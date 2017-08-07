Nvidia: Official Love Rating

We spoke with the company Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in late June and we fell in love all over again. As an analyst who lives and dies by working through the earnings model to figure out earnings numbers it doesn't get much better than Nvidia. The Street has been low, is currently low, and probably is still very low on the coming quarters as well. On a simple PE valuation with no fancy numbers we're about to show you how this stock can easily be another double from here in the next 12 months.

We Give Nvidia Our Official Highest Rating: Love

We love it.

When we work through the numbers we try to convert fundamental factors into numeric factors. From there we have something to base our earnings estimates and a value. We'll walk you through the process.

Last year revenue growth went from Q1 13% to Q2 24% to Q3 53.6%.

What happened?

Nvidia said they had several major customers adopt AI in a bigger way. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure turned on in a much bigger way late last year.

That's a fundamental reason you can visualize attached to those big revenue growth numbers. Customers turning on Nvidia's AI is not a one quarter process. It's something that builds.

We're not done.

Last year's Q3 revenue growth of 53.6% went to Q4's 55.1% to Q1's 48.4%. Still strong. Not falling off a lick.

What happened?

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Tencent (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:TCEHY) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) turned on in a bigger way in Q1.

Does that give you some visibility to your numbers?

It does us.

So in Q3 last year a bunch of ridiculously huge customers pressed the "on" button and then again in Q1 this year a new bunch of ridiculously huge customers also pressed that same "on" button.

You now have visibility that these revenues can keep growing.

We're not done.

In our history of following companies we usually listen for something that stands out. We like to listen for what changed, what can drive the new leg, what's new.

We remember something about that many of these hyperscale companies, back when they turned that "on" button were only in test. They were just testing Nvidia's AI chips and software. No biggie.

But now, many of these hyperscale players are going from the "test-mode" "on button" to pressing the "full-on" roll-out mode "on" button.

You tell me. When a company is in test-mode are they buying all they can?

Of course not.

But when they go to roll-out mode can they buy all they can?

Yup.

And how long does roll-out mode take? Longer than test mode?

There you have visible revenue growth for quarters to come.

Rant Time

So while you have all these reports, "up too much," "too expensive," etc., you have to A) think about what's driving those numbers then, B) put those numbers in a simple Google sheets spreadsheet. Do the math.

Rant over. Back to business.

Roll-Out Mode, Here We Come

That's where we're headed with Nvidia.

Q3-Q1 was amazing, incredible, unbelievable, blow out, but it was just "test mode."

We think we are about to go into "roll-out" mode for these major cloud vendors.

What's that going to do to numbers?

We think it should give us visibility that revenue growth can at the very least.... continue.

Nice, right? 55% revenue growth rates would be nice, right?

No, 55% Revenue Growth Rates Would Be Blow-Out

Again, let's run through the model on Nvidia. Actually our model has revenue growth slowing to 40% for the next three quarters (what's up Elazar, too conservative?). Why? No real reason. We should be much more aggressive.

But even still if you do the math we get an earnings beat of $.19 this quarter and a much much higher earnings beats in the next few quarters.

And that's if revenue growth slows which we gave you some big reasons why it may not.

The Street is way too low.

Quick Math Valuation: $280? Yup $280. Go with us here.

So earnings grew 85% last year. It's probably going to grow around 60% this year. What would you say for next year's earnings growth, round numbers? Let's say 45% next year, fair?

If earnings grow like we just said above we get $7.00 in earnings for next year.

What PE do you put on it?

We could be a touch aggressive but in the last two years the average PE for Nvidia was around 40X. We're using that.

Ok, let's do the math all together.

40 x $7.00 = $280.

Where's the stock? $167

This stock can double in the next 12-18 months.

We have a nice round $300 target based on mixing the fundamentals with the numbers.

Other Business Drivers? Doesn't Nvidia Do Something In Gaming?

What we spoke about above was Nvidia's "Datacenter" business. In a couple of quarters Datacenter has jumped from less than 10% of revenues to 20% of revenues. It probably keeps going higher as a percent of the overall business.

For perspective the Datacenter business grew -7.9% in Q3, +10.2% in Q4 to +348% in Q1. We have a few quarters before this growth slows down. it's only just picked up.

Nvidia's biggest business though is Gaming making up over half of the company's revenues. Gaming growth is also off-the-charts with revenue growth going from 25-50% in previous quarters to 75% last quarter.

eSports becoming a top global spectator sport is driving the pickup.

Gaming has gone from a cyclical "what's the new platform" business to a secular growth story because of huge eSports demand.

The historical gaming ups and downs for now anyway are smoothed out by the eSports phenomena.

So you have the two main Nvidia businesses (70%+ of revenues) on fire.

We like that.

Risks

These big win hyperscale customers have big contracts that can be lumpy. If they end up having a big contract push into the next quarter it could hurt that upside earnings trend and be a risk. We'd be happy to use weakness if it were to occur. That said, given that so many Nvidia customers only just turned on within the last four quarters we don't see that risk near term. It's going the other way.

Conclusion

The Street still appears behind on this one. Nvidia has blown away estimates every quarter for a little while now. Their second-biggest business is racing to become its biggest business as these hyperscale customers just turned "on." Our numbers point to a double in the stock price from here.

We're in love.

The company reports earnings Thursday after the close. Fingers crossed.

A note on Nail Tech Earnings

