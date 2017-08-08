Connecture's (CNXR) CEO Jeff Surges on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Connecture (NASDAQ:CNXR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 7, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Lea DeVillers – General Counsel

Jeff Surges – President and Chief Executive Officer

Vince Estrada – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Nicholas Jansen – Raymond James

Frank Sparacino – First Analysis

Lea DeVillers

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Connecture's 2017 second quarter financial results conference call. Today, we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the close of the market this afternoon. With me on today's call are: Jeff Surges, Connecture's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Estrada, Connecture's Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in the press release and on today's call. These risk factors are described in our press release, and are more fully detailed in the risk factor section of Connecture's most recent form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

During the call today, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. And we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing the company's performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this earnings call can be found in the company's earnings release issued today and posted on the Investors section of Connecture's corporate website at www.connecture.com. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff Surges.

Jeff Surges

Thank you, Lea, and good afternoon and thank you all for joining us on today's call to discuss our second quarter of 2017 results. It was an excellent first half of the year for us here at Connecture. We entered 2017 with a focus on four key areas, growing our respective core market segments, delivering market leading solutions for our customers, implementing operational efficiencies and improving our financial results. I’m extremely pleased with our execution on these fronts in the second quarter building upon our progress from the first quarter. Our strong improvements in our year-over-year financial results are a great reflection of that progress to date.

Let me start my comments on the sales side. Our go-to market strategy and initiatives combined with our new sales teams are delivering strong traction in the marketplace. We had another excellent bookings quarter with our contracted backlog growing sequentially to $95 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or close to 10% coming in at 9.6% since December 31, 2016. In addition, our sales pipeline overall has grown 30% since the start of the year and we are seeing sales traction in all three of our core segments: Enterprise Commercial, Medicare and Private Exchange.

The most encouraging aspects of this traction are: number one, it is in both the cross-sell and up-sell opportunities in our existing large client base, an indication of our customer satisfaction with our progress and our solutions; and number two it is also in net new customers, which is an indication of a gain in market share. Overall, I am very encouraged by the sales activity in both the second quarter and throughout the first half of the year. One important development that we've seen in the second quarter is the impact of the macro environment in the health insurance marketplace.

We have previously spoke about these macro market dynamics and in the second quarter we began to experience their impact first hand. The dynamics are driving opportunities for us particularly in our very strong Medicare solution area and at the same time providing some real headwinds, particularly in our commercial solutions for the Individual and Family Plan, or IFP market. On the opportunities side in the first half of the year, we added over a dozen new customers with much of this activity driven by our Medicare solutions as both carriers and brokers expand into this market segment due to the favorable market dynamics.

The demographics combined with the economics of Medicare plans for carriers and brokers has made this a growth area for both carriers and brokers and continues to represent a terrific opportunity for Connecture in this market. This market tailwind combined with our new customers and increased usage of our market leading Medicare solutions including our Drug Compare engagement tool have been a nice top-line growth driver for us and we expect this momentum to continue throughout the year.

In the commercial market as other companies serving the space have noted, we've seen a different dynamic, especially in the IFP insurance market. Due to the political uncertainty and turbulence coming out of Washington D.C., we have had a – while we have had a 100% renewal rate of contract scheduled to renew in the first quarter of 2017, in the second quarter we did have several customers indicate that due to the political and regulatory environment there either one exiting the IFP insurance market altogether or in some cases the commercial health insurance market in total. Or two, deferring decisions to significantly invest in this area – in their business until there is legislative and regulatory clarity.

As a result of these two macroeconomic headwinds, we've had numerous clients notify us that they will not be extending their use of our commercial enrollment solution due to their exit from the market. Other IFP customers that we had targeted for upgrades to our 7X platform this year have chosen recently to defer those investments and/or upgrade activity, preferring to take a wait and see attitude until resolution of the regulatory and political turmoil clears up. Recognizing this market dynamic, we've made a very prudent strategic pivot, RE our 7X platform. We will of course continue to sell and bring all new clients and new logos up on the 7X platform, but from an account management and operational perspective we will be deemphasizing the proactive pursuit of migrating our legacy large customers until there is more certainty in the commercial insurance market.

