If it ain't broke, there’s no need to fix it.

Back in November 2011 I wrote my very first article on STAG Industrial (STAG) and I summed up the Boston-based Industrial REIT as follows,

“Although the gold star SWAN (sleep well at night) acronym is only used for a select group of “dividend challengers”, I have identified a new acronym to consider called STAG Investing.”

So right out of the gate, I described STAG as the “Italian Stallion” in the Industrial REIT sector and over the last few years (wow, almost 6 years) I have written dozens of articles on the company. Here are a few ways I described STAG,

January 8, 2013: “I see plenty of runways remaining for STAG to keep growing its unique "secondary market" platform.”

August 26, 2013: “STAG will remain an integral part of my SALSA line-up and I believe that the growth prospects look very encouraging.”

April 28, 2014: “I'm not following the herd. I'm buying STAG instead.”

October 26, 2016: “All lights are flashing GO for STAG. I am maintaining a STRONG BUY.”

May 5, 2016: “STAG’s balance sheet has continued to improve since the company went public in 2009.”

May 8, 2017: “I didn’t bet on the Kentucky Derby this past weekend, but I did bet on STAG.”

This is just a sample of the articles that I have written on STAG over the years, and I don’t recall one article in which I sounded the alarm. Even through the tough laps, I continued to support STAG betting there would be continued multiple contraction.

At some point a prudent investor may consider trimming shares, at least that’s my game plan when I see stocks that are getting a tad frothy. Sometimes the best horses need to slow down and catch their breath, and STAG has definitely been a top performer of late (as evidenced below):

So when is a good time to hit the brakes? I’m glad you asked….because that’s precisely the purpose of my article today…and of course my title provides a good hint: STAG Is No Hag, This REIT Still Has Plenty Of Swag.

The Evolution of STAG

STAG Industrial is an Industrial REIT that went public in 2011 (the predecessor was STAG Capital Partners that formed in 2004), and since that time, the company has grown from 105 buildings to 342 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 67.6 million rentable square feet.

STAG’s portfolio consists of 274warehouse/distribution buildings (89% of portfolio), 53 light manufacturing buildings (8.6% of portfolio) and 14 flex/office buildings (1.4% of portfolio). STAG has grown rapidly since the IPO. The company's stated goal of acquisitions is 25% annual portfolio growth, and it stated that its pipeline of potential acquisitions exceeds $1.9 billion.

STAG has found that primary (26.4%) and secondary markets (63%) have similar occupancy and rent growth experiences. Furthermore, secondary industrial property markets generally provide less rent volatility and equivalent occupancy compared to primary industrial property markets. I live in Greenville/Spartanburg, SC where STAG has a large presence (4.5% of revenue):

As illustrated below, historical primary and secondary market occupancy levels are very similar. "Super" primary markets historically operate at an occupancy level above primary and secondary markets:

Secondary market rent growth has performed in-line with Primary market rent growth over the past ten years. Super Primary market rent growth has displayed greater volatility over the past ten years compared to Primary and Secondary markets.

STAG intentionally invests in secondary markets due to the rationale that it enjoys low capital expenditures and lower tenant improvement costs (relative to other property types). Also, STAG's tenants tend to stay longer, since moving costs and business interruption costs are expensive relative to relocating a "critical function" facility.

Diversification is the Differentiator

Keep in mind that the US industrial market is over $1 trillion in size, and as evidenced below, STAG’s share if that market is less than 1%.

STAG refers to its well-diversified model as a "virtual industrial park." It makes sense, since the REIT's portfolio of properties represent many of the different categories that you would see while driving through a large industrial park.

STAG has limited REIT competition in many of its core markets, as a majority of the peer group consists of private investors. Here's a breakdown of the company's portfolio based on tenant profile:

One misconception (or so-called myth) as it relates to STAG is the fact that it does not evaluate prospective deals carefully. While the company does invest in secondary markets, it does so by thoughtfully evaluating each acquisition through a structured probabilistic risk assessment model.

