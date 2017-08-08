Intel Corporation's (INTC) Management on KeyBanc Capital Markets Global Technology Leadership Forum Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

KeyBanc Capital Markets Global Technology Leadership Forum Conference Call

August 07, 2017 02:05 PM ET

Executives

Rob Crooke - Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Non-Volatile Solutions Group

Analysts

Michael McConnell - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael McConnell

Good afternoon. And welcome to the lunch keynote. My name is Mike McConnell. I’m the Semiconductor Analyst at KeyBanc. We’re very excited as the keynote speaker to have, Rob Crooke. He’s the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Non-Volatile Solutions Group at Intel. Also joining us for moderation is West Twigg, our Semi-Cap Equipment Analyst who specializes in the memory industry.

So we always would like to see questions from the audience. Obviously, we’ve got prepared questions. So feel free to participate in the discussion. The first 20 minutes, Rob is going to have a presentation on Intel’s foray in the memory industry, and then we’ll follow-up with Q&A. Also like to point out risk factors based on today’s presentation. There are forward-looking statements, so please be mindful of that as well.

And so with that, we’ll pass it to Rob.

Rob Crooke

Thanks. Okay, well good afternoon. I’d like to thank folks from KeyBac for letting me have this opportunity to chat with you all about our memory business. And that’s me. I’m the General Manager of our Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, which we abbreviate to NSG. We feel its bit of a mouthful there. And that is Intel’s memory business today. It's all things memory for Intel today. And what I wanted to do with you guys is just start with what are we and what is our strategy in the highest level for, I could deliver it to you. And we talk about this internally in this exact same format, all the employees in the organization understand this strategy and are either working on these things or they’re going to do working soon, so we’re very focus. And what are we -- NSG is an adjacent disruptive growth business for Intel. Adjacent as in, we don’t -- we are focused in places where Intel has a strong platform position. So we develop the memory and storage technologies for the data center, for the clients and increasingly for the Internet of Things. We’re not participating in phones, we’re not participating SD cards, we’re not participating in general market, so all the adjacent markets where Intel has a strong platform position, you’ll understand why by the end of these next 20 minutes.

And then we say with disruptive growth, because we’re replacing something that already exists in the world today. People are expanding $100 billion plus on storage and memory that is going into these compute platforms. And so what we’re doing is we’re creating new technology and capability and products that replace something that people are already spending money on. So we don’t have to invest new money in the world, if we will, which makes our job a little bit easier as well.

And we say our strategy has only six words. So you can crack it very quickly. It's little subtle underneath that, but we stay we are technology driven. First and foremost, we’re leveraging the deep insight Intel has into Morrow Law. We do research in chemistry, in physics, in material science, and new technologies, like 3D XPoint and 3D NAND. And we do technology invention at the system level, so I think computer architectural level and how these technologies get integrated into those adjacent markets.

We said we are customer inspired because we’re in these adjacent markets, Intel already has a deep relationship with the leading edge customers in the datacenter clients and Internet of Things market, and we leverage that fact. And we have these great conversations with them about what their product needs are and how we can plan our roadmap to better solve their views. And they could also think of the future of computing as a customer as well, and obviously, Intel has deep insight into where computing is going, and how it's evolving and then how that will impact storage and memory.

And then finally, we're not just some random memory company, working side of Intel and we want to be platform connected. So on those platforms that are adjacent, that are adjacencies to our memory business, we are looking at driving and enhancing the microprocessor in the way it deals with storage and memory to driver new features into that microprocessor to make it stronger as our vision of where storage memory is going, give it greater capabilities. And then we're putting features in our storage products that make them better based on where we know CPUs are going. And so there is a better together story, as well, we call that platform connected and we are helping each other to be more successful and differentiate our products. So our inside into our storage and memory is going is making our CPU franchise stronger, if you will. And the fact that we understand where computing is going is better inside into storage environment. So adjacent disruptive growth six orders in our strategy, the whole rest of this conversation is just giving a little more information about that one for.

So we are in this really exciting time, obviously, to be in the memory business, because there is tremendous growth happening as we move from people generated data to machine generated data and the tremendous value that could be derived from analyzing that data. And the thing that is super exciting and in the news tremendously now is autonomous driving, and taking those risk sensors that data that’s captured by rich improvement in sensors analyzing and then using it to drive that actually and fundamentally changing the experience that a passenger has in that car, but also reshaping the industry around it. So you think and I'm sure you guys are all thinking about this. But the consequences, the disruption that new normal driven by the ability to capture all that data and then analyze it is fundamentally changing the automotive industry overall.

