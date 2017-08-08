UQM Technologies' (UQM) CEO Joseph Mitchell on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:UQM)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 7, 2017 04:30 PM ET

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

I'd now like to turn the presentation over to Mr. David Rosenthal, CFO of UQM Technologies.

David Rosenthal

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on UQM's conference call to discuss the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and provide an update on key business topics. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, President and CEO.

Before we get started, I'd like to review our Safe Harbor statement with you. This conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These may include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations, including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our officers and directors with respect to among other things, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity, and the continued growth of the electric powered vehicle industry. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-Q filed today and our Form 10-KT both of which are available on our website at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

Now I'm going to present the highlights of the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Revenue for the quarter was $1.8 million compared to $1.4 million in the same quarter last year and $1 million last quarter. The increase is primarily related to higher sales of PP220 electric propulsion systems and fuel cell compressor systems.

Total gross margins from operations were 39% for the quarter, compared to 30% last year. Gross margins improved largely because of higher contract services margins. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $2 million compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year a reduction of about 17%. Net loss for the quarter was $1.3 million or $0.03 per common share compared with a net loss of $2 million or $0.04 per common share for the comparable quarter last year.

Our operating cash balance at June 30, 2017 was $2.1 million. We still have $2.5 million available to borrow on our bank line of credit, and on July 6, 2017 we sold our vacant land for net proceeds of $1.4 million which also adds to our liquidity. In summary, our backlog continues to be strong. Our operating results improved this quarter and we are definitely seeing more momentum in our business.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Joseph Mitchell

Thank you, David, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly earnings conference call. I would like to begin by thanking all of our shareholders for their support as we continue to execute on our strategy and position ourselves to take advantage of the accelerating growth opportunities for our products and technology. In today's conference call, I will begin by providing you with an update on our efforts in China and other operational developments followed by an overview of our key segments including propulsion systems, auxiliary products, and engineering services.

Since our last quarterly update, we have stayed focused on our business plan, spent it around finding a strategic partner in China. In recent months, we have had numerous meetings both in China as well as at our headquarters here in Colorado with potential partners. Given the sensitive nature of our discussions, I am unable to give specific details on the status which I'm sure you can appreciate.

What I can say is that we have narrowed our focus and we feel we have identified very strong potential partners that fully meet our criteria of providing capital, access to the market and infrastructure to support our entry to participate in the China market. With that being said, the negotiating process can be long and complicated and we appreciate our shareholders patience as we work to find the optimum structure in terms of our shareholders, employees and customers.

As I've mentioned before, our goal is to have a deal in place by the end of the calendar year, but we need to make sure it is the right deal for all of our stakeholders. I would conclude on this point by saying that I'm very encouraged with the interest and quality of the companies we are dealing with and remain confident that this is the right direction for the company. I'm also pleased to note that as David mentioned earlier, our backlog remains strong, although our search for a partner in China is critical. Our team has done an excellent job of executing on our day-to-day business.

As a reminder, we are in a very good position in regards to our liquidity. We expect this to be bolstered even further as we convert our backlog in the coming quarters. This liquidity position is extremely important as it gives us the runway to find the best China partner and deal for UQM and our shareholders.

On the standard business front, we continue to obtain new orders and find new customers along with growth in our existing customer base. What is encouraging is that many of our new customers are working on very exciting projects, but high potential that are in the launch stages that require a high degree of confidentiality.

Our increasing revenue and current backlog is strong evidence of the growth in these areas. Supporting this growth and backlog is that our fuel cell compressor system sales continue to be a strong point. Additionally, we have successfully completed the Phase I development project with Meritor for their E-axle system in preparation for displaying a product of the upcoming North American commercial vehicle show.

Now I would like to mention some highlights from the quarter for our propulsion systems and auxiliary products along with our engineering services. Let's start with propulsion systems. Our key customer for the U.S. transit market, Proterra continues to expand where their latest successful capital race and launch of their new plant, design with the capacity to produce 400 buses per year.

Proterra had their grand opening of Los Angeles area plant last month, along with the Supplier Day that we attended. At this grand opening, Proterra presented market data that shows the North American electric bus market growing exponentially over the next few years to over 2,000 vehicles by 2022, with electrics having over a 30% share of the North American total transit market.

