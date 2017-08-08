Amazon: Oh, You Wanted Profits?

Recently, shares of Amazon (AMZN) took a hit after the company's second-quarter earnings report. While top-line numbers and guidance looked very good, investors were spooked by the company's huge bottom-line miss and weak operating income guidance. In the end, the report basically continued the Amazon narrative, which is a company that spends heavily to keep its revenue growth flowing.

As the company continues to sell more from its third party marketplace, and the AWS business becomes a larger part of revenue, Amazon's gross margins have continued to rise. Unfortunately, this obscures the true state of business because operating expenses are rising at a much faster rate. In Q2, Amazon reported the following year-over-year increases in these income statement items:

Revenues: 24.84%

Gross margin dollars: 29.22%

Fulfillment expenses: 33.01%

Marketing expenses: 44.18%

Technology and content expenses: 43.02%

General and administrative expenses: 50.69%

Because the company's four main operating expense items increased at rates much faster than gross margin dollars, the company reported a 51% plus decline in operating income. Additionally, Amazon guided to Q3 operating income in a range of a $400 million loss to $300 million profit, compared to a $575 million profit in the year-ago period. Increased spending explains why the company missed EPS items by a mile and why Q3 bottom-line numbers are coming down substantially.

The real question to ask is, were these big bottom-line misses a surprise? For instance, we know Amazon has made numerous price cuts for AWS in recent quarters, which explains the 200-basis point decline sequentially in operating margins for the segment. Additionally, the reduction in the US to free shipping for orders over $25 means more smaller orders from consumers, which means a jump in the company's shipping expenses. Throw in increasing losses from the international business, and you have an ugly bottom line. Take a look at how street estimates have fallen:

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

At Monday's close, Amazon shares were down about $90, or about 8.4%, from their pre-earnings and all-time high. There seemed to be a lot of fear after the company's bottom-line disappointments, but if you follow the name, you really shouldn't be surprised. Amazon is spending heavily to grow, and top-line growth is still coming in at 20+ percent a year. If you are looking for profits, this is not the name to be in, but if you are looking for revenue growth, don't expect Amazon to go away anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.