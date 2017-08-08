Captain Keryx Beams Up Sales

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) is a $760-million market cap biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of innovative medicines for people with renal disease. KERX's first approved medicine, AURYXIA (ferric citrate), was approved in 2014 for the treatment of anemia and hyperphosphatemia associated with kidney disease in patients requiring dialysis. Recent company guidance was encouraging, resulting in full-year 2017 AURYXIA sales estimates raised from $62 to $66 million. Greg Madison, KERX CEO, stated, “This demand was largely driven by solid execution across our entire field team, which increased both breadth and depth of prescribing among physicians. With this momentum, we have increased our annual net Auryxia product sales guidance, reflecting improved confidence in our ability to bring this medicine to a greater number of people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis this year.”

Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) begins during early CKD and becomes progressively more serious. If untreated, it can interfere with quality of life with symptoms of headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, dizziness, concentration issues, and muscle weakness. Blood serum metabolic factors can be out of balance such as low iron (anemia) and high phosphorous (hyperphosphatemia). CKD patients require dialysis or kidney transplant to survive at end-stage renal disease (ESRD) or stage 5 renal disease. The company estimates that approximately 16 million people in the U.S. have advanced CKD (stages 3-5), with approximately 1.7 million people under the care of a nephrologist. Of these patients, approximately 650,000 have received treatment but still experience serious symptoms of IDA, revealing an unmet need.

Orally administered AURYXIA (ferric citrate) is an iron-based phosphate binder which forms an insoluble ferric-phosphate compound in the gastro-intestinal tract, reducing phosphorous absorption. Iron is absorbed from AURYXIA, and in a regulated manner that increases ferritin levels. Mean transferrin saturation (TSAT) levels increase relative to other treatments, which remain relatively constant, which may result in decreased or cessation of intravenous iron therapy. The company is pursuing label expansion, having submitted an sNDA for AURYXIA for the treatment of patients with iron deficiency anemia and non-dialysis dependent CKD (NDN-CKD). The PDUFA action date at FDA is November 6, 2017. It was supported with data from a 24-week phase 3 clinical trial in 234 adults with stage 3-5 NDD-CKD. Patients in the trial were not allowed to have intravenous iron injection or oral iron supplementation. Treatment with AURYXIA resulted in significant increases in hemoglobin levels for a majority of patients (52%). Treatment was generally well-tolerated and adverse events were consistent with its previously approved profile, diarrhea being the number one reported adverse event. In addition, the company is working to increase patient access and leverage its commercial infrastructure to generate higher revenue. There are currently no oral medications approved for NDN CKD. This will extend the market from 1.7 million potential users in stage 5 CKD to earlier stages with populations closer to 16 million, resulting in approximately 9-fold larger customer base.

The drug is marketed in Japan under the name of RIONA partnered with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for which KERX receives royalties on sales. The company has worldwide rights to AURYXIA (except in some Asia-Pacific countries) and plans to license the product in Europe as well and received approval for FEXERIC, its brand name there. So there is some expansion opportunity into Europe and other international markets as well.

Q2 2017 total revenues were $15.1 million, with $14.1 million resulting from AURYXIA sales. This represented a 71% increase compared to Q2 2016. Sales increased due in part to Medicare Part D formularies at two of the largest Medicare Part D insurance providers, which resulted in greater access to patients in need of phosphate binding treatments. Net loss was $86.5 million for Q2 2017, but this net loss "is attributed to the recognition of $63.0 million of non-cash debt discount amortization related to the company’s outstanding convertible debt," according to the Q2 report. This amortization expense is not expected to recur in future periods. The company raised $68 million in Q2 in a "at the market" stock offering. Cash and equivalents were reported $140.5 million for June 30, 2017.

The stock has had a strong year, with a nice 80% move to the positive side. The company has the necessary strong background of publications to support and validate its claims, including its results being published in a peer-reviewed Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Strong Bio would estimate that if sales increase by a multiple of 3 or more with a 9-fold larger population ($190 million and a 2.7-3.1 biopharma multiplier), this would be enough to support the current market cap. It is likely that AURYXIA sales will increase more than 3-fold, so an investment in the range of $6 per share, should the opportunity arise, will be set on watch list trigger for late summer-early fall pullback opportunities. If the reader thinks the sales will increase more, "buy" all means... pull the trigger now. With the "at-market-offering" no longer holding the price back, upward momentum should be a little easier - going all other things constant. Seven analysts' consensus is at $8.10 per share.

The greatest risk for investment here is that a 52% increase in hemoglobin by orally administered AURYXIA leaves a lot of room for competition should other orals be developed for this purpose. But for the time being, the risks here are relatively attenuated, as the product is doing nicely with positive momentum and these patients are more serious (and probably less responsive) than the targeted market space of less progressed individuals. The data certainly support a likely approval in the opinion of Strong Bio. Other risks to investors include a lack of any obvious pipeline candidates. This may be the only biotechnology company that doesn't make it obvious what it might be cooking up other than AURYXIA, if anything.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.