in the way it did before.

It would be a concern if it were to continue to cut expenditures at high levels, but I don't believe we'll see that type of drastic cut on a consistent basis.

Beyond starting to produce in the Delaware Basin, Exxon has a number of other projects in the pipeline that will be important over the next three years.

It announced it'll go forward with the first phase of the development of the Liza field in offshore Guyana. The company guided for production to start in 2020. The field is built to product up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

In that specific block estimates are it can recover from 2.25 billion to 2.75 billion barrels of oil equivalent. That includes oil discovered at Snoek and Payara.

The company towed its Hebron platform to the Jeanne d'Arc Basin, which is projected to also produce about 150,000 barrels per day, with recoverable reserves of approximately 700 million barrels. The company expects to launch production before 2018, which means almost immediate increase in output.

With demand for polyethylene products climbing, Exxon announced the mechanical completion of two 650,000 metric lines per year at its plastics plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas. Production is expected to begin in the current quarter.

Exxon also completed an expansion in Singapore to boost grease and synthetic lubricants. This will enhance its manufacturing business in the region and help it to "meet the growing demand for grease and synthetic lubricants products in the Asia Pacific region."

With Mexico opening up its fuels market, Exxon said it will start to compete there in 2017. It will invest a somewhat modest $300 million in Mexico over the next decade. I'm not sure how significant this will be for Exxon as BP has taken a much more aggressive approach, with plans to build 1,500 fuel stations within 5 years. I'm thinking in terms of what type of locations Exxon will be able to secure as competitors battle it out for prime real estate.



Other projects mentioned in the earnings report were good results at the Muruk-1 sidetrack well in Papua New Guinea, a signed agreement with Summit Midstream Partners, LP, and, along with SABIC, said they have selected a site in San Patricio County, Texas. A major part of the project, if it goes forward, will be to "feed a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units" with ethylene.

Conclusion

With oil prices once again under pressure, Exxon continues to be able to offset that with its refinery business. If it's able to improve margins and earnings in its upstream unit with the growth of its shale segment, it could position itself to be considered a modest growth and income investment under any market conditions. If it happens, it'll take time for the transition to take hold.

It's obviously targeting upstream, midstream and downstream going forward, with each category showing meaningful growth potential. With current visibility, upstream and chemical look like they should improve.

My only caveat about its refining business is earnings growth of 68 percent in the last quarter will be extremely difficult to replicate. The increase in volumes accompanied with widening margins created an optimal scenario.

I think it'll continue to improve, to which level will be determined by the price environment it faces over the next year, along with the pace of demand.

Going forward, I see Exxon improving its upstream business in volume and margin. If is able to execute on that, an expected boost in chemicals and consistent growth in refining, should allow Exxon to perform consistently better as a whole.

I don't see it suddenly being identified as a growth company, but I do see it potentially transitioning to a company that can still grow during economic downturns, which makes it appealing to customers not only looking for income, but a little growth as well.

If it can accomplish this, it would attract a lot more investors, which would push up its share price. It would also allow it to continue to grow its dividend, and possibly at a more robust rate. Last quarter it paid out $3.3 billion to shareholders.

However it plays out, Exxon remains a solid company shareholders can count on to generate consistent income growth that will beat inflation for at least a few years, and probably longer, without losing much if anything in value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.