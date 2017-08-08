MyoKardia's (MYOK) CEO Tassos Gianakakos on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 7, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Wayne Sackett - Business Development & Strategy

Tassos Gianakakos - CEO

Marc Semigran - CMO

Jake Bauer - SVP, Finance & Corporate Development

Analysts

Ian Somaiya - BMO Capital Markets

Vamil Divan - Credit Suisse

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

David Nierengarten - Wedbush

Irina Margine - Cowen & Company

Wayne Sackett

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. A press release with the Company's second quarter 2017 financial results and a progress update became available at 7:00 AM Eastern Time this morning. We also issued a press release this morning announcing positive top-line results from the first patient cohort in our Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM study in patients with symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Both press releases can be found on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website, along with the quarterly report on Form 10-Q, for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Leading today's call is MyoKardia's CEO, Tassos Gianakakos, who will provide a brief introduction and discuss recent news. Dr. Marc Semigran, MyoKardia's Chief Medical Officer, will walk through data from the first cohort of the Phase 2 PIONEER study, as well as provide additional updates from our clinical development programs. Finally, Jake Bauer, Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development, will then summarize the second quarter 2017 financial results before we open the call for questions.

As a reminder, the information discussed during this call will include forward-looking statements, which represent the Company's view as of today August 7, 2017. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or future events except as required by law. Please refer to today's earning release, as well as our filings with the SEC for information concerning risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

I'd like to now hand the call over to our CEO, Tassos Gianakakos.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks Wayne. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining our second quarter earnings call. We are thrilled to discuss, on this call, major updates from our lead clinical program in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

These results have exceeded our expectations and give us an opportunity to substantially accelerate our clinical development path. This morning we announced exciting results from the first cohort in our Phase 2 PIONEER-HCM study, evaluating mavacamten, formerly known as MYK-461, in patients with symptomatic, obstructive HCM.

Additionally we provided an update on the second lower dose cohort of PIONEER, which has now completed enrollment. You'll hear much more on both shortly from our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marc Semigran.

We'll spend some time on this call putting today's data in the context of the overall program and the path to registration. We have a busy rest of 2017, with many important milestones for mavacamten.

The 2017 milestones include: presentation of clinical data at the HFSA Annual scientific Meeting in September; the initiation of our next trial of mavacamten, EXPLORER-HCM, which we are planning as a pivotal trial, subject to discussions with FDA; and the initiation of a Phase 2 study in non-obstructive HCM, our second mavacamten indication.

Today is a huge step forward for the development of mavacamten for obstructive HCM. PIONEER has shown for the first time that a therapeutic directly targeting cardiac hypercontractility can greatly reduce the LVOT obstruction and improve exercise capacity and patient symptoms.

In the first patient cohort at PIONEER, the study met its primary endpoint of change in post-exercise peak LVOT gradient from baseline to week 12 with statistical significance. We were overwhelmingly pleased to see that a 100%, all 10 evaluable patients showed a reduction in their gradient at week 12. Furthermore, eight of 10 patients achieved a clinically meaningful gradient of less than 30 millimeters of mercury, which is the diagnostic threshold for obstructive HCM. And furthermore, nine out of 10 achieved their clinical meaningful result within two weeks.

Importantly, the study also achieved statistical significance in many important secondary endpoints, such as peak VO2 and New York Heart Association. So Marc will discuss in a minute. We are especially encouraged by results from peak VO2, because we intend for the change in peak VO2 to be the primary endpoint in our next study, EXPLORER-HCM, which is on track to initiate before year-end.

We have designed EXPLORER, so that it may serve as a pivotal study in symptomatic obstructive HCM, and we plan to discuss that with the FDA in an End-of-Phase 2 meeting in the coming months.