With Proterra being the dominant provider, this growth in Proterra sales were obviously increased our sales and is excellent news for UQM. With the growth in sales with Proterra and others, we have been increasing our production staff in our plant the support the increased orders along with adding key technical employees to the organization to support our growth.

In regards to our E-axle for development with Meritor, I mention that we have successfully completed Phase I of the program that was to work with Meritor engineers to design the concepts systems. These systems will beyond display at the North American commercial vehicle show in Atlanta in September and we are seeing interest from other potentially E-axle customers that are looking for the same power density advantages and packaging options that the UQM motors are offering.

As you know, we are working on posits of our DT system at a number of customers around the world. During the first quarter, one of our partners Wuzhoulong Motors in China unveiled their 12-meter bus powered by our PowerPhase DT system with a two speed transmission. We are pleased to see the DT trials with Wuzhoulong moving forward and seeing our technology on display in China.

Remember, however that they are still in the very early stages of bringing their bus to market and commercial sales from Wuzhoulong will be based on them securing production orders from end customers. We continue our contact with Wuzhoulong management regarding the opportunities.

In addition, we are moving along with our DT trials for ADOMANI here in North America and create a lab in the South America and continue to look for other application globally. On another positive note, we recently received a follow on order from Kalmar for their ground support vehicles.

We've always viewed this market as a very nice complement to our propulsion systems and are very pleased to see the follow-on business from this key customer. Finally, we are still in contact with ITL as they continue to work on securing their financing to execute on their business plan. We continue to stay positive, even though the process is moving along slower than anticipated.

Now moving on to our auxiliary products sector, we're pleased to announce that we have started the delivery of our previously announced $2.2 million order of fuel cell compressors from the Chinese OEM for the automotive fuel cell market. We anticipate that we've been able to complete the delivery of this order by the end of 2017 for the customers release schedule. As previously communicated, it is very positive that UQM was selected for this order and will be a large demonstration fleet for the fuel cell application in the China market and definitely with the opportunity for follow-on orders.

Additionally, we have secured orders from a number of new fuel cell compressor customers for prototype systems that all have the opportunity to move to larger volume. We continue to work with Ballard Power and supplying follow-on orders for their continuing demand for the compressor systems.

Fuel cell compressors have become a key element of our strategy and we continue to invest in the product line to make technical and cost improvements that will put us in a stronger position for follow-on orders. This was an exciting market vertical for us that has excellent growth potential. If you would like additional details on the sector opportunity, I would encourage you to read an interview I did with EnergyTech Investor last year on this topic.

Finally in the Auxiliary sector, our aerospace HVAC motor control systems continue as a steady business with us for our ongoing customer relationship with Air Comm. This highly compact power-dense integrated motor inverter system has been very successful in the market and the integration concept provides us an excellent opportunity to display our capabilities to potential partners where the integration element is a key factor for other products such as automotive and commercial E-axle products.

Now moving on to our Engineering Services sector. We continue to see a variety of different service opportunities that support our business plan and technology roadmap and funded services remains a focus for us. As previously mentioned, we completed the Phase I of the funded development program with Meritor and the results and customer feedback from the Commercial Show in Atlanta later this quarter will determine the timing and scope of Phase II. This is a very important milestone for Meritor and hence UQM as it will give us the first indications of interest by the market for this product.

In summary, this concludes my operational review, but I would also like to note that we will be participating in the EnergyTech Investors AlphaDirect Virtual Conference Series in the third quarter. The conference attendance will be open to all investors and we will be doing this on a regular basis to provide new as well as existing investors, the opportunity to learn more about UQM and interact with management. We will provide further details as they become available.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to the operator for questions. Operator?

Your first question comes from Amit Dayal from Rodman & Renshaw. Your line is open.

Amit Dayal

Thank you. Good evening, David and Joe.

Joseph Mitchell

Yes. Hello Amit.

Amit Dayal

[Talking about] the progress in China, just touching on the backlog topic, could you quantify what the backlog is? Have you added to the backlog since the end of the quarter? And how much of the backlog potentially is engineering and contract services?

David Rosenthal

So Amit at the end of our last fiscal year, we reported that our backlog was at $5 million. We have not disclosed the actual amount of the backlog since then, but I can tell you that we've added to the backlog. We've of course been shipping from the backlog and then we continue to be very impressed with the strength of it as of today. And in terms of - right now the backlog is entirely product revenue, and so that answers your question relative to the segment.