But that’s not just in automotive, it's the one that’s I think very visible right now, but it is well beyond that. In hospitals, we want to be able to sequencer genome. We call it all in one day. We want to be able to go into the hospital treatment with sequencer genome. We’ll do the analytics on best treatment for that, we’ll get you precession medicine in a way that is high velocity, is targeted for you as a great experience and a great outcome. And the logistics around what's happening in the hospital, obviously, we change that, getting rid of waiting rooms, getting rid of delay for you in there. And we’ll show you examples of how we're improving the financials associated with that with technology disruption in hospital for how they get higher asset utilization.

So you see what's happening in transportation industry and manufacturing, you see tremendous utilization of data, Intel is a great example of that, where we have multibillion dollar factories and improving the output of that factory to analytics of the equipment that’s inside it, is tremendously valuable. The more data we can capture the more analytics we can do on that data, the more business value we drive. In all scenarios there to do the analytics whether you're in the cloud or on the edge, you need large memory and fast storage in order to do the analytics on that data to extract the value.

Now, it's exciting and there is all this data being generating around us. And if we could, we would take all that data we would put it right inside the CPU, we would unleash its analytic powers to provide tremendous insight and how improve your business or your experience in the hospital, and your experience in a car. But the reality is that we’re unable to get all of that data ones that our CPU simultaneously, because it's too much technologically problematic and it's economically problematic to get it all there. Because any time we have delay from that CPU to access that data, you slow down the value associated with that data. So we, as an organization, are trying to solve this architectural problem to get unleashed the CPU to get more data closer to the CPU.

And so what we do as we break the data up into the tiers of storage and this is a simplification, obviously. But there is hot data, which is the closest to the CPU that we need the shortest delay and think of that as real time analytics data that you need to be able to do something and very predictable real time; so transaction processing is an example of that, where the speed of getting to that transaction, getting to the insight, has tremendous value; autonomous driving, we need to be there in real time in order to get there, including lots of data, rich with the data set that we could get it real time the better outcome we get. Then we have what we call warm data, which is data we need to do analytics on, but maybe doesn’t have to be done in real time, that has value to be able to doing analytics on that, but doesn’t need to be got it real time.

And then finally, we have pulled the depth of all the data somewhere and your Facebook post from dinner last night that you somehow think should be preserved for prosperity are also out there. And we need a very economic way to store that data. And what's happening here, the same time this dataset is exploding and growing, we call this a data sphere, is growing very fast. The CPU is also getting faster and so there is a common problem here delay today’s delay is tomorrow’s much greater delay, because of CPU got faster. And so we need hot data to be closer to the CPU overtime. And so we’re driving two vectors that we need more data and we need actually decrease improving performance overtime.

In today's world, just at a high level as broken up in the way you see it here. We need improvement in all layers in this hierarchy this is not just an Intel thing. We need more data in the hot data area, and so we continued improvement in DRAM and DRAM technology. We need to capture more data on the solid-state drive, so that analytics can be done on it because it's not realistic to do analytics on our drives. And then we do need to do innovation in the hard disk industry, because that data sphere is growing. And we do need to store all that data somewhere very, very comfortable. And so there is investment by various companies happening throughout that data sphere. And at Intel, we’re working on two technologies inside that data sphere.

The first of which is 3D-NAND technology. And 3D-NAND technology is all about pushing outward on the warm data tier, if you will, offsetting more and more data off of the hard disk on to something we could analytics on and provide value to it. So it's about getting density and cost out of the system. And I wanted to show an example of what that looks like physically, because it's interesting to see Moore’s law in a physical form, normally, you’d see at the nano-scale, so you can’t really see it's possibly an experience. But this is a terabyte of data last year in an SSD, so it looks like a hard disk, it’s a 2.5 inch thing, again its 2.5 -- there’s a 2.5 rotational diameter disk inside of it. But in the storage, you need to fit in the hole and the box with the thing that came before you.

