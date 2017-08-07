Scotts Miracle-Gro Will Help Grow Your Portfolio

Scotts Miracle-Gro can continue its steady upward growth trend benefiting from its increasing demand for its products as the population grows and the number of younger organic growers increases.

This article is about Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) and why it's a total return and fair income company that is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. Scotts Miracle-Gro is one of the largest in the consumer lawn and garden products sector.

Fundamentals of Scotts Miracle-Gro will be looked at in the following topics, The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business Overview, and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Scotts Miracle-Gro passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines. SMG only fails on not passing my $7 Billion capitalization guideline. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Scotts Miracle-Gro is a Mid-cap company with a capitalization of $5.8 Billion just missing my guideline of wanting at least a capitalization of $7 Billion. The size of SMG will allow the company to buy and add smaller companies to continue its great long-term growth. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend yield of 2.3%, and its dividend has been increased for seven of the last 10 years. The payout ratio of earnings is moderate at 70%. The dividend has just been increased to $0.53 from $0.50, an increase of 6%. Scotts Miracle-Gro, therefore, is a fair investment for the income investor. Scotts Miracle-Gro's last quarter's earnings income was great at $2.63/share, which leaves the company plenty of cash flow, allowing it to pay its slightly above average dividend and have enough leftover for its continued growth investments, increase its dividend, and buy back shares. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5%. From S&P Capital IQ, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a three-year CAGR of 12% more than meeting my requirement. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,600 today (from S&P IQ). This makes Scotts Miracle-Gro a good investment for the total return investor with its steady increasing dividend and earnings growth. Scotts Miracle-Gro S&P Capital IQ rating is 4 stars or buy with a target price of $103. Scotts Miracle-Gro is underpriced at present by 10% and a good choice for the total return investor at the present price. One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes, the dividend stream has a fair yield, and the growth of the dividend is high in a growing business sector. Total return is good. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes SMG interesting is the dividend growth rate and the potential growth of the consumer lawn and garden products sector.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Scotts Miracle-Gro did much better than the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return makes Scotts Miracle-Gro appropriate for the growth investor with the 2.3% above average dividend fair for the income investor. The dividend is slightly above average and covered by the earnings and has been paid and increased over recent years. The dividend has been recently increased to $0.53/Qtr., a 6% increase.

DOW's 55-month total return baseline is 68.1%.

Company Name 55 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Scotts Miracle-Gro 128.22% 60.12% 2.3%

The five-year chart below is fairly impressive with a steady slope up and to the right. YTD has been a bit slow, but the year is just at its midpoint.

SMG data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on August 1, 2017, Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings that were above expected by $0.12 at $2.63 compared to last year earnings at $2.68. Revenue was higher at $1.08 Billion higher than a year by 8.6% and beat expected by $20 Million. Earnings for the next quarter are expected to be at $-0.29 compared to last year at $-0.33. The steady growth in Scotts Miracle-Gro should provide a company that will continue to have above average total return and provide steady income for the income investor.

Business Overview

Per Reuters,

Scotts Miracle-Gro is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company's segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature's Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products. In the United Kingdom, its brands include Miracle-Gro plant fertilizers; Roundup, Weedol and Pathclear herbicides; EverGreen lawn fertilizers, and Levington gardening and landscape products.

SMG is in a growing segment of the American economy as the number of younger organic grower's increases. The company's management has shown over the last few years that it knows how to grow the business with increasing earnings for the year. It also recently increased its buy of common stock to $500 Million through FY 2019.

From the recent earnings call, Miracle-Gro's CEO and Chairman, James Hagedorn, said

As I'm sure most of you know by now, we reported strong third quarter results this morning. And as we begin to wind down our efforts for 2017 and move into full planning mode for next season, I want to kick off my remarks by stressing that I remain extremely pleased with how we're executing our strategy. While I'm pleased, I also know it's not been a perfect year. There aren't many things I do differently, but there have been some key learnings from this year that will make us stronger going forward. As you saw in June, we revised our original guidance downwards due to the combination of a late start of the season and disappointing results in the mass retail channel. I'm confident we could have overcome either one of those challenges individually, but not both of them. I want to stress, however, there are a lot of good stories in our U.S. core business if you look behind the numbers and I'll elaborate on that in a bit. I will also elaborate on the progress we're making with Hawthorne. As we wind down the major M&A phase with Hawthorne, we're stepping up our focus on integration. The goals are simple: first, to become the best supplier of hydroponic growing products in the world to both the consumer and professional markets; and second, to leverage the financial synergies that exist within our portfolio to further improve our profitability while also investing to drive long-term growth. On a company-wide basis, we are also progressing on our commitment to improve our cash flow. Entering the year, we told you we expect to deliver at least $300 million of operating cash flow. We not only continue to feel comfortable with that number, but we're tracking to over-deliver. And finally, we expect to close on the sale of our International business later in the quarter. Once that deal is done, our operating margins will have improved more than 400 basis points in just two years.

SMG has shown over the years to be able to innovate new products to keep the company name and growth continuing.

The economy is showing moderate economic improvement right now of 2.1%, and I think the Fed will only increase the interest rates one time this year, it does not want to trigger a recession.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Considering Scotts Miracle-Gro steady dividend growth of 7%, its current dividend yield of 2.3%, and its total return better than the Dow average, Scotts Miracle-Gro is a good buy for the income and total return investor. At the present price, SMG appears to be a good investment with future gains to come. SMG will definitely be considered for addition to the Good Business Portfolio. A negative is that the business is dependent upon the weather, but we can't change the weather.

Recently, on August 3, trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.7% of the portfolio to 10.5%. A great Company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and it easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased position of Omega Health Investors (OHI) to 6.3% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Wrote some Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG) August 18, strike 49.0 calls on the total of the holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up, and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50, and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Its earnings for the second quarter were good, beating expectations by $0.06 and with revenue increasing 15.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.1% of portfolio, and Boeing is 10.5% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million, a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. It is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on HOG, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, OHI, TXN, and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, HOG. TXN, DLR, EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.