Having said all that there are a couple of encouraging bright spots in the commercial segment that I'd like to point out. First, our pipeline for our small group enrollment solution is very robust and growing. With our new market strategies and new sales teams of seasoned sales folks that have strong relationships with health plan executives, we are seeing solid traction in our pipeline on the small group enrollment solutions front. And second recall that we identified what we call the pay market slice of the market as a good fit for our solution stack. IFP, small group and Medicare, quoting, shopping and enrollment tools combined with our engagement solutions, so we've developed a targeted market strategy into the provider sponsored health plan market.

Those efforts have begun to pay off. Several of our new customers in Q2 were provider sponsored health plans and we've had a very strong pipeline of prospects that continues to grow. This is very exciting opportunity for us. Small group solutions will be a priority focus for us in the commercial segment until there is more clarity around the IFP market. A few final comments on this front as Vince will talk about in a minute. We've experienced some very nice growth in both our Medicare and Private Exchange segments, but we have seen a decrease in our Enterprise Commercial segment revenue.

The decrease in Enterprise Commercial revenue is a direct result of a lack of new customer sales back in 2015 and 2016, which we have previously spoken about. And the current market challenges in the IFP area will continue to challenge us to grow the segment. But as I mentioned, we are encouraged by our pipeline in the commercial space specifically with our small group solutions and with provider sponsored health plan and we believe the IFP market will stabilize at some point in the future. Sales of our small group solutions, new provider customers and the stabilization of the IP market will be keys to driving future revenue growth in the commercial segment.

Switching gears to our operations, we entered the year with a laser focus on operational improvements that drive efficiencies and cost savings. And in the second quarter, we yet again executed ahead of our plan and we continue to focus on identifying and implementing more opportunities for further improvement. We are very pleased with our progress on this front as evidenced by our clear year-over-year increase in gross margins, the significant reduction in operating expenses and the combined substantial improvement of our overall adjusted EBITDA and loss from operations, tremendous progress on all fronts.

From a solutions perspective, our current platform combined with our new underlying technology architecture should allow our customers to easily and cost efficiently expand their marketplaces. This is key to our strategy of providing the best technology platform for our health plan and multi-carrier aggregator clients to deliver to their consumers and members shopping, quoting, enrolling, engagement and retention across a broad range of solutions that also includes mobile technology within what we call our omni-channel environment.

Lastly, we are in the midst of a seasonal cycle of our clients preparing for their annual and open enrollment period, a busy time. Supporting their efforts and delivering on our commitments will continue to be our primary focus yet again for the remainder of the year. So, overall, we are very proud of our operational progress we've made so far in 2017 and in our year-over-year financial results.

Now, I will turn the call over to Vince to cover our first half of 2017 financial results.

Vince Estrada

Thanks, Jeff. I'll walk through the first half results, which reflects your operational commentary. Overall and most importantly, our results were in line with our plan. As Jeff mentioned, we were very pleased with our execution in the first half of the year against our plan. Starting with revenue, for the first half of 2017 total revenue was $36.6 million, an increase of about $300,000 or just under 1% over the first half of 2016. The increase in total revenue was driven by growth in our Medicare and Private Exchange segments offset by a decrease in our Enterprise Commercial segment, a reflection of both the tailwind and headwind phenomenon we're seeing in the market that Jeff just spoke about.

Starting with our Enterprise Commercial segment, our first half revenue decreased $4.2 million, or 19.4%, from the first half of 2016. The decrease in this segment combined with the growth in our Medicare and Private Exchange segments results in the Enterprise Commercial segment representing 48% of our total revenue versus 60% of our total revenue in the same period last year. The major driver of the decrease in revenue in this segment was a $2.8 million year-to-date decrease in professional service revenue due to the completion of the amortization of deferred professional services revenue on several large clients.

And as we noted in our Q1 call, we expect this year-over-year and sequential decrease to continue until new enterprise commercial sales and implementations are completed and we begin to amortize and recognize deferred professional service revenue on the new clients. As Jeff mentioned, there are market headwinds in this segment, but we are seeing encouraging pipeline activity with our new go-to market strategies and sales team, which will be key to building upon future software services and professional service revenue in this segment.

Our Medicare segment on the other hand grew by $2.9 million, or 32.1%, in the first half of 2017 over the first half of 2016. This segment represented 32% of our total revenue for the six month period ending June 30, 2017. The year-over-year growth is due to increased software revenue from net new clients and increased revenue from a higher utilization of our Medicare solutions including Drug Compare, our market leading therapeutic alternatives engagement tool.

