Maxwell Technologies' (MXWL) CEO Franz Fink on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 07, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Soohwan Kim - Blueshirt Group

Franz Fink - CEO

David Lyle - CFO

Analysts

Craig Irwin - Roth Capital Partners

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Jeff Osborne - Cowen & Company

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Deshaun and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Second Quarter 2017 Maxwell Technologies Earnings Conference Call.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I'd now turn the call over to Soohwan Kim. The floor is yours.

Soohwan Kim

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us and welcome to Maxwell’s second quarter 2017 conference call. This call is being webcast live and together with the earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. The results and data we discuss today reflect the consolidated results of Maxwell Technologies.

Statements about future expected events and financial results are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ. Please refer to the risk factors detailed in our SEC filings and in today’s earnings release for further discussion. For anyone listening to a recorded or webcast replay, or reviewing a written transcript of this conference call, please note that all information presented is current only as of today’s date, August 7, 2017. The company disclaims any duty or obligation to update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP measures including non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating expense and adjusted EBITDA, that when viewed in combination with GAAP results provide us with additional analytical tools to understand our operations. We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and our Board of Directors and investors about our operating activities and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for or as superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most directly comparable GAAP measures please see the notes to financial statement in today's earnings release, a copy of which is posted on the company's Website.

On the call today to discuss our second quarter results are Dr. Franz Fink, Maxwell’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Lyle, Maxwell’s Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, the call operator will come back on the line for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Franz.

Franz Fink

Welcome and thank you for joining us this afternoon. On today's call, we will review our second quarter 2017 financial performance and business outlook and give an update on the progress we're making in each of our key markets including our revolutionary dry battery electrode technology.

Starting at a high level with Q2 financial results, I am pleased to report that we closed the quarter slightly about the top end of our revenue guidance, coming in and $37.1 million a 49% sequential increase over first quarter revenue of $26.7 million and we took another step towards new and breakeven adjusted EBITDA. Dave will provide more detail on the financial results and outlook later in the call.

First, I'd like to give you a quick update on the progress with our strategic partnership agreement with SDIC Fund Management Company. We have been working closely with the committee on foreign investment in the United States or CFIUS over the last three months.

On August 4, just prior to today's expiration of the final phase of the CFIUS review process, we withdrew the filing to allow more time for review and discussion with CFIUS. Through that end, we are continuing to work with CFIUS SDIC Fund and our advisors to address the remaining open information requests before refiling.

In the meantime, we are pleased about the momentum we're seeing across our portfolio and the progress we have made executing on our strategy to diversify and grow our business. The improving strength of our core business, coupled with the advancements in our differentiated dry battery electrode technology platform, positions us well to secure the strategic investment or other financing, which may be required to further advance our business and to unlock the true value of our technology platform for our partners, customers and shareholders.

Now turning to current business, I will start with a technology update on dry battery electrode, then provide a progress report on each of our key markets including wind, auto, grid, rail, bus and high voltage and lastly an update on the Nesscap integration.

First let's look at dry battery electrode, our largest and most exciting potential long-term market opportunity. As we continue our proof of concept dry electrode development project we have placed most of our emphasis on improving electrode performance well beyond today's energy density of lithium ion batteries.

This quarter, I'm excited to announce that we have met yet another two major technology milestones. First, we have now successfully built cells and demonstrated cell level energy density similar to state-of-the-art batteries used in today's electric vehicles.

Even more impressive, we've accomplished as using electrode rolls and manufacture them in our pilot line using existing chemistries. Second, leveraging the inherent advantages of our dry process, combined with next-generation advanced lithium-ion battery chemistries, we have now confirmed that our dry electrodes yield cell level energy density with a nearly 20% improvement over the existing industry-standard wet electrode performance and we're doing this using large-scale manufacturing.

Based on these initial findings, we believe that we can continue to improve beyond even these density levels and ultimately outpace any innovation in lithium-ion battery technologies with our dry battery electrode process. I'm very pleased with the progress we have made and with the increasing interest we are receiving from existing and potential new partners, all of which are global leaders in the energy storage and automotive industries.

Based on our growing confidence in our technology as well as positive feedback from our partners, we have begun to increase capital investment in our dry battery electrode technology and we expect to increase investment further in 2018 with the help from our partners.

To that end, we have started discussions with multiple partners on possible broader long-term collaborations and strategic investments that will take our differentiated technology to scale up and ultimately to commercialization.