Amit Dayal

Yes. Thank you so much David. And then maybe one last question for me. Could you clarify the relationship with Ballard in regards to the China opportunity? Are you pursuing similar players in the value chain? As those guys - are they helping you in terms of business development? Just any color on how the role Ballard is supporting your efforts over there?

David Rosenthal

Yes. Definitely, I mean I can comment on that. Yes, first of all, the relation with Ballard we've been working with them for a long time on the fuel cell compressor business, where the Tier 2 supplier Eaton and Roush and now that we've taken over the lead on the product. And they continue to be very, very supportive of us on our entry into China. And they make a number of introductions of where they are selling products that our team in China is able to make visits and have to say we have landed some additional contracts that are in the prototype stage.

Here in North America, we continue to supply them for what they call their HD 6 or the previous platform that goes into a number of full sized buses, and we're also looking at future business with them as they look to advance the technology. So again, they've been a very strong partner and again very supportive of us in China. And one of the big things going on in China right now is, I'd have to say is more of the size of the fuel cells that are going into production and this is where it becomes a key part of our strategy.

The typical bus fuel cell - when they were a full fuel cell systems were at 100 to 150 kilowatts. Chinese are right now using a hybrid fuel cell between hybrid and batteries. For the most part is in the 30 kilowatt to get the incentives. If they go below 30 they don't get it, but they get above 30 is really no further incentive for them to go to that higher power level.

So we are looking at some lower powered compressors systems that would fit better into that market. We've got that proven technology and we're working in with Eaton and Roush to see what is the right fit to make sure that as we go further in that market matures, we've got the right technology at the right price point.

Amit Dayal

Understood. Thank you so much guys. I'll get back in queue.

Joseph Mitchell

Very good. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Frank Giltner from Raymond James Financial. Your line is open.

Frank Giltner

Thank you. Good afternoon, Joe.

Joseph Mitchell

Good afternoon.

Frank Giltner

I looked at the video you had on Jay Leno driving the Proterra bus in some place in Los Angeles. And that technician you had there were we - I forgot his name, he needs to be promoted, he was terrific, explaining how they got 258 miles per gallon out of that business.

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, I believe that's the Proterra employee and glad to hear that.

Frank Giltner

Yes, it was a good sales pitch because they don't use the power for the bus to use the - to run the lights and the air conditioning. They have an auxiliary motor that it costs about 3.5 gallons worth of gas every shift. So that's how he got his 258 miles per gallon that it was terrific. The second thing is on, I think it was last week, I read someplace and I'm not sure about this that country in Europe was going to outlaw the internal combustion engine after 2040? Was that Germany?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes. Right, there is a number of releases of many countries saying that through 2030, 2035, 2040 obviously promoting the future of electric. So - the specifics of which one that is against…

Frank Giltner

No, I wasn't sure about either there's a whole bunch of stuff that I read every day. The third thing on the fuel cell that's been long delayed, Ted Hollinger who I believe you know, so told me way back when, but 1998 that the fuel cell will be coming in about 2012, so we're starting now, it looks like, but we're five years beyond because of no policy from the Obama administration. Did you sense any specific policy out of the Trump organization yet for this fuel cell?

Joseph Mitchell

Again on the policy side here in North America, I mean I believe it's going to be much broader of the entire alternative energy whether that be, fuel cells, battery vehicles, if we get into the stationary power and solar and wind, but I think it's an all-encompassing and nothing really specific to that technology. Where it has been mandated, again this kind of goes back to where our focus is on China. As China has put in huge incentives to move towards an emission or zero emission economy and fuel cells are a big part of it. So it's far more synced and direct in China than it is here.

Frank Giltner

Thank you, Joe. Thank you very much. I'll get off.

Your next question comes from Joe Vidich from Manalapan Oracle Advisers. Your line is open.

Joseph Vidich

Yes, hello, Dave and Joe.

David Rosenthal

Hi, Joe.

Joseph Vidich

Good to hear - everything's going on. Whatever you said interested in is recently both Caterpillar and Cummins engine have talked about, what they see is very big growth in the mining sector and the big machine sector for electric motors and Dave talked about having products on the market maybe in a couple years? Now just wondering if you could just talk a little bit about Keshi and also about if there's any possibility that you could be working with those companies?

