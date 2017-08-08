PostNL's (PNLYY) CEO Herna Verhagen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL N.V. ADR (OTCPK:PNLYY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the Q1 [ph] and first half year results 2017 of PostNL. My name is Karen Berg. I'm together here with Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Jan Bos, our CFO.

Herna will start with an explanation of the Q2 results and our analysis of the final decision on significant market power by our regulator, the ACM, which has been published recently. And then Jan will take over to go into details on the financials. This call is being webcast and will be available on our website and you can follow the slide deck, which is also available on our website, for the callers on the phone.

And the recording of this analyst call will also be made available at our website, so, Herna, up to you.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you. I would like to start with the Q2 results and key takeaways. What we did see in Q2 was a strong growth in e-commerce volumes. That's also, if you look into the graph, there you see that the e-commerce revenue within PostNL grew, if you compare last year, first half year 2016, with first half year 2017 from 32% to 36%. And that this fills of course in the strategy which we presented last February to the world in which we said we will become, by 2020, the e- commerce logistics player in the Benelux. That is, of course, underpinned with good and strong results within Parcels. Of course, due to the fact that we see strong volume growth; and it is underpinned also by strong growth in Parcels in Italy and strong growth in Parcels from the Netherlands to Belgium.

The revenue is €836 million in the second quarter. That is 1% more compared to last year. And the underlying cash operating income is more or less equal with some help of incidentals. And Jan will come back to those incidentals as well in his part of the presentation.

I think the key takeaways for Q2, Q2 is in line with what we did see in the second quarter of last year, although there is a difference, of course, in the buildup of the number.

First of all, with the result of Mail in the Netherlands is impacted by the accelerated impact of earlier, by ACM, taking measures that support postal operators in the Netherlands, and I will give a longer explanation on this fact when I come to the part Mail in the Netherlands. Strong results within Parcels in the second quarter. 17% growth in volume. And improving results in International, although progress is slightly lagging, the improving results, the better results, compared to the second quarter in 2016.

Also an important takeaway is, of course, the fact that ACM came up with their final decision on significant market power. We still do think, and here we reiterate, that the bandwidth in which we think the impact will be is €30 million to €50 million. This includes, of course, also the impact we already see today.

When we communicated in October 2015 the number €30 million to €50 million, and buy then, we did say, this will hit our numbers more or less equally divided over the years. So we still reiterate the €30 million to €50 million, which will be fully there in 2019. And we do see that there is some front-end loading when it comes to that impact.

Of course, the impact is subject to the final implementation by ACM of especially our tariff proposal. For the full year results 2017, we guide towards the lower end of our bandwidth, so towards the lower end of the already given bandwidth of €220 million to €260 million, partly because of the extra effect - or the earlier effect of ACM measures and partly also because of International.

We maintain our UCOI ambition for 2020 between €310 million and €380 million. And the expectations and ambitions are subject as already set to final implementation of the SMP decision. We aim for progressive dividend. Our consolidated equity is on track. It improved to minus €17 million in second quarter. And it will improve further towards a positive consolidated equity by the end of 2017. And last, but not least, we will pay an interim dividend by the end of this month of €0.06 per share.

That's in short the second quarter. Lots has happened, and before I go into the details of the segments, I would like to come back to the strategy which we've presented in Q4 this year, so February this year, in which we said we want to unlock value through accelerating our transformation into a postal and logistics solution provider in the Benelux, an e-commerce logistics player. That's what we will do by capturing e-commerce growth.

Within the Netherlands, the aim is, of course, delivering a sustainable cash flow. Within Parcels, it's full focus of creating further profitable growth by, of course, picking up the growth we see in e-commerce and also extending our services, and within International, enhancing our cash profitability. What we did do is we thought about how can we measure, or how can we visualize, progress we make on that accelerated transformation strategy towards the e-commerce logistics player.

And what we will do, and this is an example of that, in the presentations we do per quarter, and this is the first quarter, we try to give you an update of our progress. The most visible part of that progress is, of course, the part of revenue, which is, at this moment in time, related to e-commerce. I already mentioned the progress and we are on our way to the 45% or more than 45% of our revenue out of e-commerce. And we'll show you progress by explaining market developments amongst, of course, volume growth and extension of services, customer interaction and then, for example, talking about online interaction and operational networks.

With a growing network, you need to extend, of course, the amount of Parcels you can deliver via that network. But also an important part of our accelerated transformation is the reality of the market decline within Mail in the Netherlands and, therefore, the importance of cost savings. So along the lines of these 3 elements in the segments, Mail in the Netherlands, Parcels and International, we'll pay attention also to our accelerated transformation strategy. Let's start with Mail in the Netherlands.

Within Mail in the Netherlands, we see, of course, our revenue slightly down 4% to €434 million in the second quarter. Our underlying cash operating income down from €29 million to €17 million, and I'll come back with an explanation.

Our cost savings are in line €16 million and there was also the expectation we had for the second quarter. And also the volume decline, in line with our expectation, 8.8%. And if you adjust for the working day, there was one working day difference in the second quarter. It's 8% volume decline, which is within the bandwidth of 7% to 9%.

Important key takeaways for Mail in the Netherlands is, first of all, as already said, volume decline is within the bandwidth. We still see, and that is repeating what we already did say during Q1, that we have a continued higher decline in single mail items and, of course, partially a reversal of the phasing effects on bulk mail items. Both items were mentioned in the explanation around our Q1 figures.