And in fact, that’s what we did and this was a terabyte. But as Moore’s law evolves, we're able to re-optimize that form factor. And this is a terabyte disk here. So this is why your notebooks are getting thinner, this is why your notebooks are getting faster at the same time. And on the edge of this is the interface, so the interface is even faster as well of the inner base would be even proud to as well, so we call it NVMe. But that's not the end. Next year, this is magic of Moore’s law that's accelerating with 3D NAND this is a turbine of data and SSD, the whole SSD, this thing is now this things now going into next year. And so these new innovative form factors that you’re seeing, now we do it differently in data center, but those are I think something you could experience, and that's what that means. In terms of getting density, we're trying to get it physically closer, but also it's closer in time or speed. So that's about getting more density, getting more data point off of hard disk on to these higher density products.

The second factor is opting technology, or 3D XPoint technology and that’s about us solidifying and improving the speed for the warm and hot data peer, and then pushing inward to get more bigger memory sizes in the hot data too, because it has much higher, it has high performance but also as a much higher density or higher capacity, if you will, per die. And for 3D NAND technology, we are not just driving the technology, remember we’re doing that technology research we’re technology driven, but we’re also delivering products and we’re vertically integrated. We’re not selling chips for the most part, we’re selling SSDs and the fact that we're vertically integrated is not just about generating the technology, it's about generating a solution for computing in the computing environment.

And you saw last months that we delivered the world's first 64-layer 3D NAND SSD, so that’s about us driving the leading edge of that. And it's because we're very focused on that one vertical, we’re not generically trying to get into SD cards and phones and that sort of -- we’re very focused in this area and we’re vertically integrated in that area that allows us to optimize it and accelerate into that market. And it also because we're focused on density, it shows in our technology. So this 3D NAND technology is about 20% better areal density, which mean more bits per square millimeter, if you will, than the next serious competitor in 3D NAND and then the first to market on that technology.

Opting technology is, as I mentioned also, is about getting the higher performance with bigger capacities closer to the CPU. And that enables us to solve problems that were not solvable before, because the memory was either not affordable at large size or certainly not in many cases even possible to do at large size. And we're developed -- we've developed products that are for clients and for datacenter and for fast storage and then things that look like memory. And I wanted to show you an example of how that is disruptive. And I thought we would try something instead of talking about nano-technology and electrons and stuff like that, seeing as we’re here in a more relax environment, we would use beer, as our example, and party as our analogy here. So you’re having a party and which is your work load. And you want to keep that workload with data, which is beer, which is the new word for parties.

And so you keep a certain amount of it really close to buy in a nice bucket, so I think it is like the cash inside the CPU. And you can give people beer without even breaking a conversation, so it feels like the zero delay. You just lien over, you take beer out of the bucket, you continue to move on and the CPUs are encumbered and it moves on and your party moves on. But we can’t put it all there, we can’t put a whole parties worth of beer there. And so you have to have a refrigerator, right. So you have a refrigerator, but there’s some latency in excess of the refrigerator and you have to break the conversation, you have to go into the kitchen and get some more beer out of refrigerator, and you could say, a case in refrigerator.

And the size of your refrigerator now limited to your party size, because the logical equivalent to that in NAND, if you just take the delay to DRAM and then the delay over NVMe PCIe to NAND, is about three-hour drive to the home. So you could imagine, you can only have a party that’s as busy, you can’t suddenly, hey I need go gets more beer, and get in your car drive three-hours but it’s not going to be okay for the host to disappear for the rest of the party. And so now parties or analytics are limited by the ability for you -- the size of your refrigerator. And refrigerators got expensive. Now what if, we have a new refrigerator, slightly longer delay to it but was 10 times bigger. And now we change with disruptive beer delivery, we’ve disruptive party sizes where we can now put 10 cases plus of beer in the garage, and it's only 40 second walk, which you could either use to refresh your ice bucket or you could put more beer in the freight. And you have better selection of beer, you have a richer party and the delay for more is very, very short. You don’t have to decide two days in advance how much beer you want to buy, it's just right there in the garage ready for the next party as well. That is Optane story told to be a beer.

You’re the first you can give me feedback on that one. So have these disruptive technologies. We are platform aligned or adjacent to the Intel’s core platform, so we wanted to be platform connected. And I just want to give you two examples and they’re all geeky, I apologize for that and you have to get into it, I understand. We just launched our scalable Xeon platform products. And the inside of them are a number of different platform connected technologies for storage that we’ve been working on for the last three years, we might cross check that. And on that CPU is something called VMD or Volume Management Device. Why do you care about that? When we were using hard disks and you had a three-hour drive to the store, you could do all sorts of things on that drive on the way to the store to make it more reliable and what have you.