Joseph Mitchell

Back to the again the Caterpillar and Cummins, their major customers that again we don't obviously disclose every discussion we have, but we're very well over the growth in that area and those are markets that we pursue and as they make those announcements at even beforehand when we're proactively talking with them to make sure that they understand our technology and our advantages.

When you look at the heavy duty vehicles, this is again one of the big advantages of the E-axle on the things that Meritor is working on and another people that we talk to from that end, because on the heavy duty side, electrifying that axle could be a big advantage for them. So we definitely are going to make sure that we are on the forefront of that technology as they move forward and whether that will be in mining or industrial or any other type of heavy duty application.

Joseph Vidich

And anything further on Keshi?

Joseph Mitchell

Keshi, was here a few months ago. They brought their team in, working on their certification. We provided further data. We shipped them a few more systems. I have to say they're moving much slower than we would like and then we anticipated, but they're continuing to move forward. I know one of the things in China sort of been a big slowdown on the coal side of the business. And again there are no incentives for them. So they're doing this on their own, strictly on economics. But we continue to say in road - regularly contact with them and their success is going to be our success.

Joseph Vidich

Okay, that's sounds great. I guess that's all I have for now.

Joseph Mitchell

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from Harold Weber from Aegis Capital. Your line is open.

Harold Weber

Hi, guys. How you doing?

Joseph Mitchell

Hey, Harold.

Harold Weber

A couple of questions, I had the first question in regards some [indiscernible] haven't been any let's say - discussion regard to the auxiliary power story?

Joseph Mitchell

I sorry to the which power?

Harold Weber

The auxiliary power like we're talking about couple years of that the company willing to put out fleet of these machines to generate electricity remember our long transportation level?

Joseph Mitchell

Right, Okay. Yes, there's been no update there. The one customer unfortunately was not successful in their application.

Harold Weber

So there's been no pursuit of this with anybody else since that time?

Joseph Mitchell

Nothing that's turned in any regular business.

Harold Weber

Okay, in regards to on a big picture basis, over the past number of months, I'm sure you guys see that there isn't a Proterra of discussions out there about electric vehicles, cars, trucks, buses all kinds of stuff. We know some of that is - real some of that is just wishful thinking, but in regard to the vehicles, I mean it was an article in The Wall Street Journal yesterday featuring six super cars that all electric from all over the world, talking about cars that are $100 million to $200 million.

Okay and these people do not make their own modus. Where we holding in this Qantas that we've been involved with Rolls-Royce Volvo, Audi, all these different companies, for years and years-and-years and now this is really starting to be discussed publicly with big companies, small companies, boutique product, super fancy product. Where we holding with that? We should have some exposure in this space there are only a handful of companies that have products and obviously believe is the best - where are we only we should have some exposure in some of these vehicles in some form?

Joseph Mitchell

As I mentioned earlier, we're into a number of projects that we cannot disclose because of the nature of where they are in the development side and I guess all caution is well one of the things you've got to hear careful and as on the super cars is the volume is going to be very small.

Harold Weber

I understand that, but it's going to give us exposure that we need. We have no exposure. If you ask 1,000 people who we are? 997 don't know or zero, we are invisible. And that that doesn't - company had 50 years old, it shouldn't have that problem. We need to get some exposure. This would be one way to do that for minimal course.

Joseph Mitchell

Okay. Do I noted, I mean…

Harold Weber

I mean I think you would agree that it would go a long way to help, if people knew - would help our credibility scenario with great deal. One of the few domestic - real domestic companies that have been out 50 years working on this stuff, which it's long time overdue, we should get some credibility and some acknowledgements on where we're holding in our product excellence in regard to what's active in the marketplace potentially around the world?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes. I think I have to challenge a little bit about not be unknown because again, we travel the globe and we can tell you to a fact that everyone we deal with throughout China, throughout Europe, UQM is very well known in this industry. And again we get…

Harold Weber

We haven't gotten a dollars' worth of business out of it in Europe my friend. Well everyone know that we are doing business. Okay, no longer just the science project, that's part of what we need to get across. This is now a commercial enterprise.

Joseph Mitchell

Right and we also need the volume and that's a key part that has to go with it. Thanks for your comments.