What we also do see in the numbers of the second quarter is an accelerated impact of earlier measures taken by ACM. And these earlier measures are taken under Article 9 of the Postal Act. And supported by these measures, postal operators in the Netherlands collect more mail. The impact comes earlier than expected and is still within the bandwidth of €30 million to €50 million till 2019.

So what happened or what is happening? The impact is caused partly via network access, so postal operators do have access to our network and that results in a pressure on the average price. So postal operators do have a lower price for access. Then how we price our end customers. And secondly, postal operators are delivering more quickly than expected via their own networks. So it's a double effect.

The volume we receive from postal operator is volume against a lower price. And secondly, they bring more volume - they deliver more volume themselves, which leads, of course, to less volume in our network. Those are the two reasons behind the earlier than expected impact of ACM measures.

We delivered against the high quality in the second quarter 96.7%, which is well above the required minimum. And we had some negative effects, for example, for lower margin of cross-border mail, which is partly offset by amortization costs, the incidentals which we will come back to you in an explanation in the later part of this presentation.

I think it's wise to dive a little bit deeper into regulation. And then I would like to start with the decision taken by ACM on significant market power. What ACM decided in their final decision on significant market power is that PostNL has significant market power in the 24 hours bulk mail segment. Secondly, what they did say that we must grant postal operators in this segment access to our network.

In the past, they did that based on Article 9, so the impact we do see at this moment in time is based on Article 9. And as of August 1, they do that via their decision on significant market power. The SMP decision stipulates, of course, the importance and the requirements for network access, tariffs and transparency. We have to implement it as of last August 1, and the question now asked to PostNL is that before November 1 - on November 1, we have to submit a tariff proposal and the related conditions per product, and that needs to be cost based.

ACM needs to approve the tariff proposal and there's no time mentioned in the decision on significant market power, when they have to or will improve. The financial impact of significant market power and that includes, of course, the effects we already did see based on Article 9, is €30 million to €50 million on an annualized basis and towards the upper part of the range. And it's fully - the effect will be fully visible in 2019. So that's what we still expect, although more front-end loaded and to the upper part of the bandwidth.

The final impact only can be decided after a final decision on implementation is taken by ACM. So what the decision of significant market power does, it gives clarity around entrants, it gives clarity or access, it gives clarity or access, it gives clarity around the way we tend to set tariffs, and it gives clarity around transparency. But it doesn't mean that there is full clarity at this moment in time, so we still need to go into a process with the regulator to decide, cost based, what the new tariffs will be, which needs to be approved by ACM, and to have a discussion on the related conditions per product.

So that's still the uncertainty there is, when it comes to significant market power. I think the second important part is, of course, the conclusion by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on the future of the Dutch postal market. The main conclusion is that postal markets are in structural decline. And also for the next coming year, there is an expectation that the market will shrink with another 30%. We already lost 50% of our volume and the expectation is that, going forward, in the next coming years, around 30% will be added.

The conclusion of the Ministry also says that it demonstrates that regulation, which is aimed at increasing competition, does not acknowledge that the postal market is in an ongoing decline, so it does not acknowledge the situation we are in. And thirdly, more network competition does not create additional value.

We do agree with the statements. And we do think that the current SMP decision is based on regulation which is not aligned with today's declining postal market. It results in artificial support of competition at the expense of sustainable Dutch postal network and at the expense of labor conditions in this market.

And ultimately, we do think that it will harm the quality of our postal delivery in the Netherlands and the reliability and accessibility of the Dutch postal network. And that's also the reason why we ask or hope that the politicians, together with the new covenant, will take their responsibility and change the rules for the postal market and change those rules into rules, which do reflect the reality of the ongoing decline and which do reflect that network inefficiencies, which are now created by stimulating postal competition, or if you want to go going forward with a sustainable postal network in the Netherlands did not the best way you can go forward. That's regulation.

I think a second important part within Mail in the Netherlands is, of course, cost savings. And cost savings, I think, this is the example of the fact that we do have a declining volume. And of course, already for the last years and also for the next coming years, we will realize those cost savings to partly offset the volume decline. The expected cost savings for the whole year are €55 million to €75 million, and realized in the second quarter €60 million.

The implementation costs realized in the second quarter are more or less in line with the ones of 2017. For the second half year, we're going to do further adjustments in our sorting process, and as I will show you on the next slide, that sorting process is one of the big cost-saving buckets, which we have within Mail in the Netherlands for cost savings going forward. So €60 million of cost savings realized in line with our expectation, in line with the target set for the full year.

Looking to the accelerated transformation and looking into the fact that, of course, cost savings are within Mail in the Netherlands, a very important factor, and that we gave on this slide the four or five main buckets we have to find cost-saving potential. The first one is centralize our network, the reduction of the number of depots. While known by you already in place, since 2013, in the first half of 2017, we've migrated seven depots and expect to go further down towards 20 depots somewhere between 2017 and 2020.

The second important bucket for our cost saving is our automated sequenced sorting, where we do think that we can move up to 85% of the mail, which is by then automatically sequenced and sorted, so no manual preparation necessary anymore to deliver those mail items. We're in the process of equipping our sorting machines with improved label units to make this possible. And that's also one of the reasons why we have some higher CapEx, and it's also the reason why, at the last slide, you did see that in the second half quarter we expect some more restructuring costs.

Customer interaction. A higher percentage of customer interaction online important for our customers' satisfaction and important for cost savings. What we did see is that by the projects we have implemented, we already did see a reduction of 9.3% in our service calls. So more and more will be handled offline - online, sorry.