As illustrated below, the selectivity represents over 1,000 sites evaluated and 1/3rd of them being underwritten. Offers were made on around 20% (of the 1,000), and the company closed on around 3.3%.

In other words, STAG has maintained a very disciplined acquisition model in order to filter out the best opportunities. So it's not just that the company is investing in secondary markets, it's simply that STAG is investing in the BEST deals available in these secondary markets.

In 2016, it acquired $472 million (22% growth) of industrial real estate at a weighted average Capitalization Rate of 7.9%. So far this year STAG has acquired 32 buildings at a cost of just under $386 million.

In Q2-17 STAG acquired $286 million, the largest acquisition quarter in the company's history and more than $200 million above any previous second quarter. Ben Butcher, CEO of STAG, commented on the recent earnings call,

Our strategy and investment thesis have remained constant over six plus years as a public company. Our company is built to identify, analyze, acquire, and operate industrial real estate transactions across 60 plus markets across the U.S. Our risk adjusted probability based analysis allows us to continually identify great relative value, granular transactions found across these markets.

Butcher added that “over the past 18 months STAG has improved data capabilities, streamline processes, added to the acquisition platform, and enhanced the market presence and reputation with brokers.” He explained,

These factors have contributed to our increased pace of acquisitions and to the size of our pipeline of transactions being considered. Even with the increased pace of acquisitions, our head rate which is our close transactions as the percentage of those fully underwritten is still expected to be approximately 10% to 12% for the year. This is reflective of our continued investment discipline and adherence to our internal investment return thresholds.

STAG acquired 21 buildings in Q2-17 (for $286 million) at an average cap rate of 7.2%. This is slightly lower (cap rate) but as Butcher pointed out, it “is just a point in time measure, is a reflection of the long average lease term, 9.1 years and other attractive parameters of the assets we acquired in the quarter. It is not a reflection of any diminishing in our investment discipline or return thresholds.”

In terms of guidance, STAG’s pipeline is set to $2 billion. Given the sizable near-term opportunity set, the company provided acquisition guidance to a range of $600 million to $700 million, up from the previous 550 million to $600 million. Ben Butcher added,

The industrial sector on an aggregate basis continues to be very healthy. We can continue to see demand outpacing new supply in the markets we are active in and believe this will persist for at least the remainder of the year and likely beyond.

Improving the Cost of Capital

At quarter STAG had approximately $1.1 billion of debt outstanding with a weighted average maturity of 4.9 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.6%.

All of the debt is either fixed rate or has been swapped to fixed rate except for the revolver. Subsequent to quarter end STAG executed a $150 million 5.5 year term loan which was fully swapped out for an all in fixed rate of 3.15%.

STAG also paid off three traunches of secured debt with the principal balance of $88 million and an interest rate of 6.1%. These properties will now be part of the encumbered asset pool.

These subsequent debt transactions have increased STAG’s liquidity to $384 million, more than enough liquidity to meet the increased 2017 acquisition guidance referenced above.

In Q2-17 STAG reduced debt to EBITDA of 5.0x and raised $224 million of equity in the quarter primarily through the efficient use of the ATM. A portion of the equity raised ($18.6 million) was through OP unit issuance. This tax advantage component was a significant factor in acquiring a high-quality functional building in San Diego.

STAG Is Still Moving the Needle

During the quarter STAG leased 3.3 million square feet and experienced cash rent change and GAAP rent change of negative 3% and positive 6% respectively. The company’s tenant retention in Q2-17 was 60%, slightly lower than anticipated “due to a couple of operational choices to accept vacancy in search of higher rents or advantageous user sales.”

As a result of this quarter's lower number, STAG expects retention to be in the 60% to 65% range for the year.