Harold Weber

Thanks.

Your next question comes from [Thurman Willis], a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, Joe and Dave for taking my question. I'm glad to see revenues up 28% that backs right into my first question and then a follow-up. I know the increased backlog that we have that it takes time to gear up to really explode those revenues even with the business that we have. And so I would just ask, I'm sure that will ramp is the year grows, can you give me a count on employees versus Q1 to Q2?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes. We've added, I think the last count probably another eight or nine people, so I think we're approximately 60 people on staff right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then to my backup question was - or my follow-up was that to respectfully disagree a little bit with the prior caller, when you're associated with Tier 1 people like Eaton, Proterra and Meritor, I think those are Tier 1 customers and as Proterra has said with the new plan. They now can move from 100 electric buses in the role plan and it says their potential is now 400 buses plus 100 buses would equal 500 buses and we know that those motors are expensive, so that can definitely give us a runway until we already built two land a big fish, do you not agree?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes. I think that's a key point, right again, make sure we're clear on the number that's Proterra capacity and they've announced backlog and they are growing quite quickly, but again they're very much in the ramps stage and there's a number of components such as the bodies, and other areas are going to have to ramp capacity on to be able to support their increased orders, it's all very positive.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, which will give us the revenues we need to without having to go-to-market especially with the sale of real estate of $1.5 million, which I'm sure will basically go to the bottom line. You mentioned that you're talking to very strategic players in China that hope to fulfill your three aspirations, which is capital, access to market, and structure.

My question would be relative to that, a lot of these like ITL, HK et cetera are in the early stages. I would assume from what's been said in the past that now we are working with Tier 1s that could provide this or provide business for us immediately without having to go through any certification like Wuzhoulong or other, so are we dealing with Tier 1s in China that can provide immediate capital access and structure?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, definitely. Thurman, again far stronger companies, far more mature and have to say they readily meet the criteria that we're looking for somewhere. Quite pleased with the quality of partners that we're dealing with.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Well, thank you for taking my questions. And I'll get back in the queue.

Joseph Mitchell

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Randy Hough from ProEquities. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Hi, guys, good quarter. And I've got one question for Dave, just for clarification Dave. You mentioned the cash on hand in the balance sheet shows $2.1 million roughly and then you mentioned the sale of the land for $1.4 million that is not included in the $2.1 million right. So we got total cash on hand that might be the sum of those two minus that we've used in the interim part of this quarter.

David Rosenthal

Yes, Randy. As of June 30 that land sale had not yet been completed. So the $2.1 million does not include the sale of that land.

Randy Hough

Okay, great. And then for Joe, on the idea of liquidity since we opened up the bank line, I know you were under a lot of pressure before that happened, can you talk a little bit about what your liquidity - this increased liquidity has done for your flexibility or whatever way you want to determine and how are you able to benefit from this extra cash liquidity for working capital?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes. There are number of advantages Randy, first one obviously is in our discussions in China. The position we are in last year before we had these lined up, I mean I've say it was a little more terrible than it is today. So it gives us the time and the runway to make sure that we are protecting our interests in all of these negotiations that are going on. And also greatly helps and as we're pursuing new business, obviously one of the first things that customers look at is the strength of our balance sheet and making sure that we're going to be there to support them. So it is definitely a nice ad. As we talk to major customers, like the Meritor and others for potential new contracts this is definitely a nice ad that they see that we have the runway and staying power to make sure that we're going to be there for them.

Randy Hough

Okay. Great. Thank you for that. And then a follow-up, that we have our - clarification I guess, it's best way to ask this. On our competitive position in China with our systems in particular with the DT, HD250 the combined Eaton transmission and UQM motor, how we stack up against the direct drive people given that the direct drive systems seem to be inefficient and what have you, but still dominating in the market. Do you see an opportunity to provide a better system there and if so explain what kind of competitive pressures you face in making that transition?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, so obviously the DT system and this is where as we go in and meet with potential new customers that price is going to be very important. So there's really two part answer to this and the first one is on the competitive side. Is when you look at the direct drive motors from - the best-in-class direct drive from a weight perspective it's three times the weight of our system and when you put the transmission on it's about 2.5 times the weight.