We also announced today that enrollment has completed for the second lower dose cohort of the PIONEER study. We added this cohort in May of this year based on preliminary emerging data from the first cohort. Given the sizeable reduction in the LVOT gradient seen in the first two weeks with starting doses of 10 or 15 milligrams daily, the second cohort allowed us to study lower doses, as well as gain dosing experience with mavacamten in addition to beta blockers.

We expect to share top-line data from the lower dose cohort in the first quarter of 2018. Given it's an open-label study, we'll still be able to incorporate learnings from the second cohort into the design of EXPLORER-HCM and initiate that trial before the end of this year. Overall we are incredibly encouraged by the news we've seen today.

Again the data exceed our expectations and makes all of us at the Company proud. This is an important milestone that gets us one step closer to delivering mavacamten to patients. While we have come so far in just five years as a Company, we know that there is still much to be done. Cardiovascular diseases continue to claim more lives than all cancers combined. We are inspired by the patients we are working so hard to help, patients who struggle with this devastating disease, as these brave individuals that remain at the forefront of our minds and provide the additional motivation and focus to achieve our mission.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Marc to take you through our top-line data and our broader pipeline.

Marc Semigran

Thank you, Tassos, and good morning, everyone. As Tassos mentioned, we are extremely excited by the positive top-line data that we released earlier today. Before I get into the data and our PIONEER trial, I want to quickly provide background on HCM and the underlying cause of the disease.

HCM is believed to affect about one in every 500 people. Of this, approximately 100,000 Americans have been diagnosed and are currently seeking treatment. We estimate that 50% to 70% of this group have obstruction of the left ventricular outflow tract, or LVOT, a key inclusion criterion for a PIONEER study.

Symptomatic, obstructive HCM is our first indication for mavacamten and an indication for which we received orphan drug designation from the FDA. This is a specific subset of patients in whom the LV wall thickening leads to an anatomical or mechanical obstruction, resulting in the restriction of blood flow from the left ventricle. There are no approved therapies in the U.S. for obstructive HCM.

We released successful Phase 1 data last summer that showed clinical proof-of-mechanism, as well the favorable safety profile across a wide range and in single and multiple dose settings. Based on the successful results, we initiated PIONEER, a Phase 2 open-label study of mavacamten in patients with symptomatic, obstructive HCM. The study goal was to test it for reduction of hypercontractility could lead to a clinically meaningful change in LVOT gradient, a marker physicians track closely when caring for patients with obstructive HCM given its well-established relationship to symptoms and functional capacity.

The study enrolled patients that the guidelines we deem to have significant obstruction of the LVOT. Specifically the patient's resting LVOT gradient had to be at least 30 millimeters of mercury and post-exercise LVOT gradient at least 50 millimeters of mercury. Patients were treated with daily doses of 10 or 15 milligrams of mavacamten for 12 weeks, followed by a four week washout phase. The primary endpoint was the change in post-exercise peak LVOT gradient from baseline to week 12.

Additional endpoints include the change from baseline to week 12 in exercise capacity as measured by peak oxygen consumption and symptom measures including New York Heart Association class.

In this first patient cohort, 11 patients were enrolled and 10 completed the study. At baseline, these patients had a mean post-exercise LVOT gradient of 125 millimeters of mercury. At week 12, this gradient was reduced over 80% to a mean value of 19 millimeters of mercury. Statistically these results achieved at P-value of 0.002. It is important to note that all 10 of these patients achieved a reduction in week 12 post-exercise LVOT gradient.

Eight of 10 patients achieved a clinically meaningful reduction to below 30 millimeters of mercury, which the guidelines recommend as a diagnostic threshold for obstructive HCM. Further in a related measure of resting LVOT gradient, nine of the 10 patients' gradients were reduced to below 30 millimeters of mercury as early as week two.

Moving onto peak VO2, statistically and clinically significant improvements were also observed in this secondary endpoint. At baseline, these patients had a mean peak VO2 of 20.7 milliliters per kilogram per minute. This baseline average was within the expected range of peak VO2 for the symptomatic, obstructive HCM population. Anywhere from the high-teens to the low-20s is where these patients usually have their exercise capacity limited. At week 12, we saw this mean value improve to 24.6 milliliters per kilogram per minute, a 17% improvement that had an associated P-value of 0.004.