And last important part is, of course, our head office. The central head office as well as the head office or overhead within Mail in the Netherlands, where we have a strong reduction program running, and an example of progress we've made in the first half year of 2017 is the centralization of the HR departments. So these cost-saving programs did deliver up to our expectation. And also here, you find the five most important buckets for the cost savings going forward.

Then Parcels. Within Parcels, we did see a very strong performance, which is driven by volume growth. The volume growth in the second quarter was 17%. That was translated into a revenue growth with 13% up to €266 million and translated in growth of underlying cash operating income with €5 million to €32 million. The strong increase in volume is mainly driven by domestic parcels.

We did see a slightly negative price mix effect still for the same reason that the amount of parcels with our big senders is growing faster than the amount of parcels with our smaller senders. And still a mix effect - sorry, and still a lower milk powder volume.

The growth in parcels is, of course, partly market growth. We do see strong growth in the e-commerce market in general and partly created by the increasing demand and also the increased delivery of additional services. And I'll give you some examples going forward.

Next to that, we did see growth in logistics. We had a very strong business performance and operational efficiency, which led of course also to a higher underlying cash operating income compared to quarter two last year. And we did two acquisitions, so a very strong quarter for parcels underpinning our growth into an e-commerce logistics player.

What did we see as important drivers behind the growth in e-commerce? What we do see is that also in 2017, there is an expectation that the Dutch Online spending will continue, which help us of course growing our volumes. And what we do see is a strong growth of the amount of consumers who do receive more than one parcel a day.

In a year, 35% of consumers in the Netherlands, that the amount of consumers which receive more than one parcel a day - a week, sorry, has grown with 35%, which is an enormous growth. That's translating of course into volume growth, also within PostNL. The CAGR of volume growth over the last three years was 10.6% as you see over here. And the growth in the first half year of 2017 was above 15%.

We also do see a growth in the amount of households in the Netherlands, which are served by PostNL and also a growth of households we are serving in Belgium. This is important, because the more households you serve in the end also means a growth in the amount of parcels.

The second important driver behind the growth in e-commerce is also the delivery options. We see a direct relation between people using several delivery options and the amount of parcels or the amount of orders they do at web shop. When people start using more delivery options, you automatically see the amount of parcels they order at web shop growing.

So those delivery options are in our view crucial in the development of the e-commerce market, but also crucial of course in the growth of the amount of parcels within PostNL. Examples of what we changed or what we did do in the last quarter is, for example, an easy return process, where people can easily return their parcel to us via an on-demand service, so, yeah, you can simply push the app or a button on your cell phone and then we're coming to pick up your parcel. That's an easy return service.

Secondly, we've added a lot of flexibility in Belgium. So what we did add in Belgium for example is the start of our food delivery network and by this moment in time we deliver five evenings a week for customers like Carrefour, Ekoplaza, Marley Spoon. And what we did add is the control over your delivery.

And I think this picture is to show you how it works. On your cell phone or on your smart phone you get via the app or via Track & Trace, you get a message from us that we'll come to your home, delivering a parcel somewhere between for example, as said over here, 1:30 and 3:30.

If you're not at home or if it's more convenient for you to have your parcel somewhere else on or on a different day or different timing, you can change the delivery time already before, the parcel driver came to your door. So this is to at convenience and to, of course, increase the amount of parcels. The same we do when it comes to the strategic value of consumer preference, because in the end, you and I, the ones who order parcels have lots of influence on who will deliver the parcel.

What we see is that people who shop once a day have in 76% of the cases a preference for a specific operator, and in 40% of the cases is very likely to select a specific operator. You see these numbers changing. And that means that the fact that you are there once a day and that you deliver according to delivery options is important for their consumer preference. 83% of Dutch consumers prefers PostNL above other operators, also an important number for us because it shows that when it comes to consumer preference, we're at the right spot.

Also here, filling in consumer needs online increases steadily, that's what you see over here. We have a growth in online consumer accounts, we see a growth in online sales, and we see also a growth in the share of our chats we do online instead of via other channels.

That helps us accelerating our transformation, in our services and products, and as already mentioned in the first half year, for example the change of delivery before the first attempt and the evening in food delivery in Belgium.

A second important part of that acceleration is, of course, the expansion of our networks, where we did two important acquisitions, the one of PS Nachtdistributie, which is on in-night, and the second one of JP Haarlem and that's a small company working in the area of furniture delivery and assembly, which is an add-on to the services we deliver via Extra@Home.

Also important to be always near, and that's the reason why we expand the amount of parcel points, at this moment in time around 3,600 parcel points in the Netherlands and up to the 4,000 with longer opening hours. And that means that there is always a point of PostNL in your neighborhood where you can do your postal business.

When it comes to innovation, we also set one-step further. And this is a picture of the Autostore which we've implemented in Houten. It's a fully automated e-fulfillment system. It's a pilot, so we're testing at this moment in time. It's robotized order picking in our warehouse. It increases, of course, enormously our capacity. It's more efficient. It supports smaller customers who are not able to build up such a system themselves by the fast execution and success of their own web shop. And we are testing at this moment in time if this is a good area also to, of course, make a further step forward.

Then International, in International revenue was flat compared to the second quarter of last year and our underlying cash operating income was €1 million.