Now I will shift to our key markets starting with wind. I mentioned in my opening comments that we exceeded revenue expectations in Q2, which was driven mostly by the wind market in China and we anticipate continued strength in Q3.

Looking at 2018 the development of China's offshore wind resources as well as a robust pipeline of opportunities for our new Wind Pitch retrofit system in which we have commercial pilots in six windfarms in the U.S. represent new areas of opportunity for growth.

With the addition of Nesscap, we believe that we now have the broadest portfolio in the industry and are well positioned to meet growing customer and market requirements. Since the closing of the acquisition in April, we have seen very strong demand for wind products that has resulted in 100% utilization of our Korean factory in Q3.

We have since expedited investment in that factory to expand capacity to meet demand. In 2018, we expect the wind market to remain stable with China Offshore and retrofit representing mid to long-term upside opportunities.

Next, I would like to discuss auto, where our team is making continues headway. We previously discussed a total of 14 confirmed design-ins at various stages of progress and in several different applications.

In start-stop, our revenue stream remains steady with our ongoing design-ins with PSA and Cadillac. In e-active suspension, the production ramp of recent luxury car model launches is progressing to plan, further model validation continues and we're pursuing design-ins with additional OEMs.

In back-up power, we're are on track for 2018 launches of autonomous driving application, backup power application, expected initially in small volumes for our North American OEM.

Additionally, the Nesscap acquisition gave us a very stable and growing revenue stream in the gearbox backup power application in multiple car models of a major global auto OEM. As our pipeline of opportunities develops, I remain confident that our automotive revenue will contribute to our late 2018 inflection point and we'll continue to drive the momentum forward in this area.

Moving on to grid energy storage, we continue to make excellent technical and commercial development progress with a leading global OEM on a system designed for utility scale power stabilization. Our partner has recently confirmed the first project deployment location with project commissioning expected in 2018. Further deployments are expected into 2019 and 2020 timeframe.

We continue to build traction in this market as we move towards the launch of our first product designed specifically for grid energy storage in early 2018 for the building out our opportunity pipeline with multiple indications and a variety of ecosystem players, in the grid value chain. We expect revenue to begin ramp in late 2018 and become more meaningful in 2019 and beyond.

In rail, we are beginning to observe increased demand for our lithium iron line capacitor product, driven by light rail onboard systems in China.

We're continuing to ship steady pilots skill volumes and we anticipate this to continue through 2017 as we work through the transition to commercial manufacture capability with our partner in China, CRRCSRI.

We expect to obtain readiness for commercial volume products in the second half of 2018 and will continue to provide updates as we advance through this process.

Let’s now move on to the China bus market. Going back to our Q1 earnings call, we mentioned a potential upside opportunity in Q4 of this year that would have required very aggressive short-term pricing and volume requirements.

After our team performed a very thorough analysis of the requirements and current market landscape, we decided to very selectively target opportunities in this market and we expect a minimal revenue contribution for the remainder of 2017.

At the same time, our partner in China, CRRCSRI remains on track to localize the manufacturing of our ultra-capacitor-based model and expects to be ready for fourth quarter production to support customer demand for the opportunities that do meet our minimum return on investment requirements.

Turning to high voltage capacitors, our strategy is to intersect a paradigm shift in the global high-voltage capacitor market, particularly in China, India and North America, with the goal to grow revenue and foundational cash flow over the next five years.

Over the last year we have developed and we are now currently deploying new products in response to growing demand. One of our main focus areas worldwide is designing of our ultra-high voltage DC circuit breakers with global OEMs, which we believe is a technology leading solution in the market.

As we have discussed previously capacity constraints currently limit our revenue potential for high-voltage capacitor products. To eliminate this constraint, this year we embarked on a factory expansion which could enable up to $70 million in revenue annually at full capacity

we are on track to complete the factory expansion and expect to be ready for production in the second half of 2018.

Lastly, I would like to just a quick update on our integration of Nesscap. Acquiring the operating business of Nesscap has been a critical milestone in our strategic imperatives, follow ultra-capacitors business to drive diversification, achieves scale and transitions the business to higher growth opportunities.

Thus far the integration has progress nicely with a high level of collaboration as our teams merge together as one and collectively realize our targeted synergies. Our team is now focused on several key objectives, which include finalizing the optimization of our product portfolio, closing on the growing list of opportunities in small and medium cells, leveraging the combined R&D to deliver more new products and technologies faster to our global customer base and strengthening our manufacturing footprint by increasing scales to our new operational capabilities in South Korea.