Recall that a 10% to 15% increase in peak VO2 should be viewed as clinically meaningful, so needless to say we are thrilled with these results. Further this study was not designed, nor powered to show improvements in peak VO2. We are continuing in both a second lower dose cohort of PIONEER and in EXPLORER to better understand and fine-tune our dosing to optimize and potentially improve on these results.

Improvements were also observed in PIONEER with respect to New York Heart Association functional classification when compared to baseline value. By week 12, an improvement of at least one class was observed in seven out of 10 patients. Furthermore, of these seven, improvements by two classes were observed in two patients, the overall result being statistically significant with the P-value of 0.016.

Going from NYHA class three to class one, our results observed in two of these patients is a really impressive move from the point of view of a patient symptoms. Essentially we are going from fatigue with only mild exertion to being completely asymptomatic. Truly an impressive result.

The efficacy data from the study were very encouraging for several reasons. First, our hypothesis behind mavacamten's mechanism was supported. Reducing hypercontractility in the disease heart can reduce LVOT obstruction. Second, we know from the literature that reducing this obstruction can lead to improvements in how a patient feels and functions. For the first time, we were able to connect the dots that mavacamten was able to show improvements in both peak VO2 and in NYHA class.

Turning now to the safety profile observed in this study. Mavacamten was generally well-tolerated in this first patient cohort of PIONEER-HCM. One patient with a history of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation experienced a serious diverse event. This patient elected to discontinue background beta blocker and disopyramide therapy, both of which are indicated for the management of afib in order to participate in this study.

During this study, the patient experienced a recurrent episode of atrial fibrillation and was cardioverter. The patient had another episode of atrial fibrillation afterwards and was hospitalized and successfully treated with antiarrhythmic therapy. The patient elected to stop drug at week four. All other adverse events were mild-to-moderate and a majority of adverse events were deemed to be unrelated to study drug.

After reviewing the safety data from PIONEER-HCM, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, the IDMC, recommend continuing the study. Dr. Steve Heitner, Director of the HCM Clinic at Oregon Health Sciences University and a lead investigator in the PIONEER-HCM trial, will present the full dataset from this first patient cohort in PIONEER at the Heart Failure Society of America's Annual Scientific Meeting on September 18, as part of the session Big Trials of the Last Year.

Turning to the second lower dose patient cohort of PIONEER, which has completed enrollment. In this 10-patient cohort, we had two design changes from the first. One, patients were administered a lower starting dose of mavacamten. Two, patients were not required to discontinue background beta blocker therapy. And indeed, nine of the 10 patients are on beta blockers.

Given the dramatic effect in LVOT gradient observed in just two weeks on treatment, we took the opportunity to do further dose ranging with lower daily doses of mavacamten. With these two changes, we expect to quickly and efficiently gain valuable dose ranging data and allow us to confidently finalize the design of EXPLORER, our next trial. We plan to release top-line data from this second lower dose patient cohort in the first quarter of 2018.

In terms of next steps for mavacamten, we intend to have an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to solicit feedback on our clinical development plan in obstructive HCM, in which we will propose that EXPLORER serve as a pivotal trial.

A few quick comments on the rest of our pipeline. Our second candidate, MYK-491, is in Phase 1 development for dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM. This is a disease of serious unmet need and for which there are no approved therapies. In January of this year, we initiated our first in-human trial, which is a randomized placebo-controlled single-ascending dose trial of MYK-491 in healthy volunteers. This trial continues to dose escalate and we look forward to sharing data in the third quarter of this year.

Additionally, our research engine continues to be productive. Our team is hard at work performing cutting-end research on novel mechanisms and targets, including backup molecules to our clinical candidates, another programs in our pipeline, HCM-2, CDM-2 and LUS-1.