So if you look at cost that an electric motor is going to be a function of in volume of the mass that's in there, the magnets, the copper, the aluminum and the steel. If we've got half of that level of commodity in there, if everything else being equal, we're going to be far more economical.

And again, there's tremendous pressure on cost and pricing as we go into China, so that gives us a big advantage and hence that's one of the big selling points as we look to strategic partners as we have this cost advantage and now it's getting the right transmission technology in place that we can scale at a competitive price and put competitive cost.

But working with Eaton, they know the challenges that are front of us as well and we've got ourselves and I think in a very good position that we can be competitive in China and also very profitable and then it comes that you've got to be in that market to sell into the market.

So one of the challenges that we've really seen all along as we talk to these customers as they're saying, okay when are you going to be there? So you can support us and hence the need in the pressure to get this partnership. Finalized as quickly as we can and I think and we're pushing very hard, but wanting to do the right deal for us.

So I think from a competitive performance standpoint, we're very good shape and not saying there's not going to be competition out there to we are seeing some movement and some people starting to put transmission based systems in the market in China, but one of the advantages as we have again is back to our power density and when even compare those motors to our motors, they're still not in the same league from a power density standpoint. So again that's one of the other big selling features as we talk to these, larger and I think more viable potential partners.

Randy Hough

Okay, thanks guys for answering the questions. I'll get back in the queue.

Joseph Mitchell

Thanks Randy.

Your next question comes from Tom Martin, a Shareholder. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, gentlemen. I have to apologized I missed some of your presentation, so my question maybe redundant but I'm curious as to whether the trouble that the United States you're seeing with North Korea and as a result of that profitable - were placed on China. Do you think that will have any effect on you UQM's entry into the China market?

Joseph Mitchell

Directly I don't believe it have any effect. We've obviously researched this in great depth and you have our attorneys involved and looked at all the various regulations. What we've got to do is make sure we structure a deal that is not going to - hope we come under the scrutiny or be blocked in anyway and it will be pretty deep into the details from a legal standpoint on both ends from our end and from third end.

I think from a pure business standpoint obviously, we can demonstrate that this is where the market is and hence the need for us to be there. But we are again very aware of against the kind of the macro political issues that are going on and I think just on a positive, I mean seeing some of the advancements in the last few days, I think we are seeing probably a little better cooperation between China and the U.S. addressing that, hopefully that's going to have any your negative impact on us. So I was pleased to see those recent announcements over the past weekend.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

Operator

Joseph Vidich

Yes, sort of a couple other questions here. One regarding, Ballard Power as well as one of their competitors hydrogens, both company have been talking about pretty large increases. Coming along in the fuel cell market and I just wanted to find out, one, are you designed into Ballard system or do you have to each - each new deal that they make you basically have to go out and sell yourselves, your motor into it. And then my last question has to do with, BorgWarner recently bought out Sevcon, which I considered somewhat of a competitor to you guys and just wondered if you had any comments on, if they were a competitor and how so?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, I can address for that. From the Ballard side, I mean look at the Ballard business, they really have two elements one is selling in I guess, so I call their pure fuel cell product, right the membrane just really the core technology in the fuel cell. They saw a lot of that directly and I think their main market today is mostly going into China and some of the partnerships that they've established there. Where they sell that is then up to the integrator of how they're going to do, what they call the balance of plant that makes the whole fuel cell system work and that's where our technology comes in and that's where Ballard has made some of the introductions for us.

Here in North America, where they do the entire system with the balance of plant. And some of the systems we are designed in and on some of the systems we're not designed in that we're trying to make sure we get our foot in the door to be there and then we talk to them on future systems to make sure that we've got the right technology to get ourselves designed and on the balance of plant. So really is a mixed answer of where UQM fits in with Ballard, because as I said earlier they are very supportive.

On the board purchase of Sevcon, yes, in some ways that we do view them as a competitor, they've - boards focus is mainly on the automotive side. So this with Sevcon and their previous purchase of Remy in essence gives them the ability to compete with some of the larger suppliers in the automotive world such as the Delphi, the Valeo's, the Continentals and so on. So now they could be viewed, I guess as a direct competitor more in that area.

