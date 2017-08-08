Sinotrans Shipping: Value Opportunity In The Chinese Shipping Industry

Sinotrans Shipping (OTCPK:SSLYF) (OTC:SSLYY) (SEHK:0368) is one of the largest shipping companies in China and a leading shipping enterprise of the world. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and container ships. As of the end of 2016, the company owned 48 ships, leased 59 ships, and placed orders for another 15. The average age of the ships is only 6.38 years old. (Source: 2016 Annual Report)

Losses are overweighing on share prices

Sinotrans Shipping announced its full-year 2016 results in June with annual income of $841 million, down 15.9% year on year; net loss of $229.6 million, compared with a loss of $66.3 million over the same period last year, is a substantial increase of 246.1%. It should be noted that $163 million is a non-cash loss for ship impairment. After accounting for this, the company's annual loss is approximately $66.8 million, similar to the performance in 2015. Cash flow is very abundant and healthy. As of the end of 2016, net cash was $573 million and a cash dividend of HK$0.04 per share was proposed. (Source: 2016 Annual Report)

Stable container business to guard against the volatile dry bulk business

In 2016, Sinotrans Shipping’s dry bulk business and container transport business as a percentage of total revenue were 43.6% and 56.3%, respectively. In 2016, the dry bulk market was very volatile, with BDI index hitting a record low of 291 points in February, but rose to approximately 1000 points in the second half. Corresponding to this, Sinotrans’ average daily TCE in the first half of 2016 was only $4947, a substantial decline of 39% compared with the same period in 2015; but in the second half, the average daily TCE was approximately $8000. Sinotrans Shipping's chartered business performance is still robust with preferred Asian routes such as Japan and Taiwan. Even though the core business of China exports fell 19% year on year, this segment still contributed $26.77 million to operating profit.

Optimistic about the recovery of the dry bulk shipping industry

From the supply side, ship owners have experienced several years of market downturn and became very cautious. In 2016 and 2017 so far, the market has almost no new shipbuilding orders. On the other hand, there is large scale ship dismantling over the past two years. In 2016, the dismantling capacity was about 30 million dwt, 3.8% of total capacity. In September this year, the Ballast Water Convention will formally commence, stipulating that bulk carriers over 15 years old will no longer have economic value and will be required to disassemble. This portion represents 12-15% of total existing capacity and will gradually withdraw from the market over the next 5 years.

From the demand side, the economic rebound is leading to a recovery of dry bulk shipping. It is expected that the demand growth of dry bulk shipping market in 2017 will exceed supply growth for the first time in nearly ten years. At present, the BDI data also verifies that dry bulk freight has rebounded and is currently in cyclical upturn. From the current trend, this year's dry bulk freight will be significantly better than last year's level. Highly efficient shipping companies such as Sinotrans Shipping are expected to turn around.

It’s worth noting that Sinotrans Shipping's current Price-to-Book ratio is around 0.5x, which is a very low valuation. The margin improvement of dry bulk shipping will provide a lot of upward potential for Sinotrans Shipping's share price as its valuation improves.

A reason for the current low valuation may be the debt overhang in China. Debt levels in China have risen considerably since the global financial crisis and many fear that it will eventually lead to a collapse in consumer demand or dramatic fall in asset prices. For Sinotrans Shipping, this macro event may be a double-edged sword. Suppose massive defaults occur, this will cause many businesses and individuals to sell assets quickly, creating a dramatic fall in asset prices. This will have a negative impact on Sinotrans Shipping's debt balance and impede its ability to expand. However, from a monetary perspective, there is still a lot of flexibility for China. China could engage in massive monetary easing, which will alleviate the debt problem but also likely cause RMB devaluation. This devaluation will boost the export sector of China because goods are cheaper. In this sense, Sinotrans Shipping will benefit a lot from the increase in exports. Net-net, it is very likely that Sinotrans Shipping will get a boost in business, but may be capacity-constrained from the debt balance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSLYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.