As you can see, I'm excited about our programs and proud to be a part of this Company. There is so much more to the MyoKardia story than our lead compound, mavacamten. We have a rich pipeline of products that is driven by a world-leading precision medicine research platform. And as we learn more in the clinic, we further our competitive advantage by speeding those learnings back into our research efforts, all with the goal of delivering best-in-class targeted therapies to patients who so desperately need them.

With that, I will now turn it over to Jake to discuss our financials.

Jake Bauer

Thanks Marc. Today we report cash, cash equivalents and investments, totaling approximately $165.3 million as of June 30 of this year, compared to approximately $179.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2017. Our GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $12.8 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.37 per share for the same period in 2016.

Our R&D expenses in the second quarter of 2017 were approximately $13.7 million, compared to $9.3 million for the same period in 2016. The increase is largely due to personnel expenses, as a result of increased employee headcount and increase in clinical expenses from mavacamten and MYK-491 clinical trials and expenses for contract research, chemistry, biology expenses on discovery and preclinical programs.

Our G&A expenses were $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $4.1 million for the same period in 2016. The increase was largely due to expenditures in G&A personnel, associated with the growth of the Company and expenses related to operating as a public Company.

We also reiterate the financial guidance that we provided on our last quarter's call. Based on current operating plans, we expect that quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments, along with the anticipated payments from Sanofi on direct collaboration agreements, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirement into at least 2019.

And with that, I'd like to open up the call to Q&A. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Ian Somaiya with BMO Capital Markets.

Ian Somaiya

Thanks for taking my questions and obviously congratulations on incredible results here. I had three questions. First, if I look at the observed changes in LVOT and peak VO2, it seems to be comparable to what's reported on surgery. So I was wondering if you could maybe just speak to any observed changes in the architecture of the heart, specifically to the size of the obstruction.

Tassos Gianakakos

Hi Ian, it's Tassos. Thanks for your question. In terms of looking at the effect on the anatomy of the heart, we are encouraged by mavacamten's mechanism and some work we've done pre-clinically with this potential to interrupt the disease process and potentially have disease modifying effects. We will be studying that in subsequent studies, so stay tuned to hear more about that.

In terms of what PIONEER has been telling us about the geometry and changes to the heart, that's also something we are looking very, very closely, as you might imagine, given we hope that the therapy will have potential to impact the disease process. So stay tuned on that one, Ian. There will be more to come later.

Marc Semigran

And just comments on comparing the - our results with mavacamten to surgical results, I think you're correct that indeed our results are on the order of that that is achieved with surgical myectomy but we don't require open heart surgery and the associated potential complication.

Ian Somaiya

Thank you for that. And the other questions I had, one on peak VO2. If you look at heart failure, there are obviously co-relation between changes in your peak VO2 improvements and impact on mortality and all-cause mortality as well as cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Can you just speak to that when it comes to obstructive HCM?

Marc Semigran

Sure. And indeed you're quite correct. And in my experience as a heart failure clinician, we frequently used peak VO2 as a means of triaging patients with heart failure reduced ejection fraction, who required advanced therapies, such as LVAD or transplant. Indeed in the paper now published about a year ago, it was found that peak VO2 in a large group of HCM patients was prognostic of major adverse cardiac events, including death and the development of heart failure.

Now the mortality rate in obstructive HCM is much lower than in patients with heart failure reduced ejection fraction. So it would be difficult to show a co-relation between changes in peak VO2 and changes in mortality. The mortality - that rate is just not high enough. However we think that making patients feel better and be able to function more is the primary goal of our treatment with mavacamten and we hope to be able to demonstrate that in EXPLORER.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. And one final question and I'll get back in queue. And this is just more housekeeping. I just wanted to get your sense of how representative the PIONEER trial population was towards your plan to studying EXPLORER, as well as ultimately what you consider your target market?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes, I think they are very representative, Ian.