They haven't had a huge focus on the competitive or on the commercial market, but not to say they wouldn't go into that. So something we've got are obviously being very aware of them and be watching closely, but we were definitely aware of that purchase of that Sevcon. But again, I think it also shows the strength of where we are and our ability again to find that right partner in China that we are open for business as far as finding that right partnership without giving up the company, it was our goal as Sevcon did.

Joseph Vidich

Right. Okay, thanks a lot.

Operator

Harold Weber

Yes guys, just a follow-up, first I didn't mean to say in any way that we were not pursuing or performing as best as you can, if that was taken that way as what I meant. What I meant to say is that we spent decades working with companies in Europe. The deals that we have in America, I think is fantastic, Meritor, Eaton, these are outstanding partners and I'm thrilled about it and I think it's that's a monumental thing.

But we spent - before these guys, we spent 20 years working with these Europeans and they are the ones who keep carrying all these new things and this is what I'm referring to, carrying some real participation from some of these European guys, who we spent 10, 15 years working with and we get nothing out of them. So that's what I was referring to in that regard. The other question is what's the story with? Have been any further developments that you guys are talking about potentially selling the main facility, selling lease back something like that anything in there? Is that still on the table or is that put to sleep now?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, it's definitely on the table. As I mentioned in the previous call, I mean this facility is too large for us. Even if had full capacity, we don't need the building of this size and we've got a lot of equity and we have no debt on it another than line of credit we've taken and we're seeing a number of showing and real estate market is very good in the Metro Denver area. So we're looking to get the best offer that we can for the building and time that properly that is not disruptive to the business as well.

Your next question comes from Thurman Willis, a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

To clarify the marketing and education, again to back into the prior caller's conversation of which - questions which I understand. Can you comment - I happen to listen to Mr. Severson's, one of his virtual road shows and am I correct to assume that basically on a monthly basis that you will have an open call that is like going to an investor conference that will be an open road show - that is a virtual road show that is open to investors to where we can become more updated on what is going on and still instead of being maybe dry for 60, 90 days relative to information. This should help in marketing and education, do you not agree Joe?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, Thurman and I don't think we said monthly. I think we're looking at minimally to be doing them quarterly and….

Unidentified Analyst

Is that along with our earnings report also that it would be another one.

Joseph Mitchell

It would be additive to our earnings report.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Joseph Mitchell

Shawn has set that system up with energy techniques started with those with some of the other companies that he represents and the ranks just to get going on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I've listened to a couple of those and they have been excellent. Dave let me - and I understand that our margins were from 31% to 40%, but then missed our expense reductions on 28% increase in revenues; our expense reduction was what percentage?

David Rosenthal

About 17% Thurman.

Unidentified Analyst

About 17%, okay, that's the trend that we want to hit in, and again, I thank you for taking my follow-up question.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

Operator

Irving Reifman

I want to follow-up on the question about the real estate. The data bases say it's for sale for $14 million or $15 million, have you actually had any offers on the main plant?

Joseph Mitchell

Irv, it's been on the market for maybe six or eight weeks now, it's still pretty early. We've had a number of showings. We haven't had any offers at this time. Our real estate brokers are still very confident that there is strength in the Denver Metro real estate market right now. And they also told us it's a long process. So it's moving ahead pretty much as expected.

Irving Reifman

And have you identified other locations that are compatible for you to move to?

David Rosenthal

Yes, we've looked - again, square footage, we've got 130,000 square feet and what we'll be looking for is the building, it's roughly between 40,000 and 50,000 square feet. Up in the - I think the North Denver area there's a number of properties and a number of developments that are in place right now that would fit that. So the key is we can't get too far ahead of ourselves and so we've got an offer on the building, but we really have no concern that we can find a good space that would fit us better.

Irving Reifman

Okay. And of the 1.4 million for from the land sale, do you have to share any of that with the Department of Energy under the former grant?

Joseph Mitchell

We do not Irv. That land was purchased originally completely independent of the DOE and so all of those net proceeds are ours.

Irving Reifman

And I noticed that you have a long-term liability for the first time, is that a drawdown on the line of credit?

Joseph Mitchell

It is.

Irving Reifman

Okay. And what's the burn rate for the next year.

David Rosenthal

Well, we've been pretty consistent in that. We've been burning about $1 million a quarter and our expectation is that it's certainly not going to get any worse than that and as we start converting our backlog into revenue, hopefully we'll be seeing some improvements on that.

