Quantenna Communications' (QTNA) CEO Sam Heidari on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vernon Essi

Thank you, Maria, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast of this call can be accessed through our website, quantenna.com, and will be archived for 90 days. Also, a replay will be available by dialing 800-585-8367 and referencing conference ID number 58438758 shortly after the conclusion of today’s call. A copy of today’s press release dated August 7, 2017 for the quarter ended July 2, 2017 and related financial tables can be found in the Investor Relations portion of Quantenna’s website.

During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements, including those related to our preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended July 2, 2017, financial outlook for the third quarter of 2017 fiscal year and beyond, our strategy, future business, financial performance, our product development and technology, customer relationships, and market opportunities, which are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, including our recent Form 10-K filed on March 2, 2017.

These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call apply only as of today and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to update these statements after the call.

Also, please note that certain financial measures we use on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude certain charges. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in our earnings press release.

Before we start our prepared comments, I want to call your attention to our supplementary financial commentary and supplementary earnings presentation, both of which were included in our 8-K filing today and are available on our Investor Relations website at quantenna.com.

Since we are providing the financial commentary with trended financials, Sean’s remarks will be abbreviated and certain metrics not discussed in today’s call, including historical comparisons and GAAP to non-GAAP measures, will appear in these supplementary materials. The financial commentary and earnings presentation should be referenced in conjunction with both today’s conference call remarks and the earnings press release issued today. We will briefly refer to the earnings presentation supplementary during today’s call, but note that we will not be speaking to every slide in sequence.

On our call today, Sam will discuss Quantenna’s highlights from the second quarter and the newer network infrastructure requirements that drive demand for our premium Wi-Fi solutions. This will be followed by Sean with a financial overview and guidance. Sam will then conclude our prepared remarks with a discussion of the importance of high-performance Wi-Fi to the service providers, as they roll out their mobile service offerings. Sam will then open the call for question-and-answer.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I would like to announce the investor conferences that we will be participating in during the third quarter. These include the Canaccord Genuity 37th Annual Growth Conference in Boston this Thursday August 10, as well as the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on September 13.

Now, I will turn the call over to Sam. Sam?

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Vern. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Let me start the tone of the call by saying that Q2 of 2017 was a pivotal quarter for Quantenna. We continued our forecast on execution, which resulted in a record-setting financial performance. In addition, we had positive results behind the team in our customer, operational and engineering plans, which paved the way for future success.

Today, we look forward to sharing our financial results with you and appreciate your interest on supporting Quantenna. I’d like to start by briefly reviewing our Q2 financial highlights. I’m very excited to report that Quantenna produced another record quarter delivering $47.1 million in revenue. This represents an impressive 43% growth over the second quarter of 2016, and is a 10% above the midpoint of our guidance range.

We also posted record non-GAAP EPS of $0.07. Our balance sheet continues to get stronger with $124 million in cash and investments, and we’re generating a strong cash flow. Quantenna’s revenue was better than expected, as customer demand outpaced forecast and we also experienced incremental deployment. This was especially evident in our 802.11ac Wave 2 product, which grow 24% sequentially in Q2 over Q1. Q2 was a record quarter. And on the topic of incremental deployments, I’m pleased to announce that we surpassed 50 unique service provider customers in the second quarter.

As we have discussed in the past, four products have long life cycle. For example, during the quarter, we began incremental cable MSOs deployment for a leading-edge residential gateway. We also started incremental design win deployment with a major U.S. telco for a DSL Gateway. Four deployments are based on our Wave 2 solutions.

Further, you may have seen our joint press release with ZTE on optical residential gateway. All of this underscores the maturity, the transition, long life cycle and success of our Wave 2 products. All 802.11n products continue to see further strength, resulting from a shared gain in the first quarter and posted sequential growth.