Now, when that store gets you much, much faster those things that you used to do on the way now get in the way. And in fact to some host bus adapter is one of the things that this solves for to get reliability, but it causes delay is the access to the data and it has costs and power consequences, which didn’t matter in the hard disk here, mattered some indefinitely in the SSD era and then once we have PCIe NVMe for NAND and for Optane, becomes a big drag.

But now that means you have take that functionality, you have to move it into CPU. You have to move these reliability and capabilities into the CPU and then have some software to enable that. We’ve done that in fact with this next generation platform. So now you can directly connect these Optane SSDs and these 3D NAND SSDs to the CPU and avoid any delay.

In the client space, same story where now you're the party host and your client storage drive and you have all sort of knowledge about what's been sort of in the garage, what's in the fridge and what should be in the store and you can make those decisions at the client level, because we have those capabilities in the client and then we can integrate that capability into the device SSDs. I want to share you -- with a customer inspired story with you about, it's about TCO, it's about aspect utilization and it's about customer experience. So I am going to play a short video for you from some folks from the University of Pisa.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

So you have, go into an MRI of 40 minutes inside that MRI, a large percentage of the patients, including the last 12 along, inside the MRI machine. The stripe that down using technology to the two minutes, so that’s a wonder patient experience, tremendous improvement in the patient experience, but also now you have the CFO for the hospital, we've got an asset that it was taken one patient per hour and you can figure out whether I don’t think it's probably going to be 20x improvement in patient unless we put them on a conveyer belt or something; but taking four patients per hour instead of one and so 4x improvement in ROIC or asset utilization, so great financial story and a patient experience story.

We are investing in capacity, but we are investing for these markets that we're talking about, we're not investing just to get scale and memory, we are disciplined and focused on the market demand for the segments that we're focused on that are adjacent to our core that we have some pretty good insight into where they’re going. We're growing fast this year, but that’s because these markets are growing particularly fast this year. And we have the three pronged strategy, we have the fab in Lehigh, Utah, called Intel Micro Flash technology, which is a joint venture with Micron. We have an Intel fab, we call that fab 58 that’s where it makes 3D NAND technology and then we also cooperate with Micron in their Singapore facility fab 10.

And so wanted to answer some questions for you know, but I’ll just piggy back to the beginning on our strategy. We're an adjacent business that is chasing disruptive growth. We don’t need to create new money in the world. We see to better -- provider a better solution. We're leveraging Intel's deep understanding of technology and driving it, both at the compute level, as well as the semiconductor physics level. We’re leveraging the fact of the access to these customers and then we're making platform connections, couple of which I showed you earlier.

And with that, we could happily answer questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael McConnell

Thanks Rob for the presentation. Maybe I want to start off first just discussing some cross currents I am noticing within Intel. As you talked about very explosive growth rate on memory market, which is great for you and your business; last conference call though, the Company did talk about that there is some -- this memory pricing is also be going to growth headwind now for the Company's crown jewel as the data center group. So in terms of, with pricing being so high; so how does Intel internally balance out that dynamic between fostering and feeding this growth vector with memory, but also trying to make sure it doesn’t interfere with the growth trajectory of DCG?

Rob Crooke

Well, I wish we had all the supply that all of our datacenter customers could read. But it does actually give us a tool with which to manage that, so we can shift an increasing percentage of our output to solve datacenter customer needs, and we can solve a portion of that problem and prioritize that. So it gives us a tool that we wouldn’t otherwise have in solving their problems.

Michael McConnell

To allocate more supply…

Rob Crooke

Yes, we shift from one segment to another business segment, and the customers that have a particularly critical issue that are then we can prioritize for that.

Michael McConnell

If you look at a very exciting, we think, upcoming project cycle for data center group totally, several adjacent improvements to the severe platform beyond the CPU, which were expected to drive pretty significant growth, starting next year for that business segment. If you think about the improvements in Purley time to market and how would you highlight 3D Xpoint or Optane in terms of how it ranks in terms of the innovation vectors that are going on, on the peripheral with Purley beyond the CPU?

Rob Crooke

Yes, so we are super-excited about the scale of Xeon processor family and the performance that it brings, and equally excited about the adjacencies there. And there is, I think that is one of the values that Intel brings as a platform supplier there, whether it's networking technologies, or storage or memory technologies, we have the ability to add value there. And you saw a couple of examples I used there with just storage devices NVMe, PCIe storage. We have more ports on that product, we have the enhancements that I mentioned earlier attached to that product. So that give us faster access to that so that’s great for Optane technology, which should help us drive value associated with Optane technology. And then yes, we’re excited about the attached space to the CPU be the DIMM slots as well -- we’re having next year. And the memory technology is likely to be a large portion of that growth.