Ian Somaiya

Okay. Thank you and congratulations.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse.

Vamil Divan

Hi, great. Thanks so much for taking the questions. So just obviously very impressive results on the efficacy site. Maybe you can give a little more detail on the safety aside from the one patient you mentioned, just in terms of what percentage of patients, how many patients did experience some side-effect. And then if you can just remind us sort of the - you started the second cohort. Was there any specific sort of concern or toxicity that kind of led to looking at that lower dose? And then just a follow-up related to that. Just curious, obviously you want to go as fast as you can and move quickly here. Would it make sense to wait till you get to full data from the second cohort in the first quarter before starting EXPLORER as opposed to starting later this year? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks Vamil. I'll take –Tassos here. I'll take the last two and have Marc speak to the safety question.

In terms of safety potentially driving the reduction in dose, definitely not - the issue for us is you'll see and you all hear from Marc in the second, the first high dose cohort was well-tolerated. And in lowering the dose, it was all about the fact that we saw the speed and the magnitude of activity and reduction in the obstruction that got us all excited and also interested in efficiently looking at lower doses and not having to wait until after the study was wrapped up and concluded.

Just a little bit about the other AEEs [ph], none of them were serious. They were all mild-to-moderate and did not result in any either medium-term or long-term effects on patient health and we'll be providing more detail on those adverse events at the HFSA presentation.

Marc Semigran

And the third part to your question, Vamil, is keep in mind as low-dose cohort is open-label, we will have significant amount of that information in hand to inform the EXPLORER design and keep us going. It's all essentially confirmatory in nature as we think about the drug dose and activity relationships that we are building quite a robust dataset around.

Vamil Divan

Okay. All right, thanks so much. Congrats.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks Vamil.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo.

Jim Birchenough

Hey guys. Just want to add my congratulations and a few follow-ups. So just in terms of the endpoints here, did you see a correlation between LVOT reduction, peak VO2 improvement and New York heart Art Association stage improvement in terms of patients with the greatest gradient improvement having the greatest clinical benefit?

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, Jim, the gradient improvement was so robust in the large majority of patients, as I mentioned earlier, that it's - the co-relation is that with this virtual elimination of the gradient, patients on the average, had an improvement in peak VO2 and in New York Heart Association class. In this small number of patients, it's hard to divvy that up as one would want to do in a co-relation. And we'll be showing more specifics about both individual patient data and group co-relations at HFSA.

Jim Birchenough

And then as you think about EXPLORER-HCM, would you expect that a pivotal study to have the same 12-week duration of follow-up or would you expect a longer term endpoint? And related to that, what was the trend over the 12 weeks? Was it a steady improvement in peak VO2? Just trying to get a sense of how it was trending over the 12 weeks and whether you'd need the study a longer term endpoint in a pivotal to EXPLORER?

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, what I'd say is that we are going to reveal more details about the EXPLORER-HCM study design later this year. We only did two cardiopulmonary exercise test at baseline and then at week 12. So I can't tell you about the progression of peak VO2 over time of administration of mavacamten.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just related to the one safety event. Was this the only patient that had beta blocker discontinuation, or maybe you could tell us how many of the 11 patients in total had reduction of - or a cessation of beta blocker?

Tassos Gianakakos

As I think I mentioned, nine of the patients have previously been on beta blocker.

Q - Jim Birchenough

Okay, I thought that was with the low dose cohort. That was this cohort.

Tassos Gianakakos

You're correct. That was with the low dose cohort. There was more focus on beta blockers, Jim.

Marc Semigran

At the HFSA, we'll show some patient by patient data and we'll start getting into some of where you're going regarding co-relations and whether the beta blocker had any effect etcetera.