Now that the Nesscap integration is well underway, we believe there are additional opportunities to further optimize our global manufacturing infrastructure and we are currently in the process of developing plans to further enhance our capabilities and to improve our gross margin profile. We will be able to provide more information as we make progress with our plan.

To summarize, we're building on the momentum we have created over the last 12 months. Our strategy is working and our business transformation is making good progress.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dave to discuss our financial results.

David Lyle

Thanks, Franz. Today, I’ll discuss our Q2 results, our outlooks for Q3, as well as share some thoughts about 2018. Please note that Q2 results include the Nesscap stub period, which comprises the month of May and June and outlook going forward included Nesscap as well.

Starting with Q2, our revenue was $37.1 million slightly above our guidance range of $34 million to $37 million, driven primarily by strong ultra-capacitor revenue in the wind market. Ultra-capacity revenue was 25.1 million and high voltage capacitor revenue was $12 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in Q2 was 22.7%, which came in just slightly below the midpoint of our guidance range, driven by strong ultra-capacitor sales, which generally have lower gross margins than our corporate average.

Q2 gross margin excludes approximately $257,000 of stock-based compensation expense and $351,000 of Nesscap related intangible amortization and inventory step up expense. Non-GAAP operating expense for Q2 was $12.5 million slightly below our guidance range, driven by continued occupation of the organization post acquisition.

Q2 non-GAAP operating expense excludes approximately $2 million of stock-based compensation expense, about $1.5 million in Nesscap related transaction cost, $142,000 acquisition related intangible amortization and approximately $377,000 cost related to certain legal matters.

Q2 non-GAAP net loss was $5.5 million resulting in a net loss per share loss of $0.15. GAAP net loss was $10.1 million for the quarter. GAAP net loss per share was $0.28 based on a basic share count of approximately 35.5 million shares.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8 million and with a different product mix. We expect to see continued growth in the wind market which we anticipate will offset typical Q3 softness and high voltage, occurring due to timing of project based revenue as well as the Swiss factory holiday shutdown which takes place in August.

Please note that we do expect high voltage revenue to return to prior levels in Q4. We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be 22.5% plus or minus 150 basis points. Our product mix shift towards our capacity revenue will put pressure on gross margin, however higher utilization in the U.S. and Korea factories should offset this for the most part and allow us to maintain a similar margin profile quarter-over-quarter.

We anticipate excluding about $480,000 in intangible amortization and inventory step expense related to the Nesscap acquisition and $270,000 in stock-based compensation expense from Q3 non-GAAP gross margin.

In Q3 we expect non-GAAP operating expense to be slightly higher than Q2, in the range of $12.7 million to $13.1 million as Q3 will include a full quarter of Nesscap expenses with the incremental amount of roughly $400,000.

We estimate our Q3 non-GAAP operating expense will exclude approximately $2 million in stock-based compensation expense $680,000 of transaction related costs associated with the Nesscap acquisition, and approximately $275,000 associated with the FDIC, SEC, FCPA legal matters.

We expect our tax expense in Q3 to be about $480,000 mostly associated with taxes of income of our Swiss subsidiary. At the midpoint of guidance, we expect Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share to be $0.14 and GAAP net loss per share per share to be $0.24 based upon a basic share count of about 37 million shares.

At the midpoint of guidance, Q3 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negative $2.2 million and unadjusted EBITDA is expected to be negative $5.7 million. In regards to cash, we expect our cash balance at the end of Q3 to be in the range of $13 million to $16 million depending on working capital changes. We also have an untapped $25 million working capital line of credit that available if we should need it.

Lastly, let me give you some thoughts moving into 2018. We remain optimistic in our outlook and still expect to see an inflection point in revenue begin to take shape in late 2018. As Franz mentioned earlier, we expect that the wind market will remain stable in 2018 with potential upside opportunity coming from growth in offshore projects and our new retrofit system.

We anticipate revenue growth in 2018 in all our other market segments including auto, grid, rail, bus and high voltage. We will include a full year of Nesscap in our results in 2018, where we also expect to see sales growth as well.

In bus, we are anticipating growth in non-China bus with China bus representing upside as we selectively pursue opportunities with our partner. We have made substantial progress with our objectives over the past 12 months and we are hyper focused on maintaining our momentum as we move through the end of the year and into 2018.

Now, I'll turn the call back to Franz for closing comments.

Franz Fink

Thanks Dave. The Maxwell team has made significant progress with our strategic objectives over the last year including our partnership with CRRCSRI in closing the Nesscap acquisition. I'm tremendously pleased with our team's accomplishments.