Michael McConnell

And what about competitors entry for DCG from other competitors trying to get into the market. Is that going to be a big differentiator, you think, as well?

Rob Crooke

We’d like to believe so, those of us in the memory business that’s for sure. And we see it whether it's just simple storage things that I talked about I mean they seem simple but they solve very real problem that customers have. And the ability to attach multiple drives simultaneously that kind of things. So yes, those are solving real customer problems, and should give us some competitive advantage.

Michael McConnell

And questions in the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

You’ve got these real staked adjacencies and you’re disrupting. Who are you disrupting and what we need to share, or your share is those events?

Rob Crooke

Yes, I actually like the refrigerator market. What we’re working on is disrupting the hard disk market and that doesn’t mean the hard disk market is going to grow, that’s they think about this data sphere is expanding and what we’re doing is we’re asserting new layers in that data sphere, if you will. And so there’s going to be no need for DRAM, but we’re going to assert a new layer in that storage and memory hierarchy and be disruptive to the opportunity there.

And as far as share goes, we don’t look at it as like NAND share or what have you, we really look at it as the solution share, so we’re focusing client share, which were sub-10% and embedded, which is really not that or Internet of Things, which is really not that well analyzed at the moment. And then datacenter has been growing phenomenally, and we've been either, number one and number two in the datacenter SSD market for the past five years.

Michael McConnell

And can you think of -- how to think about how would you think of Intel datacenter group and memory working together, where that works all versus maybe say whether in more GPU centric solution. So what would be the way to think about breakthrough businesses?

Rob Crooke

I am not following you. I was with you until you said GPU, and then I'm not sure I’d make the connection to the memory and GPU?

Michael McConnell

I guess maybe specifically from application standpoint, what are the types of data center applications that [indiscernible]…

Rob Crooke

Yes, so anything that needs big memory or fast storage is going to be advantage by these in technologies. So database applications, in memory database applications, transaction processing, any kind of analytics large analytics workload, most of which are very fast growing workloads we’re going through.

Michael McConnell

Can you talk about kind of where you’re at the institutions that [indiscernible]?

Rob Crooke

Yes, we are in high volume production in the client space today. And so hundreds of thousands of modules for the client Optane memory just in the past quarter, and then we are in production also in datacenter storage and in the process of working the qualification and ramps and user customers, like here you could see one example that I showed you earlier there University of Pisa, we’ve given example where they plan deploying that on Dell servers into their environment, for example. So we're working through what are the right applications, and then of course work with the cloud guys.

Michael McConnell

[question inaudible]

Rob Crooke

Yes, the key is where it reduce where it changes the bottleneck in the system. And so for example, I think like right logs or something like that, it was just you can leave a lot out of the box store and NAND in some cases and you just put Optane in the right long path. And it was the bottleneck. And so we see tremendous improvements in performance, and the cost is actually not that material to their overall solution. And then the flip side of that would be doing a very large in-memory data base where you put at all on Optane, if you will, and that Optane has a higher -- it's lower cost than DRAM and at a higher density; so if they’ve a large datacenter and they see tremendous economics from putting it all.

Michael McConnell

If you’ve talked about, right now, high volume in clients and next year will be the high volume on Skylake?

Rob Crooke

Yes, we’re in the volume production on data center storage attached to the NVMe or PCIe phase today. And then next year we’ll be putting it into DIMM slots with 3D Xpoint.

Michael McConnell

So that’s unavailable, okay. One thing I have heard, just because I am DCG guy on Purley or Skylake now, is that with the six channels of memory support versus four for the processors that with high memory prices, that this is also could be something that makes you the TCO equation somewhat more to the negative for certain workloads or customers? Given the pricing environment for memory and if you don’t see any easing on pricing. Is that something we should be a little concerned about with Skylake adoption, or what do you think about that dynamic?

Rob Crooke

I actually don’t think so. The reality is that in order to continue to evolve the platform, we need to get higher bandwidth of data into the platform. And the way one of the tools we have to get higher bandwidth in the platform is expand the number of memory ports, certainly on the system and actually a bit higher bandwidth in there. The fact that memory is more expensive is in the ROIC equation we see is higher, so that will have an impact but not specifically. I don’t think it is six ports, because there is enough applications out there that really want that bandwidth. And certainly when thinking long-term, they definitely want the bandwidth.