Jim Birchenough

Got it. And then just finally just bigger picture, when you look at this group of patients with this level of left ventricular outflow tract obstruction, what proportion of the HCM population does this represent? Is this the vast majority would have obstruction in this range? Are these more severe? Just trying to get a sense of how we should contextualize this group of patients versus the overall population?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes, I think these are folks who are severe. They are symptomatic at baseline. These are folks who can be on beta blockers and still be on control, to your previous question, and we've seen that in the PIONEER first cohort population as well. They had a history of severe obstruction and symptoms despite being on beta blocker therapy.

In terms of the overall prevalence, let's focus on the U.S. for a minute, about one in 500 of these folks, as Marc mentioned, will carry an pathogenic mutation leading to HCM. Two-thirds of those folks or roughly just over 400,000 will be obstructive.

And in that group, based on the information we have today, around 70,000 or so, 65,000 to 75,000 will be severe and symptomatic. We are learning a lot more about the rest of the population. I wouldn't be surprised as we learn about that group, that number [ph] grows a bit. But for now that's at least how we think about the initial population in obstructive HCM that could, if approved, potentially benefit from mavacamten.

Jim Birchenough

Well, great. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations again.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks Jim.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Nierengarten with Wedbush.

David Nierengarten

Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just a couple on the potential design for the EXPLORER study. And maybe without getting into how the PVO2 improved, I guess, around a couple of measurements. But would you anticipate a year-long study? How long of a study would you anticipate for EXPLORER? And then what are you thinking about with that end of 200 to 250 in terms of on the powering on the PVO2? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, we are still finalizing the study design. But I certainly think that given the rapidity of improvements that we've seen in PIONEER that it would not take us long as a year for us to be able to demonstrate an improvement. And I'd also pull up saying that we are not going to do an outcomes trial in EXPLORER-HCM. As I mentioned, our goal here is to improve how patients feel and how well they function, and that's what we are going to be going after.

Marc Semigran

David, I think we are thinking if not three months, six months, and you're right in terms of the general number of patients between 200 to 250, and we will - we are planning on offering an open-label extension to roll over, which we will look at things that are exciting for mavacamten related to potential for disease modification. That could take longer than six months to be able to identify. So we'll give patience in EXPLORER an opportunity to roll over, and of course we will study those patients and keep them on in that open-label for as long as they are willing to stay in.

David Nierengarten

And just maybe a quick follow-up. Have you had any discussions with FDA about their goals for a full safety dataset? Do you still think that three to six month time for an EXPLORER study is sufficient for a safety dataset or you're just - you'll tell us when you see the FDA?

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, I think based on our conversations with them so far, we feel comfortable with what we've shared with you here. But of course that is a major focus of our End-of-Phase 2 meeting and we'll come back with confirmation of that after we speak with FDA.

David Nierengarten

Okay. Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

We got it.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Irina Margine with Cowen & Company.

Irina Margine

Hi guys. This is Irina on for Ritu Baral. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on this amazing data. I just want to go back a little bit to the second cohort, and I was wondering if you could give us an indication of the dose you gave them and how much do you expect to be able to lower the dose, and whether there were any observed synergies with the beta blockers?

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, I don't want to get into specifics of the dose in part because of wanting to preserve our intellectual property. On the other hand, we are certainly looking as to whether the effects of beta blockers and mavacamten will be additive or synergistic or unrelated. Remember these two agents work by two different mechanisms on reducing contractility. So I doubt very much that they'll interfere with each other.

Marc Semigran

Irina, it's important for us given current clinical practice to understand our drug in the context of beta blocker. We don't anticipate any issues related to safety, nor do we expect to change how we instruct physicians to dose mavacamten with or without beta blockers. We want to generate the data and give physicians an opportunity to do what is in their perspective best for patients. And just picking up, I mean, we'd - for us, this is a first-in-class and potentially first in disease therapy. There is a lot we are learning about the disease and we do want to be thoughtful about the competitive positioning, as well as intellectual property. So it's for those reasons here that we are not disclosing more specifically about the dose. Sufficed to say it's substantially lower than what we saw in the first higher dose cohort.