Irving Reifman

Okay. Thank you very much.

Joseph Mitchell

You're welcome.

David Rosenthal

You're welcome.

Your next question comes from [Patrick Attard of Private Investor]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, Joe, good afternoon. Question I have is once we do sell the building we have and allowed us to get 113,000 square feet and we purchased another one. What are you planning on having the deal set up, so that you have time to move all the equipment and everything and how much downtime do you think we'll have with that move?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, obviously we're going to time it right and we've to build some inventory to cover the move. We planned for probably 30 to 45 days that it would take to make the move. The nice part with us doing our mainly assembly here. Most of the equipment and not all of it is very easy to move. The biggest challenge is going to be with our - our dynamometer test center would be the most complex to move, but we definitely have the plans in place to make sure that it's not disruptive to the business.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Joseph Mitchell

You are welcome.

Your next question is from Randy Hough from ProEquities. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Hi, guys. Earlier in the call - just to clear up something. I think Joe you commented that on the area of E-axle that there was a growing interest. I thought you said in the U.S. and that you had been talking to others besides Meritor as potential partners on developing E-axle. Is that correct or correct me on it if it's correct and could you elaborate that on - at least the level of what kind of interest is been developing on the E-axle for commercial vehicles in North America?

Joseph Mitchell

Yes, definitely Randy. Yes, more than talking, I mean we sold motors that have gone into other E-axle applications. And again one of the big advantages that you can have when you look at the size of our motor and the power density that they very easily fit into these larger E-axle. So that's where a lot of the interest comes from and we're definitely seeing the trend not just North America, but also an interest in China of going in that direction.

So that is - and core to our long-term strategic plan and whether it - and again, when we look at the market whether it would be with E-axle or a transmission solution. The big benefit that we have is we're going to be on both. It's going to be our motor, core technology, and our motor controller or inverter core technology. So we're quite pleased. Because I think when you look at overall electric vehicles, they either going to be run by a motor transmission system or by an E-axle, but if we're in on both, it's going to be - it's not going to additive or subtractive to us, we're going to be there on both the applications.

Randy Hough

Well the follow-up Joe, what can I infer from that in North America and elsewhere outside of China with respect to commercial manufactures interest in battery electric commercial vehicles given the slow start if you will among commercial users outside of China. What's ramping that up? Is it that battery prices have come down so dramatically, could you…

Joseph Mitchell

That's the main driver. And I'm going to go back to the statistics from Proterra, not huge numbers, but if Proterra forecasts are accurate and they've got good sources saying that by 2022, 30% of the entire North American transit fleet going electric. If you start to see similar trends in utility vehicles and refuse trucks and other areas that electrics could make sense, you were going to see similar trends.

And then I think that's why this show coming up in September in Atlanta, the commercial vehicle show we expect is going to have a huge electrical focus. And we will be at the show. And Meritor has got a big display. They're putting plans together. We've been in discussions with our marketing people and looking at how they're going to be displaying the product. And we will definitely be there participating engaging the interest. But again, I think it's obviously well behind what's going on in China, but what the trends in cost and the economics behind it and definitely can see a lot of positive momentum on the commercial side.

Randy Hough

Well success at Meritor would help spur that along wouldn't you agree?

Joseph Mitchell

It definitely would. And again, they're not the only player in this as other people that see it. I think Meritor is taking a very novel and aggressive and progressive approach in their integration and what they're going to be displaying. I think it's going to be an interesting show to see what level of competition is out there and what other manufacturers are going to be displaying.

Randy Hough

Okay. Well thank you very much and look forward to the next report for Q3.

Joseph Mitchell

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to Joe Mitchell for closing remarks.

Joseph Mitchell

Great. Well thank you. In closing, I just want to mention that, again we are celebrating our 50 anniversary this year. And we look back in many ways UQM has been way ahead of our time from a technology and market maturity perspective, but now we are seeing that the market and our technology are on the verge of alignment.

It's been a long road to get here, but I truly believe that the opportunity in front of us has never been brighter. The transportation market is converging, they intersect with our technology roadmap and there are diversified opportunities for our product around the world. Our business was improving and we are very encouraged by our opportunities in China, potential strategic relationships. The UQM team is very excited for the future and we are looking forward to the opportunities in front of us. And thank you again for your support. Have a good day.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

