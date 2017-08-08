Global Logistic Properties' (GBTZF) CEO Ming Mei on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Logistic Properties Ltd. (OTCPK:GBTZF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2017 9:00 PM ET

Executives

Ambika Goel - SVP, Capital Markets and IR

Stephen Schutte - COO

Heather Xie - CFO

Ming Mei - CEO

Analysts

Han Zhang - Churchill Capital

Harsh Agrawal - Deutsche Bank

Ambika Goel

Welcome to GLP's first quarter FY '18 earnings briefing. Thanks everyone for joining us today. Our presentation materials and webcast are available on our website. Today, we will hear from our COO, Steve Schutte, who will provide an overview of our results and the proposed privatization.

Steve will be followed by Heather Xie, our CFO, who will run through our financials. And finally Ming Mei, our CEO, will touch on our strategy and outlook. We will have a Q&A session following our presentation. Please ask your questions via phone or through our webcast.

The focus of today's briefing is to discuss GLP's first quarter FY '18 results. We understand that you may have questions on the proposed privatization announced last month, however, at this point there is limited information we can provide beyond what has been publically disclosed.

Steve will touch on the scheme arrangement. The full details of the scheme will be contained in the scheme document which will be dispatch in due course.

Please note that Ming is on the call today and his capacity as CEO and that will not be able to take questions related to the offer consortiums. All numbers are expected in U.S. dollar and area is referenced in square meters unless otherwise stated.

Thank you. And I'll now hand it over to Steve.

Stephen Schutte

Thank you, Ambika and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us today. We were pleased to report a 27% increase in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Earnings for the quarter were 29% lower year-on-year, primarily due to lower revaluations compared to last year which Heather will touched on more later.

Today, I'll start with an overview of our first quarter highlights, then provide an update on the proposed privatization and finally spend a bit more time talking about operations, developments and fund management.

For the quarter GLP continue to execute on its strategy of creating value by providing integrated solutions to grow and serve our logistic ecosystem. The teams focused on the strategy resulted in group new and renewal leases increasing 35% year-on-year to 3.3 million square meters and same-property net operating growing by 5.2%.

On the development front, we continue to maintain sound investment discipline and remain on track to meet our full year global development targets of $2.2 billion of development starts and $1.7 billion of development completions.

Finally, our fund management business continues to grow, delivering higher recurring income from fees. And we have completed the syndication of our third U.S. portfolio following the receipt of regulatory approvals including CFIUS.

With that overview, next I wanted to touch on the proposed privatization of GLP. Nesta Investment Holdings has proposed acquiring all shares of GLP through a scheme of arrangement. This follows the strategic revenue undertaken by the company and overseen by the four independent directors who constituted the special committee.

Nesta is owned by a consumption comprising GLP's CEO Ming Mei, HOPU, Hillhouse Capital, Bank of China Group Investment and Vanke. The scheme consideration is S$3.38 per share and shareholders will also be entitled to receive the FY '17 dividend of S$0.06 per share which will be paid out on August 22nd.

GLP's financial advisor, JP Morgan has advised that the scheme consideration is fair to shareholders from a financial standpoint, which is why the independent directors have made a preliminary recommendation to shareholders to vote in favor of the scheme.

On August 2nd, we announced that Evercore has been appointed as Independent Financial Advisor to advice the independent directors. In due course, the independent directors will make a final recommendation to shareholders in the scheme document after the advice of the IFA is received.

A scheme meeting will be called in due course during which more than 50% of shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy would need to approve the scheme, this is the headcount condition and we strongly encourage all shareholders to send in their votes as they will very important to a successful process.

Additionally the shareholders who vote in favor would need to hold at least 75% in value of all shares voted by the shareholders present in voting. During this process the offer award and its counter parties will not be voting, which represents roughly 11% of shares outstanding. And we do note that GIC, which holds 36.84% of shares outstanding has provided an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favor of the scheme. Further details of which are set out in the joint announcement.

If you have any questions on how the process works or the importance of every vote, please reach out the Ambika and the IR team. With some of these highlights of where we are today in mind, I want to touch on a few of the key reasons why this offer were selected which you can see on slide four.

First price, the scheme offers price certainty at significant premiums to historical prices in valuation whether looking at the last underserved share price or at the 1, 3, 6 or 12 months volume weighted average price, in fact at S$3.38 per share the scheme consideration is 81% over the 12 month average price and 30% over our March 31 NAV per share.

Second, deal certainty, the scheme offers a high degree of deal certainty due to the limited conditionality of the bid. Completion of the scheme for example is not condition on any anti-trust approvals or the receipt of any third-party or fund investor consents.

Third, fixed timeframe, the scheme is expected to be completed with any defined timeframe which reduces execution risk, in the end there is a hard fixed closing date of April 14, 2018 which we very much hope to accelerate.