Irina Margine

Okay, understood. And then I just have one more question. I was wondering if you saw any changes in dyspnea. And if based on your previous conversations with the FDA, do you expect them to require any supportive trends in EXPLORER?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes, we'll be presenting our changes in a numerically ranked dyspnea score at the HFSA meeting.

Marc Semigran

And more on the FDA meeting.

Irina Margine

Thank you so much.

Marc Semigran

Sure.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our next question is a follow-up from the line of Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead sir.

Jim Birchenough

Hi guys. Just a quick follow-up. Can you say if you requested an End-of-Phase 2 meeting yet? And similarly will you be - I'm imagining you might pursue breakthrough therapy designation with these data and maybe talk through the process of doing that.

Marc Semigran

Hi Jim. We have requested the End-of-Phase 2 meeting. And one of the qualifying criteria for breakthrough designation of course is to treat serious conditions with unmet need, and obstructive HCM clearly fits that bill. Generally we don't disclose regulatory designations until they are granted, so hand tied on anything related to that.

Jim Birchenough

So we should expect that End-of-Phase 2 meeting in less than 60 days then it sounds like?

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes. And as soon as we are able to provide feedback from that meeting and all the subsequent stuff that you know about that needs to occur post the meeting, we will do that.

Jim Birchenough

Okay. Thanks again guys.

Operator

Thank you. And we have a follow-up from the line of Irina Margine with Cowen & Company.

Irina Margine

Hi guys. Just one last question I had. I was wondering if you can comment on this one patient that from the press release it sounds like his peak VO2 improved after - his LVO2 [ph] gradient improved after two weeks but then rebounded again above 30. I was wondering if you could tell us what was the pattern on this patient's peak VO2.

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, again we are not looking at peak VO2 repeatedly during this study. There was only the baseline and then there was the one end of study. So I can't say anything about what happened to peak VO2 relative to changes in gradient early in the study.

Marc Semigran

And Irina, we will be sharing a lot of the patient information later in on the year. And what is overwhelmingly positive here is the fact that everybody showed improvements in these measurements and all of these important clinical measurements, the gradient, the peak VO2 and symptoms, all were concordant and trending in the direction that you'd love to see.

Irina Margine

Wonderful. Thank you so much guys.

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Tassos Gianakakos for closing comments.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thank you, operator. Well, to conclude, I want to reiterate our excitement as we kick-off the second half of this year with such encouraging top-line data. I'd like each of you to take away from this call that for the first time a therapeutic that directly targets cardiac hypercontractility, the cause of the disease has been shown to greatly reduce LVOT obstruction and improve exercise capacity and patient symptoms. And as a result, we intend to more with urgency to develop this potential therapy for patients.

To recap on upcoming milestones for the remainder of, what proves to be a busy 2017, first, we look forward to data presentation for the first patient cohort of PIONEER at HFSA's Annual Scientific Meeting in September. On behalf of the investigators in PIONEER, Dr. Steve Heitner from OHSU will share of these data in an oral presentation.

Second, we've requested an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to take place in the coming months to discuss our regulatory path forward for mavacamten in symptomatic obstructive HCM. Third, we are on track to initiate our next trial, EXPLORER-HCM, planned as a pivotal trial by the end of this year. Fourth, we plan to initiate a Phase 2 study of mavacamten in non-obstructive HCM by the end of this year, which will be our second indication.

And finally, we expect to report data from the Phase 1 SAD study of MYK-491 in the third quarter this year and initiate a study in patients by the end of this year.

Well, in closing I want to thank everybody who has been involved in working to get MyoKardia to where it is today. Our patients, clinical trial investigators and sites, clinicians, researchers and caregivers make it all possible to achieve what we do. And to the now 100 MyoKardia employees, I am proud of all that we have accomplished together and have never been more excited for the future.

Thank you all for joining the call today and have a great day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

