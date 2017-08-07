Dividend Champions In The Making

The fund tends to be more conservative than the S&P 500 with similar growth.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is a portfolio made up of companies that have a record of increasing dividends for at least 10 years in a row. If the stock doesn’t care about raising dividends, VIG doesn’t care about them. It gives the ETF a slightly more defensive tilt and aligns the portfolio with more stocks dividend growth investors would choose naturally.

What does the ETF do?

Here’s the investment approach and information on the benchmark from Vanguard:

I am a fan of excluding REITs in any fund. REITs are my expertise and I’d rather invest in individual companies.

Expenses & yield

With an expense ratio of .08%, VIG is a cheap way to invest in companies which have a history of raising dividends. The current yield is only 2.04%, but the fund does see growth comparable to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Reasons for liking VIG

VIG attempts to only invest in companies with a decade of raising dividends and a high probability of continuing. The companies within the portfolio are almost all large-cap. Since the inception of VIG the returns have been within a 2% difference from SPY when comparing total returns. The fund has had those returns with a higher yield and materially less volatility.

Here’s what the returns have look like over the last decade from MorningStar:

With a dividend yield around 2% this fund would be something I would want to invest in with a long time frame in mind. An investor could either use the yield to supplement their income or reinvest. Note the loss in 2008 wasn’t too bad compared to several sectors. However, while the fund has seen some definite growth, it has seen returns comparable to funds with more volatility.

Here are the sector weights from MorningStar:

There is a heavy weight into industrials, but there’s also over 35% allocation to defensive sectors. Being invested in larger companies with a history of raising dividends along with a heavy allocation to defensive helps volatility in the long run.

Fund strategy

I like the funds strategy and believe it can fit into most portfolios. However, with current market valuations, this is a fund I’d want on my watch list. If I was going to invest in an ETF at this time, I’d likely go with the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) for its defensive nature.

Here are the funds attributes from Vanguard:

The PE ratio is somewhat on the high end at 22.8x, but it’s nothing too insane. However, investors should be aware this fund should take a significant hit during a material market downswing. There are 187 stocks in the portfolio, but most of the allocation is to the top 10 holdings.

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings of the fund:

Ticker Company Weight (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 4.19% (MSFT) Microsoft Corp 4.17% (PEP) Pepsico Inc 4.05% (MMM) 3M Co 3.46% (MDT) Medtronic Plc 3.39% (UTX) United Technologies Corp 2.74% (UNP) Union Pacific Corp 2.47% (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 2.35% (ABT) Abbott Laboratories 2.34% (CVS) Cvs Health Corp 2.30% (ACN) Accenture Plc A 2.27% (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corp 2.24% (NKE) Nike Inc B 2.18% (TXN) Texas Instruments Inc 2.14% (COST) Costco Wholesale Corp 1.96% (CB) Chubb Ltd 1.89% (LOW) Lowe's Companies Inc 1.88% (CL) Colgate-Palmolive Co 1.82% (GD) General Dynamics Corp 1.67% (FDX) Fedex Corp 1.61% (SYK) Stryker Corp 1.44% (CSX) Csx Corp 1.41% (ITW) Illinois Tool Works Inc 1.38% (RTN) Raytheon Co 1.32% (TJX) Tjx Companies Inc 1.31% (ADP) Automatic Data Processing Inc 1.28% (NOC) Northrop Grumman Corp 1.25% (BDX) Becton, Dickinson And Co 1.16% (ECL) Ecolab Inc 1.08% (SPGI) S&P Global Inc 1.05% (TRV) The Travelers Companies Inc 0.99% (SHW) Sherwin-Williams Co 0.91% (WM) Waste Management Inc 0.90% (APD) Air Products & Chemicals Inc 0.87% (AFL) Aflac Inc 0.87% (ADI) Analog Devices Inc 0.79% (PPG) Ppg Industries Inc 0.79% (SYY) Sysco Corp 0.76% (BEN) Franklin Resources Inc 0.71% (EIX) Edison International 0.71%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

Conclusion

VIG is a massive fund and has performed well over a long period of time. Investors looking for a slightly higher yield than SPY with less volatility should keep an eye on VIG. At current prices, VIG is a watch list fund for me, but I believe it’s a safer investment when compared to SPY. VIG is also attractive being one of the cheapest (expense ratio) dividend funds on the market.

For more information about CPMS visit Morningstar-CPMS or contact Morningstar by E-mail.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

Best research on preferred shares and REITs

Best reviews on the site – 209/210 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.