So performance in UCOI, slightly better than last year, but also slightly lagging behind our expectations. That's partly within Spring and Other where we see lower revenue, that it's mainly because due to the effect of the stricter rules we use for dangerous goods, that's already visible since second half of 2016, but of course still visible also in the first half of 2017. And we still expect to capture growth from e-commerce in the second half of this year and this is also supported by a good start from mid-May for the parcels we deliver for AliExpress in the Netherlands.

When it comes to Germany, last year's acquisition of Pin Mail Berlin and Mail Alliance do contribute to revenue and contribute to the underlying cash operating income. We have lower volume and, therefore, less revenue in the other activities. And part of the recovery path is a shift to more own final-mile delivery, which we will do partly in the second half of 2017.

Italy, there we see that the recovery becomes more tangible. We see improving volume but also improving customer mix in mail activities, supported by new clients and new customers. And we see strong growth in parcels. Also because of the win of new customers and, for example, we've started to distribute parcels for Amazon in Italy.

Also within International, we're investing in, of course, the engines for transformation. And we're investing in this case in what is called Tag & Trace. It's an innovation based on an RFID technology, where we put RFID tags in our labels and that provides tracking information to our customers. It's a value-added service on top of the other solutions we offer and it's strengthened, for example, our Gateway to Europe proposition. So to find volume, for example, in Asia, which needs to go to Europe, which needs to be tag and traced, and this is a solution which we offer and brought to market and which will help us, of course, to fueling the revenue growth within Spring.

So a quarter which is comparable to the quarter of Q2 2016, the buildup of the quarter is different, strong growth in parcels underpinning our strategy. Mail in the Netherlands impacted by the earlier take in ACM measures.

And International, a little bit better than last year and still some result improvement necessary. I think that brings me to the financial review, our financial overview of PostNL, and I'll hand over to Jan.

Jan Bos

Okay. Thank you, Herna. First, for the financial highlights. So revenue was a bit higher than last year, explained by the growth in Parcels, also the acquisitions in Parcels in Germany last year, and this was partially offset by the revenue decline in Mail in the Netherlands. Our mail main performance indicator is, as you know, the underlying cash operating income, that was €46 million in Q2 and I would say more or less in line with last year.

Supported, as in Q1, by some incidentals, net cash compared to last year shows the impact of the higher CapEx, also the impact of the recent acquisitions in Parcels and some developments in working capital phasing mainly, which I'll come back on later on. Then the bridge of underlying operating income and underlying cash operating income were used to, first of all, the development in the underlying operating income. That's the second and third orange bar.

There you see the negative volume price mix effect of minus €70 million that includes the volume decline, of course, of 8.8%, the positive price effect in Mail in the Netherlands by USO and non-USO, but also the accelerated impact of the earlier ACM measures. That's the minus €70 million.

Then we have, of course, the autonomous cost increases. You can see cost savings of €60 million and those were in line with expectations. And Herna explained the buildup cost savings. Next to that, we've seen a strong performance in Parcels, €6 million higher than last year, and also a different picture than the previous quarter. International, flattish. And then, you see in other, and that's a mixed bag of some positive incidentals and also better results in PostNL and other, compensated partially by a negative development in, for example, the cross-border margins within Mail in the Netherlands.

Pension cash-out and provision cash-out, didn't have a lot of impact this quarter. So all in all, I would say underlying cash operating income in line with last year. Then results per segment that's the next slide. Revenue of Mail in the Netherlands was about 4% lower than last year, explained by the volume decline and also a little bit by the accelerated impact of the ACM measures.

Underlying cash operating income declined from €29 million to €17 million. The main explanation, of course, is the negative volume price mix effect and autonomous cost increases not fully compensated by cost savings. And next to that, within Mail in the Netherlands, restructuring cash-out and pension cash-out was a bit higher.

Parcels revenue increased with 13%, mainly due to strong increase in volumes, even better than last quarter. And underlying cash operating income was in the second quarter €32 million, and explained by strong business performance, but also by operational efficiency.

International revenue was flat with the acquisition last year of some subsidiaries in Germany, mainly in Berlin. Underlying cash operating income improved a little bit, but was a bit behind expectations. Then PostNL Other, also improved performance, mainly explained by some cost savings and also by lower advisory costs.

Statement of income. There, you see the normalized profit for the period €29 million that's compared to last year, an increase of €8 million. And we've normalized this for the impact of the sale of TNT Express. The €8 million is mainly explained by the lower net financial expenses and that's explained, of course, by the bond buyback we did last year.

Then over to net cash from operating and investing activities. First of all, the cash generated from operations, and I will look at the performance year-to-date for the first half year, that was lower, about €40 million lower than the previous year, mainly explained by the performance in working capital there you see a normal seasonal pattern in working capital. But next to that, you see also some phasing effects, mainly in International, and we expect to catch that up in the second half year.

Then you see additional expenditure on CapEx that's in line with our expectations because our full year expectation for CapEx is about €125 million. And also you see the impact of the acquisitions we closed on a night distribution as well as on furniture delivery and assembly and that also had an impact on our cash development.

As you see below in the slide, you see also where we spent our CapEx on, partially on the cost-saving initiatives and also on deferred implementation and extension of our infrastructure in Parcels next to the base CapEx.

Pension is always a subject that we discuss during this meeting, so happy to say that the coverage ratio further improved this quarter. So the average coverage ratios were - 12 months' average coverage ratio improved to 108.4% and that was also the result of an actual coverage ratio, which now has increased to 113.5%. This implies slightly that the short term recovery plan of the pension fund will terminate per the end of Q3 2017. And you also see that the positive development on the coverage ratio also has its impact on equity with a further €9 million.

