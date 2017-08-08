LendingTree's Non-Mortgage Revenue Growth Is Exciting

The company has put in the business development work behind the scenes to increase the matching rate between customers and its lender partners.

Shares of LendingTree (TREE) surged higher over the last week following the company’s second-quarter report. While the company missed analyst estimates on the bottom line, the core of the report and performance were strong. On the top line, the company beat analyst estimates with $152.77 million in revenue, a beat by $17.28 million, and up by 62% year over year.



If you are anything like me, you’ve probably been watching and waiting for a pullback. Shares of the company are up by an astounding 127% in 2017. I’ve written about LendingTree a number of times this year. I’ve worked to highlight LendingTree’s changing customer acquisition strategy and the related M&A work. On the company’s conference call following the report, I was actually quite surprised by the amount of time spent talking about non-mortgage and changing customer acquisition strategy. I usually read and listen to the company’s quarterly conference call, but this time management was intent.



In the second quarter, LendingTree increased non-mortgage product revenue by 112%. The company’s recent acquisition spree has been entirely focused on growing the non-mortgage product category. LendingTree has purchased a banking products website (DepositAccounts.com), a credit cards website (CompareCards.com), a student loan website (SimpleTuition.com), and a diversified non-mortgages website (MagnifyMoney.com).



The non-mortgage product category is an immediate opportunity for growth and margin for LendingTree. By diversifying its product line, the company is diluting the ups and downs of seasonality and cyclicality from its revenues.

Moreover, over the long term, a more diversified non-mortgage product business should help the company’s variable marketing margin. At LendingTree, there has always been and there will always be a strong correlation between marketing spend and revenue. However, as LendingTree invests more in non-mortgage products, powered by organic customer acquisition, the correlation will decline. All of the above-mentioned acquisitions acquire the majority of their customers through content and organic channels. As a rule of thumb, organic content channels have much better variable marketing margins and scale in an exponential way compared to marketing costs.

Personal loans was a big driver for the company in the second quarter. LendingTree experienced record personal loans revenue of $20.5 million, up 23% year over year. On the conference call, Doug Lebda’s comment on the growth of the personal loan business was quite interesting, “We basically took personal loans over the past few years from matching 50% of customers to matching 70% plus of customers.” In other words, LendingTree has put in the business development work behind the scenes to increase the matching rate between customers and its lender partners. It is logical to think that LendingTree has found a number of new personal loan providers who cater to the mid-to-lower credit spectrum, as the high creditworthy personal loan market has been fairly saturated for the last few years now.

Management spent a significant amount of time talking about the growth of My LendingTree, the company’s free credit score monitoring service. LendingTree is steering into an awfully competitive space with legacy players like Credit Karma, Credit Sesame, and new players like NerdWallet, all who offer free credit score monitoring already. That said, LendingTree is a household name with a reputation for trust. As LendingTree focuses on non-mortgage products, the My LendingTree product is the perfect platform to cross-sell consumers a variety of financial products like credit cards, personal loans, and banking products.



LendingTree is working to re-engage with its customers on a recurring basis via My LendingTree. If successful, My LendingTree should be accretive to overall variable marketing margins. The cost of offering credit monitoring to a recurring users base is likely a fraction of the cost of acquiring a new customer outright.

Overall, the quarter was very strong. It appears that everything is going right for this company. LendingTree’s management is investing for the future while improving margins in the immediate. I am watching anxiously for an opportunity to buy this company on a pullback.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.