Now that the IFA is appointed, we are working very hard on meeting the customary closing conditions set out in the scheme implementation agreement including preparation of the scheme document to be dispatched to shareholders. If shareholders approve the transaction and other deal conditions are satisfy the transaction must be completed on or before April 14 next year. So I hope this provides some useful context on the status of the strategic review.

And with that I'd now like to spend some time discussing each piece of our business and what we are seeing on the ground and I'll start with operations on slide five.

We had good quarter operationally across all our markets, due largely to the efforts of our experienced teams on the ground. We signed 3.3 million square meters of new and renewal leases in the first quarter, which is up 35% from last year with approximately 72% of customers renewing their leases with GLP. Rent growth remained healthy with same property net operating income up 5.3% and rent growth on renewal leases up 7.7%.

As of June 30, the Group's average lease ratio was 90% due to slower leasing of our development projects in China, which I'll touch on shortly. Globally we continue to see customer demand from the fast moving consumer goods retail, e-commerce and auto parts industries, which is a trend we expect to continue this year.

Now taking a closer look at China, GLPs lease ratio was 84% for the quarter down from 85% last quarter due to slower leasing of our development projects. For the quarter we had 430,000 square meters of properties entering into the stabilized pool and the lower lease ratio were some of the projects drove a lower lease ratio in China overall.

As I mentioned last quarter demand driver have not changed, though there are pockets of oversupply in certain markets, our current leasing pipeline and increasing market share in those markets support our view that the overall China lease ratio should remain stable. Having said that activity in our key markets such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen remains robust with a 90% lease ratio and overall customer retention remains stable at 61% with two thirds of new leases being driven by repeat customers.

In our Japan and U.S. portfolios, we continue to see solid leasing and rent growth, driven by ongoing strong customer demand and limited supply of modern logistics facilities. Lease ratios remained high at 99% and 94% respectively with same-property net operating income up 1.8% and 2.8%.

In Brazil our strategy in the current environment has been to focus on customer retention and proactively sign leases ahead of expiration. Our lease ratio was down 1% to 88% for the quarter, which is in line with our expectations and we will continue our strategy of proactively keeping strong customers.

Moving to our development business on slide six, maintaining sound investment discipline is always been our priority and we remain focused on exercising strong capital discipline with development decisions being driven by customer demand. Our development profit margin for the first quarter was 17%. Now this is down from prior quarters due largely to a few specific projects, which stabilized during the quarter and have not leased up.

As I mentioned earlier, supply in certain submarkets is taking longer than expected to be absorbed, but is limited to a few projects. Demand however remains stable and we continue to be positive on the outlook for China's logistics markets notwithstanding near-term oversupply and resulting pressure on margins. And as always we will continue our strategy of perusing scarce land resources in key markets through strategic partnerships with SOEs and private sellers.

For the quarter globally, we started $226 million of developments, which represents 11% of FY '18 target and completed $252 million of projects or 15% of our target for the year. This is in line with our expectations as we typically see lower development activity in the first quarter, which ticks up in the second half of the year. Furthermore, most of our development in Japan in FY '18 is concentrated in the fourth quarter. So all told, we remain on track to meet our global development targets of $2.2 billion of starts and $1.7 billion of completions for FY '18.

Turning to fund management on slide seven, our fund management platform stands at $39 billion and continues to perform well as we move towards an asset light model. Specifically our fee generating capital base continues to grow steadily delivering higher recurring income from fee. This quarter fund fees were $48 million, up 15% year-on-year. Of that $34 million came from asset and property management fees and $14 million from development and acquisition fees.

And we are happy to report that we have completed the syndication of our third U.S. portfolio following the receipt of regulatory approvals including CFIUS. We expect to grow our fund platform going forward, and we are looking to expand our platform in new and existing markets, Ming will touch on this later.

Overall, we continue to build GLP into the leading global provider of modern logistic solutions. Despite everything else going on, it has and will remain very much business as usual. Our success is attributable to a clearly defined strategy, a best-in-class group of individuals executing on that strategy and the discipline to pursue only those opportunities that drive this strategy going forward. These factors when combined that create enhanced value for our shareholders.

With that, I'll turn it over to Heather.

Heather Xie

Thanks, Steve. Please turn slide nine for the financial highlights. First quarter FY '18 earnings were $144 million, down 29% year-on-year due to lower revaluations this quarter. In 1Q FY '17 we had $88 million of revaluation gains rising from cap rate compression in Japan, China and higher development profit from completion of a development property in Japan at over 100% up.

Earnings excluding revaluations were up 131% year-on-year to $89 million due to an unrealized foreign exchange gain, specifically this quarter we recognize an FX gain of $25 million compared to an FX loss of $36 million for the same period last year. As part of our natural hedge policy, we are looking to partially repay RMB intercompany loans with tender balance receipts thereby reducing our FX exposure.

China and Japan continue to contribute the majority of our earnings. Deeper analysis on first quarter country performance can be found on slide 10 to 13.