Michael McConnell

Sure, this is insatiable. Well, here is a question for West. And I’ll open up to you, near and dear to his heart. You said you’d wish you have the supply for DCG. And so you have a CapEx expenditure of take in the memory about 2.5 billion. If this pricing environment continues, so I mean, shouldn’t we see that substantially higher next year just given that need for supply like you’ve talked about?

Rob Crooke

We’re very disciplined about the way we spend capital inside the Company. And particularly, in our business and we’re looking hard at those markets, what the -- we’re getting good scaling from Moore’s laws, if you will. So the 64 tier and the yields for that are expanding. So we’ll get some benefit just straight-up from the Moore’s law. And then we have to look at how much capital we need in order to capture realistic amount of that.

Michael McConnell

But the Company had said it’s going to be at least next year, still $2.5 billion, right?

Rob Crooke

Yes.

Michael McConnell

Okay, got you…

Rob Crooke

And I think we have time to evaluate that higher or lower quite frankly…

Michael McConnell

Any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Just one question. So two products mentioned, XPoint and Optane. Are they acquired to use Intel CPUs or other processors, is it a closed ecosystem? Or can they be put into other systems with other different types of CPUs? Do you describe how that was?

Rob Crooke

So just to give you the definition about those, these are 3D XPoint think of it is the raw media, the memory chips them-selves. And Optane is when we put it into an Intel product with a controller and software and that sort of thing. So an SSD would be an Optane SSD. It uses 3D XPoint media inside it, just as for the definition standpoint to get that clarity. And right now, the way we’re the only ones delivering SSDs based on 3D XPoint technology in the form of Optane. And then it's our intention to go fast. And I think in the early stages of these innovations, it’s good to have some additional levels of control over that and you should expect to see that in the DIMMs as well. That doesn’t mean people can't make these things over the long-term, and there is really a lot of co-optimization there, you have to have the right features in the microprocessor. Although, you can’t put it on, like our PCI drives although, theoretically, you could put it on PCIe bus, you really want to have architecture that’s optimized for the technology.

Unidentified Analyst

But as you expect to see the Optane moving to hybrid and has both 3D XPoint and DRAM on the same module, or is it the just one or the other?

Rob Crooke

Well, in for example a solid state drive, you have a controller, you have 3D XPoint technology, you do actually have a small on DRAM. It's used for tables, for translation tables and that sort of thing, so this is small amount of DRAM, but not as a primary storage device.

Unidentified Analyst

But for Optane, we expect to see -- is that small ratio or see mix of DRAM?

Rob Crooke

For storage, I think it’s going to be a small ratio. In the server system where you put it on a DIMM bus, you couldn’t have some DRAM and some Optane. So you can mix it at the system level like there’s one of the DIMMs is DRAM and another DIMM is 3D XPoint, for example. So you wouldn’t necessarily do it on the same module, because you have the flexible architectural side of the systems.

Michael McConnell

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

I have a question on 3D NAND scaling. So how many generations or layers are on the roadmap right now, and wondering what are some of the challenges and does the rate of scaling in 3D NAND relative to what was on [indiscernible]?

Rob Crooke

So it's an exciting side to be in the memory business. We have -- as 2D NAND was reaching towards the end of its life it's actually scaling tended to slow down so that we’re not as good. And we were -- there’s some pent up leap for 3D NAND. Now 3D NAND is in its early stages of its technological life. And so there is lot of low hanging fruit. In fact, the 3D NAND for us is moving faster than traditional Moore’s law. So the time between we went from 32 to 64 tier was about five quarters, actually. And then we look forward, we can generally see about three generations of process technology we're working on, think of it is the one that’s in ramping in production, the next one we're usually somewhere below testing on and then we’re doing some research on the next layer there. So we could very clearly see three plus generations gap.

Unidentified Analyst

And then once you get to three generations, as we think we've sort of transitioning more toward 3D XPoint or you see 3D NAND being a long-term…

Rob Crooke

No, actually I think they’re both going to be in -- and I think there is room in the market for multiple technologies because of the need for getting more data off of hard disks but that also getting bigger data closer to the CPU, and it really have two different jobs, if you will.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, anything Intel being engaged in both of those…

Rob Crooke

Yes…

Unidentified Analyst

And then related to just to have capacity Micron you have. But do you see the NAND front of the fab in China beyond Fab 16?