Finally, our 10G Wave 3 continues to gain momentum as the product readiness – readies for major ramp. Quantenna is a leading provider of the highest performance Wi-Fi technology on the planet. Our simple and powerful message has not changed. And you’ll see continued product announcements later this year regarding our 10G Wave 3 and 11ax efforts. When it comes to Wi-Fi, performance matters.

Now, let me take a moment to discuss IP network. Turn to IP network. Referring to Slide 7 in our supplemental Q2 presentation, we have graphically illustrated the different layers of the network, as well as the exclusive growth that is expected in IP traffic. Up in the cloud layer, we are seeing 100 gigabit per second connectivity infrastructure being implemented at a rapid pace. Falling off behind this on the distribution side of the network is DOCSIS 3.1, G.fast, fiber and related upgrades are currently underway. These upgrades are enabling up to 10 gigabit per second connectivity into your home.

Today, we believe current Wi-Fi speed is being well below 1 gigabit per second, or the bottleneck on the end-to-end network. This threat on the Wi-Fi portion will only glow – grow at the function of time. And this is not going to slowdown anytime soon.

According to Cisco, total worldwide monthly IP data will increase from 96 exabyte to 278 exabyteover the next five years. And almost half of that growth delta will be delivered via Wi-Fi. This represented a 36% compound annual growth just for the Wi-Fi delivered IP content. This is a great reason for why you, as a consumer, need a best Wi-Fi in your home. Later in this presentation, we’ll provide an example of why it is also critical for the service provider to grow this strategy.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Sean.

Sean Sobers

Thanks, Sam, and good afternoon, everyone. As Vernon previously stated, our financial commentary should be referenced in conjunction with both by remarks and the earnings press release issued today. We’re pleased to report record revenue of $47.1 million in the second quarter. This represents 43% growth over the second quarter last year and is up 24% sequentially from the first quarter of 2017. This sequential growth was driven primarily by continued customer rollouts of our 11ac Wave 2 products.

Our second quarter non-GAAP gross margin was above our guidance at 50.6% and expanded a 140 basis points sequentially and 110 basis points year-over-year. As we have noted on our previous earnings calls, our gross margin is typically impacted by mix. Our operating expenses were in line with our expectations, reflecting increased staffing levels to continue our revenue growth.

R&D expenses increased 28% on a sequential basis slightly outpacing our revenue growth, as we anticipated. This was due in part to one-time development cost associated with our product roadmap. We generated $7.4 million in cash from operations in the second quarter, or $0.19 per share, due to focused efficiencies and working capital and higher net income.

Our non-GAAP EPS, which excludes stock-based compensation was $0.07 for the second quarter compared to $0.03 for the first quarter 2017 and $0.02 in the second quarter of 2016.

Turning to our balance sheet. We closed Q2 with $124 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Accounts receivable ended at $17.7 million, or 34 days sales outstanding. This compares to $17.8 million, or 42 days in Q1 2017. This decrease in DSO was primarily due to improved collection activity.

Inventory ended at $21 million, or 4.4 annualized turns in the second quarter, compared to $13.4 million, or $5.8 annualized turns in the first quarter. This increase in inventory was due to an anticipated ramp of our Wave 3 10G products in the second-half of 2017 coupled with increased overall shipment levels of our Wave 2 products.

Now for a discussion of revenue segmentation by Wi-Fi technology. Our 802.11ac Wave 2 products reached a quarterly record level. Wave 2 grew 24% sequentially in the second quarter and 41% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2016.

As Sam discussed, we saw incremental service provider customers deploying our solutions in Q2, which will impact 2018 and beyond. Additionally, we experienced strong demand from our existing service providers. In Q3, we anticipate Wave 2 revenue will be flat to slightly down sequentially off of a strong Q2.

Our legacy 802.11n revenue continues to experience customer interest from a previously discussed share gain in Q1, and increased 17% sequentially in the second quarter and 28% year-over-year compared to the second quarter of 2016. We continue to expect this product area will decline longer-term and anticipate a modest sequential decline in Q3.