Now turn to slide 14 for capital management highlights. Our cash position stood at $1 billion for the quarter, with look through net debt assets of 36%. 59% of total debt is fixed and cost of debt remains low at 2.9%. We continue to naturally hedge foreign exchange exposure by financing operations in local currency and look to issue more RMB denominated bonds in the near future.

With that I will now turn the call over to Ming.

Ming Mei

Thank you, Heather and thank you all for joining the call this morning. Earlier Steve had touched on the proposed privatization at GLP. I'd like to emphasize that our strategy remain the same and I will continue to be the CEO. The proposed transaction marks a major milestone in the strategic review and an evolution of GLP. Although there is still a lot of work to be done and a strict process to be followed until completion. The team and I are committed for this journey.

In terms of demand, our business continue to be driven by domestic consumption and a growth of organized retail. From a consumption standpoint, we are positive for long-term in all the markets we operate in. We will face some steep bumps in the near-term with our supply in some of the second tier cities in China. Also we are looking to expand our fund management platform in new and existing markets.

These include establishing a new China income fund continue to sell asset into the JV as well as potentially expand into Europe. Furthermore technology is always evolving and new trends and new products are emerging every day. As technology gets more advanced price drops and product gets better for example companies now can install robotics and automations at old price in our warehouses. That will change the requirement for our facilities in the future.

Also it's now easier to capture data as Internet of things continues to develop. We have invest in the platform which installs smart kits at warehouses, which allow us to track the location of trucks and the goods being shipped and receive at the same time. Using these insights we're able to help our customer become more efficient by eliminating unnecessary delays.

These trends create new opportunities as well as challenges for our sector. Our team is very focused on addressing and adapting to new environment. Our goal is to create an ecosystem for the future preparing our warehouse space becoming a commodity. By leveraging our expertise and resources we seek to offer integrated solutions to help our customers become more efficient.

In conclusion, it is business as usual for GLP. I want to give a special thank you to our amazing teams across the world. The team which have played an important role in GLP's success thus far and making us a global leader we will continue to execute on our strategy.

Maintaining communication is very important to us we are committed to providing timely updates to our customers, investment partners and team members. I sincerely appreciate everyone's patience and understanding throughout the process.

And with that I will now open the call for questions.

Han Zhang - Churchill Capital

Han Zhang

Hi, good morning, this is Han. Congratulations on the anther quarter well done. I just have ask two questions, number one to Stephen, you mentioned just now that the privatization you're hoping to accelerated before the long stop date. Could I ask you to elaborate a bit more on what you intend to do or what are you doing to accelerate the process? And also the privatization we know that is not subject to anti-trust approvals from China, EU or the U.S. but could I ask if you'll need to do any filings in Japan for JFTC. Thank you.

Stephen Schutte

Hi Han, thanks yes this is Steve. So first, on the acceleration, obviously we feel we're very much aligned with everyone, which is to get to the process as quickly as possible, and we set out the onside date of April 14 knowing that we are working hard to push sooner than that. So some of the things that we're - if you step back a little bit I think and look at the number of things that we're pushing through the process right now. One is of course creating or drafting the scheme document itself which is quite aluminous and we're going through that enhanced right now.

Our independent financial advisor as we've mentioned is up and running and completing its diligence so it can run to its opinion. And then the scheme document for example will have to go to the STX and the SIC for approval so we anticipate there will be some back and forth there. So there are number of things that we can I think push or control if you will. And we are doing that in all hast. And we sincerely hope that we are well before the April 14 outside date. So those are the things that are within our control.

I think as far as the actual approvals that are going to be sought, there may be a number of approvals that the offer overall will decide it has to seek. But that's really going to be up to them as you know, we've said we'll assist in any way that we can to help with those approvals. But really taking away any conditionality of approvals in terms of the bid itself really kind of removed our concerns with whatever approvals they were going to seek.

So we'll assist them with whatever they want to undertake, but there is really no condition to it in any jurisdiction in any market.

Harsh Agrawal from Deutsche Bank

Harsh Agrawal

Hi, I just have one question. I know this is still in the work and there is not much clarity on the funding as far as public is concerned. But you have in the past reiterated your commitment to investment grade ratings. Can I just confirm that the statement today about continuity in operations and strategy does that imply a commitment to IG ratings even post the takeover getting completed please. Thank you.

Heather Xie

I think the consortium obviously understand the business. The business need to have healthy balance sheet to continue to support future growth. Having said that, we cannot really speak on behalf of the consortium.

Ming Mei

As far as we emphasized and in line with the statement made by Nesta this morning is that we expect continued business and continue to grow the business and continue to maintain its current track.

Ming Mei

Well I'd like to thank you for joining today. In summary, we remain confident on the long-term fundamentals of our business and our strategy remains the same and the teams remain focused on executing. I just want to say thank you for your continued support. Thank you.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude our conference for today.