Rob Crooke

We have a good site there, and we continue to improve the utilization of that site. And so there’ll be more wafers over time coming out of that site. We don’t have -- and it all be driven by the CapEx. It's hard to -- these days the way build fabs they are expandable, if you will, as opposed to taking up new site or something.

Michael McConnell

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

What’s your thought on quantum computing…

Rob Crooke

Quantum computing, I think, it's super exciting but still in the research stage for the most part. It's pretty neat, there’s something talk about getting a level of cubic to do something reasonably interesting, if you will, that’s been takers and that sort of thing. But for the most part, it's still pretty early stage stuff but it's very intriguing.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Rob Crooke

Yes, I am the memory guy. So I read that stuff and I pay attention and intellectually interested and my prediction probably is not worth that much.

Michael McConnell

Any questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about, I guess, in NAND/ACP like a pretty strong price per bit decline versus the volume that has real asset today. I was curious is that rate of test improvement sufficient to support all the different application and things that people wanted you to get. I mean is ROI going to be there for them as get traditional rate of improvement whole?

Rob Crooke

I think the traditional rate of improvement is, will do equal to or better than probably the traditional rate of cost improvement. Because we’re at the early stages of 3D NAND, and there is a lot of learning going on and a lot to opportunity to improve cost with it. And we’re moving at faster than traditional Moore’s law pace with the memory technology NAND. As to whether that’s sufficient for all the things that everyone wants to do with NAND technology, it depends on the application, I guess. There is tremendous excitement about it, that’s for sure. And there is lot of folks who believe when we get to certain everyone has got a different price point.

I remember when someone once told me, hey when NAND gets below a bucket, these things are really going to take off. And when it hit $0.99 I kept waiting for the stair-step function improvement in the NAND, and it didn’t happen but now whatever now it's $0.30 a gigabyte and seems like it's taken off, so maybe there is little bit of latency still to it.

Unidentified Analyst

So among all the growth opportunities you see, how would you rank machine learning related technologies? And then if you see there is meaningful one, how would you leverage your unique position being on by CPU Company?

Rob Crooke

Well, machine learning is a very memory intensive application. We all know that there is there’s more neurons, if you will, that you can get in there. It improves that capability that is the memory intensive thing. And so that’s tremendous opportunity for us, quite frankly, with 3D XPoint based memory. And so we’re excited about that. It is an exciting type of analytics in my mind, but there is a lot of analytics out that needs to be done. And something that from a storage -- we’ve looked at how do we work more effectively, think of it as a platform connected way with manipulating the storage effectively for the type of algorithms that they’re doing, whether it's coming off from NAND or 3D XPoint. And so there is a lot of opportunity and some kind of compute problem like that that basically says there is not enough mix in the world, it's kind of what a lot of this accelerator stuff is -- it's driven, because there’s not enough bits in the world. Generally at a high level, that’s a super good thing for Intel.

The fact that there is insatiable demand for computing is a really important thing, sometimes it's done by accelerators, if you will, or different types of computing, but that's always been true across the history of computing that a lot of these things one there is that multimedia acceleration and clients and what have you. And what we do is we innovate and integrate, and so we integrate more functionality CPU as it becomes important that it’d be ubiquitous across the spectrum of computing. So on the edge or in the cloud, this is nice to have -- very nice to have a ubiquitous compute capability, and that's what you see happening inside of Intel. And we’ll do some fix function accelerators outside to see our area working FPJs and what have you there. But long-term, we’ll get some of the things, the things that make sense when integrate into the CPU, just like the structures that extension. And then we will integrate it and make it more broadly available. So generally, lots of computer requirements is good for Intel…

Michael McConnell

Any other questions? So on the topic of machine learning or AI, and I know your specialty is memory. But I just want to go big picture just with Intel. One thing I get from longer term investors is as you look at these AI workflows, it's causing I know a new shift also, if you think about compute from general purpose to potentially heterogeneous computing. And you think about Intel's approach where, as you've referenced, you have the ASIP with Nirvana, you’ve got the FPJA with Altera and then you've got your x86 platforms, as well. And traditionally, Intel is always taking x86 and stand it across all its markets, and gotten lot of operational efficiencies on this investment in that manner.

So if we start to see AI take off become more pervasive in terms of workloads. At a very high level, how do you think Intel -- is that going to be a threaten-some case to Intel, because now you’re not going to be able to take x86, in one size that’s all and maybe it's Nirvana, maybe it's FPGAs. So how do you think Intel can cope with maybe that shift in compute, if it does take off in that manner?

