Sabre: Leverage And Margin Compression Justify Low Valuation

Sabre Corporation (SABR) at the moment is one of those stocks where fundamentals don't necessarily justify a big downward move in the stock. SABR has fallen about 30% just from mid-December lows, despite what look like decent numbers (including a Q1 beat) and what really are only modest changes in 2017 expectations. Guidance still suggests some level of profit growth this year, and that includes the impact of a couple of one-time impacts that should be lapped in the second half of 2018. I can see why an investor would argue that SABR's fall to a 32-month low below $20 is overdone.

But I'm not terribly interested in SABR at the moment, and I'd argue the weakness in the stock has plenty of justification. The GDS space dominated by Sabre, Travelport (TVPT) and Amadeus IT Group SA (OTCPK:AMADY) looks like it's under pressure. Sabre's execution doesn't look like it's all that great. And with 70%+ of segment-level EBITDA coming from per-passenger fees, there's a cyclical aspect to that business that might warrant some level of multiple compression even without company-specific concerns.

There is potential for a mid-term turnaround here, particularly given a significant shakeup in the management ranks. But I haven't seen enough from 2017 results, or 2018 commentary, to consider trying to catch the SABR falling knife.

The Numbers Look Pretty Good, Actually

Again, first-half performance looks pretty solid. In the larger Travel Network business (ie, the core GDS segment), revenue rose 6%+ in each of the first two quarters. Margins did come down, particularly in Q2, due to weakness in Latin America and larger (and thus lower-margin) deals that were signed a year ago. That continues a multi-year problem: segment-level EBITDA margins have declined from 42.8% in 2012 to a guided 39-39.5% this year.

But despite that pressure, revenue growth has been enough to drive segment-level profit growth - and that appears on the way this year as well, albeit at a a slower rate. And on the Q2 conference call management guided for a strong second half on the top line, perhaps setting up a better 2018 and possibly a long-awaited bottom in segment margins.

In Airline & Hospitality Solutions (which provides reservation and other systems for airlines and hotels), the first-half performance was better, though the near-term outlook is worse. First-half revenue is up 8% year-over-year, with margins basically flat. But those margins were hit by costs related to an implementation at airberlin that wound up being canceled, and guidance still suggests a 100 bps increase in margins, to ~37.5%.

That guidance was pulled down 100 bps after Q2 - but between airberlin and the loss of a contract with Southwest Airlines (LUV), the margin expansion seems like a positive. Sabre can lap those issues in the second half of 2018, getting the A&HS segment back to being a growth driver. An effort to increase penetration among hotels is bearing fruit, notably with a big recent win from Wyndham Worldwide (WYN). This still is a business that has grown tremendously: guidance suggests that by year-end revenue will have increased ~75%, and segment EBITDA ~140%, over the past five years. One-time issues don't necessarily imply a long-term interruption of that trend.

Fundamentally, then, there's a pretty clear case to see the recent declines as an opportunity. Travel Network growth is slowing - but it's still positive. A&HS might have some lumpiness over the next 3-4 quarters, but there's still room for revenue growth and margin expansion as the company plans to pull back on development costs for ancillary products. The management team has seen a huge amount of turnover. CEO Sean Menke took over at the beginning of the year, both segment heads have been replaced, a new CIO is on board, and the company is searching for a new CTO.

That change sets up a potential turnaround, with Sabre after Q2 announcing a plan to reduce costs by $110 million. Per the Q2 call, a good portion of the savings are coming from layoffs in the "VP and above ranks", which should hopefully make Sabre more nimble and less bureaucratic. And it's highly likely that the new team isn't done making changes. With that in mind, a stock at 15x+ 2017 free cash flow guidance, 14.7x the low end of EPS guidance, and about 8x on an EV/EBITDA basis looks awful cheap. Basically, if Sabre can grow consistently going forward - at all - it would support the current share price, or close. That hardly seems like a tough target to hit.

The Concerns Are Real

There are a couple of problems here, however, that contradict that narrative. One of my chief concerns with SABR back in April was that its former P-E owners had focused on profitability ahead of the IPO in 2014, leaving needed investments to be made down the line. Commentary the past few quarters about capex and opex 'investments' in technology and other areas certainly seems to support that idea - and so do the numbers. There were supposed to be ~$10 million in synergies from the consolidation of Asia-facing Abacus, but they either haven't materialized or have been more than offset by pressure elsewhere. And what's extremely concerning about the cost-cutting plan is that nearly all of the savings are being eaten up elsewhere.

That figure is a big number; 2017 free cash flow is guided to $350 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to ~$1.05-$1.1 billion. When asked on the Q2 call why the $110 million wasn't boosting FCF expectations for next year, CFO Richard Simonson cited needed investments, including in security, and said that "2018 will still look more like 2017 than not". That's a big problem here, and it goes to the idea that Sabre still is playing catch-up. The company had a security breach earlier this year, which further supports the thesis that there's more spending needed - and not just for the next 3-4 quarters.

The other concern is relative to the GDS model itself. Airlines continue to look for ways around those systems. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKY) added a 16 euro fee to GDS bookings last year. Iberia and British Airways are following with a $10 fee starting in November. American Airlines (AAL) is offering a $2 incentive fee to use industry-developed NDC (New Distribution Capability) connections. Hotels, meanwhile, are increasingly using loyalty programs to emphasize direct bookings.

I don't necessarily buy the argument that these moves are leading to the death of the GDS model. In fact, NDC could help drive sales of ancillary products (baggage fees, seat upgrades, etc.) through GDS, something Sabre and its peers have sought for some time. And it's worth noting that one of the objections to AA's incentive fee in the above-linked article was that using those systems would be less valuable than keeping Sabre's existing structure.

But it's hard not to look at margins, whether considering the impact of capitalized incentive costs or not, and not see pressure rising on Sabre from its customers. Those customers may not put Sabre out of business. But they are trying to push direct booking, and one of the ways that Sabre can respond is through pricing. For a business whose 30%+ consolidated EBITDA margins long have been a pillar of the bull case (going back to its first run on the public markets before a 2007 LBO), that's a very real long-term concern.

Valuation

Again, all that said, SABR hardly looks like it's pricing in torrid growth. Peer comparisons among the big three GDS players are tough; AMADY is priced at a substantial premium (and continues to rise), while TVPT trades at about 11x the midpoint of its EPS guidance and less than 10x FCF guidance.

Amadeus does seem to be performing better, however, notably in Latin America (it also took Southwest away from Sabre's A&HS business). Its stock looks a bit stretched as well. Were I to take the risk in, or have a better view of, the GDS business, I'd think I'd choose TVPT over SABR on a relative valuation basis at the moment.

There are some turnaround hopes for Sabre, to be sure, and it's possible the company can get to a point where 2019, at least, looks very strong. The cost-cutting may not yet be over come next year, and fresh eyes could help from an operational standpoint. It doesn't take much, given leverage, to materially help the equity; even a little optimism can go a long way.

But at the least, there seems little rush to enter SABR, particularly with management clearly tamping down expectations for next year. And the combination of a 3x+ leverage ratio and margin compression in and of itself puts a cap on free cash flow growth. SABR is cheap - but it's still pricing in some level of growth. And after the first half, I'm still skeptical that growth is coming soon - if ever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.