So the improvement in our results and also the improvement in pensions also resulted in an improvement in our consolidated equity. We are now at minus €17 million, on track to return to positive in the end of the year. As you know, we reached a milestone in May by paying dividend, the first dividend since years that also has some impact on cash as well as equity, of course.

Given the cash flow development, our cash position developed to a net debt position where it is now at €30 million. And all in all, we see that as a solid financial position.

Then over to the outlook 2017. First, to revenue, in revenue outlook, we made some adjustments in Parcel, and we now expect a low-teens increase in our revenues, compared to the high-single-digit we previously gave, explained by the, say, the good volume growth within Parcels. In International, it's the opposite. There, we changed our revenue guidance from mid-teens to high-single-digit, explained by the developments in the first half year.

For the underlying cash operating income, as previously stated, we still expect an underlying cash operating income between €220 million and €260 million. But there, we guide to the lower end of the bandwidth. And that's the result of some impacts, first of all, the impact of the earlier ACM measures and they were more than expected.

The developments in International, especially in Germany and Spring, a lower margin in cross-border mail within Mail in the Netherlands and compensated by some positive incidentals. So all in all, we expect to end up between the €220 million and €260 million, but at the lower end of the bandwidth.

That's also explained by the next slide, where you see the bridge we showed you at Q4 and where the changes in the outlook happened. First of all, in volume/price/mix effect, so there we said an impact between €50 million and €70 million. We expect that to be more negative due to the accelerated impact of the earlier ACM measures.

On Parcels, we expect positive impact of accelerated revenue growth, so the plus €10 million will be higher. In International, we expect that around plus €15 million increase in underlying cash operating income. That will be a little bit lower, explained by the performance in the first half year.

And in other, we see some positive impact of incidentals, and partially compensated by the expected lower margin in cross-border mail, so all that will have a small positive impact and that's the reasons why we guide to the lower end of the bandwidth.

The next slide shows you also the - a calendar for the interim dividend. We maintain our aim for a progressive dividend. And that's supported by the progress we are making in the development of our consolidated equity, but also in our accelerated transformation strategy.

And you see, as showed before the illustration of what we expect on the progressive dividend. In line with our dividend policy, we set our interim dividend on €0.06 per share and to be paid in cash or shares, at the election of the shareholder, and the dividend will be paid at the end of August.

To summarize, yeah, that's two clicks. To summarize the results of Q2, so good progress on our accelerating transformation strategy, evidenced by continued growth in our e-commerce revenue to, at this moment, 36% and good on our way for our ambitions for 45% in 2020. Our Q2 results are in line with last year and supported by some incidentals.

Third, I would say, important part is the final decision on the significant market power published. So as I said, the expected financial impact will be between €30 million and €50 million, but towards the upper part of the range, and of course, as Herna explained, subject to final implementation of the decision by ACM.

Full year 2017 results expected to end up at the lower end of our earlier communicated bandwidth of between €220 million and €260 million, mainly because of the earlier - of the higher impact of ACM measures and development in International.

All those expectations are of course depending on final implementation of the SMP decision. Also, we maintained our ambition of 2020 of an underlying cash operating income between €310 million and €380 million. And we still expect in 2018 to show the first or to show growth in our underlying cash operating income.

We maintain our aim for progressive dividends, as said fueled by the positive development in our consolidated equity, fueled by our ambition for 2020, but also fueled by the expectations of lower financial expenses. And therefore, also, we've set our interim dividend on €0.06 per share. Thank you for your attention and now I transfer to Karen for the follow-up questions.

Karen Berg

Thank you, Herna and Jan. Before we go to the Q&A, I would like to point out that this morning we put a press release on our website which was not fully correct. We included twice the balance sheet and not the income statement. So please download it again, because the corrected press release is now on our website. Our sincere apologies for that.

And then now, for questions, first we start in the room. [Operator Instructions] I think, Martin, go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Maarten Bakker

Yes, Maarten Bakker, ABN AMRO. You have to submit the ex-tariffs before November 1 to the ACM. Is this a procedure that we have to go through every year now? In other words, do we get uncertainty about this every year? That's my first question. My second question is where does the ACM differ in its view on the impact for PostNL of the proposed or the announced measures? I mean, they estimate themselves an impact of about €20 million, whereas you estimate now the higher end of €30 million to €50 million.

My third question is does the significant market price - significant SMP measures today, are they not in conflict with the view that was expressed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs recently? And what is the procedure that you will start to fight the proposed measures of the ACM? How long does it take such a procedure, is this a court case? And do you think that in the, let's say, if the postal view of the minister is going to be adopted by the next Minister of Economic Affairs, would it be possible to see a reversal of the current ACM measures, do you believe? And what's the market share of the consolidators at the moment?

Herna Verhagen

So do we need to submit every year? The answer is no. If you look into the final decision taken by ACM, there is also a regulation or a rule, how we can increase our tariffs for the next coming three years. So we now have to submit per November 1, and then ACM will start controlling and in the end will come up with the final decision on tariffs.

We don't know how long exactly that will take. At a certain point in time, those tariffs will be finalized in a tariff decision taken by ACM. And then, of course, for the next coming years, the increase is based on the formula of the rule which is in the decision already taken last July.

Where do we differ between - what is the difference between the view of ACM and us? Of course, we do not know exactly, because we don't know the exact model which ACM used for calculating their impact. What we do know is there are a few differences. A difference for example is which part of the market we do think is reachable for those postal operators and which part of the market is not. So there we see a difference in view between us and ACM.

