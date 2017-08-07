CEF Weekly Update - Municipal Bond Funds

Our two cents on the sector and the presented ideas.

Pair trade ideas if you wish to be actively involved in the sector.

Coverage of the most interesting movers which caught our eye in the closed-end funds holding municipal bonds.

This is the second weekly recap of the Municipal Bond sector, which was posted in my recently opened Marketplace: "Trade With Beta."

The Sector

As our previous weekly recap suggested - municipal bonds have had a great run year-to-date and this week was no exception, with some minor choppiness which had absolutely no impact on the overall trend.

In fact, one might argue that the indices are poised to break out and reach new 2017 highs, but only time will tell. Let us look at how each of them ended the week.

1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSE: MUB).

Source: Barchart.com - MUB Daily Chart (1 year)

2. VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Interm Muni ETF (NYSE: ITM).

Source: Barchart.com - ITM Daily Chart (1 year)

3. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bd ETF (NYSE: SUB).

Source: Barchart.com - SUB Daily Chart (1 year)

The charts give us a good idea of what is going on and how the ETFs have performed over the given time period, however, looking at the exact numbers is much better.

Source: Barchart.com - ETF Comparison - MUB vs. ITM vs. SUB

Or, for the purpose of this weekly coverage, we might as well pay attention to the weekly performance:

Source: Barchart.com - ETF Comparison - MUB vs. ITM vs. SUB

Now, let us proceed.

TLT vs. MUB

Last week we toke note of the divergence that has occurred between iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ: TLT) and MUB. The former has performed well over the week and managed to barely hold the 50-day Simple Moving Average ($124.90), by closing at $124.93.

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (1 year)

Yet, there is not much we can do to take advantage, or at least it is not in our best interest profit-wise.

Top Movers

Before you get bored of seeing charts, let us examine the closed-end funds themselves in order to reach the point where we can possibly come up with particular ideas.

10 Municipal Bond CEFs with highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Often times funds with lower liquidity (lower Average Daily Volume), end up becoming overpriced in terms of this metric, therefore you should take into account that from those in the table above, the following have an ADV above 50,000 shares: MEN, MYD, MUE, DSM, PML.

In those with lower ADV you might be standing against a big buyer and in this kind of scenario the odds are not in your favor, especially if the technical costs are high.

10 Municipal Bond CEFs with lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here we should take note of the relatively recent (less than 3 months ago) dividend cuts in KTF, PZC and EVO. This does not necessarily makes them ineligible for a Long position, but serves as an explanation of their presence in the list.

Sentiment

Put in other words, Premium/Discount depending on the market's perception of the funds.

Top 10 by Premium ('most expensive'):

Source: CEFConnect.com

BHV, NOM and MZA look like the outliers of the group, however, they tend to pay out a special dividend at the end of the year and this is a good enough reason for them to trade at these levels, I guess.

Top 10 by Discount ('cheapest'):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Several of the funds in this list also paid a relatively generous special dividend last year and the current pricing either reflects fears of a dividend cut, or we are presented with a buying opportunity.

Pair Trades

Same as last week, we will take a look at a portfolio containing:

- Short: 5 with high volume from the Top 10 highest Z-Score

- Long: Top 5 by Discount

Source: The author's software

The trade in our pair trade portfolio:

Source: The author's software.

It is probably starting to mean revert soon, but so far we have paid around $52 in borrow fees and the trade is still net negative. Waiting on this one to see what will happen.

Conclusion

Slowly, but surely municipal CEFs are starting to get overvalued as all other CEFs. It seems like no one wants to make real business. Let us go buy some funds, stocks, bonds, high yield... It does not matter -- it all goes up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VPV,NTC,AKP,EVJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short BNJ, MUA, MYJ, BSD.