We continue to be focused on executing the transformation of the business, building a strong pipeline of opportunities, which we believe will set the business up on inflection in late 2018 and beyond and will drive significant value for our shareholders and customers alike. Stay tuned as our business transformation evolves, we will continue to report our successes and updates to you each quarter as we forge ahead.

Operator, we're now ready to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Craig Irwin with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open.

Q - Craig Irwin

Good evening Dr. Fink and congratulations on the successful Nesscap acquisition. First question I wanted to ask tonight is about your battery electrode product that you're developing. Can you maybe share with us the number of customers that you're working with at this point?

What are some of the things that we should look for over the course of the next year or two, see tangible public announcements that this initiative is likely to lead to revenue over the course of the next couple years, what should we look at to understand how you're tracking versus your own expectations internally?

Franz Fink

Yeah, thanks Craig. Very good question. So, I first would like to stop to reemphasize that we are working on a proof of concept with two partners, Global Auto OEM and Global Automotive tier one suppliers and have several other potential partners we are working very closely with and so in summary, while I don't want to provide here a detailed number, call that a handful, maybe not two handful, but quite a significant number in that range.

Now for what you should be looking for is as we are here making good progress with our proof of concept and then taking this technology to scale up and ultimately to commercialization is clearly that our current partners and/or one of the other interested partners, we are working with maybe not as closely, what I'm trying to say as with proof of concept partners, but closely in the sense to also have electrodes development ongoing within them is that one or a few of them basically engage with us in a broader collaboration that clearly takes this technology from proof of concept to scale up and then to commercialization.

And in that context, I would expect that clearly that would be a strategic collaboration in the context that certainly while not committing to it, my expectation would be -- would be of the nature that it would need to be -- and would be announced publicly. So that's within the next 12 months as a milestone that you should be looking for.

Craig Irwin

Great. Thank you for that. So, if I could ask another question along the same line, can you maybe clarify for us on the geographic level of interest in your battery electrode, it's interesting that you would have such very strong interest from SDIC out of China.

Are you seeing a lot of interest from potential partners or customers in China or are you seeing equally distributed interest out of both the Americas, Europe and China?

Franz Fink

Again, very good question Craig. We are seeing very strong interest from all regions including North America, Europe, but Asia I would go beyond China and that's where you should be looking for and talking about a handful or slightly more the partners we are working with both on the proof of concept and beyond that proof of concept project are really here located in all the three regions or geographies of the world.

Craig Irwin

Great. My next is really a question of clarification. Different sources in the market say different things, about the number of de-cells that Maxwell produces a year. The synergy is available from the Nesscap acquisition could offer a pretty nice job opportunity for you there.

We've heard numbers ranging all away from one million cells a year to as high as four million cells a year, which is a very wide range. Can you maybe share with us if the bottom end of the range or the top end of the ranges is a more accurate number for us when we're sort of estimating the available synergies?

Franz Fink

I hope you understand that I'm telling you I will not give you the exact number, but you range it certainly, but I know you knew that anyway already is certainly correct, but I would say it's neither the low end nor the high end, but please understand, I don't give you the exact numbers, but I think you can narrow it down with that data point I am giving you yourself.

Nevertheless, the synergies are very, very significant and the cost reduction process is very significant for us, so that we are very excited about the consolidation of the small medium cell production line in our Korea facilities over the next nine to 12 months, and in doing so, we are very excited about the margin improvement that will provide as we complete that project.

Craig Irwin

Great. And then last question if I may and then I'll hope back into the queue. gross profit this quarter was 22.7%, pretty healthy I guess a little bit better than what you're guiding for. Can you share with us where you think this is likely to head over the next couple quarters and do you have a longer-term target the way you want to be on the gross margin line?

David Lyle

Yeah, I can take that Craig. This is Dave. We stated in the past that our long-term model target is 35% that is still our long-term model long-term. In the meantime, we set some end of year goals, which included gross margin goal or nearing EBITDA breakeven by Q4.

We still believe that's within our range. That would mean we'll have to be somewhere in the 25% to 30% gross margin range to hit that. We believe that depending on the product mix that will determine whether we're kind of on the lower end of that range or the higher end of that range.

But clearly product mix is going to be a big play there. Over the long-term even the mid-term, we have pretty solid plans to get some good advancements towards that 35% gross margin long-range over the next two year here.

Craig Irwin

Great. Congratulations again on a strong start with Nesscap?