Secondly, we see a difference in view how, what percentage of volume those postal operators will distribute themselves and what we think they will distribute themselves. So that's the second difference. And a third difference is we do think that in the end, postal operators also will optimize what sort of products they will offer to us and ACM looks different into that optimization.

But as also said, that's also based on assumptions and it's not based on a discussion we already had with the ACM, and that's what will take place after we've came up with our or come up with our tariff proposal, which needs to be cost based. The third question is, is SMP in conflict with the view of the Ministry of Economic Affairs? What ACM did try to do in their final decision is to underpin how they took into account the ruling, which was taken by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

We differ in certain aspects. Our view is in certain aspects different. And that's also coming to your fourth question around procedure. We will indeed start a court procedure. We don't know exactly, of course, what's - how long such a court procedure will take, but somewhere between one and two years, so it's not a decision on short notice. And probably, we will use the view of the Ministry of Economic Affairs in such a court procedure.

The court procedure doesn't mean that we do not have to implement. So we have to implement starting August 1 this year. That's at least what is said and what we will do. If the postal view of the Ministry of Economy Affairs will be adopted by Parliament will that have a reversal? Is that the reversal of what is happening at this moment in time? I think much too early to tell. What we did say also today is that in our view, if you want to have a postal market in the Netherlands with a high quality and a high reliability and accessibility postal system, you need to change the rules, which are currently working in the postal market.

And that's exactly what the Ministry of Economic Affairs, of course, also says in a market which is in structural decline, current regulation is probably not the best to stimulate the future of a reliable and accessible postal network. But there's much more said in that review and that's a discussion, which needs to take place in Parliament and hopefully with some urgency.

And that's also the urgency we try to put on the table today that if you want to have reliable, accessible and payable postal - a postal network also on the long-term, then you have to take action today and do not postpone by waiting.

And hopefully, that will lead to a reversal of current regulation. But a little bit too early to say what is market share of postal operators at this moment in time. It's a very small market share, so I think somewhere around 3% to 4%. But of...

Maarten Bakker

Of the total market spend?

Herna Verhagen

Of the total postal market. But I think important to say, is that we're, of course, competing here in a 24 hours market segment, which has a higher average price per mail piece than the 48 and 72 hours market. Six questions.

Karen Berg

Anyone else here in the room? Henk?

Henk Slotboom

Henk Slotboom, the Idea. Herna, there's something I don't quite understand about Mr. Kamp's behavior. In March of this year, we had elections. The mail dossier was declared controversial, yet he takes a royal decree to abolish Article 9 of the postal law. If I understand your argumentation correctly about the implementation of the SMP tariffs, would has - would have happened as well, if Article 9 would still be in place, which is, I think, a legitimate question, if - given the fact that he's the Missionary Minister as well as the fact that the dossier has been declared controversial? So how could this happen? And is there something you can do against this, for example, [Foreign Language] or how do you call it in English?

My second question is, if I take a look at what you're saying in Slide 9 of your presentation, is that a preparation - and let it me put it quite straightforward, is that a first step towards a call upon a consolidation of the last-mile network, that you want to see one last-mile network, which according to WIK, I think, would make a lot of sense. They literally say in the report that if you're so convinced PostNL is best positioned to survive in a very rapidly shrinking environment, then why should you weaken the network first before that is bound to happen?

And then perhaps a question to Jan, more about the figures of the second quarter. You've mentioned the word incidentals quite a lot. How big is it? And what kind of incidentals are we talking about?

Herna Verhagen

All right. The abolishment of the royal - sorry, the abolishment of Article 9, for us, it was a good decision. You do see the impact of Article 9, because the impact you do see in our numbers, until the end of Q2 is based on Article 9. And you also know what the expectations we have when it comes to significant market power. So we do think that this is - this was the right decision.

And secondly important, that in a market, which is, of course, structurally declining, there's not two regulatory systems in place, Article 9 and significant market power. Is this a first step towards consolidation? What we do say is that in a market, which is in structural decline, the network inefficiencies, which are created by stimulating competition are not, in our view, not the way you should go forward, when you want to have a sustainable, accessible and reliable postal network in the future.

Henk Slotboom

Maybe a brief follow-up on that one. What you see, in terms where we are at this stage, we have the report of Mr. Kamp. We still don't have a new Minister in place. Shouldn't you - shouldn't you be more proactive yourself? I mean, you're seeing that we're in some sort of nowhere land. Shouldn't you, as a market leader, take the initiative and do a couple of things and confront the new Minister with it, because if we're heading the way Mr. Kamp wants us to go, he basically says the new Minister should take action as soon as possible. And he should sit together with the mail companies.

Well, if I learned one thing since 2009, the mail companies have never agreed upon one thing. So I don't know how to expect a solution from that. But you're the market leader, shouldn't you take the first step and show - it's very impolite, but show leadership in this respect? I don't mean it so negatively as I say it.

Herna Verhagen

I think what we did do today is exactly the example of showing leadership. That in the end, if you want to change the market, you have to change the rules in that market. That's what needs to happen. And the only ones who can do that are the new cabinet or the new Minister together with Parliament. So there, in our view, is a very important action to be taken, that's one.

Secondly, that we put it so, I almost would say, upfront, in everything we do today, that says, enough. That gives a very clear, in my view - yes, at least message to everyone. If you're truly serious about the market, the people working in this market and about 17 million consumers in the Netherlands then take the action. So yes, all right, we'll move on to the incidentals.