Ben Butcher added more color on the earnings call,

I think the non-renewals were not large leases. There were a couple, maybe three leases … where we actually were able to sell the building to a user at a very attractive return, on 18% unlevered return. And that return is just on that sale, it doesn't relate to the returns derived from moving that tenant into the new expansion that we did on the other side. So, there's nothing big and chunky out there in terms of lease expirations or non-renewals. We expect to have a pretty good second half of the year and nothing unusual to note.

During Q2-17 STAG sold three buildings for $7 million and the company continues to expect to have non-core and opportunistic dispositions between $40 million and $80 million in 2017.

STAG’s Cash NOI for Q2-17 grew by 18% from the prior year. Same store cash NOI decreased by 30 basis points over the prior year second quarter.

During Q2-17 STAG grew core FFO by 40% compared to Q2-16. On a diluted per share basis, core FFO was $0.41, an increase of 7.9% compared to $0.38 per share last year. The growth on STAG’s per share metrics coupled with growth in long term cash flow remains the primary focus for the company and is a central consideration in the acquisition and operating decision making.

STAG is continuing to execute on its strategy of building a highly scalable Industrial REIT model focused on primary and secondary markets. Here’s a snapshot of STAG’s FFO/share forecasted growth compared with the peer group:

This REIT Still Has Plenty Of Swag

I have been watching two key metrics as it relates to STAG. One is the dividend payout and the other is the payout ratio. As illustrated below, STAG is committed to increasing the dividend while also reducing the payout ratio…here’s a snapshot of STAG’s dividend growth:

Now take a look at the Payout Ratio:

On the earnings call Ben Bucther explains,

…we have committed to staying on an annual increase but keeping the increase relatively deminimus as we push that down to something in the range of 80% of AFFO, less non-recurring or which is essentially equivalent to CAD. Obviously, these are less well-defined terms. And we're committed to continuing to do that. The duration of that operational strategy depends a little bit on the pace of acquisitions and equity pricing and number of other things. So, we can't give you a firm number of how many years we will be involved in that, that continue to push that number down... But when we get to that point then you would expect our dividend increases to go back to sort of our AFFO per share increase levels on an annual basis. We're not looking to drive that number down below the 80%. We're driving -- we are taking it down to 80% and then we will sort of marching in concert with our AFFO per share growth at that time.

My crystal ball (actually FAST Graph numbers) suggest that STAG will grow AFFO/share by 8% in 2018:

So this tells me that STAG’s dividend is safe, now let’s compare the yield with the peer group:



Keep in mind, W.P. Carey (WPC) and Lexington Realty (LXP) have office exposure and this makes STAG the highest-yielding pure-play Industrial REIT….

Now let’s compare the P/FFO multiple:

So again, STAG is less-expensive than the pure play Industrial REITs…what am I missing?

We have witnessed the evolution of STAG and since the IPO this REIT has become a more diversified investment alternative with improved balance sheet metrics. STAG does not compete directly with many of the REIT peers, instead the company competes more with private investors. Most importantly, STAG has proven that it is focused first on investors, adhering to a discipline capital management strategy that involves creating a wider margin of safety for the dividend.

Some of you may remember that not so long ago there was a REIT called American Realty Capital (formerly ARCP) – now VEREIT (VER) – that chose to use “fancy foot work” to financially engineer a yield that was not sustainable. The previous management team opted to trick investors (including me) into an empire building strategy without focusing on putting investors first.

Here’s my point: STAG could trick investors by offering up an enticing yield hoping that it could grow its way out of the hole. Instead, STAG insists on a more prudent strategy of delivering a combination of dividend safety AND dividend yield. This is precisely why I am staying on course and as my mother used to say to me “if it aint’ broke, there’s no need to fix it.”

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here.

For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. This is a limited offer, so don't miss out!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and STAG Q2-17 Supplemental and Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: (PSB), (FR), (TRNO), (DRE), (GPT), (EGP), (LPT), (MNR), (WPC), (OLP), (LXP), (GOOD), and (PLD).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.