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Noah Kaye

Good afternoon. Thanks, Franz, Dave for taking my question. If you could just start with the process for the FDIC investment. Maybe you can just touch on how to now think about timelines for filing and potential close. How should we think about that now?

David Lyle

I can start. The way the timeline works now is that, we are - we are essentially withdrew and the process basically says, if you want to extend pass today’s deadline. You have to withdraw and then at some point, we file, that’s just the way the process works.

So, this past Friday, we withdrew working with FDIC as well as CFIUS on addressing the open issues, those open issues get addressed as soon as possible. We have meetings already set up and will execute to those meetings.

Once, we decide on the refiling that starts a new clock with CFIUS and given the fact that we’ve now kind of narrowed this down to very specific set of remaining information requests that mya go fast, it may go slow, it’s really going to be determined by how fast CFIUS moves.

Franz Fink

Nevertheless, Noah like Dave pointed, this remains very high priority for us and we will obviously work here with SDIC and our advisors with a high sense of urgency.

Noah Kaye

In the last few years, I think there is no question that you significantly improve the strength of the balance sheet. I think the related questions here is Franz you mentioned appetite to increase investment connected to dry electrodes, does this timing of this investment at all factor into your spend plans.

Are you at all capital constrained at this point if that doesn’t close timely or do you feel you got enough cushion to be able to do what you want to do?

Franz Fink

Very good question Noah. So, rightly pointed out, right now of course focused on working with our partners to address the remaining open information requests before refiling with CFIUS. At the same point to your point, we believe that we have survived strategy in place.

We are making -- as we summarized on the call. Solid progress executing on our strategy and we believe we have sufficient cash to operate our business today.

As we have done historically, we will of course also continue to closely monitor and prudently operate our business. In few our progress, we are making with our business and the momentum we are seeing across our portfolio, particularly to your point with our dry battery electrodes program.

We already have began to increase our investment in dry electrode technology and have plans to leverage say FDIC financing to further increase to accelerate this program and to further advance our business.

In that context, any case that timing comes into play and in that context, we would have to reconsider our options. Clearly, our primary focus would be to leverage our growing network of strategic partners like we have done in the past. At the same time, we may consider alternative financing options if that would be required to unlock the true value of that technology answer business for our shareholders.

Now again, step one, we are very focused on working with SDIC with CFIUS as well as our advisors and is very high sense of urgency. In parallel, we will make sure that we monitor our business prudently operated and kind especially as we can of course, our investment to make sure at the end of the day, our main objective is to unlock the true value of technology platform we have been building over the last 12, 18, 24 months, to unlock share value for4 our shareholders.

Noah Kaye

If I could just ask one more, certainly perspective, looking at the auto industry. I am listening to both OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, it seems like a consistent team here. Is that all are saying that the hybrid and EV and growth expectations are now ahead of where perhaps people thought they would be, one, two, years ago and that assumes fairly consistent.

And so, the question I have is, at a high level, how does this impact your business.

Franz Fink

I would say at the end of the day positively for some following two simple reasons. While what you are state here I think everyone will agree to. Basically, that is growth of electric vehicle and parking hybrids. Electric vehicles will accelerate.

Next week, no mistake with respect to that, the single largest portion of whether it’s 70 million, 80 million whatever millions of cars even by 2025 is still internal combustion engine cars, and in that context by the way, also what you will hear from everyone is, that the pressure on electrification and accelerated electrification will also accelerate.

And we believe that this place to our small cell medium and large cell ultra-capacitor and lithium capacitor, and hybrid capacitor side of things.

Now we have the acceleration to your point of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid, electric vehicles comes in very, very nicely. As OEMs are going down the path to look at their lineup of platforms and models for 2020 and beyond.

Clearly, this becomes a very, very competitive market and as you can imagine and I have shared that before. Today, there's many differentiators that OEMs have, but one of the differentiators today is the engines internal combustion engine.

We see a lot of the OEMs to shift their focus as they look at electric vehicle, that one of the differentiators amongst others must remains electric drive train and the core engine. In this context, the core engine being sub-batteries or central energy storage, and we assume here really any increasing interest and focus on OEMs, tier 1 supplier, spectrum suppliers starting to look into on what they need to develop in technology and provided energy storage in combination with the whole drive train starting in 2021, 2022 and beyond, and we believe that's where our battery electrode on the one hand comes through the differentiation we can provide very nicely.

But also, as you look into for those type of our cars. As it’s fully electrified, backup power solutions of course again our ultra or hybrid capacitors. So, we believe that this trend is helping our portfolio as we are moving forward.