Jan Bos

Yes, the last question. So the incidentals in Q2 mainly consist out of lower depreciation costs, and has to with an adjustment on our depreciation terms on mainly software and some machines.

Karen Berg

Okay. Then on to the people on the line. I think we have David with some questions?

Operator

There is a question, David Kerstens. Go ahead.

David Kerstens

Yes, hi, good morning. It's David Kerstens calling from Jefferies. Three questions, please. First of all, regarding the mail volume decline that you mentioned in the press release by the Ministry of Economic Affairs down 30% until 2025 that seems a lot better than what we have recently seen, and I think WIK said 45% to 55% until 2025. Is this guidance or what do you expect at this stage, given the recent developments in the mail market?

Secondly, how much of the €30 million to €50 million of the significant market power impact has already been absorbed in the results in 2016? And how much is in your guidance for this year? And what is then the balance for 2018 and 2019?

And then, thirdly, regarding the 80% rule on the labor negotiations - labor conditions, how do you expect - once this rule will be more aggressively enforced, how will this change the competitive landscape. And whether you see sense, any consolidators currently? How much is still done by independent subcontractors? How much is salaried staff? Thank you.

Herna Verhagen

So the mail volume decline going forward, last February, we gave a forecast for 2017, the 7% to 9%. And at that moment in time, we also did say we're not forecasting going forward. That's what we will do again when we see each other in February 2018. What we also did say is what we did take into account for our master plans are 7% to 9% also until the end of 2020.

And that's the reason, why we increased our cost-saving plans to €460 million. And I think this implicitly gives a direction of answer to the question you asked me. I'll do the question number three, and Jan will come back to the €30 million to €50 million. The 80% rule on labor conditions, when will it more - will it be more aggressively followed or in - I hope soon, because I do think that if we talk about the way we compete in the Netherlands and the fact that, of course, the rules which are currently in place are increasing network competition in the Netherlands, that's partly because people do not earn a decent salary based on the labor contract, but are offered other contracts where they are paid per piece.

So I do hope that the 80% rule, which is now a law in the Netherlands and already discussed for many, many years, will be followed and also, of course, will be followed in a sense that we will implement it.

David Kerstens

Do you know roughly where your competition is currently with regards to this rule?

Herna Verhagen

It's difficult to say. We expect around 50%.

Jan Bos

Your second question, the €30 million to €50 million, so as said before, we expect a gradual increase of the €30 million to €50 million, already said before. What we see now is an acceleration, instead of a gradual increase. The acceleration - the impact on the outlook is more or less around €50 million and most of it has to do about the accelerated increase also in the coverage ratio of the postal operators.

Karen Berg

Thank you, David. Then on to Edward, HSBC.

Edward Stanford

Good morning, everybody. Two questions, I guess. First, on your ambitions for UCOI in 2020, given the difficulties you're facing in the current year, to what extent this is now becoming more challenging objective? And is there anything you need to do to get there that you haven't already planned to do?

And my second question on regarding the tariffs you submit to the regulatory authorities, its cost base. Is there agreement on what constitutes costs and returns? I'm mindful, obviously, different country that there were some difficulties that Bpost had on costs with its own tariff increases. Is that a settled matter in Holland?

Herna Verhagen

When it comes to €310 million to €380 million, the €310 million to €380 million depends, of course, partly on the implementation of significant market power. And as already said, we still guide that within the bandwidth of €30 million to €50 million and will be fully implemented by 2019. So in that sense, it does not change the guidance we've given for 2020.

Secondly, we do see, of course, that International is lagging slightly behind our expectations for 2017. But there, we also do expect that it will improve over the next coming years. So for us, at this moment in time, no reason to change the outlook for 2020, and I think there's one important condition, and that's the one that the tariff decision and the condition decision which will be taken by ACM will be in line with what we think it will be.

Then your second question, the tariffs which needs to be submitted to ACM and that it needs to be cost based. What ACM did in their final decision on significant market power is to - they gave us quite some clear rules how that cost - how it should be cost based, that's one. But secondly, they also will include in the end, WACC, and that, of course, gives us room to earn money.

They will come up with a WACC decision before November 1. So how it exactly will play out is not known at this moment in time. That's what we will work hard - that's what we will work hard on for the next coming month, that's one. And secondly, by the next time, we'll see each other, I suppose that ACM already did take the WACC decision and that gives at least a little bit more clarity on the earnings potential or perspective when it comes to significant market power.

Edward Stanford

Thank you.

Karen Berg

Okay. I think we have one more caller on the line, Tobias, and then I'll come in here.

Tobias Sittig

Yes, thank you for taking my question. Basically, two for me, firstly, on Germany, given the price increases there of Deutsche Post and also the reduction of the discounts, I would've thought it's easier for you to take some volumes back and the operating environment has improved, but you're losing revenue and volumes. Can you elaborate a little bit on why it's so difficult for you to keep the contracts you have or to get more business there?

And secondly, on the underlying net cash income, which is the basis for your dividend. Can you just run me through the logic of calculating that? Is it only cash interest that you deduct, and will you share that number with us also on a quarterly basis going forward? Thank you.

Jan Bos

Okay. Your first question is on Germany. What we have seen is in delay on, say, last-mile customers. And we've lost some volume also of margin squeeze in the consolidation business. That's the reason why the revenue development is in Germany as it is. On dividend, I didn't follow the question fully, so…

Herna Verhagen

The question on dividend is, can you run me through how dividend will be built up over the next coming years? And could you give us such an insight every quarter?