Our Wave 3 10G product grew from 3% of revenue in the first quarter to 4% in the second quarter. In dollar terms, this product grew 66% sequentially. Wave 3 is gaining momentum and we expect our newest generation of Wi-Fi Solutions to grow considerably on a sequential basis and be no less than 10% of revenue in Q3.

I will now cover guidance for the third quarter of 2017. As the third quarter progresses, we are seeing robust demand for our 10G products and anticipate an inflection point in its revenue. We also see continued demand from our customers for our ac Wave 2 products and legacy 11n products. Taking this into consideration, we expect the third quarter revenues to be between $49 million and $51 million.

As we discussed in the past, the gross margins on our 10G product will be below our corporate average. With 10G product mix increasing, we anticipate gross margins to decline in the third quarter to 47% plus or minus 100 basis points. Note that, we are still on track with our cost optimization efforts. Thus, gross margin performance may fluctuate in the second-half of 2017, with an upward bias longer-term.

In the third quarter, we expect sales and marketing and G&A to remain at levels similar to Q2. Our investment in R&D will be impacted by less project oriented development expenses relative to Q2, offset by incremental hiring. Remember that our R&D expenses will generally fluctuate quarter-to-quarter, due to the timing of these projects. Taking this into consideration, we expect third quarter operating expenses to remain flat to decline 5% sequentially, with R&D accounting for the delta.

Please note, we anticipate incremental projects in Q4 that will cause R&D expenses to increase and experience year-over-year growth similar to what occurred in Q2. In the third quarter, we expect our tax rate to be approximately 5%. To summarize, for the third quarter, we anticipate GAAP EPS of break-even to $0.02 per share and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.07 and $0.09. Please refer to our GAAP to non-GAAP business outlook reconciliation contained in our earnings release for more information.

To recap, we are excited about our revenue growth, as the demand for our products continue and we are taking the necessary steps to align our resources to capture further market opportunities in 2018.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sam for concluding remarks. Sam?

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Sean. As I discussed earlier on the call, we continue to work diligently to bring the best Wi-Fi experience to service providers. Today, there are many applications that are either enabled or enhanced by Wi-Fi for service providers. One example that we are all very familiar with is the distribution of a high resolution linear pay-TV. Another more recent example to be discussed today is the importance of Wi-Fi for enabling nontraditional mobile operators to be successful in that market.

We believe that utilization of Wi-Fi for mobile operators is moving from a curiosity to a core requirement for their network offering. With critical mass of the widest deployed Wi-Fi network and access to additional frequency – frequencies, Wi-Fi can easily augment their networks.

Last call, we discussed how Wi-Fi hotspot our IQ traffic asset to this mobile build-out as they enable data offload. And to revisit a study from Cisco, Wi-Fi residential hotspot are expected to experience a 44% compound annual growth rate from 2016 to 2021.

Further, we have discussed that traditional cable operators are in a very dynamic environment and some are moving rapidly towards offering mobile phone services to the existing customers through a sticky bundling agreement. This is accomplished by leasing the network – the mobile network connectivity from an incumbent provider. The industry uses the acronym MVNO to refer to this Mobile Virtual Network Operators.

While we often talk about how better Wi-Fi performance improve user experience, the need for better Wi-Fi is broader than that. It has multiple economic benefits to the service providers, specifically MVNO. If you refer to Slide 8, we have detailed data on the economics of this mobile builds-out by cable operator. In this example, beside the model created by new 3G search that is based on Xfinity’s MVNO cost.

This model estimates the revenue per subscriber at $39 per month. While MVNOs operational cost varies, these costs are significantly improved by utilization of the Wi-Fi data offload. This data is compelling. For starters with other Wi-Fi, MVNO as a strategy loses money. But as it leverages Wi-Fi offload, it becomes increasingly profitable.