Lastly, our Private Exchange segment revenue, which represented 14% of our first half of 2017 revenue, grew by $1.4 million, or 34.6%, during this period over prior year. This growth was driven by both the acquisition of Connected Health in mid-2016, so we have an increase in the year-over-year quarter comparison as well as from new client software and variable revenue.

So as Jeff spoke to revenue reflects both near-term challenges in our enterprise commercial segment placing market headwinds combined with strong growth and opportunity in our Medicare and Private Exchange segment aided by market tailwinds in our market-leading solutions. Moving on to adjusted gross margins, our first half of 2017 adjusted gross margins were $14.8 million, or 40.5%, compared to $12.5 million, or 34.4% in the first half of 2016.

Gross margin for the six month period ending June 30, 2017 was $12.6 million or 34.4% of total revenue compared to $10.3 million or 20.3% of total revenue for the same period last year. The increases in gross margin and adjusted gross margin were primarily due to our operational improvement that Jeff spoke about: our cost reduction initiatives and our revenue mix. Moving down the income statement for our operating expenses. Total operating expenses were $19.2 million versus $23.3 million in the first half of 2016. The decrease of $4.1 million was due primarily to cost cutting initiatives across the board. With the R&D cost cutting initiatives targeted at focusing resources only on our go-forward strategic initiatives and pruning those efforts that are not part of our growth strategy.

Lastly, on the income statement, our adjusted EBITDA improved by 64%, narrowing our loss by $6 million to a loss of $3.4 million from a loss of $9.4 million in the first half of 2016. Similarly, our loss from operations decreased by $6.4 million, or 49% improvement, from a loss of $13.1 million in the first half of 2016 down to a loss of $6.7 million in 2017. We are very encouraged by these improvements, which reflect both the growth in revenue and improvement in gross margins combined with our lower operating expenses.

Shifting to a few final comments on the financials. Importantly, our cash used in operations and net change in cash were in line with our 2017 plan. Comparative cash used in operations reflects the improved financial performance I just reviewed offset by expected changes in working capital due to timing and underlying operating items that were expected and incorporated in our full year 2017 plan. Next total contracted backlog at June 30, 2017 was $95 million compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2016. The sequential increase is due to sales activity primarily during the first half of 2017.

That concludes my review of our financial results. I’d now like to turn the call back over to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeff Surges

Thanks, Vince. In closing, we're really pleased with the first half of the year, but there's much more work to do. We're excited about our prospects moving forward and remain focused on the key task in hand: growing our respective core markets, delivering market leading solutions to our customers, implementing operational efficiencies and improving – significantly improving our financial results.

With that I’d like to thank you and operator we're ready to take a few questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Nicholas Jansen

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. First one for me in terms of just understanding the market challenges within IFP. Anyway you could perhaps quantify what percentage of your commercial business today is in direct uncertainty of risks tied to those plans? And how should we be thinking about the back half of the year and certainly as you pivot towards as a hope for growth next year? What type of headwinds that could create as we kind of true-up our models?

Vince Estrada

Nick, it’s a good question. I don't have that information on my – in my finger tips in terms of what percentage of our commercial segment revenue is IFP revenue. So we'll have to follow up with you on that. Just generally we are seeing – so a few things as Jeff talked about. We’re seeing clients who are exiting the IFP market, where – and those are mostly the clients who are smaller in factor, smaller plant size and they’re looking at the business and just with the uncertainty saying we're getting out of it or to a smaller plan who's saying we're going to exit the entire commercial market both IFP and small group. So we've seen a few of those also. So it tends to be in the smaller market area, but in terms of the percentage of our revenue I don't have that information on my finger tips.

Jeff Surges

Hey, Nick. This is Jeff. I'll also say a little bit of this is what we'll find is it's a little bit of a timing issue because you've got one state for example where a traditional carrier says they're exiting and then we'll find a provider sponsored plan maybe legally focused saying hey we want to get into that because it's in our catchment area and so some of the new client logos may come with that as part of the portfolio. So we’ll have to gap out a little bit of this, but needless to say like others in our space clarity legislatively would be a really good thing and we just don't have it.

Nicholas Jansen

That's helpful context. We think about may be one of the good guys on your side in terms of a provider marketplace and the scenario that you guys have seen some recent success and just wanted to try to better understand maybe some of that growth in the contracted backlog. How do we think about where that's coming from? And more importantly, as you kind of think about an improvement in the top-line growth trajectory, what type of opportunity in terms of sizing that could that be overtime?