Jan Bos

Okay.

Herna Verhagen

Did I understand it well, Tobias?

Tobias Sittig

Yes. I mean, basically you refer to 75% of the underlying net cash income, but it's not a number that you disclosed at least in your quarterly reports. And I just want to - want to calculate it myself.

Jan Bos

Okay. Now, simply say this - the guidance on our underlying cash operating income, so where we're now it's €220 million to €260 million and an expected development were at €310 million to €380 million. And then you deduct from the underlying cash operating income taxes, that's about 25%. And you deduct the interest expenses and those are expected to decrease, of course, because we are paying off bonds this year and next year.

Tobias Sittig

Sorry. Cash interest or P&L interest?

Jan Bos

Sorry?

Tobias Sittig

Cash interest or P&L interest, because it's...

Jan Bos

Yes, that's the cash interest. So in the interest expense, that's also partially a small pension interest expense. But it's mainly the expense on the two bonds.

Tobias Sittig

Okay, so, okay.

Karen Berg

[Operator Instructions] And here in room, we have Wainad [ph] who wants to ask something.

Unidentified Analyst

A follow-up question on the regulation, you indicated that you will start a legal procedure. But I'm still a bit puzzled what the angle is on that, that you will choose, as there are still a lot of uncertainties surrounding the entire regulatory process. So, could you be a bit more specific on what exactly you will go to court for?

Herna Verhagen

Yes, I think the first issues, which we will take to court are of course the fact, as we already stated for the last three years, that PostNL does not have significant market power. So in our view, when it comes to market definition, you have to take into account not only physical mail, but also e-mail.

Secondly, we do think and the regulation in the Netherlands also does say, that what every - whatever the measure is that is taken by ACM, it should be proportionate. We do think that there are more proportionate measures to take than the ones they took in their final decision.

And you cannot fully answer that question - the question, where we will go to court with, because exactly for the reason you are mentioning that part is still unclear and needs to become clear over the next coming month. And that will be taken up in due timing also in the same legal procedure.

But it is at least - or are at least the facts, which we already mentioned several times since the start of significant market power, which are around market definition and proportionality of measures taken.

Karen Berg

Andre, you had some questions?

Andre Mulder

Andre Mulder, Kepler. Firstly, after the - so many disappointments in International, do we have any second thoughts about maintaining those positions long-term?

Second question, you changed some of the sales targets or sale growth targets, but looking at the margin development, it's deviating in terms of where mail is heading to the south, Parcels heading to the north. Why not make some statements on the margin ranges that you've given for each of these divisions? It looks like mail is going towards the 6.5%, Parcels heading 12%, International's heading 1%. Why not make some more official statements on those margin ranges?

Last question is on the working capital effect. Do you expect to fully catch up in the second half? Or is there something remaining there?

Herna Verhagen

Your first question on International, I think the decisions on Italy and Germany are quite recently taken, Italy end of 2015, Germany in 2016. And we do think what is still valid is the decision we - the reason for the decision we took by then is that we are able to create more value than selling it at this moment in time. And that's still the answer.

So we do think that maintaining those countries in the end will create more value also for shareholders versus other opportunities or possibilities you have. Italy, as already said, is showing all the improvements, of course, necessary, and of course, envisaged as well in Formula Certa, as well as in Parcels, which is fastly growing, and Germany's explained by Jan.

Jan Bos

Your question on the margin, say, outlook for Mail in the Netherlands, I think you are right, that Mail in the Netherlands will, say, end up at the lower part of the bandwidth of the 6.5% to 8.5% of UCOI margin. On working capital - and I think that's also the main driver, by the way. On working capital, I think we will catch up, say, a big part of it. If it's the whole part, I don't know yet. That's what we will see in the second half year.

Karen Berg

Okay, I think David has come back with another question.

David Kerstens

Yes, thank you. Just a few follow-ups, please. On the partial volume growth, how much was the acquisition impact in the second quarter, please? And you mentioned the incidentals were on depreciation cost. You had a €5 million lower depreciation. Is that a one-off or is that the level of depreciation of €18 million that we should - should assume going forward?

And also the tax rate, I think, was benefiting in the second quarter from recognition of liquidation of assets. What's the level we should anticipate for the full year, please? And then finally, if you maybe can explain the negative result from associates of €6 million in the quarter?

Jan Bos

Okay, a lot of questions. The acquisition impact on Parcels, it's about 1% of the total, say, revenue growth. So 12% is, say, autonomous and 1% is acquisition. The incidentals, so the depreciation costs that I think, also will impact results of the coming quarters. It's not that you have to do times, 3 ahead of €5 million, because they are part of - say, it was also an incidental in Q1.

So the whole impact of depreciation will be, say, not more than €10 million to €15 million. The tax rate - so the effective tax rate, the one-off on, say, liquidation costs in international, that's one-off. So the normal tax rate for our company will stay at 25% and maybe a little bit more, because of irrecoverable losses in, for example, Germany. Then the last part, the negative result in associates, it's about a joint venture we have in the Netherlands, which is called Bruna. And there, we have seen a depreciation of a tax asset and some other losses.

David Kerstens

Great. Thank you very much.

Karen Berg

Okay, anyone in the room? Well, then, I would like to thank you all for joining this call and your questions, and we will catch up in three months then. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Herna Verhagen

Thank you.