For instance, 70% of the mobile offload, the monthly EBITDA per subscriber is $1. But this extends to $11 if the offload climb to 80%. Another way to look at this is that, for every 1% of mobile – of the Wi-Fi data offload, EBITDA margin grows 2.7%. In other words, Wi-Fi offload is a requirement for the cable MSOs to succeed with MVNO strategy.

Leading-edge solution by Quantenna are enabling this to occur. Quantenna is not just participating in this growth, we are enabling this growth. We can offer service providers a force multiplier on their return on investment.

So in summary, we continue to be very proud of our heritage of enabling the best-in-class Wi-Fi solutions that improve everyone’s life and our customers’ bottom line. We just posted another record quarter, revenue quarter, and announced a strong outlook for third quarter. We have a portfolio of leading-edge products that are capturing the market needs of today and tomorrow, and we could have been more excited about our future.

Finally, I would like to thank my colleagues for their hard work to make our vision a reality.

Now, this concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the call for your questions. Maria?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now opened for questions. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton of Needham & Company.

Jordan Zelin

Guys, this is actually Jordan Zelin on for Quinn. First question for me, how do you guys see the ramp of Wave 3 playing out in the back-half of the year? Last quarter, you mentioned you got more than 10 design wins. Are you in the 20-ish ballpark now, or how do you guys see it?

Sam Heidari

Well, we definitely as we talked about the 10G ramp is definitely a back-half event, I don’t think we’re going to get into how many design wins we have in 10G. But over time, obviously, it’s growing or expecting to be a significant piece of our revenue as we guided to a minimum of 10% of revenue in Q3.

Jordan Zelin

Got it. And then just on the cost reduced version of that chipset, where exactly are you guys on the timing of that?

Sam Heidari

So the cost reduction overall is a variety of different things. One of which is, as we expand in greater volumes, the over-volume itself creates better pricing. So we’ll get better pricing from our vendors, so that happens as the product itself just gets bigger, and volume increases.

The second piece is a multi-chipset. So as you have different pieces of chips go through a secondary design that actually allows them to have better cost profile. We start to reap that reared over time as well. Again, this is a three chipset solution, so there is three opportunities to help evolve that, and that’s been undergoing since we delivered this product and will be ongoing through the second-half of this year.

Jordan Zelin

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ross Seymore of Deutsche Bank.

JiHyung Yoo

Hi, this is JiHyung for Ross. Thank you for letting me ask a question. Quantenna had good revenue upside in the quarter. And I know that you discussed that there were some pull-ins of better than expected Wave 2 in legacy products. Can you describe give a little bit more color on what drove the revenue upside in the quarter, and if that’s a pull-in from the Q3 – the prior Q3 expectations?

Sean Sobers

JiHyung, this is Sean. I definitely wouldn’t describe it as pull-ins. I just said, we had stronger demand all throughout Q2 in both the 11ac 4x4 and the 11n products. And we talked about a share gain in 11n in Q1, which continued on through Q2. And then just we had some robust design wins that we’re going to roll out in the 4x4 ac product. So definitely not stuff that’s pulling in from Q3, just continued strength that we’re seeing in Q2.

JiHyung Yoo

Okay. Thank you. And I think in your commentary you mentioned that OpEx for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately up in the same magnitude year-on-year as the second quarter. So I think just looking at what you had posted in the second quarter, it was up 36% year-on-year. Is that correct, or just wanted to clarify that commentary if that should imply Q4 OpEx of approximately $24.5 million?

Sean Sobers

So actually, my comment was on R&D expense. So if you look at Q2s R&D expense in the year-over-year growth, I think, it was about 28%. So you can double check my math there, and that’s where we expect Q4 as far as same year-over-year growth at that point. And that’s driving from two things. One of which is, we’re aggressively hiring engineers, obviously, focus on innovation, staying ahead of our competitors, as well as we have a planned R&D projects last tape out for Q4.

JiHyung Yoo

Thank you.

Sean Sobers

And then, of course, and we talked about Q3 being SG&A flat from Q2.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Anil Doradla from William Blair.