Jeff Surges

Yes, so, really two things. One is there's two things here that are happening. The first is a lot of these regional health plans that are adopting, who have filed for licenses and are entering their markets. Medicare is usually the first opportunity, small group and then the IFP market all in the catchment area and those are all net new opportunities because their existing vendors or their traditional health system vendors don't have solutions there. So that has posted both RFP volume and because a few of us jut the company come from that space. We kind of know where to go to pick who the winners are in that category.

The second piece is and maybe this is an offshoot of some of the early work by companies that were trying to automate the billing or automate other administrative tasks. There's these aggregators out there that are coming to the regional plan saying hey look we can do your call center. We can do your billing. We can do your enrollment. We can do your analytics. And we end up white labeling our stuff into those aggregators and they automatically bring us one, two or three clients because they want a best-in-class type approach.

So we've got a couple of real opportunities there I'd say on the sales side. More importantly though the offering is starting to get really exciting because as you know and others our Medicare platform, which is a SaaS hosted platform that we have significant clients in a multitenant environment is one of the ways that we have been able to see these improved results financially. And so the requirement in some of these regional plans is they're not structured like some of the largest health plans we've always done business with, they're looking for a SaaS hosted kind of an integrated platform of individual group in Medicare. And we are well positioned to be a solution provider in that area.

So when we talk about slowing down 7X because our largest clients are happy with their current platform, it is going to allow us to put some attention on further penetrating with our existing SaaS platform, some integrated offerings and putting IFP a group on a SaaS hosted for that size of a market. So I'm glad we've started investing in, in a year ago and it's really starting to pull forward for us right now.

Nicholas Jansen

Great. And then my last question just looking at the balance sheet and the operating expense profiles, Vince, anything to warrant in terms as we think about the third quarter from an expense base? We now at a run rate from the cost actually that you put in place and certainly from a cash perspective. I acknowledge the uses in the half of the year were in line with your budget, but how do we think about the cash burn in the second half? Thanks.

Vince Estrada

Yeah, so the way I think about good question is our run rate – our expense run rate is probably pretty indicative of what we will be in at Q3, Q4. So, we do have additional savings that are kicking in Q3-Q4. Those will be partially offset as we ramp up some of our delivery resources to meet open enrollment. So I think the run rate is pretty indicative, Nick. We usually see an uptick in revenue in Q3, Q4 with the seasonality of our business. So if you hold the expense line and have uptick in revenues, we expect it to make money in Q3, Q4. On the cash flow, if you look at that, most of that change driven by working capital change.

All in the plan, the good news is AR went up for the right reasons, growth in top-line bookings, invoicing as opposed to collection issues. So AR went up that was a swing in the cash. That will – our AR is in great shape that are even out here Q3, Q4. And then our accounts payable was the use of cash in the first half of the year, carryover effect from our cash position at the end of the year if you recall. So we caught up on that. So from a cash perspective, we feel good about the second half of the year.

Nicholas Jansen

Good, guys. Thanks for all the color.

Jeff Surges

Thanks, Nick.

Frank Sparacino

Hi, guys. Two questions. Maybe just going back Jeff to the comments around commercial side. I mean I understand obviously the IFP markets and a bit of turmoil. But on the small group side and even large group, did you see any sort of delays or issues both in closing deals or maybe even sort of building the pipeline in that part of the business?

Jeff Surges

Yeah, great, great question. So let's take large group first. So as you recall, a year ago when we first started to get our hands around what became a cost problem in the business was investing in many things, right, Medicaid or large group. And we had concluded last year that our focus and our solution was really set for small group. So we have spent less time chasing large group and have left that – left that for the big aggregators and others, but specifically around small group where we see it growing, right, we have a lot of clients who use small group, Frank. Want to take that further upstream, we have not seen any slowdown.

We think that is a big growth opportunity. It has some elasticity around what's going on legislatively because it's small group. And when we added our segment leaders and brought in an overhauled the prior sales organization, those sales cycles are more like 9 to 12 plus months, which is what we experienced in my old health provider businesses. And so the back half of the year for us we have an expectation and a pipeline, a lot of that growth where there's big dollars is in the small group area where they're already planning today for calendar 2018 plan year 2019, and those small group implementation a little bit more custom, but clearly bigger platforms require a little bit more than our traditional Medicare stand up quickly and get it live.

So the first half was Medicare, some Private Exchange, some Small Group back half a lot of small group because clients are already planning for the following year so no impact positive growth on small group and we're taking that upstream as we watch what happens with large group.