Rob Crooke

I think similar to what I was saying earlier, I think the fact that there is lot of computing demand is really addressed. And now it's a question of how do we embrace and execute on that computing demand. And I think what you'll see us is it aggressively embrace that computing and as you’ve seen with Nirvana, the FPGA, as well as with Xeon processor standpoint. And how we integrate -- what we integrate at a given point in time into the Xeon processor family will be dependent on the ubiquity and the RIO associated with making those integrations. But I think one thing you should expect is that we’ll be super-aggressive about embracing whatever it takes to do the investments to be the best at driving that compute workload. And there will be FPGAs or it will be Nirvana, or it will be whatever it will be. And then we will capture that workload and then we will long-term get it into the most optimized form.

Michael McConnell

Now there is a memory with Nirvana and in FPGA, or x86 CPU. Is it different in terms of how you attack each different platform, or is it largely…

Rob Crooke

I think, currently, I’ll think of the way a lot of AI workloads is they want super low latency memory attached to the system. And they want a lot, but there is also -- they have a fixed data format that’s coming after, and so I think there’s opportunity for optimization in that, doing a lot of similar operation on a broad swap to data. And that gives us the opportunity to maybe think of it as formatted for them or something to make it easier for them to go across.

Michael McConnell

Yes, couple of more questions. So I’m really care to about the future 3D XPoint. So one, if you could tell us a little bit more about the relationship with Micron in terms of both production and IP that would be helpful? And also, just wondering if you’re seeing any competitors we moved in that class of memory?

Rob Crooke

As far as Micron goes, so Micron has -- again a long partner. I expect that to be one of the most successful partners in history in terms of semiconductors. We’ve been working with them since 2006 it's more than 10 years. We’ve delivered amazing technology together in terms of 3D NAND, and 2D NAND treadmill and then 3D NAND and 3D XPoint. So that’s all good, I would say. What was your second question?

Michael McConnell

I have another question on NAND related to production, but also -- just are there any competitors in the 3D XPoint?

Rob Crooke

In general, there is not a lot of real new innovative things that have come into production. There is a ton of research going on in different types of materials. Inside of Intel, inside of Micron and inside of other companies as well. And nothing has hit the production, high volume production level that is similar in nature to 3D XPoint. There’s some folks working on but I would just call single level sale NAND that is just faster in NAND. But it does have the endurance and it’s still block-based. One of the things about 3D XPoint is think of it as byte writable, so it’s not a storage technology, if you will, it is non-volatile but it’s a memory technology thing you write it and you read it a bit at a time. You don’t want to erase it and then write it, if that make sense.

And so the way NAND works, you erase the blocks of memory at one point and so you’re always moving things around and there’s all this background activity that’s going on in terms of storage. And it impacts the quality of service, it impacts the 59s, if you will, committed delay that is important to transaction processing whereas 3D XPoint is inherently filed to inherently fast and small qualities as well. So it is faster all the time even at low queue depth, if you will. If you want a case of beer every 15 minutes and it takes three-hours to get to the store, you have to send 12 of your friends out to get beer, one every 15 minutes that’s high queue depth.

Whereas if the store is only five minutes away and you want a case of beer every 15 minutes, you just have to send one friend out every 15 minutes. There is only one guy again and we’re supposed to 30s on them. So in order to get that high QOS and to be sure that there’s not a traffic jam, if you will, on the way to store meaning you have to be shuffling the NAND bits around at that moment in time, you don’t need. Anyway, NAND has some inherent disadvantages and so folks are trying to go fast NAND. But it really doesn’t solve the memory problem.

Michael McConnell

So you have a solid to your plus head start in this class of memory, at least. And then on the production side, you think you’re just continuing to do joint production with Micron as you think it's either dialing on eventually in a lot ago, that was the discussion that converts to NAND to 3D XPoint standpoint?

Rob Crooke

Yes, we have that ability to do that. And I think that’s one of the risk mitigation things, if you will, for us is at we have both for the memory technologies we have some ability to shuffle things around, not in very short notice if we could. Having said that, the JV fab in Utah have good signs and there’s no high sense of emergency in order to change that.

Michael McConnell

I think that’s all we have time for. Thank you very much, Rob.

Rob Crooke

Thanks.

Michael McConnell

Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.