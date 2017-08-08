Andy Hall Closes His Main Fund: A Personal Perspective Of The Legendary Trader

Last week, Andrew J. Hall closed his main fund at Astenbeck Capital Management. Mr. Hall is a legendary figure in the international oil market. Andy received his degree in chemistry from Oxford University and began his career at British Petroleum. He was the Vice President of North American oil trading at BP when he left in 1982 to join Philipp Brothers, the commodities trading company that had just purchased Salomon Brothers. Andy eventually rose to run the Phibro Energy division of the company where he was a highly profitable trader of crude oil and many other commodities. Hall earned hundreds of millions throughout his career at Phibro, and in 2008 his bonus was in the neighborhood of $100 million based on profits made, primarily in the crude oil market that moved to all-time highs of over $147 per barrel that year. Citigroup sold Phibro to Occidental for $370 million. Hall eventually set up his hedge fund which raised billions.

The bear market in crude oil that took the price to lows of $26.05 in February 2016 created difficult trading conditions for Mr. Hall. Even the rally back to the $50 per barrel level did not create an environment where his fund could create the kind of returns for investors that he had become accustomed to during his career. Moreover, he was bullish in a bear market.

A special perspective on Mr. Hall

There have been a few articles written about Andy Hall on Seeking Alpha, and many more reports in the media, in the aftermath of the news that he is shuttering his main fund. In fact, Mr. Hall’s profile was so high that he has been the most closely watched oil trader in the world for decades.

I have a unique perspective on the oil trader who many call the “Oil God” as I sat with him on the trading desk at Phibro for seven years in the 1990s. I reported directly to Andy after moving from the precious metals trading business from Salomon Brothers to Phibro Energy in the wake of the Treasury auction scandal that rocked the firm in 1991. Andy Hall was a supportive boss in many ways, and he had a thorough understanding of the commodities markets and the calculus of trading.

Andy Hall went through a tough time over recent years with his hedge fund Astenbeck, but the performance of the fund should not detract from his legacy which is that of a keen eye for opportunity and a strong stomach for risk. Andy once said to me that the best way to evaluate traders is when a position is going against them, or as he put it when they “turn green.” Trading enormous risk positions require nerves of steel. Although he eventually terminated my employment with the firm in 1997, I have nothing but fond memories of working with and for the man and will be forever grateful for the lessons he taught me in those seven years working closely with him on a daily basis.

Down 30% in 2017

Over recent years, even though the price of crude oil had moved appreciably lower, Andy Hall remained the perennial bull, and it cost him. In his July 3 letter to investors in Astenbeck, the trader spelled out the variables that led him to a realization that oil would stay “lower for longer.” Hall described how technology in U.S. shale production was driving down the breakeven costs at oil wells and how the rig count which had been moving higher needed to decline to “constrain shale growth to the 0.7-0.8 million bpd of year/year growth in shale oil production that is probably required to balance supply and demand.” Just two weeks before his July letter, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures had declined to the lowest level of 2017, and the tone of the missive was decisively bearish, but the price of crude oil was already on its way back to the $50 per barrel level. It is likely that the fund was either flat or short crude oil given the letter of July 3 which was likely the final straw for Astenbeck as it had lost 30% so far in 2017 by positioning on the wrong side of the market.

Managing money in a hedge fund is a very different business than trading on a proprietary basis within a large company; at least it seems that has been Mr. Hall’s experience. Additionally, markets and regulations have changed dramatically over recent years and particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. The dominating style of trading with massive positions that influence markets is much different today given the exit of financial institutions from commodities markets and limitations placed on large traders in the wake of the Dodd-Frank Act. I am certain that the evolution of the regulatory environment changed Andy Hall’s overall trading style and approach for the worse. While it is likely that Hall’s hedge fund investors stuck with him based on his reputation, quarter-to-quarter results are under an intense spotlight as are the market views of the manager. On a proprietary trading desk buried within a massive financial institution, positions and market opinions are often not as transparent and afford a trader far more flexibility when it comes to approaching markets. I am not making excuses for Andy Hall here, rather offering an opinion on why his performance suffered compared to his many uber-successful years at Phibro.

While many throw stones, his legacy and reputation surpass the most recent results at Astenbeck

The losses at Astenbeck cannot compare with the profits Mr. Hall chalked up over the course of his career. Despite his reputation for being a perennial oil bull, long futures contracts and physical cargos looking to sell at higher prices, Mr. Hall favored positioning in what he called the front-back spreads. Backwardation, or the market condition where crude oil for nearby delivery is at a higher price than for future delivery, was often the legendary oil trader’s best friend and it was those spreads that made him rich. He would enter the trades when the market was in contango and exit in backwardation. When the price of oil jumped during the Iraq-Kuwait situation in 1990, he pocketed monster profits with a position that was long nearby crude oil futures and options and short the deferred contracts. His profit in 1990 was more than $400 million, which he made in a very short time span and was more than his recent loss of 30% in the fund. Moreover, when Citigroup wrote him a check for $100 million in 2008, the year that the price of oil rose to $147 per barrel, his contribution to the firm was in the area of $1 billion. The bottom line is that, while his trading results dating back to 1980 are not public, Mr. Hall has made a lot more money trading in markets than he has lost over the course of his career. Mr. Hall never shied away from risk; in fact, he embraced it knowing that the bigger the position, the more potential profit for the company, investors, and himself.