Noah Kaye

Thank you very much for that perspective. I’ll jump back.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Jeff Osborne with Cowen & Company.

Jeff Osborne

Thank you. Good afternoon and congratulations on the strong results. Franz, I was wondering if you could give us the benchmark, I was just curious in the 20% improvement on energy density that you talked about. What are using as the baseline for lithium?

Franz Fink

So basically, we are looking there into obviously a further out as it -- from a commercialization standpoint like we said, we look at 2021, 2022 platform. And Noah, it's a little bit of complicated question you're asking. So, let me stay on this call fairly generic…

Jeff Osborne

The DOE has a target of 180-watt hours per kilogram for '17 and 250 for '22 where you are on that curve?

Franz Fink

So, what we said to them on the call that with current chemistries and we have done on the pilot scale basically we meet those requirements in pilot scale today. So that's one of the key points I mentioned here on the call.

And then as we are looking forward in 2021, 2022, obviously we're looking at that chemistries like 811 would be used as well as of course there's some people out there who already will come with initial let's say type of solid-state and they are clearly -- we would be looking clearly above 300-watt hours, 330-watt hours per kilogram or even better.

But I don't want to go into more details, but we're clearly looking at next-generation energy density.

Jeff Osborne

Okay. So, you're 20% above the 2022 target, not 20% above today's target.

Franz Fink

Yes, that's correct.

Jeff Osborne

That's what I thought. Is there any way just because your dollar content per vehicle changes as obviously you get more content and following up on Noah's question, but the electrification, first of all, I think you mentioned there you had 14 design wins in the past, is that still the case? Did you won any new…?

Franz Fink

Yes, we mentioned that in the call today, yes.

Jeff Osborne

Okay. I missed that number, but I'll out on the transcript, but is there any way that you can verify how many of those design wins are in active suspension versus e-breaking or what the applications are 48 volt for example would be another one I was interested in, is there any way to parse that apart, even if it's not exact, just to say half of them are for active suspension 48-volt minority of it?

Franz Fink

Yes, I don't want to go into all the details but I would directionally say that the how far in active suspension. Most of the other house, but not entirely is in backup power and 48 volt I would say is quite a considerable number of e-active suspension volumes okay.

Jeff Osborne

And the back-up just to be clear is all for autonomous or partial autonomous data application.

Franz Fink

That is different like I said in the call today, we have a backup power solution for advanced drivers assistance systems or autonomous type of features. Then we have one for gearbox and that's a couple of very specific ones, I don't want to go into details, but just directionally. It's around how it's basically 48 volt and the other ones are back up power for autonomous gearbox and we're working on a few additional ones.

Jeff Osborne

Perfect. Last one I had is just can you break out what the CapEx implications are for the two initiatives you called out? It sounded like your high-voltage expansion is coming to a close, but how much is left for that and also just as you evaluate the plans for your dry electrodes expansion recognizing that you're seeking potential partners or collaborators for this. What type of number are we talking about to accomplish the mission that you're achieving or aiming to achieve, $5 million, 10 million $20 million.

David Lyle

I am going to answer on the high-voltage capacity expansion side. There's about a total of about $3 million in expenses in CapEx there. Those CapEx dollars will get spend over the next couple of quarters. We plan on that being in production by midyear. So, for the Q3 '18 quarter, that's the target at least so far. So most of the expenditures will be spend over the next couple of quarters.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. And then any comments on the dry side recognizing its early, just trying to put in perspective exactly what you'll need in terms of CapEx?

David Lyle

On the dry side, Jeff clearly that goes in two steps. The next step would be to scale up and then of course there is the commercialization, but I would say that the scale-up is let's say in the high single digits to the lower double digits.

Of course, once you go into full scale-up and all the manufacturing capability that could be multiple double digits, but that's of course further out. That's not over the next 12, 15 month or even 18 months. That would be the phase after that.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. And if I could sneak one more in. You mentioned non-Chinese busing applications. Do you have any design wins today just a, yes-no question for 2018 for electric buses that would use ultracapacitors outside of China?

David Lyle

Absolutely, we actually have been making progress here both in the U.S. as well as in Europe and that is while smaller than China bus used to be is ramping nicely.

Jeff Osborne

Great to hear. Thank you.

David Lyle

I think with this, this have been all of our questions. So, I would like to thank you all for your interest in Maxwell and we'll keep the lines of communication open and looking forward to talking to all of you hear over some next days and weeks to come. Thanks for joining us today. Thank you.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.