Anil Doradla

Hey, guys, great results and congrats on the execution. Couple of questions. So you talked about 50 service providers, what was [Technical Difficulty] in the quarter?

Sam Heidari

I’m sorry, what was the question, Anil?

Anil Doradla

Your new service providers, the number of new service providers that you signed up in the quarter?

Sam Heidari

The number of the new service providers we signed up, this is actually the service providers not that they signed up, these are service providers for our plan to deployment as a function of…

Anil Doradla

Sure. Okay so…

Sam Heidari

Not design wins, but it is where the products are shipping.

Anil Doradla

Right. So I think, perhaps, I’m rephrasing it, number of service providers, incremental service providers where your systems are deployed?

Sam Heidari

In the Q3.

Sean Sobers

And what’s the change, Anil, is that your question?

Anil Doradla

Yes.

Sean Sobers

Yes. No, I think last quarter we talked about, it was 40-plus, now it’s 50-plus, splitting the difference you could say 5-ish and just to round at the middle.

Anil Doradla

Okay. And as we get into the September quarter, you said 10% Wave 3. Now the ramp that we’re seeing, and hopefully in the second-half, is that spread across multiple operators, or is it just like one or two operators in a certain geography?

Sean Sobers

Yes, it’s definitely more than one operator.

Anil Doradla

Okay, good. And Sam, you talked about this Wi-Fi offload and some of the MVNO work that cable operators are providing, very interesting. But if I slip the same argument, why wouldn’t a wireless operator that does not have back-end cable assets want to offload more and more of his traffic onto the broadband network? In other words, standalone wireless guys kind of liking this whole offloading theme?

Sam Heidari

Actually, I think that the standalone wireless guys still take a benefit of it even today. There is a Wi-Fi calling, it’s actually a essential part of my phone service today that I can use it anywhere in the world and not to pay for my roaming. And at the same time need, it helps me to help the operator today that even your traditional mobile operators to reduce a threat on their network.

What we were discussing hear was, in that case it is enhancement and it is further revenue making or customer experience enhancements for them. But in this case, we were – what we were discussing was somewhat of essential for the success based on the numbers that you have, because you are actually leasing the network from somebody else. And therefore, you have a double margin stacking on that network.

So it is more essential to be able to have this than it was even for a traditional mobile operators. But traditional mobile operators will benefit as well.

Anil Doradla

Great. Thanks a lot and congrats once again.

Sam Heidari

Thanks, Anil.

Sean Sobers

Thanks, Anil.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Blayne Curtis of Barclays.

Blayne Curtis

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. I just want to ask you on the legacy end stuff, it surprised the last quarter and you had talked about some share gains. And I was looking at your commentary and your presentation talks about that kind of gradually declining from here. I think before you were saying, hey, it’s not going to stay around forever and fall off as it transition away. So has that longer-term visibility improve there? And what’s the right trajectory of this and revenue into next year?

Sean Sobers

Hey, Blayne, it’s Sean. I think, we continue to expect 11n a decline over time to step the natural evolution of kind of one standard to the next. It is bit of an understanding game of one quarter to the next.

So as we pay attention to what’s going on with the OEM, the ODMs and mostly the service providers trying to figure out when they’re going to transition to their ac product. So it is a little bit of our best estimation as we look one quarter out, because that – it gives us the most visibility.

But we have seen some strength there and obviously, we’re reaping the benefits in Q2. It will start to decline, we believe in Q3, and then continue to decline over its lifetime would actually starts to migrate to a meaningless amount, but I can’t probably more specific on that.

Blayne Curtis

Thank you. And I just want to ask you on Wave 3, you said no less than 10%, I’m just kind of curious the suite of this ramp versus your prior expectations. And what are the swing factors there is, is there – I mean, what type of visibility do you have for September for these customers, and kind of what’s the variability around that 10% you’re having?