Frank Sparacino

That’s good. And maybe lastly for me just, Jeff, going back to the provider sponsored plans out of the marketplace. A lot of the stuff you read suggests that a lot of the health systems entering that market have had difficulties, some of even sort of decided to sort of exit the health insurance market. I don't know how your sort of clients fairing or kind of strategically how you think about the market, but any thoughts there?

Jeff Surges

So what I always like to say is and I’d be cautious because of my twenty years in that space, which is more opinion is when I talk about provider sponsored I really enjoy what I’ll call Frank the regional health plans, right. Those that that were regionally dense that I like to say acquired the hospitals, acquired the physicians, acquired the magnets and their revenue growth by hiring somebody that can help them with MLR and cost ratios. They can enter the market with either a full suite of plans or Medicare and group.

In the pullback of the IFP that we've talked about, we may have had one small regional plan that was a provider sponsored plan, maybe pullback, but not in group, right. And so, it's my view that they see the IFP, the group and the Medicare opportunity being local, local and local and it's because they’re the provider and the plan, they're asking us to make sure our Drug Compare product is available to overlay the EMR. They're making sure the shopping experience ties into their portal and then feeds their population systems.

Or in many cases, they don't even have call centers stood up yet. They're using kind of manual call centers that they want to professionalize and they want to make sure that that becomes a coaching platform for an annual relationship because it's about retention, retention. So we see the opportunity and when we’re getting inside of the windows and gets inside the doors, you see a more broader long strategy and I don't think they have as much risk because of the population. And the brand that they enjoy, they have a real shot to cater to the broker, the broker is trying to find a winning formula and they might think of the brand equity of a university plan or regional plan as something that can get them in front of small group or locally to individuals or Medicare enrollees. So, we like that space a lot and I think it calls for an interesting opportunity for a company like us that provides all three solutions in a high class way.

Frank Sparacino

Thank you, Jeff. Thanks guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [indiscernible] on for Jamie. Thanks for taking the question, so first maybe on the stateside. Shall we expect more revenue there coming in Q3 or Q4 or is it completely done?

Vince Estrada

Your question is referencing at enterprise state business?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Vince Estrada

Yes, there’ll be a small tail in Q3 and Q4 and then it's essentially be wrapped up. We have a little bit probably in January of 2018, but that will be a very, very small amount. So but you expect that to wind down here in Q3 Q4 for all practical purposes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and going after 2018, you don't expect anymore coming in there?

Vince Estrada

Correct, it’s a very, very, very small amount in January of 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then there's a cost structure as of Q2 reflect the full cost synergies you would expect.

Vince Estrada

So, great question. So the answer is no. We have additional cost savings that have been implemented which will be more fully reflected in the second half of the year in Q3 Q4. Now, they won't be as transparent or is evident because at the same time those cost savings are kicking in. We are ramping up some of our delivery services for the open enrollment period. So that that will mute the impact of those underlying cost savings. So the answer is the Q2 run rate will look pretty consistent in Q3 Q4, but you have a dual dynamic going on in Q3 Q4. Additional cost savings is being partially offset by seasonal labor that we use in the open enrollment period. So we should think Q1 2018 in great shape from an underlying cost structure perspective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks, just very helpful. And then lastly, can you break down the cost of goods sold or gross margins for each of the segment for us?

Vince Estrada

Sure. Do you want to say, which one the gross margin or the cost of goods? I'll give you the gross margin and then you can do the cost of goods sold. So the gross margin on the – and I will give it to for the year-to-date. The gross margin on the Enterprise Commercial business was $3.3 million, the Enterprise State $1.3 million, the Medicare $8.3 million and the Private Exchange negative $0.3 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Thank you very much.

Jeff Surges

Yeah, this is Jeff just to tail off on something you just asked I think it's really important for all people on the call. Because of the state business winding down and because of so much of prior years deferred revenue could be more proud of the results that we've achieved halfway through the year. Kind of while burning that down, we've been able to increase the backlog with net new sales. We've been able to increase our brand and new logos while managing an efficient operations and exceeding our plan for two quarters in a row.

By partnering with our clients and working closely with them, we've strengthened not only our balance sheet, but our relationships and we look forward to delivering for those clients in this open enrollment period. And I'd be remissified and thank our hardworking employees, who in interesting times around the health insurance space continue to stay with us focus on behalf of our client and at least halfway through the year now have exceeded our expectations. So thank you for your question.