Andy finally threw in the towel - It wasn’t the first time he thought of retiring

After years of profitable oil trading in the 80s and early 90s, the oil market slumped, and in 1994 and 1995, the price of the energy commodity was stuck in a narrow trading range below the $20 per barrel level. It was during that period that I worked closely with him on a massive foray into the silver market on the long side that would lead to his brokering a huge trade for Warren Buffett in the late 1990s. The pressure of markets affected Andy Hall, just like it does many other traders who take on sizeable risk. I remember him telling me, before we bought a chunk of silver bigger than the Hunt Brothers owned in the late 1970s and 1980s, that the oil market was so depressing that he was considering retiring, going up to his home in Vermont and spending the rest of his days “painting white picket fences”. Hall had enough money at that time to live the rest of his life in comfort, but the lure of the market kept him in the game for the next 22 years where he added substantially to his fortune. While he just announced that the main fund would close, I would not count Andy Hall out of the trading game completely as he came storming back in the aftermath of a rough patch in the early 1990s. However, he is now older, and his love of art and other pursuits could lead him finally to those picket fences that likely need a paint job.

Is his departure bullish or bearish for oil?

Robert Boslego, another contributor for Seeking Alpha, has been a consistent critic of Hall’s thesis stating that he suffered from “confirmation bias, picking facts that supported his thesis, and ignoring facts that countered it.” He also took issue with “a lack of risk management at Astenbeck that did not contain losses to reasonable levels.” With hindsight, Mr. Boslego was 100% correct in his assessment and kudos to him. However, hindsight is always twenty-twenty, and Mr. Hall’s appetite for risk and nerves of steel are what put him in a position to make and lose a lot of money for the companies that employed him and the investors who invested with him. While I make no excuses for Mr. Hall, it is a lot easier to manage a couple of million in a commodities market, or a model portfolio, than a couple of billion on a leveraged basis. When the spotlight is on a hedge fund, the job becomes even harder. The losses at Astenbeck are particularly challenging for Andy Hall, as his own money sat alongside the investors. At Phibro, only the company’s money was at risk. In a bad year, the risk was a small or nonexistent bonus and a future with the firm, the upside was enormous. In the hedge fund world, Andy had lots of skin in the game. Andy’s orientation to risk could be summed up with a statement he made to me during my days at Phibro. When considering employing a trader in natural gas in the 1990s, I remember asking Mr. Hall if the individual’s loss of $50 million the prior year at another firm didn’t make him a serious risk and perhaps a loose cannon. Hall’s answer was, “anyone who can lose $50 million can make that or more.”

If the closure of the main fund at Astenbeck Capital Management is indeed Andy Hall’s swan song, it would be the end of an era in the international crude oil market when it comes to legendary traders. There have been few, if any, who have achieved the fame and fortune that Mr. Hall has in buying and selling the energy commodity over the past almost four decades. Andy Hall believed in the commodity that he grew up with during his trading career and his bias was to the upside when it came to the path of least resistance for the price. Meanwhile, his most recent assessment that OPEC did not cut enough this year to rebalance the oil market and that “OPEC, the market, and oil bulls have run out of runway” was a realization of the current state of the oil market. The U.S. has become the world’s swing producer, a significant change from past decades.

We have witnessed the decline of the influence of the oil cartel since their failed strategy of pumping up the volume in response to lower prices to build market share in 2016 and 2017. Next year, the Saudis will sell part of Aramco to raise capital for their sovereign wealth fund so they can diversify their revenues away from petroleum in the years to come. Now, with perhaps the most legendary oil trader setting off into the sunset to paint those picket fences, it is truly the end of an era in the international petroleum market. The world continues to be a volatile place, and with half the reserves located in the Middle East and critical logistical routes in the region, the chances for price shocks remain on the upside in the oil market. It would be ironic indeed if crude oil were to rally sharply in the months ahead on an exogenous event with Mr. Hall sitting on the sidelines. Murphy’s Law tells us not to discount that potential.

I truly appreciate the opportunity to have worked alongside and learn from Andy Hall and wish him nothing but the best. If he ever needs someone to help him with that painting job, I would be more than happy to have him hand me a brush.