Sean Sobers

Yes. No, I think we have pretty good visibility. We’re obviously checking with the service providers themselves, the OEMs, obviously as well. We know what we have from an orders perspective, because we have orders that generally in hand for the coming quarter. Our lead time is about 12 to 14 weeks.

So being able to look out into that next quarter, we have pretty good visibility. To your first part of the question of how does this fit into maybe our initial assumptions or forecast as well, how we thought this was going to go, it’s tracking fairly close to what our expectations were. And again as we watch what happens with the service providers, we are always really keen on when they think rollouts are going to go and how fast they’re going to go. So it’s something that we pay attention to. But when we look at Q3, we feel very comfortable with our guidance.

Blayne Curtis

I just finally I wanted to ask about gross margin the outperformance in June and then as you look obviously, the Wave 3 is a drag. Are there any other variables impacting the guidance for the gross margin?

Sean Sobers

No, the Wave 3 is the actual pull down on the gross margin estimate for Q3, you’re right on there. And as for Q2s beat itself, it was again overall revenue outperformance, but in 11n and 11ac, which have very good margin. So that’s what’s really pulled it up there in Q2s performance.

Blayne Curtis

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Gary Mobley of Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Hi, guys, thanks for taking my question and congrats on another strong quarter. In order to get a sense of how your bill material has been increasing in your design wins. Can you give us a sense of the percentage of the shipments today that include a dual frequency RF front-end silicon versus what you were seeing just a few quarters ago. And any measurement relating to that would be helpful?

Sam Heidari

Sure. Actually maybe a good report on that, our 10G products are the ones we see there include two frequencies. So it is 4% of a revenue, but the 4% is not entirely that of frequency, the combination of two frequencies.

Gary Mobley

Gotcha, okay. And can you give us an update on the timing of where you stand with bringing the 11x product to market relative to the your one main competitor there?

Sam Heidari

Yes. So 11ax you have design wins right now. They’re work in progress. Our expectation of being in the market is later this year or early next year.

Gary Mobley

Okay. And do you think you’re ahead or on pace with your one main competitor?

Sam Heidari

There is a lot noise out there and I couldn’t tell you exactly where we stand next to them.

Gary Mobley

Okay.

Sam Heidari

But we are doing well and we’re winning design just the fact that we are picking up this design. I think that we have a good position here.

Gary Mobley

Okay. And with your company still on hyper growth mode in exceeding expectations per the report today seemingly you’re having to catch up on a lot of fronts continuously hiring people and whatnot. Is this upward trend in revenue and better than expected results maybe sort of eliminating or keeping you from growing your market opportunity to retail and enterprise campus, are you running behind there on that front?

Sam Heidari

We are running, as planned. So both of those markets were, I mean, actually, that’s a good question. Both of those markets were opportunistic for us to grow next to us, because they are very complimentary and they are very similar to what we’re doing today. We’re definitely looking at some retail opportunities. As we discussed, they will materialize themselves as a function of time and the enterprise is going to take a little bit longer because of the software development.

But nevertheless, as we have always said, in the next – in unforeseen future, there going to be or majority of revenue – a significant portion of our revenue will come from service providers, and they will not be significant portion of our revenue and that’s where we are counting on.

Gary Mobley

Okay, all right. Well, I appreciate the commentary. Thanks, everyone.

Sam Heidari

Thanks, Gary.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joe Moore of Morgan Stanley.

Joe Moore

Great. Thank you, guys. I wanted to push a little bit more on this 10%, at least, of revenues on Wave 3 in Q3. I guess, at the time of the IPO, there was a fairly big hockey stick expectation in the back-half and most of that was on the back, at least, the way I was thinking of it on the back of 10G ramping sort of 2x ASP with both new and existing customers.

Now you have all those upside in the first-half of the year, mostly driven by 11n and 11ac. Is it possible that we still get that big hockey stick around 10G, or just trying to understand why there wouldn’t be, if its conservatism, I can certainly appreciate that. But why there wouldn’t be a little bit more of an inflection in Q3 as this starts to really ramp?

Sean Sobers

Well, Joe, it’s Sean. Good question. I think there is always the opportunity for 10G to go faster in any one roll out. I mean, again, these are new roll outs for service providers that take time, especially they are rolling out a new strong product like this. It just depends on how fast it goes out. It usually starts out slow and gets bigger and bigger over time. I think that there’s the opportunity, again, that this could be better than what we are expecting.

But right now, we are looking at about no less than 10% of revenue for Q3. That also is coupled with the strength in the 11ac 4x4, as well as the 11n too. So to answer your question, I think, the opportunity is there, but it’s still kind of our expectation is kind of where we are at the guidance and we’re comfortable with that.

Joe Moore

Okay, great. Thank you. And then going to the slide that you showed this on the cable MSO strategy as it pertains to being wireless providers. Can you talk a little bit about how Wave 3 fits into that? Is it – I kind of think of the Wave 3 products is being specifically really good for video streaming and things like that. Can you talk about the competitive dynamics of 10G into the market for sort of wireless services for a cable vendor?

Sam Heidari

Our differentiation in price has been overall Wi-Fi experience independent of the application, which resides on them. We did the best throughput connectivity, reliability on our system that which enabled the video distribution. So the same merit will carry over to 10G just taking it to one bar higher. So that merit itself it is essential for maximizing the performance and the networks where there is mobile offload on them.

So it’s overall, connectivity that is getting better, more reliable with a further reach that enables video, mobile offload, all the other applications that you can imagine. And one of the enablers of those for them is also the hotspot that they are putting in your home. But there are many non-broadband provider, mobile operators who are taking the benefit of the connectivity of your Wi-Fi as well in order to download to reduce the burden on their network.

Joe Moore

That’s helpful. Thanks. Great quarter.

Sam Heidari

Thank you.

Sean Sobers

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Suji Desilva of ROTH Capital.

Suji Desilva

Hi, Sam, hi, Sean, nice job on the progress here. I just want to push a little bit on the Wave 3. I know a lot of question has been asked here, but the 10% revenue there. I just want to understand, it’s a couple of customers, do you see sort of a ramp and pause pattern here, or is this you said, Sam or Sean, it’s steadily growing. Is it that you’re going to expect steady increases in that line?

Sean Sobers

Suji, it’s Sean. So generally, the way it works taking one service providers, for instance, they will fill up their channel once they get the full green light. And so there’s a little blip as far as it goes up higher, and then it kind of evens out and goes to a normal pace depending on if they are ready to roll out over three years, five years, whatever.

But in the case of 10G, it is multiple service providers. So I think you’ll start to see those peaks come at different times and smooth out in over a longer period of time, several quarter you see a ramp up into some type of steady pace.

Suji Desilva

Okay, thanks, bunch of visibility there. And then on pricing, I just wanted to understand the trend here, the blended pricing I would presume is going up here. I just want to verify also you are also seeing 10G coming about 2x your traditional product line?

Sean Sobers

Yes, that’s true, we can convert that.

Suji Desilva

Okay, great. And then last question maybe for Sam. I’ve seen some articles here about Wi-Fi apps that allow people to turn the Wi-Fi on and off remotely, things like that. Is that [indiscernible] to your technology, or is that something you guys help the service providers enable, or is that a differentiation for Quantenna potentially?

Sam Heidari

The apps are usually the higher layer above us, that it’s not – it’s a total technology you’re talking about to us.

Suji Desilva

Okay, great. Thanks, guys. I’ll jump, again.

Sam Heidari

Thank you.

Sean Sobers

Thank you.

Operator

At this time, I’m showing no further questions. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Maria. On the behalf of Quantenna worldwide team, I would like to thank you for your interest and continued support. Operator, that concludes the call.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s second quarter earnings call. You may now disconnect, and have a wonderful day.

